Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF: Here's Why We Don't Recommend This Fund

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSE:VIG) with $51.6 billion in total assets under management is one of the largest "dividend focused" exchange traded fund designed to track an index of stocks with a dividend growth profile. VIG is a good low-cost option to gain exposure to high-quality group of stocks that are typically leaders in their industries. On the other hand, we highlight a relatively modest 1.7% dividend yield and recent underperformance to some comparable ETFs. This article presents a background on the fund along with why we think there is a better option than VIG for exposure to this strategy.

VIG Background

The fund tracks the 'Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers Select Index' which features a construction methodology based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative factors to screen for dividend growth potential. Stocks need to have at least ten consecutive years of increasing annual dividend payments for eligibility.

Underlying Dividend Growth

Just considering the top 25 holdings of VIG, the second largest, Visa Inc. (V) representing 6.86% of the fund, delivered the highest dividend rate increase in 2019, hiking its quarterly rate 20% to $0.30 per share. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) representing a smaller 1.98% of the fund, was a close second with its 19.8% dividend rate hike declared back in the month of May. Walmart Inc. (WMT) was one of the laggards in terms of dividend growth with just a 1.9% increase to its quarterly rate. The table below presents performance metrics and dividend info for the top 25 holdings.

For the full year 2019, VIG paid out $2.1339 per share across its quarterly distributions including the last payment of $0.5985 on December 23rd. The total amount for the year represents an increase of 4.7% compared to $2.0377 in 2018. Over the past decade, the total ETF dividend increased at a composite annual growth rate of 8.3%. On an annual basis, the dividend growth rate ranged from a high of 20.3% in 2012 to -1.6% in 2013. The dynamic at the time was the expiration of the previous favorable 15% tax rate on qualified dividend income in effect since 2003 that expired in 2012. This led many companies to accelerated distributions or issue special dividends that year resulting in large payouts for 2012 and skewing the data for 2013. VIG's distribution increase in 2016 of just 0.4% y/y was based on an overall muted earnings environment that year particularly given weak energy and mining sector performance. The ETF payout is an aggregate of the distribution from underlying stocks.

Dividend Growth ETF Comparables

Investors should be aware that there are some alternative ETFs with a similar focus of dividend growth but track different benchmark indexes. We highlight that the performance in 2019 has been very similar between VIG and the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) and the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) as the group has each returned ~29.5% year to date 2019.

Notably, in contrast to VIG's modified market cap weighted tracking index methodology, the iShares and WisdomTree funds are based on dividend weighted concept, essentially the aggregate value of each stock's annual dividend payout in Dollar terms that meet separately defined fundamental criteria. We discuss below some of the important differences that have led to diverging returns in recent periods.

VIG has been the underperformer over longer time periods including a 3-year and 5-year look back period. What's curious here is the recent result of VIG lagging both DGRO and DGRW by 2.5% and 3% each respectively over the past 6 months has reversed what was previously an outperformance. Excluding this period, VIG would have had a more impressive lead through the 3-year cumulative total return. The implication here highlights the differences in strategy suggesting DGRO and DGRW have a more compelling methodology that may be able to offer higher long-term expected returns.

Lack of Exposure to AAPL Dragged the Performance

Our explanation for VIG's recent underperformance is in part related by its exclusion of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) which is up 43% in just the past 6-months. AAPL happens to be the largest holding in DGRW with a 6.33% weighting in the fund and similarly with a 3.5% weighting in DGRO. Apple initiated its dividend back in 2012 and thus is not eligible for inclusion in VIG through 2023 based on the 10-year consecutive dividend increase requirement of the fund. Clearly, the exclusion of Apple which is recognized as a dividend grower has come at the detriment of VIG's performance recently, but it stays consistent to the rules-based methodology.

In contrast, VIG's largest holding is Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) which despite an impressive 57.3% gain year to date 2019, has climbed by a more moderate 15.8% in the past 6-months. In some ways, the higher flexibility of DGRO and DGRW's tracking indexes to select constituents that do not have a 10-year dividend growth history is an advantage as it can pick up more current trends in the dividend growth universe.

Risk Metrics

Going back to our comparison of VIG against DGRO and DGRW, one advantage VIG investors can appreciate is its slightly lower 5-year beta at 0.88, compared to 0.92 for DGRO and 1.01 for DGRW. This is important for its implications to volatility which can be observed during periods of market stress. In 2019, the month of May was weak for broader equity markets which included a spike in trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The S&P 500 (SPY) fell by 6.4% as a max drawdown in 2019 over the period, while DGRW notably declined by a larger 8.0% from its previous highs. Notably, VIG presented a more moderate pullback of 4.6% compared to the group. It's simply another metric to consider when analyzing these funds. VIG's expense ratio at 0.06% is also noticeably below DGRW's at 0.28%, but only a slight improvement compared to 0.08% for DGRO.

Dividend Yield

In terms of dividend yield, VIG at 1.7% is well below both DGRO at 2.2% and DGRW at 2.3%. Again, this reflects the index methodology with DGRO and DGRW essentially overweight some of the higher yielding stocks.

Our data shows that if we take the top 10 holdings of each fund, the average forward dividend yield for those stocks in VIG is 1.8% compared to 3.1% in DGRO and DGRW at 3.0%. High yielding stocks among top holdings in DGRO and DGRW like Verizon Communications (VZ) and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) yielding 4% and 5.5% each respectively help support the overall ETF yield advantage.

VIG's lower dividend yield is also consistent with its lower tilt towards the "value" style equity factor. Data shows that 21% of VIG's holdings are in large cap value stocks compared to 42.3% in DGRO and 37.4% in DGRW. Finally, we note that VIG's total dividend payout increase of 4.7% y/y in 2019, lagged the 14.8% y/y dividend growth of DGRO which distributed $0.93 per share this year.

VIG Forward-Looking Commentary

Following what has been an exceptionally strong end to 2019 for equity markets, we expect some consolidation in the coming months and potentially divergence of returns among large cap dividend stocks. The outlook for dividend growth in our view is for smaller dividend rate hikes in percentage terms on average in an environment of stable corporate earnings. Risks to high dividend stocks include the potential for rising interest rates which could develop in the case of a rebound to growth and inflation expectations. We rate shares of VIG as a hold, with a preference to DGRO within the segment.

Takeaway

Considering the higher 5-year cumulative return, larger current forward yield, higher dividend growth rate at the ETF level, comparable risk metrics, and low expense ratio; it's clear the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has some key advantages. We also like that the fund is more diversified with 476 holdings compared to 182 in VIG and a smaller concentration among the top holdings.

Our point here is not to say one fund is "better" or worse than another, but simply to present the information to show why VIG has lagged some comparables more recently. It is our opinion that the DGRO strategy is superior over long periods of time making the fund a better option for a core component of a diversified portfolio. Still, excluding the last 6-months, there might not be enough of a total return outlook advantage to justify a complete rotation out of VIG into DGRO for current investors. It's completely possible that going forward VIG could outperform given outsized returns by particular stocks it is overweight. A choice between the two funds will likely come down to investor preferences. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.