Merger Arbitrage Mondays - M&A Kicks Into High Gear With 9 New Deals Announced

Merger activity increased, with nine new deals announced and six deals closing.

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 189 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 47 Stock Deals 22 Stock & Cash Deals 5 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 79 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.34 trillion

New Deals

Deal Updates

Closed Deals

Top 10 deals with largest spreads

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $5.29 03/31/2020 51.23% 188.87% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.94 $5.39 01/31/2020 47.28% 442.45% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $9.12 12/31/2019 20.83% 950.52% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.52 12/31/2019 20.13% 918.56% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (N/A) $7.35 $6.54 06/30/2020 12.39% 23.79% MLNX 03/11/2019 Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $116.02 03/31/2020 7.74% 28.54% SORL 11/29/2019 Ruili International Inc. (N/A) $4.72 $4.48 06/30/2020 5.36% 10.29% MSBF 12/18/2019 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) $18.27 $17.35 06/30/2020 5.27% 10.13% AMTD 11/25/2019 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) $52.15 $50.15 12/31/2020 3.98% 3.89% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) $197.63 $190.3 03/31/2020 3.85% 14.19%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Sprint, Mellanox Technologies and Pacific Biosciences of California. Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S, MLNX, PACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.