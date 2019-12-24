Freeport-McMoRan: Ready To Cash In On Growth In EVs

We discuss the growth in EVs as it relates to its impact on copper production and price going forward.

Introduction

We are venturing a bit off the oilfield reservation here in this article, and expanding our remit to discuss this commodity and company. The growth in EVs caught our attention, and as we discuss further in this article, that implies opportunity for investment.

Copper comprises a unique blend of attributes that make it essential for the manufacture, distribution, and consumption of electricity. It is plentiful - making it inexpensive, extremely ductile - meaning it will bend easily without breaking, and of course it is an excellent conductor - meaning it transmits electrons (also known as ElectroMotive Force - EMF) with a minimum of resistance - Ohms. Its principal industrial uses are plumbing and wire-related. There is no substitute for it in modern life. Primary uses for copper wiring are:

Transmission lines for electricity

Coils for electric motors

Battery components

There is also an emerging transition in the way power for transportation is distributed from small chemically-run power plants to direct consumption of EMF. I am referring of course to the transition from the internal combustion engine-type cars, ICE vehicles, to electric vehicles, EVs. My doubts about the viability of this transition over the long haul (next 5-10 years) are pretty well known, and I stand by them. I will list them for consistency's sake.

The Green New Deal that is driving this transition is full of technology holes that won't come to light until there is more scale in the market.

Energy is best consumed in its most concentrated form.

The laws of physics still apply, but are largely being ignored to serve a carbon-free narrative.

Whew! Got that out of the way. But, as I've said, the focus of this article is to look for opportunity in this nascent growth phase, so we'll leave development of those themes for future articles.

The fact that this transition will succumb to its own weight a few years down the road, does not mean we can't make some money on it in this early phase. Hence the thesis of this article. If copper mining is going to expand over the next few years to meet the requirements of the EV age, where is the best place to participate in the add-on growth phase of this metal.

We think Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is worth a look.

The EV business case for copper through 2030

EVs contain about 80% more copper than ICE cars. Most of this additional material is in the motor used to take stored energy from the onboard LI batteries, as shown in the graphic below. The two big components of an EV are the motor and the battery. It is these that will drive a quest for ever-increasing volumes of copper.

Source

Globally there are about 5.6-mm EVs on the road against a total of about 1.25 bn ICE passenger cars, a ratio of just 0.004%. So not much of a factor at present, but remember, this is a story about a growth market.

IEA Global EV Outlook

The IEA whose projections I take with a grain of salt, as should you, projects that the installed base of EVs will be about 145 mm Battery Electric Vehicles, BEVs in 2030. This implies a growth/adoption rate of 35% a year for 30% EV market share by 2030 in the EV30@30 campaign.

Now we have some numbers, we can scale up the EV impact from present demand for 2030.

The world currently produces about 21 mm met tons of copper annually with a growth rate of about 5-6%. Meaning that in 2030 the world could be producing 42 mm met tons annually. (Note: This is some pretty simple 4th grade arithmetic that does not take into account the world's actual ability to produce this much copper. Not the least of potential problems is a decline in the rate of new mine discoveries and a decline in the grade of ore being produced at current mining locations.)

The demand from EVs at a rate of 44 mm Yoy in 2030 suggests that on an incremental unit about (44 mm X 130#) 2.6 mm met tons of copper will be required to meet 2030 demand for EVs.

Source

The bottom line here is that companies like FCX should see a robust demand for copper as the EV age progresses toward 2030.

Freeport-McMoRan

The company is the largest global producer of copper. With mines in the southwestern U.S., including the recently expanded Morenci mine in Arizona, in Indonesia, in Chile, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. In 2018 FCX produced 1.9 mm met tons of copper, or about 10% of global supply.

Source The Morenci open pit strip mine in Arizona

FCX- Executing On 3 Key Initiatives

The Grasberg mine in Indonesia produces both copper and gold in world-class quantities. It is currently undergoing a 2-year transition from open pit to block cave operations. This will save a massive amount of tonnage of waste materials, some 5.2 billion tons (the volumes are truly massive in mining) from being produced. Waste that in the old style of open pit mining would require that 5.2 billion tons to be trucked up the concentric road around the open pit to access the core copper reserves, some 1.1 billion tons, at the bottom. In 2018, Grasberg produced about $5.9 bn worth of revenue for FCX. This will be reduced about 50% for 2019 and 2020 due to the change in process. This brings a risk we will discuss later.

Source: In block cave mining the ore body is undercut and collapses into chutes that are then trucked to the surface. Grasberg is one of two block cave conversions taking place in the Indonesian operation. The Deep MLZ, an extension of Grasberg, is the other.

