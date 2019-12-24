Indiscriminate Buying, But RSIs Don't Mark The Top

Whatever the reason, be it Federal Reserve stealth QE in the repo market, trading firms buying S&P 500 futures to hedge short call positions, or true investor optimism over U.S. trade deals and the economy, what is happening on equity markets goes beyond excessive. For cautious investors who have been moving into cash, the term “insane” may come to mind. For investors who were determined to stay all-in, 100% long equities, the market behaviour is a normal pricing of strong economic conditions and company profit outlooks.

When we see indiscriminate buying, this is usually a precursor of the end. Retail is a good example. There have been the winners: Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT), Lululemon (LULU) whose stocks have gone parabolic. Then the losers: Kohl's (KSS), Macy's (M), Bed. Bath, & Beyond (BBBY), and Nordstrom (JWN) which have been untouchables… until last week. When even stocks that the markets thought, not too long ago, were headed for bankruptcy, and the crap begins to levitate, watch out!

We looked at how the RSI 14-day indicator looked prior to the last three significant equity corrections. Recall that the RSI (relative strength indicator) is a momentum indicator that measures the number and size of positive or negative closes over the past (in this case) 14 days.

More interesting that just the RSI on the S&P 500 market-cap-weighted index, we consider the RSI data for our whole WMA universe of tradable stocks on the U.S. exchanges.

RSI 14-Day Overbought Indicator Date Nb of Stocks Nb of stocks with RSI over 70.0 Percent Overbought Median RSI Nov. 2, 2015 4569 1060 23.2% 55.79 Jan 26, 2018 4398 1687 38.3% 70.34 Oct. 1, 2018 4268 987 23.1% 50.79 Dec. 20, 2019 4192 1252 29.8% 61.45

The S&P 500 topped out in early November 2015 with an RSI-14 at 69.66. However, real selling did not begin until January 1, 2016. In the 2-month interim, the RSI-14 worked its way down to a lower peak at 54.95. In January 2018, equities reached, collectively, one of their most overbought levels in history, with an RSI-14 at 86.68 on the S&P 500. We had to get into the Way-Back Machine to find a more overbought RSI on the S&P 500 – 90.0 on January 30, 1961. Just prior to the October 1987 market crash, the RSI hit 82.

In the several dozen cases in which the S&P 500’s RSI exceeded 80.0 since World War 2, only a handful marked a peak in the index (Dec. 1968, April 1971, October 1987, January 2018). In most cases, equities continue higher in the weeks/months following extreme oversold conditions. The October 2018 pre-correction RSI was already at relatively low levels (61.9 for the S&P 500). The pre-Q4 high on the RSI was at 71.8 at the end of August.

The key takeaways here are the following. The most overbought day on the RSI may or may not correspond to the peak in stock prices. What tends to be true in gradual equity melt-ups is that the real stock selling does not begin until the RSI is well below overbought territory. On this point, the January 2018 episode was indeed panic buying, and we did see the RSI peak correspond to the S&P 500 peak. It could happen again, but the probabilities are more in favour of an extreme RSI overbought reading being followed by more equity gains, even as the RSI falls. It is, in fact, more of an urban legend that RSI overbought peaks are a sign of an equity market top. Investors need to be alert and aware of overbought conditions today, but there should be plenty of time in current conditions to lock in profits or hedge in the coming days/weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.