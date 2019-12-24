Stryker's Valuation Is High, But Warranted

I find shares to be slightly overvalued today, but would strongly consider adding to our position on a pullback.

Shares of Stryker trade with a valuation that is above that of the S&P 500.

Shares of medical device maker Stryker Corporation (SYK) are up nearly 35% this year as the stock has outperformed the S&P 500. The stock now trades with a price-to-earnings ratio that is slightly above that of the market index. Even with this increase in price, I feel that Stryker is only slightly overvalued at the moment and should be bought on a pullback.

The company should benefit from an aging global population that will allow it to sustain a high rate of organic growth. Stryker also complements its organic growth with acquisitions that have proven quite beneficial over the years. All of this has allowed Stryker to reach Dividend Champion status. Though the valuation is north of 25x earnings, I find that the multiple is warranted.

Growth Prospects – An Aging World Population

People around the world are living longer than they ever have before. This has led to an acceleration in the percentage of the world’s population that is over the age of 65.

Source: The World Bank

People over 65 now make up nearly 8.9% of the world’s population, the highest level in history. In larger, wealthier nations, the percentage of the population older than 65 is even higher:

Australia: 15.7%

Canada: 17.2%

China: 10.9%

France: 20%

Germany: 21.5%

Japan: 27.6%

United Kingdom: 18.4%

United States: 15.8%

By 2050, it is estimated that 16.7% of the world’s population will be older than 65. People at this age are likely to require more medical procedures and medical devices to maintain their quality of life.

Medical device companies are likely to benefit from this growing trend since wealthier nations have a higher percentage of people over the age of 65. This potential market of customers should offer these companies a wide market for services and products.

For example, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons says that most total knee replacement surgeries, the most popular joint replacement surgery, are performed on people between the ages of 50 and 80. More than 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed each year in the U.S. alone.

The total joint replacement market is expected to grow to nearly $27 billion by 2026, up from $19 billion in 2018. It is estimated that total knee replacements in the United States will grow by more than 400% by 2040 from 2018 levels. Total hip replacements, the second most popular joint replacement surgery, will see a 284% increase by 2040. Many other industrialized nations will experience similar growth patterns.

In short, it is an excellent time to be a medical device company, especially one that specializes in joint replacement surgeries like Stryker does.

Acquisitions And Organic Growth – Lots Of Both

Stryker has never been shy about acquiring other companies that add to its core businesses or give it a foothold in new areas.

Source: Investor Presentation, slide 6.

The company has made more than 30 acquisitions since 2011. Many of these additions are of the bolt-on variety that help expand the company’s core businesses.

One such example is Stryker’s $370 million purchase of Mobius Imaging, which is a leader in advanced imaging technologies. This purchase represented ~3% of the company’s annual revenue last year, but adds surgical imaging products to Stryker’s Spine division. Adding Mobius Imaging will allow the Spine division to offer customers more complete procedural solutions in the areas of imaging and robotics.

While Stryker typically makes small, tuck-in acquisitions, the company announced early last month that it was purchasing Wright Medical Group (WMGI) for $4 billion. Wright Medical focuses on extremities and biologics.

Source: Investor Presentation, slide 9.

While Stryker has a leadership position in knee and hips, Wright Medical will help the company grow its business in the areas of shoulder, foot and ankle. This is a growing industry and Stryker will now be able to add a market leader to its business. Approval is expected to close in the second half of next year.

Stryker doesn’t just grow through acquisitions alone. As seen on the slide from the company’s most recent analyst day presentation, Stryker’s organic growth rates are well above industry averages.

Source: Stryker’s Analyst Day Presentation, slide 58.

Stryker has seen organic growth grow each year since 2013 while the med-tech industry has had varied results.

Some companies are forced to make acquisitions in order to continue growing, but Stryker has managed to add other businesses while also growing organically at an increasing rate. There aren’t a large number of other companies, in the medical device industry or otherwise, that are capable of doing just this. This shows that Stryker's products remain in high demand among customers.

