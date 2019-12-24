FIF: Best-Performing Midstream Energy Fund, Top Energy Pick, 8.1% Distribution Yield

A small number of funds, however, managed to thrive under these tough conditions. One seems poised to post record returns in 2020.

Midstream energy investors, on the other hand, have had a very lackluster year, with almost non-existent returns. Previous years were worse. This industry has not been kind to investors.

Midstream energy companies have had an outstanding year, with record revenues, earnings, and cash flows across the industry.

A little more than a year ago, I decided to take a look at the largest midstream energy funds, with the idea of selecting the strongest, most well-positioned fund for 2019. I settled on the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN), a small, relatively under-covered MLP fund, as I thought that the fund's strong distribution yield, decades-long history of overperformance, large discount to NAV, and outstanding investment strategy and holdings would lead to outsized investor returns for the year.

It has been a little more than a year since I wrote that article, and since then FEN has achieved 27% in total shareholder returns, significantly greater than the -6% posted by the Alerian MLP Index (AMLP), the 19% posted by the S&P 500, and the strongest results out of all midstream energy funds in the market today. Outstanding results, and even better than I was expecting.

I decided to repeat this little exercise this year, and to once again select the midstream energy fund with the strongest risk-reward profile for the upcoming year. As midstream is finally starting to perform reasonably well, I believe that this exercise will be extremely beneficial to readers and investors.

Although FEN is looking very strong, I've settled on the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF). FIF's outstanding investment strategy and high-quality holdings combine to create a low-risk, high-reward investment opportunity, and one which is remarkably cheaper than the vast majority of funds in this space. I believe that FIF is an incredibly attractive investment opportunity, one which will deliver market-beating double-digit total shareholder returns, and the strongest midstream energy fund available in the market today.

Industry Overview - Wide Moat - Low Risk

FIF focuses on the midstream energy industry, so I thought an overview of said industry, its investment thesis, and its overall performance might prove useful for readers and investors. I've previously covered the industry in my FEN article here, so long-time readers or those with deep knowledge of the industry should feel free to skip this section

Midstream Energy Industry

The midstream energy industry, or energy infrastructure industry, encompasses the gathering, processing, transportation, distribution and storage of energy products, mostly crude oil, natural gas, NGLs, and assorted refined products. The typical company in the industry is a pipeline operator, transporting energy products from upstream oil producers to downstream refineries.

Energy Infrastructure Industry - Competitive Advantages

Energy infrastructure companies operate in a very capital-intensive industry. It generally takes tens of millions of dollars to build the necessary infrastructure to store, transport and distribute energy products, and billions to create a truly competitive network.

In essence, the industry benefits from a wide economic moat, and from a lack of significant or cutthroat competition. Extremely few companies have the necessary capital to successfully compete in the industry; approximately none are willing to invest the necessary sums to undercut the competition.

Energy infrastructure companies have been able to leverage their economic moats and competitive advantages to earn outsized revenues, earnings and cash flows, ultimately boosting shareholder returns and dividends.

As a quick example, take a look at the shareholder returns of Enbridge (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), the two largest companies in the industry by market cap. Both have significantly outperformed relative to the S&P 500, testament to the companies' strong competitive advantages and economic moat:

Energy Infrastructure Industry - Regulatory Environment

Energy infrastructure companies operate in heavily regulated industries. Generally speaking, prices are set by government regulators and ensure that companies earn a reasonable rate of return, usually between 10% and 12% ROE. These same companies generally operate under long-term fee-based contracts with take-or-pay clauses, which charge minimum payments regardless of the actual usage or demand for their facilities. Contracts have very little direct commodity price exposure, so the financial performance of these companies is only very modestly related to commodity prices themselves.

