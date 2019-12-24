Cleveland-Cliffs' Acquisition Of AK Steel - Some Important Considerations

Evaluating AKS acquisition through the lenses of metallics supply in the U.S.

Stated rationale

Vertical integration can be a highly important strategy, but it is notoriously difficult to implement successfully and - when it turns out to be the wrong strategy - costly to fix. Source: mckinsey.com

What that deal would achieve:

I would not delve much into these points as they have already been covered times and times again. The sole argument for vertical integration does not mean much unless it solidifies a company's competitive advantages and comes at a reasonable price.

Some stated arguments in favour of the deal, such as guaranteeing demand for Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) pellets, more predictable earnings and public company-related synergies are not compelling enough in my opinion to support such a large deal. Although all being very important points, such a large transaction which both dilutes current CLF shareholders and increases risk requires a more specific rationale in my opinion.

Down below I would like to discuss a few important points that in my opinion do more to justify the deal.

The deal would help CLF fill in a gap in US metallics segment

Pig iron imports in the U.S. totaled $2.36 billion in 2018. Assuming a price of $390 per tonne that equates to around 6mmt. According to the CEO Lourenco Goncalves that number is now closer to 6.5mmt.

The more important part is that more than 50% of imports are coming from Russia and another 30% from Ukraine. Both being countries that the new administration would likely want to see a reduced reliance on, especially for a commodity that is seen vital for national security reasons. As a result we would likely see a decreasing amount of imported pig iron as the metallics segment develops in the US.

What CLF CEO implied during the AK Steel (AKS) acquisition conference call is that most of those imports would probably be substituted for locally-sourced production. Whether this will happen through free trade and market mechanisms or through quotes or tariffs is not clear, but more likely will be the latter.

During the call Mr. Goncalves did the math as follows:

6.5mmt of metallics imports in total

Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) plant in Toledo will produce 1.9mmt

Ashland pig iron facility, if restarted, could produce another 2.0mmt

leaving roughly 2.5mmt to be filled by other producers

Also when looking at global numbers of pig iron and raw steel production, the U.S. has one of the lowest ratios of pig iron per tonne of steel produced. Although oversimplifying the complex market of steel manufacturing, this underlines the need for the U.S. steel market to increase its reliance on domestically-sourced metallics. In the meantime, steel manufacturers continue to invest in iron-making facilities in the country.

Apart from being a substitute for some of those imports, HBI produced in Toledo will also be used in AK Steel's Middletown Blast Furnace (BF) at first and later on in the Dearborn facility. According to various sources, using HBI in BFs could result in the following:

HBI can be used as blast furnace burden material with the following environmental, productivity and cost benefits: • lower carbon dioxide emissions • increased blast furnace productivity (increase of about 8% for each 10% increase in burden metallisation) • reduced coke rate (decrease of about 7% for each 10% increase in burden metallisation) Source: www.metallics.org; www.amm.com

And according to a 2009 source, HBI has already been used at Middletown:

Source: Treatise on Process Metallurgy, Volume 3: Industrial Processes

Even if HBI is already fully utilized as an additive to the charge mix of AK Steel's BFs and productivity can't be increased further by shifting some Toledo production to it, the merger will guarantee a sizeable HBI output from CLF's Toledo plant.

The HBI plant also fits well with CLF's management's intention to focus on premium steel products for the automotive industry as once added as a feedstock to Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) it significantly improves the steel quality by reducing the amount of other elements.

Voestalpine example

Similarly to Voestalpine (OTC:VLPNF), CLF will sell its HBI internally but logistics will be greatly simplified.

In the case of Voestalpine's HBI plant in Texas, the company sources pellets from Brazil and Canada which are shipped to Corpus Christi in Texas to be turned into HBI, most of which (around 40%) is then shipped to Austria to be used in Voestalpine's Blast Furnaces. In a combined CLF and AKS entity, however, this whole process will take place in states within close proximity of each other.

Around 12% (240,000t) of Voestalpine's HBI output is also being used at Big River Steel EAFs while some is also being contracted with Mexican mills. According to Voestalpine, HBI has significant benefits when used in EAFs as well:

Meaning that HBI produced in Toledo could also be used as an additive to scrap metal in Butler and Mansfield EAFs, thus both improving steel manufacturing process and guaranteeing more volumes of HBI.