Stryker’s most recent quarterly results show just how effective acquisitions and organic growth can be to a company’s financial results.

Most Recent Quarterly Results – High Rates Of Organic Growth And Taking Market Share

The company reported third quarter earnings results on 10/29/2019. Net sales were up 10.6% to $3.6 billion while earnings per share grew 13% to $1.91. Both results were slightly above consensus estimates. Organic growth increased 8.6% as a 9.3% improvement in volume was only partially offset by a 0.7% decrease in prices.

Each division within Stryker also saw growth, led by a 19.4% increase in the company’s Neurotechnology & Spine division. This division’s performance is emblematic of Stryker’s ability to grow through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. For the third quarter, Neurotechnology saw organic growth of 7.6%. Acquisitions, especially last year’s purchase of K2M and its portfolio of minimally invasive spinal products, contributed the remainder of the increase in sales.

Orthopedics had nearly 9% organic growth in the quarter. Stryker is the market leader in knee and hip replacements, due in large part to the company’s 2013 purchase of MAKO Surgical Corporation. Purchased for $1.65 billion, the Mako robot allows the surgeon to perform a joint replacement with increased precision and accuracy.

A total of 51 Mako robots were installed in the third quarter, with 42 of these robots installed in the U.S. Much of these robots were in locations that didn’t already have a Mako robot, thus expanding Stryker’s account base and increasing its market share. Stryker is also expanding into new markets with the Mako robot, installing its first four robots in Japan last quarter. The company now has a total install base of nearly 800 robots around the world.

At first, acceptance of robotic surgery was slow, but nearly 1,600 surgeons were trained in using the Mako robot last year alone. More surgeons and patients are growing accustomed to using the robot during surgery. Approximately 18,000 knee procedures were done during the third quarter using a Mako robot, an increase of 60% year over year.

Stryker’s orthopedic results have been strong while competitors have been weak. For example, sales for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) orthopedics division improved just 1.2% last quarter. Knee and hip sales grew 1.2% and 1.7%, respectively, for Johnson & Johnson. On the other hand, Stryker’s orthopedic sales were up 7.8% on a reported basis, with knees growing 7.8% and hips improving by 5.2%. These growth rates dwarf those of a key competitor and show that Stryker is taking market share from its top competitors.

Stryker is in a prime position to capitalize on an aging population. Its products are performing better than peers and the company’s Mako robot continues to see increased utilization rates around the world. This will likely continue as more surgeons and patients become trained and comfortable with a robot performing joint replacement surgery.

Stryker has compounded earnings growth at a rate of about 10% over the last 10 years. This growth rate is likely sustainable given the business an aging world population is likely to produce and the company’s leadership position in its industry.

Downside Risks - Product Recalls

Despite the many positives I find with Stryker, there are some areas of concern that investors should know.

As a medical device company, Stryker has been prone to product recalls. The company recalled certain products in its Sage segment in August of 2017. Stryker, which purchased Sage for $2.7 billion in 2016, recalled oral care solution products as they were at risk of cross-contamination.

The products recalled were cloth-based and contained solutions manufactured by a third party. Stryker stopped using the third party manufacturer and began making these cloth-based products in-house following a warning from the Food & Drug Administration about the cross-contamination.

The impact from the recall was harmful to results, as these products represented 50% of all Sage revenues at the time. As a result, organic growth and earnings per share for 2017 company-wide were both near the low end of the Stryker's initial guidance.

The Sage recall showed how impactful a recall can be on Stryker's business, but this is true for any company that operates in the medical device sector.

What should stand out to investors is that despite the impact that the Sage recall had on organic growth and earnings per share, revenue and gross profit still improved in 2017. Earnings per share, although at the low range of the company's guidance, grew nearly 50% from 2016 to 2017. Organic growth was "only" 7% for 2017, which was good enough to top the rest of the medical device sector.

Stryker's ability to grow even as it faced headwinds from this product recall illustrates how strong its business is and how in demand its products are even when there are issues with certain divisions.

