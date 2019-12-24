Evolus: Much Better Than Expected

Introduction

I recently wrote an article about Revance Therapeutics' (RVNC) long-acting DAXI (DaxiBotulinumToxinA) and how the Phase III data was compelling enough to make me open a long position in RVNC. As an investor, I think it is paramount to always fully assess any competition that poses a threat to your capital. In fact, I only founded RVNC after a lengthy reassessment of my extremely overweight AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) position. After my article on RVNC, I received some private messages regarding Evolus' (EOLS) Jeuveau, and whether or not it can capture significant market share in the GFL market. Below I will explain the degree at which I expect Jeuveau to penetrate the GFL neuromodulator market as well as whether or not the current valuation of Evolus is justified.

Clinical results and background

Jeuveau received FDA approval on February 1, 2019 after 3 successful Phase III randomized control trials that took place in the US, Canada and the EU. The clinical development program was titled TRANSPARENCY and also included 2 additional open label long-term Phase II trials. TRANSPARENCY contained a total of almost 2100 men and women with moderate to severe GFL (10-K page 3).

(Clinical studies making up TRANSPARENCY program. EVOLUS 10-K page 6)

We will focus our attention to EVB-003 which was a Phase III study of safety and efficacy that compared 20 units of Jeuveau with 20 units of BOTOX (Allergan (AGN)) and both products to placebo. The findings of EVB-003 were released in the Aesthetics Surgery Journal in April 2019. The study was a 150-day, multicenter, double-blind,controlled, single-dose Phase III study. Total number of patients were 540. The researchers used a 4-point Glabellar Line Scale (0 = no lines, 1 = mild, 2 = moderate, 3 = severe) to determine efficacy. 245 Patients received Jeuveau, 246 received BOTOX, and 49 received placebo. The primary efficacy endpoint was the proportion of responders on day 30. Responders were defined as having a Glabellar Line Scale score of 0 or 1 at maximum frown by the investigator.

The responder rates for the primary efficacy endpoint were 87.2%, 82.8%, and 4.2% for Jeuveau, BOTOX, and placebo respectively. The 4.4% absolute percentage difference between Jeuveau and BOTOX was not strong enough to establish a statistically significant superiority. However, the data was compelling enough to conclude Jeuveau's non-inferiority to BOTOX with regard to safety and efficacy.

Many readers have commented that Jeuveau has a faster response rate than BOTOX. However, Evolus' own study concludes that this isn't the case. A secondary endpoint testing a 1 point or greater improvement from day 0 to day 2 founded BOTOX actually had a 2.8% advantage on an absolute percentage basis. This finding was not strong enough to show statistical significance.

Conversely, another secondary endpoint of 1 point or greater improvement from day 0 to day 150 showed Jeuveau had a 3.2% superiority to BOTOX on an absolute percentage basis. Again, statistical significance could not be established.

In conclusion, it appears Jeuveau works just as well as BOTOX with no difference in adverse drug events.

Licensing agreement with Daewoong Pharmaceutical

On September 30th, 2013 Evolus entered into an agreement with Daewoong Pharmaceuticals. Under the terms of the agreement, Daewoong agreed to manufacture and supply Jeuveau to Evolus. Evolus was granted exclusive rights to market and sell Jeuveau in the US, EU, Canada, Australia, Russia and South Africa. It was also granted non-exclusive rights in Japan. In exchange for the production of Jeuveau, Evolus paid Daewoong $2.5m up front in 2013, with future milestone payments for FDA and EMA approvals. As of February 2019, future milestone payments to Daewoong per their agreement has the potential to rise another $11.5m if all remaining milestones were met. Daewoong does reserve the right to revoke Evolus' exclusivity in the regions mentioned above if Evolus does not meet certain sales targets. Daewoong is responsible for all costs of manufacturing Jeuveau (10-K page 15).

Current market share breakdown

With the approval of Jeuveau, there are now 4 FDA-approved neuromodulators for the treatment of GFL, all of which are derived from Clostridium Botulinum.

