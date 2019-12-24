Jewett-Cameron: Diamond In The Rough

The company has a third of its market cap in cash and is a regular buyer of its stock.

The market has been going vertical the last few months. Companies missing earnings are seeing their stocks go up and those beating are levitating. Run-of-the-mill stocks that used to trade at 15x EPS are now at 30x or 40x. So, I was on the search for a stock that had come out with good earnings, generated cash, wasn’t up much and traded at a reasonable valuation. Yes, there was one such jewel, or I should say Jewett-Cameron (JCTCF). At the outset, I should note that the company has a market capitalization of only $32 million and the stock is thinly traded due to a usually 1-2% bid-ask spread, but there is enough supply of the stock at $8. I would size the position appropriately.

The company does not pay a dividend but periodically buys back stock. I expect the company to be deploying its healthy balance sheet for this purpose over the next year. The company was negatively affected by tariffs on some of its products, but that situation is getting better. If the company executes well, I believe the stock can rise to $12 for 50% upside.

Company background

The company offers a grab bag of products, a result of a few acquisitions over the years. Perhaps you are in the market for a Chick-Inn Eggcelerator Modular Chicken Coop? Or your lucky dog needs a pet play pen? Maybe you take up gardening and want to buy an arched top greenhouse? Yes, the company even offers e-commerce! Unless you want to purchase a diamond hole saw to redo your bathroom.

The company’s products fall under five major categories (the nomenclature is mine):

Tools - Drills, hammers, sanders, blades and the like under the MSI-Pro, Avenger and ProMax brands. Serves the automotive, contractor, industrial and DIY markets.

Garden - Greenhouses, workbenches and anchors for the home gardener under the Spring Gardener brand.

Dog - Crates, fences, gates and kennels under the Lucky Dog and AKC brands.

Chicken - Coops, bedding and decoy eggs under the Chick-Inn brand.

Shade - Umbrellas, canopies, hammocks, swings and furniture covers under the TrueShade brand.

The company began as a lumber wholesaler in 1953 and is based in North Plains, Oregon, a city near Portland. Its long-time CEO and subsequently chairman, Donald Boone, passed away in May 2019. The current CEO, Charlie Hopewell, was previously the COO of the company.

Financial overview

In the latest fiscal year ending August 2019, revenue was $45.4 million and operating income was $2.7 million at a 6% margin. Net income of $2.1 million spread out over 4.2 million shares resulted in diluted EPS of $0.50 per share, down from $0.66 the prior year. The company blamed wet weather delaying the purchase of garden products and tariffs on its Chinese manufactured metal products. Revenue for the fourth quarter was up 5% versus the prior year, so the business seems to have stabilized. Of note, the company said that it was notified in September 2019 that many of its Chinese manufactured products will be exempted from tariffs going forward.

What struck me was the excellent cash generation. The company generated $6.6 million of cash in the year as it reduced its accounts receivable and inventory. It used $3 million to buy back stock at an average price of $8.86.

Jewett-Cameron now has $9.6 million of cash and no debt, or 30% of its market cap in net cash. Its Enterprise Value is $22 million, or 0.5x revenue. The company’s book value stands at $20.4 million, or $5.1 per share.

To the company’s credit, it issues clean financials with no pro forma exclusions for stock compensation, restructuring charges and the like.

Outlook

With the tariff situation easing and the economy doing well, the near future looks bright for Jewett-Cameron.

If its operating income holds steady, EPS should be $0.50 in the coming year with no further stock buybacks. I am assuming no interest income and a 27% tax rate. If the company can get back to the revenue and operating income it generated in FY 2018, its EPS will be $0.78. I think $0.60 is a good base-case figure to use for the coming year and is eminently achievable. This would equate to $3.26 million of operating income versus $2.74 million in FY 2019 and $4.28 million in FY 2018.

The company does not appear to have any analyst coverage, and there are no forward consensus estimates.

Valuation: Fair value of $12 for the stock

Putting a reasonable 16x multiple on $0.60 of EPS and adding back $2.40 of cash gets you a fair value for the stock of $12. That is 50% upside from the current $8 price.

In a bull case, the company will come close to its pre-tariff earnings, resulting in EPS of $0.75 per share. At the same 16x multiple and adding back the cash, we get a fair value of $14.40, or 80% upside.

In a bear case, the company will earn only $0.40 of EPS and be accorded a lower multiple of 14x, with only half credit for its cash. This would lead to a $6.80 price for 15% downside.

The company has no direct comparables. SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) trades at 40x forward EPS. Yes, the market is frothy! The Toro Company (TTC) trades at 22x forward EPS. These are larger and, admittedly, better businesses.

In a “make me king for a day” situation, I believe the company can support $20 million of debt (which, at a 5% interest rate, would be a $1 million annual interest expense). With the additional debt and cash on hand, 90% of the outstanding shares can be bought back at the current price! It would make a fantastic LBO for a mid-market private equity firm.

Risks are low

The biggest risk here is that Jewett-Cameron’s earnings will come in lower than expected due to macroeconomic, competitive, execution or tariff factors. This is not a subscription business with revenue visibility, so the company has to work for all of its future revenue and earnings. Some of the company’s sales are also weather-dependent. Technological improvements could render some of its products uncompetitive. On the flip side, the company’s cash balance provides a good buffer.