Dividend Analysis – A Dividend Champion With More Room To Grow

Increasing dividends is much easier when the business is growing at a high rate. Stryker has increased dividends for more than a quarter century. The company has raised its dividend at an average rate of:

10.6% per year for the past 3 years

12.1% per year for the past 5 years

19% per year for the past 10 years

Stryker increased its dividend by 11% for the 1/31/2020 payment. This marks 27 consecutive years of dividend growth for the company, which is the fourth longest dividend streak in the entire healthcare sector.

Shares may yield just 1.1%, but the dividend is very safe and has plenty of room to grow. Stryker paid out $2.08 of dividends per share during the year and is expected to earn $8.23 per share in 2019, which is a payout ratio of just 25%. Following the increase, the new annualized dividend will be $2.30. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $9.03 in 2020, which would also be a payout ratio of 25%. Both figures are below the company’s 10-year average payout ratio of 31%.

Free cash flow also shows that the dividend is in no danger of being cut. Stryker paid out $195 million of dividends last quarter while generating free cash flow of $466 million, which is a payout ratio of 42%.

The dividend looks just as safe when looking out over a longer time horizon. Stryker has paid out $760 million of dividends over the last four quarters and produced free cash flow of $1.9 billion for a payout ratio of 40%.

The stock may not offer much in the way of income, but Stryker has a long history of dividend growth and continues to increase its dividend at a high rate. The dividend is also very safe using either the earnings or free cash flow payout ratio.

It is likely that Stryker's dividend will remain safe given the growing need and uptake of its products, such as the increased demand for its Mako robot.

The company has also proven very adept at increasing revenue and earnings even in the event of a product recall that negatively impacts the business. As the company dealt with the recall of Sage cloth products, free cash flow did decline 27% to $961 million. This caused the free cash flow payout ratio to hit 66% for the year. Still, Stryker's dividend was never in danger of being cut and the company increased its dividend by 10.6% in 2017. The free cash flow payout fell below 35% in 2018 as the company addressed the recall.

With organic growth projected to reach 8% for the current year, Stryker's business continues to perform well. Coupling this with the increasing need for medical devices and a low payout ratio, it is very likely that Stryker will be able to maintain its dividend growth for years to come.

Valuation – Elevated, But Deservedly So

Now the downside to all the positives with Stryker: the market is already aware of the company’s earnings performance, organic growth and ability to acquire complementary businesses. It’s why the stock has more than doubled over the last 5 years.

Even so, shares aren’t terribly expensive against the stock’s historical averages. Using the most recent closing price of $210 and expected earnings per share for 2019, shares have a price to earnings ratio of 25.5.

This is a slight premium to the price to earnings ratio of 24.1 for the S&P 500, but below the recent average annual valuation for Stryker. Shares have averaged a price to earnings ratio of 27.3 over the last 5 years.

Stryker’s stock has actually averaged a higher multiple than it currently carries in 5 out of the last 6 years. Going back further, the stock has a 10-year average multiple of 22.4x earnings.

Stryker has managed to produce organic growth at a rate well above competitors over the years even as it dealt with product recalls. The increase in aging worldwide populations will be a major boon to the company in future years as this demographic seeks out medical devices to improve its quality of life. Acquisitions have proven to be very beneficial to Stryker as they have allowed the company to augment existing businesses and to enter new areas of care.

For these reasons, I have a target price to earnings ratio of 25 for the stock. This seems appropriate given the positive growth prospects and the company's recent business performance. My valuation target is also near the halfway point between the 5 and 10-year average price to earnings ratios.

Applying expected earnings for the year of $8.23 to this target valuation results in a price target of $206, which is about 2% below the current closing price.

Final Thoughts

Stryker has been an excellent performer over the past few years, easily surpassing the performance of the market. Shares do trade with an elevated valuation, but age demographics offer the company a massive pool of potential customers. Stryker’s organic growth rates and history of strategic acquisitions have allowed Stryker to grow at a high rate over the last decade. The company also offers a low, but safe yield. Looking at the whole picture, Stryker is one stock that deserves its high multiple. I consider the stock to be a buy on any pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYK, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.