The Lone Star Leach development with proximity to other FCX operations in Arizona - adjacent to Safford mining operations, and 18 miles away from Morenci. In leachate mining crushed tailings are heaped in an inert-lined concentration pit, and wetted with water and or acid solutions to react with minerals - copper/gold in the tailings. It is fairly low-intensity way to collect as much as an additional 30-60% (depending on the initial ore grade) of minerals that are inaccessible through bulk mining operations. This is nearly ready to begin production and FCX anticipates about 200 mm pounds of net copper from these operations.

Source

Productivity Improvement project

It's a development project without significant capital. The results of this as they've seen at the Bagdad (Arizona) mine increase to production, improves its efficiency simply by doing things better and things are done better by measuring activities, by analyzing them quickly, using artificial intelligent-type methods which involves involvement with broad areas of their manufacturing teams, getting data back and changing operations really efficiently. It's working well and it unlocks bottlenecks throughout the operations.

Source

FCX Q-3, 2019 Outlook

Financial Summary

Hit by currently weak copper prices which the company expects to improve over the short term, the transition at Grasberg, and the disruptions at their Cerro Verde mine in Chile which caused output to drop by 4%, FCX posted a loss of $131 mm in Q-3. Revenue also disappointed coming in at $3.31 bn vs. expectations of $3.49 bn.

The price of copper as shown in the chart below has hit FCX's low-side price for generating $3.8 bn EBITDA performance for 2020. It also puts their post upgrade of the Grasberg mine EBITDA performance in a realistic light to essentially double in 2021 as production ramps up.

Source

FCX has no near-term debt maturities of any significance, and net debt of $7.5 and a capitalization of $18.5 bn gives it a debt to capital ratio of ~36%. Well away from a 1:1 danger zone. It also has $3.5 billion available on its credit facility, so FCX faces no near-term liquidity issues.

Risks

The Grasberg conversion. Conversion of the Grasberg mine in Indonesia from open pit to underground will benefit it in the long term from reduced costs to process copper ore. The short-term risk is that they will under-produce and fail to take advantage of improving market conditions for copper as China and the U.S. ease trade tensions.

Sales of EVs in China. Another risk is that copper is heavily leveraged in theory to EV sales in China. Recently, they've declined for the first time 2019. The good news is that sales are forecast to pick up next year, but this is a forecast. If it doesn't happen demand for copper could languish in its current range, weighing down shares of FCX with it.

Regulatory risk. It is entirely possible the Green New Deal crowd could wake up one day and discover that copper doesn't grow on trees. And, that energy-intensive industrial processes that are in no way carbon-friendly are needed to supply this metal to make batteries for their Teslas (NASDAQ:TSLA). Suppose a bunch of presidential hopefuls of a certain "leftward" persuasion were to say, "On my first day in office I will ban strip mining." It is hard to judge the actual impact on FCX in that scenario, but it probably wouldn't be bullish.

Source

FCX has rallied strongly with the improving price of copper and is within striking distance of its one-year high. Currently, it is trading at a forward 2020 EV/EBITDA multiple of 4X at $3.00 copper and 3X for copper at $3.25. Pricing that would take copper beyond its 5-year high of $3.23, but remember this is a growth story for this metal.

Competition

Let's say that I've inspired you to want to own a "piece" of the coming EV "explosion," but you aren't sure if FCX is the way to go. What are reasonable cohort alternatives? There are only a couple of publicly traded companies with anything near the total production of FCX, so we will limit discussion to them.

Seeking Alpha/Table by author

Quick discussion of FCX's competitors

Broken Hill Proprietary (BHP) is by far the most investible of the three companies in terms of financial health and resource diversification. The numbers above speak for themselves. Its stock price reflects that, and I would say makes BHP more of a dividend play than a value play.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) has some credibility issues. A number of fraud investigations are underway, the latest in Britain. I would avoid this company for that reason alone despite its depressed price. In fairness, some authors think this is no big deal. The old rabbit hole analogy comes to mind here. You just don't know how deep it is!

Freeport-McMoRan is more of a pure-play on future improvement in copper demand and price. If you buy into the thesis that EV sales growth will push copper prices higher, FCX is probably where you look. They have the best global footprint, are aggressively looking to deploy technology to reduce unit costs, and have a long-term low-cost position in this metal at about $1.73/pound. It is worth noting though, this strength can also be their weakness as copper produces about 3/4 of their revenue.

Your takeaway

I think the EV growth story has legs currently and should begin to impact the price of copper positively as early as 2020. Additional bullish factors include a weakening dollar and declining global inventories of the red metal.

Given all of that I think there is certainly room for FCX to appreciate further. I am not ready to bite at current prices though as the recent run higher has been so hard and over such a short time period. As leveraged as copper is the return of growth in EV sales in China, it is worth waiting to see a turn in this market before investing. I think FCX represents a decent risk/reward sub $10/share, and will wait for an opportunity in that range. The only reason to own this stock is for price appreciation as the dividend is a paltry $0.20/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. It is in no way a recommendation to buy the stock of the company discussed. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to make their own investing decisions.