(Chart provided by Evolus 10-K page 6)

(Data from Evolus 10-K page 5, chart self-made)

Evolus released the domestic 2018 cosmetic neuromodulator market share data in their 10-K, and it was no surprise BOTOX made up almost ~75% of that market. While cosmetic neuromodulators are a cash pay only segment, and indications become less important than on the therapeutics side, it is important to note that only BOTOX cosmetic carries an FDA approval for moderate to severe lateral canthal lines in adults. All 4 neuromodulators have received FDA approval for moderate to severe GFL (per BOTOX cosmetic package insert).

Allergan's BOTOX was the first neuromodulator to enter the cosmetic market in 2002. Its ~75% of US market share equated to 2018 revenues of $907m. The second neuromodulator was Galderma's Dysport, which was FDA approved for GFL in 2009. Dysport posted 2018 revenue totaling ~$230m based on market share data provided by Evolus. Merz Pharma's Xeomin received FDA approval for GFL in 2011. Xeomin posted 2018 revenue totaling ~$84.7m based on the market share data provided by Evolus (10-K page 5).

Evolus expects the domestic cosmetic neuromodulator market to grow from ~$1.1b in 2018 to ~1.5b in 2021. According to Revance Therapeutics' (RVNC) investor slides, the global facial aesthetics market makes up a total of ~$2b in sales annually. In addition, Allergan saw Q3 2019 BOTOX cosmetics sales rise ~10% annually and ~6% internationally vs. Q3 2018. As a reference point, ~60% of BOTOX cosmetic sales are derived domestically. I do expect most of Evolus' revenue to originate from sales domestically. I think given the company's focus on the US market, we could see ~75% of Jeuveau sales come from US sales once the company has matured.

How does Evolus plan to differentiate itself from its competitors?

Firstly, the company has already received approvals in the EU, Canada and the US. Sales in the EU and Canada should start to materialize in 2020. Jeuveau is widely expected to undercut BOTOX by 25% after rebates. Like Allergan, Evolus is working hard to create an intertwined physician and consumer platform they refer to as J.E.T (Jeuveau Experience Treatment). On their recent earnings call, Evolus claimed their J.E.T program had 5,000 physician accounts already created.

In addition, the company has focused on using social media to reach a millennial population that could provide a revenue runway for decades. The company claims 39% of sales so far have come from patients under 39 years of age. This has resulted in 26% of the company's sales coming from patients who have never received an injectable neuromodulator. As shown below, Evolus' capture of BOTOX patients was quite impressive and made up 51% of revenues. This is likely due to strong pricing advantages as well as the head to head data shown in EVB-003.

An excerpt from Evolus' Q3 conference call has led me to raise the question as to who is receiving the incentives provided by Evolus. Notice that CEO David Moatazedi specifically said price to the consumer is on par with other products.

We won't know for sure until the company releases pricing data and number of units sold. However the savings may be distributed, it appears that the pricing strategy has worked well enough to earn Evolus the number 3 market share spot just 6 months after its launch.

How long before current market cap is justified?

Per Evolus' Q3 2019 balance sheet, the company had ~$81m in cash, accounts receivable and short-term investments as of September 30, 2019. A recent capital raise announcement has justly lowered the share price to $12.34 as of 12/20/2019. Total number of shares outstanding will rise by 5.2m, with an additional 800k available for sale. The public offering is pricing shares at $13/share. The company is expecting to raise at least $63.5m to fund continued commercialization of Jeuveau. As of September 30th, 2019 the company has a total of ~27.5m shares outstanding, which results in a share dilution of 16% if the over-allotment is not sold. The company also has long-term debt totaling $73.2m in addition to the $62.1m in royalties that they are expected to pay to their founders.

As one would expect, SG&A rose significantly YoY with Evolus posting a Q3 quarterly increase of $23.7m. This resulted in a Q3 2019 SG&A expense of $30.9m. In addition to slightly smaller (on an absolute basis) R&D expense, royalty payments to the initial founders, and an increased depreciation and amortization expense, Evolus posted a Q3 2019 operating expense of $34.6m.

