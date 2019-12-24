Hidden Gems: NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

The TSX Index has had quite the bounce-back year, up 18.89% as compared to the 11.64% loss it suffered in 2018. Unless it pulls back in a meaningful way over the next couple of weeks, it will post its best year since 2009.

Similarly, the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index is also having one if its best years in some time. The Index is up 16.43% and Canadian REITs are now trading well above historical averages. As of end of November, Canadian REITs were trading at an average of 17.5 times trailing twelve months [TTM] funds from operations [FFO], a 23% premium to its post-financial crisis average of approximately 14.2 times FFO.

Although the sector may seem overvalued, there are a few deals to be found. Case in point – NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (OTC:NWHUF)(TSX:NWH.UN). Despite outperforming with a 26.74% gain in 2019, NorthWest still provides an attractive entry point. This global REIT is trading at a discount to peers despite having one of the highest expected growth rates in the sector.

Company Overview

First, the basics. Northwest Healthcare Properties is classified an Office REIT with a focus on healthcare properties. It has a global portfolio of healthcare real estate infrastructure assets consisting of 171 properties and 14 million square feet. The company’s assets include medical office buildings, clinics and hospitals spread throughout Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

In the third quarter, its assets by net operating income were distributed as follows:

(Source: Company third quarter presentation)

For the purpose of identifying its peers, it is classified as an Office REIT as opposed to a Seniors Living REIT. To illustrate why this makes sense, here is NorthWest's focus:

(Source: Company third quarter presentation)

Over the past few years, the company has been on an acquisition binge. It tends to partner with institutional investors which act as partners which take the form of JVs. This allows the company to expand more quickly and has emerged as a preferred partner for large healthcare real estate investors.

Earlier this year, it made a transformational acquisition in which it paid $1.2 billion for 11 Healthscope Limited (HSO) properties. The deal was highly complementary to its existing portfolio and was immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations [AFFO]. The properties have a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 20 years and are subject to fixed annual rent increases of 2.5% per year. Furthermore, the deal added a pipeline of approximately $550 million in organic growth opportunities. See the following graphic for more details on the transaction:

(Source: Company third quarter presentation)

Recently, the company announced an equity financing through which it would offer approximately 18.5 million shares at a price of $12.20 per unit to a syndicate of underwriters. In response to strong demand, it increased the offering to $250 million, up from $225 million previously.

The key to an equity financing, of which the company has done several, is to limit the shareholder dilution. In this case, the impact is negligible as the proceeds are used for acquisitions and to reduce debt which offsets the negative impact to AFFO per share. As such, shareholder dilution is kept to a minimum and the debt is maintained at a respectable level. In fact, as part of this current offering, debt to GBV will be reduced by 300 basis points.

At the time of the announcement, the company’s share price was trading at $12.65 per share. Post-announcement, the price has dipped and settled around $12.00 per share, a decrease of approximately 5%. The offering closed on December 19 and may pressure the stock in the short term as the market digests the new shares.

Why the stock is mispriced

This leads nicely into NorthWest’s current valuation. The recent dip is an opportunity to pick up the company before the next leg up.

As mentioned previously, the industry is trading above historical averages (14.2x FFO) – not so for NorthWest Healthcare Properties as it is currently trading at a discount to its peers. This is especially true when factoring in expected growth rates.

As of writing, the company is trading at approximately 13.63 times estimated 2019 FFO of $0.88 per share. This is below the Office REIT industry average of 15.30 times 2019 FFO and the sector average which is also 15.30 times FFO.

Likewise, it is trading at a cheap 12.5 times 2020 FFO estimates of $0.96 per share. Once again, this is below the Office REIT industry average (14.7) and the sector average (14.9).

NorthWest also has one of the highest expected FFO growth rates (9.1% in 2020) among all Canadian-listed REITs. This is double the Office REIT industry average (4.1%) and well above the Canadian sector average (5.3%). Considering this, there is no reason for this valuation gap to exist.

Prior to the equity offering, NorthWest was riding momentum to 52-week highs. Once these shares are digested, there is no reason the company can’t resume its upwards trend. For the base case, it is assumed that NorthWest can maintain its current valuation. At the bottom end, the company’s lowest 5-year P/FFO and at the top end, it is assumed it can trade inline with the Office REIT industry average forward P/FFO ratio.

Worst Case (5YR low) Base Case (FFO growth) Best Case (Office REIT avg) P/FFO (2020) 11.85 13.63 15.30 Current Price $11.99 $11.99 $11.99 2020 FFO $0.96 $0.96 $0.96 Target Price $11.37 $13.09 $14.68 Upside -5.1% 9.17% 22.50%

As you can see, there is little downside and the company is trading at an attractive 1:5.4 risk-to-reward ratio. Can the company achieve its expected growth rates? Considering it has beat in each quarter this year, there is no reason to expect otherwise.

Likewise, these estimates do not consider any further acquisitions and a potential expansion to the U.S. market could expand its valuation multiple in a meaningful way. As of writing, U.S. REITs are trading at a ~13% premium to its Canadian counterparts.

Furthermore, NorthWest currently yields 6.8% and the distribution is well-covered by AFFO (87% payout ratio). This is above the Office REIT average yield (5%) and Canadian sector average (5.5%).

Risks

The biggest risk to the REIT industry is interest rates and bond yields. In a high rate, high bond yield environment, REITs become less attractive and tend to underperform. Case in point, over the past few years (excluding 2019), interest rates were on the rise and this had a negative impact on Canadian REIT valuations.

This year, REITs outperformed most expectations – not as a result of blowout numbers, but because interest rates were once again pressured. In 2020, Central Banks are widely expected to take a pause on interest rates. As such, it is unlikely that REITs will have an interest rate cut tailwind to help drive performance.

In 2020, it will be about individual performance.

Another risk to be mindful of, is the company’s debt burden. NorthWest Healthcare Properties has a significant level of debt, and the re-financing risk can be material. A rise in borrowing costs could negatively impact results. To illustrate, see the graphic below:

(Source: Canadian REITs Monthly - December - CIBC)

As you can see, a 100 basis-point rise in borrowing costs can negatively impact FFO by 2.5-3% should NorthWest refinance at market rates. This places it just outside the top third and is well above the industry average of 1.6%.

Conclusion

In an industry that is touching multi-year highs, there is still value to be had. NorthWest Healthcare Properties is among the more attractively valued companies in the Canadian REIT space.

It is one of the few REITs that has consistently topped quarterly estimates, and it is quickly establishing itself as one of the healthcare industry’s preferred partners. This will enable it to grow at a robust pace and as of writing, the market is discounting this potential.

Northwest Healthcare has outperformed the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index over the past one, two and five-year time frames. In fact, it has consistently outperformed the Index over the past handful of years.

(Source: Ycharts)

Shareholders are treated to an-above average yield and combined with its growth profile, Northwest is also one of the more attractive income stocks on the TSX Index. A word of caution however, if you are looking for dividend growth this stock isn’t for you.

The company hasn’t raised the dividend in years. Instead, the current focus is on growing the business through acquisitions. Until such time as growth opportunities become limited, or the yield becomes less attractive than the average, don’t expect the dividend to rise in a meaningful way.

Northwest offers a very attractive risk-to-reward profile and even in an environment where REITs experience a downtrend, it is well-positioned to outperform industry peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NWHUF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.