Buying The Best On Sale: Extra Space Storage

Acquisitions and a rapidly rising dividend yield have not caused the company to blow up its balance sheet, as I still like its financial position despite an elevated debt load.

The company has a very successful track record of outperformance and will very likely continue its massive expansion for years to come.

Do you like dividends and capital gains? The answer is probably "yes". And let's be honest, who doesn't like these two things. In this article, I am going to show you why Extra Space Storage (EXR) is a great long-term buy at an interesting discount. After adding Realty Income (O) to my dividend portfolio, I have added this one as well. In this article, I will tell you why I made this move and what I expect going forward. So, bear with me!

Source: RVshare

Buying Low-Maintenance Stocks

As probably all of my readers know, I both trade stocks with a mid-term time horizon and hold long-term dividend stocks. Whereas my trades are business cycle-driven, I only buy safe, low-maintenance dividend stocks as long-term trades. By low maintenance, I mean stocks that do not rely on a risky bull case like the development of a drug (biotech), the success of new software or fashion trends. I like to buy stocks that are cash cows and are doing well in pretty much every environment. These are stocks like consumer staples, real estate, certain healthcare stocks and even some industrial stocks.

And then there are storage stocks. The graph below shows some of the strongest and largest storage REIT and the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR). Only one REIT from the sample underperformed the real estate ETF, if we ignore the 30-basis points underperformance of Life Storage (LSI). Three storage stocks crushed the real estate ETF by a wide margin. Of of them is the company I am going to discuss in this article.

Data by YCharts

Extra Space Storage was founded by Ken Woolley (current Chairman) in 1977 and IPO'ed in 2004. Since then, the company has grown through organic growth and acquisitions; Extra Space Storage made acquisitions like the one in 2015, when the company bought SmartStop Self Storage for $1.4 billion. Over the past five years, the company has spent $4.6 billion on acquisitions. Its acquisition strategy is aimed at buying undermanaged stores and rapidly raising NOI growth. This strategy is seeking geographic diversification and focused on primary and secondary markets. Below, you see its most recent acquisition activity.

Source: Extra Space Storage Investor Presentation

One year after the SmartStop acquisition, Extra Space Storage was added to the S&P 500 in 2016 and ranked 73 out of 700,000 companies on the Glassdoor Best Places to Work list. This was confirmed just a few weeks ago when the company got recognized by Glassdoor again, as more than 80% of employees recommend working at the company. (See here Extra Space Storage's 2018 Glassdoor score.)

To date, the stock has returned roughly 1,460% over the past 10 years, and the company has grown to roughly 1,800 properties and still reported 3.8% same-store revenue growth in the most recent third quarter.

Corporate sustainability is another topic important to management. Extra Space Storage is the highest-rated US self-storage REIT, according to the GRESB real estate assessment score. This corporate sustainability measure gives this company a score of 56. This is up from 46 in 2018 and way above the peer average of 38. I almost never discuss these things but think it is important to mention, as we are seeing an increasing trend towards "sustainable" investments. The trend is starting in Europe, and it seems to be a matter of time until see a major focus on sustainability on a global scale. In this case, sustainability measures include a solar program in 359 locations offsetting 73 million pounds of coal equivalent, paid volunteer time off, fitness programs, as well as leadership development programs and much more.

With that said, let's move over to the company's portfolio. As of September 30, 2019, Extra Space Storage has 1,797 properties. 52% of these are wholly owned, 14% are joint ventures and 630 properties are managed. The highest store density is in Los Angeles and New York, while the overall portfolio is covering pretty much the entire country.

Source: Extra Space Storage Investor Presentation

These properties allow the company to outperform some of its major competitors, as same-store performance of revenue, expenses and net income is simply (much) better, as you can see below.

Source: Extra Space Storage Investor Presentation

Third-party data (in this case Finviz) shows that the current operating margin is also one of the highest among industrial REITs. Note that the table below shows all stocks mentioned in the graph above (and more).

Source: Finviz

This performance has led to a 700% increase in core FFO per share since the first quarter of 2006. Overall, REITs started to see improvements starting in 2011, as real estate in general took some time to bottom after the recession. Anyhow, the closest competitor (from the ones in the graph above) reported 300% since 2006.

As a result, the company has increased its dividend by 92% over the past five years. So, not only is the stock up big, we are also seeing that the dividend yield is way off the lows - in this case, at 3.44% on a TTM basis.

Data by YCharts

The total payout ratio as a percentage of FFO (funds from operations) is at 65% on a TTM basis. And speaking of FFO, the stock is trading at roughly 18.7x FFO (TTM basis). Although this is not dirt cheap, it is a price that makes sense given the above-average growth potential and the overall rush for yield we have witnessed over the past few years.

With that said, Extra Space Storage does have an elevated debt level (like pretty much all major REITs). In this case, the net debt/EBITDA ratio is at 5.30. However, the company has an interest coverage ratio of 4.81. A value below 1.50 indicates that debt servicing might be in danger. In addition to that, the company is paying an average interest rate of 3.4% and has a BBB (outlook stable) rating from S&P. This is a "lower medium grade" rating.

Stable Client Portfolio

I expect Extra Space Storage's success to continue. And by success, I mean the fact that same-store sales growth has been above 4.0% pretty much in every quarter since 2012. In addition, I like the company's financials that once again confirm that acquisitions have not damaged the balance sheet.

Besides that, the company is operating in a very favorable secular market. The percentage of US population using self-storage has improved from just 2.5% in 1987 to 8% currently. This is up 100 basis points from 2013. Adding to that, both Gen X and Gen Y customers account for 34% of total customers each. Note that both account for 43% of the total US population.

Source: Extra Space Storage Investor Presentation

Moreover, according to the company, customers are staying longer. 60.3% of customers stay more than 12 months. This is up roughly 300 basis points from 2013. The number of tenants staying longer than two years has increased by more than 400 basis points to 42.9%. Personally, I expect this trend to continue, as the housing environment is changing in general. Rising prices are causing a trend towards smaller homes, and I think public storage options are a perfect tool to support this trend.

And speaking of the public storage business, as of September 30, 2019, Extra Space Storage has a 7.9% market share. This is one of the largest shares in the business after Public Storage with 9.7% market share.

Takeaway

I like Extra Space Storage a lot. It has everything I am looking for in a good long-term company. The company is benefiting from an ongoing secular trend within the real estate sector and is reporting strong organic results on top of an aggressive, but successful, acquisition strategy. Although debt levels are generally elevated, the company has no financial troubles, and I do not expect this to change. I think Extra Space Storage will continue to be an outperformer, and I like the 16% stock price discount/drop from the stock's all-time high. By the time you read this article, I will probably have added this stock to my portfolio as you can witness in my Seeking Alpha bio.

Source: Finviz

The biggest bull case is everything I just mentioned in addition to lower interest rates. That happened in 2015 and 2019, as you can see in the chart above. In case the interest rate rapidly rises, one should expect an overall underperformance of real estate stocks compared to the S&P 500. Other than that, I think this stock will deliver strong results for years to come, and I expect not to sell a single share after I pull the trigger and buy this company.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, EXR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.