The 10 Most Attractive Dividend Aristocrats According To Current Valuations: No. 5 Through No. 1

To make the list, the companies had to rank among the top 15 Aristocrats according to valuation. I then winnowed the group to 10 using additional metrics.

I provide the 10 Aristocrats sporting the best valuations according to my rating system.

Utilizing a rating system I developed, I follow roughly 180 stocks. I rerate each of those stocks in the middle of each month. While I was poring over a variety of metrics, I had the thought that it could prove useful to rate the Dividend Aristocrats in order of their current valuations. Just as the Dogs of the Dow strategy utilizes undervalued companies to outperform the index, I reasoned that undervalued Dividend Aristocrats could serve the same purpose. After all, high yields often indicate shares of a company are undervalued relative to other firms. That was the genesis for this and the preceding article.

The following chart below presents a solid argument for investing in Dividend Aristocrats.

Data source: Ploutos via Suredividend.com. Chart and calculations by Sean Williams of Motley Fool

How I Chose The Top Ten

My rating system easily eliminated 42 of the 57 current Dividend Aristocrats. After a bit of study, I dropped five additional names. I ranked the remaining 10 by considering a variety of factors. At times, a stock may be ranked below a company with a lower rating. This is due to additional factors I consider when ranking the companies in question.

Caterpillar (CAT) #5

Caterpillar is the largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer in the world. The company possesses a strong support infrastructure which results in a robust aftermarket business. Caterpillar generates high-margin recurring revenue from the sales of parts. Caterpillar’s wide moat stems from intangible assets, and an extensive dealer network that covers the globe.

CAT has a robust share repurchase program that should reduce the float by 9% by the end of this year. The company recently boosted the dividend by roughly 20 percent. CAT’s current yield is a bit above 2.8 percent.

Headwinds

China-based manufacturers may provide significant competition through pricing and innovation in the future.

Caterpillar operates in a highly cyclical industry.

Fair Value

As I compose this article, CAT trades for $146.61 a share.

Morningstar has an FV for the company at $166, CFRA values the shares at $168.96, Argus has a target price of $150 and Credit Suisse has a target of $150.

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 70 and an Overall Score of 71. Although my system does not give a dollar valuation for the stock, it clearly indicates the shares are marginally overvalued. The Overall score is well above the norm, which is expected with Dividend Aristocrats.

General Dynamics (GD) #4

This company has exceptional management and boasts a broad moat. GD’s moat is derived from intangible assets, efficient scale, and switching costs. A testimony to the company’s resilience rests in the firm’s 17% average return on invested capital from 2009 to 2017. This occurred during a period in which US defense spending was reduced by 25% and sales in the business jet segment plummeted.

Large orders from the US Army, Saudi Arabia and the U.K. should drive sales growth. If Trump remains in office, it is reasonable to assume defense spending will continue to provide a tailwind.

GD's funded backlog was $54.0 billion, just a hair lower than in the year prior.

GD’s current yield hovers near 2.30% and the 3, 5, and 10-year dividend growth rates all stand at a bit above 10 percent.

Headwinds

If any of the above-mentioned large contracts are canceled or delayed, it could result in significant headwinds.

Valuation

As I compose this article, GD shares sell for $178.50.

My Valuation Score for GD is 80, and my Overall Score is 91. Morningstar provides an FV of $188, CFRA has an FV of $192.61, Argus rates the stock a Hold while Credit Suisse provides a target price of $187.

My rating system indicates trades at fair value. The overall score of the company, which in many respects could be considered a measure of the overall quality of the firm, is an exceptionally high score.

Nucor (NUE) # 8

I would rate Nucor higher were it not for the cutthroat nature of the steel industry. Nucor has no moat, but I challenge anyone to find a management team superior to Nucor’s. Nucor uses minimills to manufacture steel products versus the blast furnaces used by most competitors to produce 70% of global steel. This results in significantly lower energy and labor costs. Through the use of direct reduced iron (DRI), Nucor harvests additional savings. When Nucor’s Saint James Parish, Louisiana, DRI plant comes online, that should drive additional revenues. Nucor has more than $3.5 billion planned in new construction and plant expansions through 2022.

Nucor’s current yield is nearing 2.9 percent.

Headwinds

Global overcapacity and the continued competition with imports are significant, long-standing headwinds. The company operates in a highly cyclical industry.

Valuation

As I compose these lines, Nucor shares sell for $56.52.

My Valuation Score for NUE is 83, and my Overall Score is 69. Morningstar has an FV of $46, CFRA of $76.06, Argus has a target price of $60 and Credit Suisse of $61.

My rating system indicates NUE has a fair value that is likely a likely near the figures provided by Argus and Credit Suisse.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) #2

This may come as a surprise… Walgreens ranks as one of the top five global retailers. Over three quarters of the US population lives within a five-mile radius of a Walgreens. This scale results in the company dispensing roughly a quarter of all prescriptions. The company’s pharmacies account for three fourths of revenues. This results in scale and cost advantages that also provide a narrow moat for the retailer. The recent partnership with Kroger (NYSE:KR) should result in additional foot traffic.

Recent press reports indicated CEO Stefano Pessina was reviewing a potential deal to take WBA private and that KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) has approached WBA about a deal. JPMorgan valued the shares at $75, if the deal is consummated. In early December, it was announced that the potential buyout had stalled.

WBA has a yield nearing 3.2 percent.

Headwinds

Walgreens faces increasing pricing pressure from internet competitors as well as large scale rivals. Political pressure related to drug pricing could create a significant headwind.

Valuation

As I type these words, Walgreens sells for $58.18.

My Valuation Score for WBA is 100, and my Overall Score is 71. Morningstar has an FV of $65, CFRA of rates the company a Hold, Argus provides a target price of $70.26 and Credit Suisse gives a target price of $60.

My rating system indicates Walgreens has a fair value that is likely near the higher figures cited above.

United Technologies (UTX) #1

United Technologies is a global provider of high-tech products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The merger of UTX and Raytheon (RTN) result in a degree of uncertainty in this stock, however, there are a number of analysts that forecast fair winds for the new entity. The combined companies will create a firm with greater scale and portfolio breadth than any rival.

UTX boasts a wide moat derived from intangible assets and switching costs. The spin-offs of Otis and Carrier will likely serve the firm well. The company’s narrow-body commercial engine provides superior fuel efficiency to rivals’ products.

The dividend yield now stands just below 2 percent.

Headwinds

Execution risks associated with the merger represent a significant threat.

Valuation

As I type these words, UTX shares sell for $149.72.

My Valuation Score for UTX is 93, and my Overall Score is 80. Morningstar has an FV of $153, CFRA of $145.85, Argus provides a target price of $155 and Credit Suisse gives a target price of $162.

My rating system indicates ABT has a fair value that is likely near the upper limits of the figures cited above.

Understanding The Rating System

I follow approximately 180 dividend-bearing companies. The middle of each month, I review each company and provide an updated score.

For example: My Valuation Score for UTX is 93, and my Overall Score is 80.

The first number represents the Fair Value for the shares and measures numerous valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is 100. A company is considered significantly undervalued with a score of 83 or higher.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This takes into account the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historical ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 100. A score in the 80s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a combined score of 83 for value and 63 for an overall score provides investment targets that often outperform the market. The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 83 and 61 in their respective areas.

In this article, you may note that the highest-rated stock may be ranked below a company with a lower rating. That is because I weigh other factors when ranking the company in question. Nonetheless, the rating score plays a large role in how I assess the likelihood of a company performing well over the long term.

One Last Word

Additional Information

I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, CAT, NUE, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.