As such, energy infrastructure companies tend to have incredibly stable revenues and earnings, which allows them to perform relatively well even under commodity price slumps and periods of significant market uncertainty. As an example, take a look at EPD's financial performance throughout the years. The company's earnings and cash flows have both grown throughout the years, even during past oil price crashes:

Energy infrastructure companies have very stable revenues and cash flows and very little commodity price exposure. This is broadly beneficial for investors, as it significantly reduces risk and volatility. It is also of special importance for dividend investors, as it ensures that these companies are almost always able to cover their dividend payments.

Corporate Structures - Corporations and MLPs

Energy infrastructure companies are sometimes structured as master limited partnerships, or MLPs. There are several advantages and disadvantages to this structure, but for the purposes of this article, three things stand out.

First is the fact that MLPs generally have favorable but complicated tax treatment. MLP funds, however, are generally the opposite. FIF combines the best of both worlds, offering investors the tax-favorable tax treatment of MLPs with a simple reporting structure - no K-1. More on this further in the article.

Second is the fact that most MLPs tend to trade at significantly larger discounts when compared to midstream corporations and sport much larger dividend yields to boot. Compare MLPA, which focuses on MLPs, with MLPX, which includes both MLPs and corporations. MLPA is currently sporting a much cheaper valuation, as do most MLPs:

Third is the fact that most MLPs are high-risk investments, with weaker balance sheets, smaller economic moats, and more commodity price exposure, at least when compared to midstream corporations. MLPs trade at a discount for a reason.

Different analysts might have different opinions, but I believe that MLPs are a slightly superior corporate structure, due to their favorable tax treatment, but that most MLPs are inferior investments when compared to midstream corporations, due to their higher level of risk. Investing in both, for diversification purposes, seems like the reasonable thing to do.

Industry Investment Thesis - Strong Growth And Value

Energy infrastructure companies are currently an outstanding investment opportunity as they have:

Extremely favorable outlooks , as the shale revolution continues to increase energy production across North America, necessitating the buildup of midstream infrastructure.

, as the shale revolution continues to increase energy production across North America, necessitating the buildup of midstream infrastructure. Rock-bottom valuations , as soft commodity prices and bearish market sentiment combine to drive down midstream industry valuations.

, as soft commodity prices and bearish market sentiment combine to drive down midstream industry valuations. Strong dividend yields, which ensure that midstream investors receive outstanding returns even if share prices remain soft.

Strong yields, cheap valuations and favorable long-term outlooks combine to create a particularly strong investment thesis. Let's take a closer look at each of the points above.

Extremely Favorable Outlook

Midstream industry prospects are strongly dependent on conditions and production in the broader energy industry, and production is booming. The shale revolution, caused by the advent of fracking and related technologies, has caused U.S. energy production to skyrocket, has transformed the country into the world's top oil and natural gas producer, and a leading exporter of energy products as well.

Even better, most industry analysts, including the U.S. Energy Information Administration, expect further significant increases in production:

Consumption growth has been relatively low, so most of the increased production has been used to supplant current imports and increase exports to foreign markets. Analysts expect this trend to continue, so expect energy exports to skyrocket in the coming years:

Increased energy production and exports has led to a sustained capital buildup in the energy infrastructure industry, with record levels of CAPEX during 2019. More importantly, most analysts expect CAPEX to remain relatively high in the years to come, as the industry expands to accommodate the increase in demand:

A positive aspect for midstream companies is the fact that production growth is mostly dependent on the discovery and development of new shale formations and technological advancements. Energy prices themselves are only a small-to-moderate factor in the shale revolution, which means that midstream corporations are much less likely to underperform if commodity prices soften. To quote from a past EIA energy outlook:

Although world oil prices play a role in U.S. crude oil and natural gas production - resource availability and technological improvements are more significant determinants of domestic production levels (Source: EIA Energy Outlook)

Massively increased production, CAPEX growth, and the resultant increase in revenues, earnings and cash flows sounds great, but things get even better. See, the EIA is a very conservative institution, with very conservative analysts and estimates. Due to this, their projections have tended to understate the actual radical impact that the shale revolution has had on the energy industry.