Revenues of Jeuveau have grown impressively since the product's initial launch. Evolus booked $13.2m of the total $15.5m in Jeuveau sales in Q3. Q3 gross profit was $9.5m for an impressive 72% gross profit margin. This resulted in a Q3 operating loss of $25.1m. I expect the sales team to be fully assembled by now so I do not think SG&A or operating expense should vary too much from this point.

The company should release Q4 financials in February. While revenue forecasts have not been given, we were given some insight where sales are heading. In their Q3 earnings call, when CEO David Moatazedi was asked about the company's market share, he said the following:

Neuromodulators should have a domestic market potential of $1.2-1.3B in 2019. Taking the information above into account, we should see Q4 sales between $15m and $30m. Considering Xeomin's 2018 estimated sales of ~$84.7m, and the fact that Jeuveau has surpassed Xeomin in market share, I expect Q4 sales to fall somewhere between $20-25m. It appears the company is off to a great start in reaching their 2-year post-launch goal of obtaining the number 2 market share position from Dysport.

Once the equity raise of $63.5m is complete, I expect Evolus to have a total of at least $123m in cash and cash equivalents. This is my conservative projection. It includes Q4 sales coming in at the bottom end of my projection ($20m), SG&A rising 5%, and gross margins staying flat at 72%. If the company continues to grow as planned, we will likely see Evolus be cash flow positive sometime before 2021. As a result, I do not expect the company to raise capital again via common stock dilution.

Risks and limitations

The biggest risk to Evolus in my opinion is the possibility that Mylan (MYL) contracts Revance Therapeutics to produce a BOTOX bio-similar. Mylan has paid a fairly hefty fee of $5m just to delay their decision on the joint venture until 4/30/2020. While I have no proof of this claim, I do feel that the reason for the delay was to wait and analyze the revenue and gross margins that Evolus would post. If Mylan does decide to move forward with the JV, it would be a huge negative catalyst for Evolus' share price.

While there are many positives to operating in a cash-only healthcare business, I would expect that sales will correspond with a high degree of elasticity to consumer spending. An economic contraction will likely affect this business to a greater degree than a mature pharmaceutical company.

There is also a company called Medytox that claims Daewoong pharmaceuticals stole certain trade secrets, most importantly the process used to manufacture Jeuveau. As of April 27, 2018, the resolution of this case was in the hands of the South Korean courts (10-K page 26). Obviously, a negative outcome for Daewoong could potentially force Evolus to cease operations.

Conclusion/Recommendation

Initially, I had expected not to like much about Evolus. Entering into a pricing war with Allergan did not seem like a good business model to me. However, at a current market valuation of $412m, the stock probably does have some upside. I'm not overly confident in the company's ability to execute simply because a biosimilar to BOTOX and a long-acting neuromodulator could both be on the market by the end of 2021. It is highly likely that Revance Therapeutics will receive FDA approval and launch DAXI in 2H 2020. If you read my article on Revance you'll see that I'm very bullish on the potential of DAXI, due to its superior duration.

Even when accounting for royalties payable to founders and long-term debt, the $412m market cap still seems discounted based on the estimates of ~$50m revenue per quarter in the US by Q3 2021. I deduced this sales estimate using the company's goal of becoming number 2 in the domestic cosmetic neuromodulator market within 2 years post-launch. Not counting any revenue from Canada or the EU, to keep my estimate conservative, a 2021 market cap to sales ratio of 4:1 would result in the company being valued ~$700m or a 70% upside to the shares current price. These are very rough estimations, with many variables still left to play out.

As a result of everything presented above, despite the numerous risks to future cash flows, shares of Evolus are still priced attractively for the next 2-3 years. I am more bullish on the long-term prospects of Revance Therapeutics, so I won't be opening a long position in Evolus at the moment. I will reconsider this stance if Mylan decides not to move forward with the BOTOX JV and if Evolus' shares still look attractive at that time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RVNC, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.