Acquisition price

Even though CLF is acquiring AK Steel at a multi-year low EBITDA multiple, that is seen as either positive or negative sign depending on one's beliefs about the steel industry and the time horizon.

One of the arguments against the acquisition is AKS's high leverage ratio, which is way out of sync from other steel manufacturers in the US.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from Yahoo! Finance

Combining the two companies will remedy this issue to an extent, with interest coverage improving from 5.0x to around 3.0x, much closer to that of US Steel's (X) ratio of 3.08x and significantly lower than Nucor's (NUE) coverage of 16.2x.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from AK Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs 10K & 10Q SEC Filings

Another point here is that as we all know the CEO Lourenco Goncalves and his team are known for their turnaround expertise and debt renegotiation skills. CLF management has already outlined its plans on how it is going to renegotiate some of AKS Steel's debt.

Combining the two entities would also enable debt to be renegotiated at lower interest rate. For example, AK Steel's $380m of debt due in 2023 has a 7% coupon payment, compared to CLF $400 notes due in 2024 with coupon of 4.8% and even lower yield to maturity.

Although the deal does increase the risk for existing CLF shareholders, shifting the risk/reward ratio upwards, I do not see any immediate problems for the company as far as debt is concerned.

Some Risk Considerations

Another argument against the acquisition has been AKS's deteriorating profitability and very high exposure to the peaking automotive industry.

AKS FY 2020 EPS has seen a number of downward revisions recently.

The majority of the 63% of AKS sales that come from the automotive industry are from SUVs, Crossovers and Light Trucks. A segment of the automotive industry that has seen a boom in recent years, but at the same time is feared to be reaching peak levels which makes the transaction even more riskier.

The increasing risk of recession and a subsequent drop in highly leveraged vehicle sales has been a significant risk factor for a while now.

This presents a significant short-term risk factor, that investors should be aware of. However, if CLF's management succeeds in creating the 4-year window, free of principal debt repayments, then the overall risk falls significantly as the pro forma company would have a combined cash flow from operations of nearly $1bn and low capex requirements to fuel future growth.

On top of that AKS is one of the leading companies in ultra-high-strength steel (UHSS) production, demand of which is growing faster as auto manufacturers aim to lower their vehicle carbon emissions.

AK Steel has also strengthened its position in the automotive sector by recently signing an exclusive licensing agreement with ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) for its USIBOR® part processing technology patent.

Under this agreement with AK Steel, ArcelorMittal grants right for AK Steel to allow its customers to stamp and use its ULTRALUME® PHS product in the United States, Canada and Mexico. AK Steel will be the sole licensee, along with subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal, permitted to produce aluminized boron press hardenable steel in the United States, Canada or Mexico able to be processed as per licensed ArcelorMittal’s patent about its USIBOR® part processing technology.

Source: automotive.arcelormittal.com

Finally, by acquiring AKS, CLF is replicating what US Steel and ArcelorMittal are already doing by combining mining with steel manufacturing operations. Apart from the benefits for the supply chain and logistics advantages listed above, the high-margin pellets business of CLF will allow the company to basically subsidize negative free cash flow steel operations, if needed. Although not a desired outcome, this would make the combined entity more resilient during downturn periods.

Conclusion

The deal to acquire AKS seems to be increasing both risk and expected return for existing CLF shareholders. I have a reason to believe, however, that the deal is not an act of desperation by CLF management in their efforts to guarantee demand for pellets by acquiring the second largest customer.

Combining the two entities would also:

guarantee significant proportion of Toledo HBI production

improve productivity and reduce emissions of AKS steel mills

solidify CLF's existing logistics competitive advantage

allow AK Steel to better compete on price

AK Steel seems to be a very good fit for Cleveland-Cliffs' operations. Also given the almost all-time low price paid for the company CLF is hardly overpaying for AKS assets. While debt and steel-demand related risks will increase with that transaction, a combined entity helps solidify both CLF and AKS's existing competitive advantages while also adding significant potential upside to the business.