As a quick example, the EIA was projecting oil production of 10 million barrels a day for 2018, the actual result was 11 million barrels a day. Figures for previous years are similar.

In any case, these massive increases in energy production have led to outsized revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth for most midstream energy companies. EPD, the largest midstream MLP, recently reported record earnings, with most companies in the industry reporting similar results:

Rock-Bottom Valuations

Midstream energy companies have reported record revenues, earnings, and cash flows, but also record lows. Due to a combination of bearish industry sentiment, slowing production growth, soft commodity prices, and end-of-year tax-loss selling, midstream prices collapsed between September and November of this year. Although prices have since recovered during the past few weeks, midstream valuations remain stubbornly low:

Data by YCharts

Midstream valuations are also remarkably cheap, with both MLPs and midstream corporations trading at hefty discounts relative to their historical average and industry peers:

The midstream industry is currently offering one of the best value propositions in the market. Midstream investors can expect attractive shareholder returns moving forward, at least compared to those in the recent past. More importantly, midstream investors could earn outsized total returns if industry valuations recover. This is, admittedly, quite a big if, which brings me to my next point.

Strong Dividend Yields

Energy infrastructure companies are currently offering some of the strongest dividend yields in the market, both compared to the broader equities market, other high-yield investments, and to their historical averages. MLPs themselves currently offer a 9.0% distribution yield on average, and most of these distributions are growing quite rapidly. Midstream energy corporations currently offer a nice 6.0% dividend yield, lower but relatively good as well. Yields are significantly higher than those offered by the broader equities market, utilities or REITs:

Data by YCharts

Strong dividend yields are obviously beneficial for investors, as they both boost shareholder returns and ensure that shareholders will see reasonably good returns even if share prices remain stubbornly soft and valuations don't improve.

Investment Thesis Summary

Let's review. Midstream energy companies offer some of the strongest growth prospects, highest distribution yields, and cheapest valuations available in the market today. Shareholder returns have, however, significantly lagged behind actual financial performance and operational results, mostly due to bearish market sentiment and soft commodity prices. The situation is, however, rapidly improving, and midstream seems poised for a breakthrough.

In my opinion, the midstream energy industry makes for an outstanding investment opportunity but investors should focus on high-quality, low-risk companies and funds, especially those that have proven themselves able to navigate tough industry conditions in the past. FIF fits the bill. Let's take a look.

FIF Investment Thesis - Safe, Profitable, Cheap

FIF is an actively-managed leveraged CEF focusing on midstream energy companies. FIF, unlike the vast majority of midstream energy CEFs, focuses on midstream energy corporations, not MLPs. An interesting choice, and one that is broadly beneficial for the fund and its investors. Some key metrics:

(Source: FIF Corporate Website - Chart by author)

In my opinion, FIF is the strongest midstream energy fund as it compares favorably to its peers in three key ways:

It is safer , due to its diversified holdings, and emphasis on low-risk high-quality blue-chip midstream corporations. The fund has performed reasonably well during commodity price crashes and industry downturns.

, due to its diversified holdings, and emphasis on low-risk high-quality blue-chip midstream corporations. The fund has performed reasonably well during commodity price crashes and industry downturns. It has been more profitable , achieving the strongest total shareholder returns in its asset class since inception. Results are improving, outperformance is widening, and results seem to be the result of management alpha.

, achieving the strongest total shareholder returns in its asset class since inception. Results are improving, outperformance is widening, and results seem to be the result of management alpha. It is cheaper than its peers, as it has a sizable discount to NAV, and isn't liable for corporate taxes, unlike the vast majority of its peers. Risk-adjusted returns should be attractive, especially if the industry outperforms.

Low-risk high-reward investment opportunities with attractive discounts and tax-advantaged distributions and returns are few and far between, but FIF definitely seems to be one. Let's take a look at each of the points above.

