Expect 2020 To Begin As 2019 Is Ending: In Near-Zero Growth Environment

This is because the Fed raised rates gradually and had room to ease due to low inflation pressure, largely due to somnolent gas prices.

But the likelihood is still a slowdown only into the first part of next year versus no recession.

In so doing, they followed the normal pattern of higher interest rates and a downturn in housing feeding through into the wider economy during the following year.

Introduction

With Friday’s report on November personal income and spending, we have the last major coincident indicator for conditions in 2019. So, where are we and why? Let’s take a look.

2018’s higher interest rates, downturn in housing, and oil patch echo-bust showed up in weak late 2019 growth (with a big assist from tariffs)

The NBER has defined a recession as being typified by a downturn in production, sales, spending, and jobs.

Let’s step back for a moment and see how we got to our current situation. One year ago, when I made my long-term forecast for one year ahead (i.e., now), I wrote that:

There has been enough further deterioration in the long leading indicators - metrics I have followed and updated over and over again for years - during the second half of 2018 that a plurality are negative [3, vs. 2 positive and 2 mixed]. It had already appeared that the more likely outcome would be that in the second half of 2019, left to its own devices, the economy would just barely escape recession, although poor government policy choices this year could easily tip the balance. The further deterioration described above warrants going on Recession Watch [meaning elevated risk, but not more likely than not] one year out - i.e., beginning Q4 2019.

In another, more specific post, I wrote:

if [gas] prices remain low or continue lower, a smaller version of the 2015-16 pattern in both production and consumption is a good simple model... [T]here would be pain in the Oil Patch, flatness in manufacturing production, and a mild increase in income and consumption.

Then, six months ago, as the time came closer, in my short-term forecast for year-end 2019 I wrote:

Since [the beginning of 2019], we should have been receiving confirmation [of the long term forecast] in the short leading indicators. To cut to the chase, here's what the Conference Board's Index of Leading Indicators looks like over the past two years, via Briefing.com:



.... Quite simply, since I wrote my forecast in January, the LEI has been telling us to expect that the economy will be somewhere near stall speed later in this year. In the last six months, the LEI is up +0.2%. In the last four, it is unchanged.



My base case over the past few months has been slowdown but no recession. Just as the long leading indicators told us a year ago, the short leading indicators over the past six months have told us to expect an economy that is on the cusp of a downturn, and maybe - but not probably - in one.

So, what do the coincident indicators say now?

Based on past recession calls by the NBER, it is clear that the king and queen of coincident indicators are industrial production (almost always peaks at the very month of the turn) and jobs (usually peaks within one month of the turn, with the noteworthy exception of 1974, where it kept rising for 8 months into the recession!). Income is measured by real personal income excluding transfer receipts. The NBER seems to favor real manufacturing and trade sales as the sales indicator, but this is reported over 2 months late. A more timely measure of broad sales is total business sales (manufacturing + wholesale + retail).

The four above metrics as of their latest reports are shown in the graphs below, which shows their values in the past 2+ years normed to 100 as of March 2019:

Two of the series, industrial production and total business sales, have spent only one month equal to or higher than that reading since March. On the other hand, both real personal income and jobs have grown by roughly 1% since then. There has been a sustained slowdown since early this year, but no widespread contraction.

Another good way to see the trend is by comparing the same four metrics YoY. Here’s how they’ve looked for the past eight years:

The slowdown this year looks remarkably similar to the shallow industrial recession of 2016, just as I suggested it might when I wrote about the oil patch echo-bust one year ago.

Why I continue to favor the slowdown vs. recession scenario: Low gas prices can hide a multitude of economic sins

On Thursday last week, the Index of Leading Indicators was updated through November. Here’s what it looks like now:

For the last 12 months, the LEI has risen a grand total of +0.1%! That’s about as flat as you can get. It doesn’t suggest a contraction, but it doesn’t suggest an expansion either. Pretty much about zero growth.

But why did the negative long-term forecast one year ago (with an assist from tariffs, which as political action don’t show up in the long leading indicators) wind up most likely in a severe slowdown but not a recession? The answer boils down to low gas prices.

In the past 50 years, recessions have always had at least one - and usually both - of two things in common:

A YoY increase in Fed funds of at least 1.75% (red) A YoY increase in gas prices of at least 40% relative to wages (blue)

As shown in the graph below (oil prices/25 for scale):

In spring and summer 2018, we did have an increase in excess of 40% in gas prices compared with wages, but from very low levels. We never had an abrupt raising of interest rates.

That meant, when economic weakness first started showing up, there was no inflationary pressure constraining the Fed from lowering interest rates quickly:

This is similar to Fed moves at least 5 times in the 1980s and 1990s that forestalled recessions, and apparently has done so again.

Conclusion

The year 2019 unfolded much as I wrote that it would 12 and 6 months ago, although - pending the Q4 GDP report - it never got as close to outright contraction this year as I thought it would.

In the short term, I remain on “recession watch,” but the base case going forward remains slowdown only. That’s because the risks are still elevated, at least for the next few months. Manufacturing remains in a slight contractionary trend, and there are a few hints, like in elevated jobless claims for 5 of the past 6 weeks, that the weakness may be spreading out into the wider economy. If this were 40 or 50 years ago, it would almost certainly mean a recession. But with less than 10% of all jobs in manufacturing now, the consumer side of the economy is relatively much more important. And the most usual driver of consumer contraction has been a spike in the price of gas.

On the bright side, without such a spike, I remain in the slowdown vs. recession camp. On the cautionary side, as shown above, inflation ex-energy stands at 2.3%, only 0.2% below the threshold where the Fed appears to feel pressure to apply the brakes. If that is paired with late-cycle wage pressure, the Fed may be out of breathing room in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.