Kinder Morgan Will Soon Be Offering A 3-Year High Dividend Yield Of 6.3%

Kinder Morgan (KMI) has remained essentially flat in the last nine months. As the stock is trading near its 4-year highs, many investors fear that the stock has exhausted its upside and thus find it unattractive. However, the company has announced that it will raise its dividend by 25% in May. As a result, the stock will be offering a 3-year high dividend yield of 6.3%. Given also its attractive growth prospects, reliable cash flows and reasonable valuation, Kinder Morgan is likely to offer an approximate 9.0% average annual return over the next five years. It is thus certainly attractive, particularly given the suppressed interest rates prevailing right now and the all-time high level of the S&P.

Business overview

Kinder Morgan has the largest natural gas transmission network with approximately 70,000 miles of pipelines and 657 Bcfd of storage capacity. Its network is connected to every important U.S. natural gas resource area and transports about 40% of total natural gas consumed in the U.S. Kinder Morgan is also the largest independent transporter of petroleum products and the largest independent terminal operator, with 157 terminals.

The primary strength of Kinder Morgan is its robust business model, which results in highly reliable and predictable cash flows regardless of the swings in commodity prices. 91% of the cash flows of the company are either fee-based or secured by minimum quantities specified in the contracts with its customers, while another 5% is hedged from the swings in commodity prices.

.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

In other words, the gyrations of commodity prices have an almost negligible effect on the cash flows of Kinder Morgan. This is of utmost importance, as most energy companies are greatly affected by the swings of the prices of natural gas and oil, which are often dramatic.

Kinder Morgan also boasts that its management has approximately 15% of the outstanding shares of the company, and thus, its interests are fully aligned with those of shareholders. Unfortunately, this does not guarantee the benefit of the shareholders. For several years, Kinder Morgan invested hefty amounts on growth projects and simultaneously paid excessive dividends to its shareholders. As its cash flows were not sufficient to fund both initiatives, the company accumulated an excessive debt pile. Consequently, when the prices of natural gas and oil products collapsed in 2015, the market was unwilling to lend funds to the company and thus forced its management to slash the dividend by 75% in early 2016. Even worse, the stock plunged 65% during that period, thus aggravating shareholders' pain.

However, that dividend cut marked a turning point for Kinder Morgan. The company has been able to fund its growth projects and its dividends solely from its cash flows in the last three years. It has also managed to reduce its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) from $47.1 billion in 2014 to $41.0 billion in the most recent quarter. It is remarkable that the stock bottomed on the exact day of the announcement of the dividend cut.

Growth prospects

Most developed countries are making great efforts in order to reduce their consumption of coal and fuel oil. On the contrary, natural gas is much cleaner than coal and fuel oil, and thus, it is not in the agenda of reduction of carbon emissions.

Moreover, the U.S. production of oil and natural gas has been posting new all-time highs for several years in a row and is expected to keep climbing to new record levels for many more years. According to a recent study, U.S. shale oil and gas production is expected to continue growing until 2030 before it peaks. Kinder Morgan expects 33% growth in U.S. oil and gas production until 2025 and also expects the U.S. to deliver more than 50% of the global supply growth until 2025.

Kinder Morgan will also benefit from strong growth in U.S. LNG exports, which are expected to more than quintuple, from 3.0 Bcf per day in 2018 to 16.3 Bcf per day in 2025. The company is ideally positioned to benefit from this secular trend, as it serves significant liquefaction capacity and its network is connected to every important domestic natural gas resource play.

All these facts signal that Kinder Morgan has exciting growth prospects ahead. It is thus not surprising that the company has added $1.2 billion of growth projects this year. Overall, the company now has a total of $4.1 billion of growth projects in its pipeline and expects to add $2-3 billion of growth projects per year for the foreseeable future. Shareholders will greatly benefit from these projects, as management has made its screening process much stricter in recent years, and thus, only invests in high-return projects.

Kinder Morgan has grown its distributable cash flow per share at a 5.1% average annual rate over the last five years. Moreover, analysts expect the company to grow its earnings per share at a 4.0% average annual rate over the next five years. Given these facts and the aforementioned promising growth prospects, the company can be reasonably expected to grow its distributable cash flow per share by approximately 4.0% per year over the next five years.

Dividend

As mentioned above, Kinder Morgan cut its dividend by 75% in early 2016. However, the company raised its dividend 25% this year and has announced that it will raise its dividend by another 25% next year. As a result, the stock will be offering a 3-year high dividend yield of 6.3% from next year.

Data by YCharts

Some investors may question the credibility of management after the aforementioned dividend cut. However, the company currently has a dividend coverage ratio of 2.2, which provides a wide margin of safety for the dividend. Due to the 25% hike of the dividend, the coverage ratio is expected to fall to 1.8 next year, but that coverage ratio will still provide a wide margin of safety for the dividend.

It is also important to note the exceptional resilience of the distributable cash flow of Kinder Morgan, regardless of the prevailing commodity prices. A decrease of the price of natural gas by $0.10 per mmbtu reduces the distributable cash flow by only $1.0 million, or 0.02%. This exceptional resilience is paramount to income-oriented investors.

Valuation - Expected returns

Since the collapse of its stock price in 2015, Kinder Morgan has traded at an average price-to-distributable cash flow ratio of 8.9. The stock is currently trading at a ratio of 9.5. While its current valuation is not rich, it is prudent to assume that the stock will revert to its average valuation level over the next five years, just to be on the safe side. If this materializes, the stock will incur a 1.3% annualized drag in its returns due to the contraction of its valuation level.

Overall, Kinder Morgan is likely to offer an approximate 9.0% average annual return over the next five years, thanks to its 6.3% forward dividend yield and 4.0% growth of its distributable cash flow per share, which will be partly offset by a 1.3% annualized contraction of the valuation level of the stock. This is certainly an attractive expected return, particularly given the exceptional and safe dividend yield of the stock, its reasonable valuation and the all-time high level of the S&P, which makes it difficult to find stocks with attractive expected returns.

The only risk for Kinder Morgan is an unforeseen headwind, such as a recession in the U.S. In such a case, the stock would fall to an even cheaper valuation level, partly due to its high debt load. As a recession has not occurred for a whole decade, this risk factor should not be ignored. However, as no one can time the next recession, investors should not wait on the sidelines due to this abstract fear. Those who have remained on the sidelines due to this fear have missed the longest bull market in history. Even if a recession shows up, the cash flows of Kinder Morgan will remain resilient due to the fee-based model of the company. The stock will decline primarily due to a contraction in its valuation level.

Final thoughts

Since Kinder Morgan slashed its dividend in 2016, it has been moving in the right direction. The company is poised to raise its dividend 25% for a second consecutive year, and the new dividend will be sufficiently covered by the distributable cash flow. As the stock will be offering a 6.3% dividend yield from next year, income-oriented investors should consider purchasing the stock, particularly given the low interest rates prevailing right now. The stock is also attractive for its expected total annual return around 9.0%, which is exceptional given the all-time high level of the S&P. The only caveat is the fact that the company's leverage (net debt-to-EBITDA) remains somewhat high, at 4.3, despite its decrease in recent years, but management can continue reducing the debt load thanks to the strong cash flows, which exceed the dividend by a wide margin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.