Safety - Diversified Low-Risk High-Quality Holdings

FIF is currently one of the safest, lowest-risk midstream energy funds, and the key to that is the fund's outstanding holdings:

(Source: FIF Corporate Website - Chart by author)

Three key things stand out about FIF's holdings.

First, is the fact that the fund's holdings are strongly concentrated in a few high-quality blue-chip stocks, like TC Energy Corp. (TRP) or Enterprise Product Partners. These companies have strong business models, little commodity price exposure, generally perform reasonably well even under tough economic or industry conditions, and offer safe, sustainable dividends. By focusing on these high-quality names, FIF's investment managers have created a low-risk low-volatility fund, and one with very safe distributions.

Second, is the fact that the fund's holdings are very well diversified across industries and corporate structures. FIF invests in midstream energy corporations, MLPs, and energy utilities, all in about an equal manner. Diversification obviously helps to reduce investor risk and volatility, and is of particular importance in this industry segment.

Diversification might be beneficial, but is quite rare for midstream funds. The vast majority of midstream energy funds, including the largest - AMLP, exclusively focus on MLPs. As mentioned previously, many MLPs are high-risk distressed companies with weak balance sheets, excessive commodity price exposure, and just subpar operational and financial performance. Investing exclusively in MLPs significantly increases investor risk and volatility, decreases diversification, prevents the fund from investing in many undervalued midstream corporations, and almost necessarily means that the resulting holdings will be of exceptionally low quality. As such, investing in both midstream energy corporations and MLPs, as FIF does, is a net benefit for the fund and its investors, and helps to create a safe, low-risk fund.

Notwithstanding the above, I think that the fund's large position in utilities is a small negative, as I imagine that many/most prospective investors get their exposure to this industry segment in other funds or holdings. Such a large position in utilities also means that the fund has less upside if midstream valuations start to rise, as they have during the past month.

Third, is the fact that the fund's holdings tend to perform reasonably well under periods of market stress or bearish sentiment. FIF's shareholders generally experience fewer losses when midstream does poorly, reducing their risk and, ultimately, increasing their returns.

As an example, compare FIF's performance during the past three months with that of AMLP. Both funds did poorly during October and November, but recovered during December. As FIF's losses were smaller, the fund's returns were ultimately much greater.

Data by YCharts

As a final point, FIF engages in options trading, mostly by selling covered calls on some of its underlying holdings. This is a relatively low-risk options strategy, meant to increase the fund's income. On a more negative note, the strategy does somewhat limit the fund's upside potential.

FIF seems designed to minimize losses, something that should ultimately increase shareholder returns, which brings me to my next point.

Profitable - Market-Beating Total Shareholder Returns And Dividends

FIF's outstanding investment strategy and high-quality low-risk holdings have led to outsized shareholder returns and dividends across all relevant time periods. According to data from Cefconnect, FIF has been the most profitable midstream energy fund for investors for the past five years, outperforming the average fund by almost 10% per year.

Performance is, if anything, accelerating, with the fund achieving 23% total shareholder returns in the past year, almost 19% higher than its peers. FIF's performance is also incredibly consistent, with the fund always outperforming its peers, and almost always being the top-performer on an NAV basis.

The only fund that comes close to FIF's performance is FEN, another outstanding midstream energy fund from First Trust.

Note: Data from Cefconnect is a few weeks old.

Cefconnect only has data for up to five years, but both FIF and FEN have been around for a bit longer, so I decided to compare the performance of both funds since inception. FIF was the clear winner:

Data by YCharts

Notwithstanding the above, there are several time periods in which FIF underperforms relative to FEN, mostly when discounts and premiums are significantly outside of the norm. FIF rarely underperforms other midstream energy funds.

FIF's performance is also significantly stronger than that of AMLP, the industry's preferred benchmark. FIF has achieved 8.2% annual returns on a NAV basis since inception, while the index has been basically flat.

