CarMax: Play With The House's Money

Our team recommended CarMax (KMX) less than a year ago at $58 per share. Today it approaches $100 per share, but has recently fallen back following the just reported earnings. The question is whether you should stay in the name, or, if you are on the sidelines, consider entering a new position? This has been a hot topic for some of our traders, so we want to outline some key issues with the stock for our followers. The company is in a highly competitive sector, selling a range of used vehicles in the United States. The pace of growth has ebbed and flowed a bit, and shares have moved along with it.

As such, the name has been phenomenal for trading, which is why it caught our member's attention, but we do caution investors in the name that shares have advanced 55% since our call earlier this year, and before the recent selloff, were up 72%. This compounder invests in itself and we like that. For our members and followers who have been in the name since we made the buy call, we recommend backing out the entire initial investment, plus a little holiday money, and letting the rest run. Those on the sidelines should look for the stock to settle in the $80 range before committing new money. Let us discuss.

Price action

Shares of CarMax had been volatile coming into 2019, but this year we made a call to buy shares in the high $50s, essentially catching the bottom:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

From a chart perspective, it appears the name is set to pull back toward the $80 range. We expect some profit taking here. More broadly, the chart has shown clear trading oscillations but has had a monster run this year. The astute trader can scalp profits based on these oscillations in price, but from an investor's viewpoint, the action is winning. The company continues to grow, but from a fundamental basis, we think a buy at lower levels is warranted, and as such, recommend our members back out the initial investment, plus a little holiday bonus, and let the rest run. Play with the house's money! Let us discuss performance and some of the key issues to be aware of.

Operating in a competitive market

If you are unfamiliar with the company's operations, CarMax sells used cars, but not just to consumers. It also sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions. It also sells some new vehicles under special franchise arrangements. Like other vehicle sales outlets, the company offers its customers financing alternatives through its own finance operations. High-margin services are also offered, such as appraisal services, vehicle repairs, and offering extended warranties.

Here is the issue. The business is profitable, and sales are growing over time, but this is a heavily saturated market. The name is competing with major dealerships, local/independent used lots, and even online now. While CarMax has done an effective job branding itself and increasing sales year-after-year, the space is crowded to say the least. The larger question here of course is whether the performance and future expectations justify the stock's trading.

Revenue growth

CarMax just reported its Q3 earnings and once again, revenues were up. While the pace of sales growth had been slowing somewhat in recent quarters, the growth is still very positive, despite the competitive operating environment. The company used to put up consistent double-digit sales increases in past years. That said, Q3 revenues have recently perked up. Total revenues were $4.79 billion, beating estimates by $120 million, and increasing 11.4% from last year. That is strong:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

These sales increases are welcome, but we feel compelled to report that the pace has slowed from earlier days when CarMax was rapidly growing. This is because CarMax has spread across the nation. While the pace of sales increases is not as high as it used to be, in terms of underlying performance, the company saw certain points of strength and weakness that we want you to be aware of. That said, overall, we thought this was one of the better quarters for CarMax in recent memory, especially on a comparable year-over-year basis.

Total used vehicle unit sales grew 7.5%, and comparable store used unit sales rose 7.5% versus the prior year's third quarter. Same-store sales performance was better than we expected. Back in 2017-2018, we had seen some declines in-store traffic. However, this decline in traffic has reversed. This is something to be aware of, and part of the stock rallied as hard as it did this year. Where the company really delivered was converting the traffic it did see into actual sales. Further, the wholesale business has started firing again. Wholesale vehicle unit sales were up 3.3%. When we had covered the name previously, sales were flat-to-down, and just starting to turn positive, so this improvement is a strong sign for the company.

Turning to the service plans and financing side of the business, revenues were up. Extended protection plan revenues (which includes extended service plans and guaranteed asset protection revenues) increased a strong 4.1% versus the prior-year level, reflecting growth in used volumes, the rapid revenue recognition from extended protection plan sales, as well as declines in costs from the plan providers. Financing saw income jump 3.9%.

As far as the top line is concerned, it was great quarter. Did this translate to earnings power?

Earnings hit by expenses

While rising sales are a big positive, we have to question the impact on profit. In other words, did the pace of revenue growth outpace expense growth? Well, considering basic cost expenses, total gross profit increased a strong 7.8% to $614 million in the quarter. This was a result of profit growth in nearly all segments. Used vehicle gross profit rose 11.7%, driven by volume. One item we do watch is used vehicle gross profit per unit. This remained comparable with the prior-year period, rising a $12 per vehicle. The mean profit per vehicle is a key metric to watch. Wholesale vehicle gross profit was up 1.5% driven by volumes but one weak point to watch here is profit per unit. It's been declining, and fell to $937 per unit from $949 last year.

Keep in mind to generate higher sales, expenses rose. Of course, with gross profit rising, we can see that these increases were outpaced by top line growth. Still, we need to look at other lines of expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 18.4% to $484.8 million, primarily reflecting the 10% increase in the company's store base in a year's time. Advertising expenses were up 38%, which we think had a benefit on volumes.

One big impact to earnings was that stock-based compensation expenses jumped $40 million, or 19%. Factoring these issues in, EBIT rose 4.8% to $227 million. With the strong top line but the higher than expected expenses, the bottom line missed consensus expectations. Net earnings widened to $173 million, while earnings per share were up to $1.04, missing the consensus mark by a huge $0.12, which was bearish.

Let it come down and then consider buying

Let the name at least fall from here in the low $90 range to the $80s. The results have us still mildly bullish, so long as the performance can continue. Sales are increasing, even if the pace of increases has slowed from years past. We were not thrilled with expenses weighing on EPS, but comparable sales remains strong.

From a valuation perspective, we need to examine price relative to forward expectations. Looking ahead, we see earnings per share coming in around $5.25 for the current fiscal year based on the current trajectory of the company, growth in store count, mildly positive comps, factoring in comparable growth in expenses, and the retiring of shares. At $92 the stock is trading at 17.5 times forward earnings. That is not cheap, nor expensive, relatively speaking to the market or the sector as a whole. We would like to be able to purchase the name around 15 times forward earnings, which would price the stock at just a notch under $80. As such, this is the level we would be comfortable getting long for the next bounce.

Moving forward

Acquiring shares under $80 is in our opinion a wise play, if the stock falls there and the outlook remains the same. With the demonstrated improvements operationally, well-spent capex, and ongoing repurchases, the name offers compelling value if it can be purchased for around 15 times forward earnings. We think our traders should lock in gains, but keep a position with the house's money.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.