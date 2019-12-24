Noble Corporation: Results Weren't Bad, But Still Not The Best Driller

On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, offshore drilling giant Noble Corporation (NE) announced its third-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed, as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of top line revenues but missed on bottom line earnings. With that said, it did manage to beat earnings estimates on a non-GAAP basis. A closer look at the actual earnings report, though, shows that these results were not really as bad as they may appear at first. The company does still continue to struggle with the weakness in the offshore drilling industry, however, which is clearly evident in these results. Overall though, Noble Corporation appears to be performing reasonably, but it is certainly not the best company to use to play a recovery in the industry.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Noble Corporation's third-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Noble Corporation brought in total operating revenues of $275.526 million in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a slight decline over the $279.408 million that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $640.012 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $21.843 million operating loss that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Noble Corporation had a utilization rate of 63% across its floater fleet and 89% across its jack-up fleet in the most recent period. This compares unfavorably to the 67% and 98% utilization rates that it had in the second quarter, respectively.

The company took a $596 million gross impairment charge related to the drillship Noble Bully II.

Noble Corporation reported a net loss of $706.952 million in the third quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the $78.358 million net loss that the company reported in the third quarter of 2018.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that Noble's earnings declined substantially compared to the year-ago quarter. The biggest reason for this is that the company took a $596 million gross impairment charge related to the Noble Bully II ultra-deepwater drillship. This impairment charge came about as a result of discussions with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) to terminate the current contracts for the Noble Bully I and Noble Bully II rigs. The company's current expectation is that Royal Dutch Shell will buy out the remainder of the contract, allowing Noble to acquire the share of both rigs that it does not own. Currently, both of these rigs are owned by a joint venture in which both of the companies own a 50% share each. Noble appears to want to do this deal so that it can find a better a contract for the Noble Bully II, but admittedly, it did not actually specify the rationale for attempting this transaction in its press release. If these talks fail, then the rigs will remain working under the current contract until April 2022. The ownership structure of the joint venture would also remain the same until that time.

Noble Corporation calculated the value of the rig based on its projected cash flow assuming that this deal goes through, and it is substantially less than the value that the rig had on the company's balance sheet heading into the quarter. Noble responded properly then by reducing the value of the rig on its balance sheet. Accounting rules require that a company take a charge against its income when doing this, which was the reason for the impairment charge. It is important to keep in mind that this was a non-cash charge. At no time during the quarter did $596 million actually leave the company's bank account. As such, we can ignore this charge when evaluating the firm's performance during the quarter. Unfortunately though, even if we do that, Noble Corporation would have delivered somewhat worse performance than it did a year ago.

One of the metrics that we use the measure the performance of an offshore drilling company is the utilization rate. The utilization rate is the percentage of time that the rigs in a company's fleet spend working compared to what it would have had if every rig had been fully contracted and experienced no downtime. Downtime is, unfortunately, a necessary evil with offshore drilling rigs, as these are highly sophisticated machines that require regular maintenance in order to operate at peak performance, and occasionally, this maintenance requires downtime. An offshore drilling rig does not get paid dayrate during time spent out of commission undergoing maintenance. Thus, to a point, the utilization rate is a measurement of how well the company maximized its revenues.

As noted in the highlights, Noble Corporation's floating rig fleet had a utilization rate of 63% in the third quarter compared to 67% in the second quarter. This was rather disappointing, particularly since these rigs tend to boast much higher dayrates than the jackup rigs that the company also operates. The primary reason for this is that the Noble Don Taylor spent less days in operation because it was being prepared to a relocation to Guyana to begin work on a one-year contract. This is a good reason to spend time off contract, as it means that this problem is likely to reverse itself in relatively short order. Once this rig begins work on this contract, it will not only be working (improving utilization), but it will also be generating revenue and cash flow for the company. Unfortunately though, the company also saw its utilization decline due to the Noble Globetrotter II completing work on its previous contract and becoming unemployed temporarily. The rig is still employed on a long-term contract with Royal Dutch Shell though, so it should be able to return to work in relatively short order. It is not uncommon for a rig to temporarily become unemployed during the duration of a contract, such as between drilling programs or being moved to a new location. In this case, the Noble Globetrotter II was being moved to the US Gulf of Mexico in order to begin work on the next drilling program in Royal Dutch Shell's agenda. The rig started work on the first well in October, so we should see it earn more money for the company in the fourth quarter than it did in the third.

The company also saw the utilization rate of its shallow-water fleet decline quarter over quarter. As noted in the highlights, Noble's jack-up fleet reported an 80% utilization rate in the period compared to 98% in the second quarter. This fairly steep decline was due to two rigs - the Noble Houston Colbert and the Noble Scott Marks. The Noble Scott Marks was out of commission during much of the quarter because it was undergoing an inspection that was mandated by international regulators. Fortunately, the rig has since completed this inspection and returned to work in Saudi Arabia, so it should be producing much more revenue and cash flow for the company in the fourth quarter than it did in the third. In the case of the Noble Houston Colbert, the rig was out of commission for much of the quarter because it was being moved from Qatar to the UK North Sea to begin work on a new contract. The rig started work on this new contract in early November, so it should likewise generate more revenue and cash flow in the fourth quarter than it did in the third. The first quarter of 2020 should prove to be even better for the rig though, since it will be operational for the entire quarter and will thus have an extra month of revenues than it has in the fourth quarter.

Overall then, we can see that many of the problems that Noble Corporation had which weighed on its performance during the third quarter should be corrected during the fourth. This is the kind of thing that should appeal to the company's shareholders and it clearly shows us that the offshore drilling industry is much stronger than it was only a few short years ago. Noble itself appears to believe, as much as the company's management specifically stated that it is "superbly positioned" for entering 2020. They do have a point here, as the company does appear to be well-positioned with most of its rig under contract entering the new year. With that said though, it may not be the best way to play a recovery in the industry, and one reason for that is the company's high level of debt. We can see this by looking at the debt-to-equity ratio, which tells us how a company is capitalized. As of September 30, 2019, Noble Corporation had a total of $362.493 million in current debt and another $3.577863 billion in long-term debt, for a total of $3.940356 billion. This compares to $3.715214 billion in shareholders' equity and gives the company a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. As my regular readers likely know, I am generally nervous when I see a company like this with a debt-to-equity ratio above 1.0. This is because debt is a much riskier way to finance a company than equity, as debt must be repaid even if the company's revenues decline in the face of a weak industry. This is what pushed peer companies Seadrill (SDRL) and Pacific Drilling (PACD) into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. For comparison purposes, Valaris (VAL) only has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.647, so it may be a safer way to play an industry recovery.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Noble Corporation if you are willing to overlook the non-cash impairment charge. The company has positioned itself quite well to prosper as we enter the fourth quarter and 2020. Noble has successfully addressed the handful of problems that have plagued its performance in the third quarter, and this will help it going forward. Unfortunately though, the company remains quite highly levered and may, therefore, not be as good of a way to play a recovery in the offshore drilling sector as some other firms. We do certainly see that there is a very real recovery in this results though, and that should please any investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.