Data by YCharts

Outstanding results. Now, you could argue that FIF's investment managers have achieved 8.2% in alpha every year since inception, that is what the figures above imply, but the situation is a bit more complicated than that. As mentioned previously, FIF invests quite heavily in utilities, which have had quite an impressive run for the past few years.

Data by YCharts

Due to the above, I decided to estimate the impact of FIF's utilities holdings on their returns, to see if the fund has actually overperformed and generated alpha. The calculation was simple, I simply multiplied FIF's percentage holdings in utilities times the performance of said industry (36.80% * 157.4%).

By my calculations, FIF's investments in utilities were responsible for about 58% of FIF's total shareholder returns, a very significant percentage. Still, the fund was able to outperform its index(es) by about 30% since inception, or roughly 2.8% annually, quite a hefty amount.

Now, some readers might be wondering if the above was simply a coincidence, perhaps FIF's investment managers have been very lucky for the past seven years or so. Perhaps, but I don't believe so. You see, First Trust has several other midstream energy funds, including FPL, FEI, FIF, and EMPL, all of which have slightly different investment methodologies and holdings, but all of which have significantly outperformed relative to the competition.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

In my opinion, the fact that all the First Trust energy funds have performed so well is proof of the company's successful investment strategy, and capacity to generate long-term alpha.

FIF's distribution track record is also outstanding. The fund has paid uninterrupted monthly dividends since inception, just over seven years ago, its distribution has never been cut, and even had a small increase a couple of years ago. Several midstream energy funds have comparable distribution track records, but most have seen significant reductions in their distributions throughout the years, as these other funds focused on high-risk MLPs that have cut their distributions in the past few years.

More importantly, FIF has accomplished the above without excessively resorting to NAV-eroding return-of-capital distribution. As such, the fund's NAV has remained relatively stable since inception, and is only down by about 7.5%.

Data by YCharts

Extremely few funds have managed to do the above. According to data from Cefconnect, only FIF's and FEN's NAV has remained relatively close to its original value, all other funds have seen significant reductions in their NAVs. Once again, I believe that this is proof of the fund's outstanding investment strategy.

FIF's performance has, however, lagged behind the broader equities industry, as the midstream energy industry has had a rough couple of years.

Data by YCharts

Let's review. FIF has significantly outperformed its underlying index and its peers since inception, has an outstanding and unblemished distribution track record, and performs particularly well during periods of market stress. FIF seems to be a low-risk high-reward fund, and an outstanding investment opportunity. Sounds great, but it gets better.

Cheaper - Tax-Advantaged Structure and Discount to NAV

The vast majority of midstream energy funds are liable for corporate taxes, which is obviously detrimental for said funds and their shareholders. FIF is one of the few funds that isn't liable for corporate taxes, a key competitive advantage.

Financial regulations currently compel funds that hold more than 25% of their assets in MLPs to register as regular C corporations, which are liable for federal corporate taxes. These taxes can amount to up to 21% of a fund’s income, a hefty amount. In reality, most funds pay quite a bit less, due to deductions and carried-forward losses. Still, investors should expect these funds to underperform by about 1%-2% in the long-term, with even worse performance if the midstream industry starts to recover.

As FIF invests quite heavily in other assets classes and industries besides MLPs, it is able to incorporate as a registered investment corporation and avoid the payment of these taxes. This is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, will almost certainly result in increased shareholder returns, and is, frankly, something that many investors overlook when investing in this industry.

Although I can't be completely certain, I believe that FIF's outperformance is partly due to the fund's tax-advantaged structure. I came to this conclusion after comparing FIF's and FEN's performance. FIF outperformed FEN by 5.5% during mid-2018 to mid-2019, during that time period FEN was liable for 5.8% in federal corporate taxes. Comparing the performance of the two funds since inception yielded similar-ish results. Seems to me that FIF's outstanding performance is in large part due to its tax-advantageous structure.

