W.R. Berkley Corporation: A New 5.10% Baby Bond IPO

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 30 and 50 years.

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by W.R. Berkley Corporation - the prospectus. Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 12M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $300M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

W.R. Berkley Corporation's 5.10% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 (NYSE: WRB-F) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 5.10%. The new issue bears a "BBB-" Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of 12/30/2024, and is maturing on 12/30/2059. WRB-F is currently trading above its par value at a price of $25.030 and has a 4.86% Yield-to-Call and a 5.04% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.05% and 4.20%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Founded in 1967, W.R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance. Each of the operating units within Berkley participates in a niche market requiring specialized knowledge about a territory or product. Our competitive advantage lies in our long-term strategy of decentralized operations, allowing each of our units to identify and respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and local customer needs. This decentralized structure provides financial accountability and incentives to local management and enables us to attract and retain the highest caliber professionals. We have the expertise and resources to utilize our strengths in the present environment, and the flexibility to anticipate, innovate and respond to whatever opportunities and challenges the future may hold.

Source: Company's website | About Us

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, WRB:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2019, the common stock is expected to have paid а $1.68 yearly dividend. With a market price of $69.79, the current yield of WRB is at 2.40%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $307.64M in dividends yearly.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $12.71B, WRB is one of the relatively large 'Property & Casualty Insurance' companies in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of W.R. Berkley Corporation's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, WRB had a total debt of $2.34B, representing the other outstanding subordinated debentures and senior notes issued by the company. With the newly issued WRB-F, the total debt of the company becomes $2.64B, that are senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Market Cap ratio at 0.20, which is an extremely good ratio, meaning the company has more than enough market capitalization coverage of its debt.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $700M for the TTM with $160M paid as interest expense (to which another $15M yearly interest expenses for the newly issued baby bond must be added) that translates into a ratio of 4.00, which is just as impressive as the previous one. In the following table, also, we can see a steady performance of the company with respect to its debt payments coverage.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Income Statement

The W.R. Berkley Family

Source: Author's database

WRB has four more outstanding baby bonds:

W.R. Berkley Corp. 5.90% Subordinated Debentures due 3/1/2056 (WRB.PC),

W.R. Berkley Corp. 5.75% Subordinated Debentures due 6/1/2056 (WRB.PD),

W.R. Berkley Corp. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 4/30/2053 (WRB.PB), and

W.R. Berkley Corp 5.70% Subordinated Debentures due 3/30/2058 (WRB.PE)

A better idea of the peer group yields can be found in the following bubble charts.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The bubble charts above present all five baby bonds in the group by their Years-to-Maturity and YTM & Years-to-Call and YTC. With Yield-to-Worst of the newly issued baby bond of 4.86% (equal to its YTC) compared to 4.17% YTW of the second-best WRB-E. The other two issues that still have call protection, WRB-D and WRB-C come next with 3.25% and 2.25% YTW, respectively. WRB-B is currently the only callable issue, trading close to its par value at a Yield-to-Worst as a negative value.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between WRB's baby bonds and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). For the last year, we are observing a quite different behavior of the bonds and the only thing that unites them is the overall outperformance over the benchmark.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are seven Corporate Bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

The Corporate Bond with the longest and closest maturity to the maturity of the new debentures is the 2044 Corporate Bond and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 3.891%. There is a spread of around 1% between the two securities which can be justified by the shorter term and the higher spot in the capital structure of the bond.

Some more information about the bond could be found in the table below:

Source: FINRA | WRB4150578

Sector Comparison

The images below contain all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the "Property & Casualty Insurance" sector (according to Finviz.com). It is important to take note that none of these and baby bonds are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The full list

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next charts contain all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and have a maturity date in 30 to 50 years.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

"Investment Grade" Rated Baby Bonds

This section contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry an investment-grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Optional Interest Deferral

The Issuer has the right on one or more occasions to defer the payment of interest on the debentures for up to five consecutive years (each such period, an “optional deferral period”). During an optional deferral period, interest will continue to accrue at the interest rate on the debentures, compounded quarterly as of each interest payment date to the extent permitted by applicable law.

Source: FWP Filing by W.R. Berkley Corporation

Other Special Considerations

The Issuer may elect to redeem the debentures:

in whole at any time or in part from time to time on or after December 30, 2024, at a redemption price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption; provided that if the debentures are not redeemed in whole, at least $25 million aggregate principal amount of the debentures must remain outstanding after giving effect to such redemption;

n whole, but not in part, at any time prior to December 30, 2024, within 90 days of the occurrence of a “tax event” at a redemption price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption; or

in whole, but not in part, at any time prior to December 30, 2024, within 90 days of the occurrence of a “rating agency event” at a redemption price equal to 102% of their principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

Source: FWP Filing by W.R. Berkley Corporation

Use Of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds to us from this offering will be approximately $291.1 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by us. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by W.R. Berkley Corporation

Addition To The iShares Preferred And Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $300M, the new IPO is a potential addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, the newly issued WRB-F is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

From a fixed-income investor standpoint, the company is very well leveraged, after its market capitalization is 5x times more than the debt. The debt, in turn, consists of $900M equally ranked debentures (WRB-B, WRB-C, WRB-D, and WRB-E) and $1.4B senior notes. If we look at the interest payment coverage, again, a ratio of 4.00 comes to the fore, as this is not a one-off event. At the current level of interest payments, we can see the company is profitable also for the past 5 years, so the credit risk here is quite limited.

However, in terms of yields, things are not this good, which can be expected, of course, in the background of the solid financials. WRB-F has slightly better YTW (equal to its YTC) than the second-best yielder in the family, WRB-E, with 4.86% versus 4.17%. When looking at the sector, the comparison between the securities with a close maturity date, or all other investment-grade "babies," the new IPO takes place at the bottom of the charts, having one of the lowest returns.