Finally, FIF is currently trading at a reasonably good 7.8% discount to NAV. A reasonably good number, but not particularly great relative to its peers or its historical average. Still, the fund's discount is definitely a benefit for its shareholders.

Investment Thesis Summary

FIF offers investors strong shareholder returns, safe distributions, low portfolio risk and volatiltiy, all at a reasonable price and with sizable tax benefits. FIF seems like an outstanding investment opportunity to me.

Risks

FIF is, in my opinion, the lowest-risk fund in its industry segment, but that doesn't mean that the fund is completely without risk. FIF's investors face the following risks:

Interest rate risk : FIF is a leveraged fund, so it holds debt and has to make interest rate payments. Currently all of the fund's debt is in short-term variable-rate instruments, meaning FIF is particularly susceptible to movements in short-term interest rates / the Fed's fund rate. This is somewhat concerning, although interest rates are not currently increasing in the United States.

: FIF is a leveraged fund, so it holds debt and has to make interest rate payments. Currently all of the fund's debt is in short-term variable-rate instruments, meaning FIF is particularly susceptible to movements in short-term interest rates / the Fed's fund rate. This is somewhat concerning, although interest rates are not currently increasing in the United States. Distribution risk : FIF's distribution yield is particularly attractive, and a key selling point for the fund and its shareholders. Shareholder returns are almost certain to suffer if the fund or its underlying holdings are forced to cut their distribution.

: FIF's distribution yield is particularly attractive, and a key selling point for the fund and its shareholders. Shareholder returns are almost certain to suffer if the fund or its underlying holdings are forced to cut their distribution. Concentration Risk : FIF holds very concentrated positions in a couple of holdings, so the fund is particularly exposed to conditions in a select few number of names. If, say, TC Energy experiences some difficulties, expect the fund to significantly underperform.

: FIF holds very concentrated positions in a couple of holdings, so the fund is particularly exposed to conditions in a select few number of names. If, say, TC Energy experiences some difficulties, expect the fund to significantly underperform. Leverage risk : FIF is a leveraged fund, so it should underperform during bear markets or periods of significant economic/industry stress. In practice, FIF's low-risk holdings have more than ameliorated this risk.

: FIF is a leveraged fund, so it should underperform during bear markets or periods of significant economic/industry stress. In practice, FIF's low-risk holdings have more than ameliorated this risk. Derivatives risk: Derivatives and options trading can be incredibly risky, just ask AMZA's shareholders. FIF mostly sells covered calls, which isn't a particularly risky options strategy, but strategies can change, sometimes for the worse.

FEN Comparison

Finally, as I had recently written about FEN, I wanted to do a short comparison between the funds. Compared to FEN, FIF is:

Lower-risk , due to its comparatively larger holdings in defensive utilities and blue-chip midstream energy corporations.

, due to its comparatively larger holdings in defensive utilities and blue-chip midstream energy corporations. Lower-reward, due to its comparatively smaller holdings in undervalued MLPs. Less upside if MLPs recover.

due to its comparatively smaller holdings in undervalued MLPs. Less upside if MLPs recover. Cheaper, due to its tax-advantaged tax structure and larger discount to NAV. FEN currently carries a 7% premium to NAV, which is simply too high.

Both FIF and FEN are outstanding investment opportunities, but I settled on FIF due to the fund's comparative cheapness. FEN is simply too expensive at the moment, but would make an excellent investment at a smaller premium or with a reasonable discount.

Conclusion

FIF is one of the strongest, safest, and cheapest way to invest in the booming midstream energy industry. The fund's low-risk high-quality holdings combined with its outstanding investment strategy have led to outsized shareholder returns and attractive distributions since inception and will, I believe, continue to do so in the future. FIF is my top midstream energy fund for 2020, and would make an outstanding addition to any investor's portfolio.

