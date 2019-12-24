Westport Fuel Systems: Light At The End Of The Tunnel Despite Persistent Challenges

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) is a stock that would drive anyone crazy. Its lack of performance is more than obvious as it simply churns in place, from week to week, month to month and year to year. The alternative fuel supplier's two largest shareholders Peter Yu and Kevin Douglas are MIA... never a peep out of them. Institutional holders are quiet too. Pembroke Management (I hope Pembroke isn't going broke) and Royce & Associates (who both own over 4.7%) are in full cricket mode. The company's IR Department (it is outsourced) seems to have an aversion to issuing press releases. Their mantra? Stay quiet, and set the bar extremely low. Don't get me wrong, I like setting the bar low, as long as you can exceed it, which they never do.

Doesn't the Board of Directors have an absolute priority to act in the best interests of their shareholders? This is a solemn and sacred fiduciary duty they must adhere to. Shareholders have suffered tremendously in this name.

Not once has management acknowledged their displeasure with the stock price. They have never indicated their stock is undervalued, and a stock buyback plan should be implemented, to exploit the opportunity. Instead, they do just the opposite, by announcing secondary offerings and printing up more shares of stock, only to flood the market and dilute, when the stock is at its lowest price.

Shareholders who have owned for the past five years have experienced disintegration of 60%. This is despite WPRT's acquisition of FSYS (via a stock swap) where the company captured $60 million of unencumbered cash in the process. It seems to me that everybody, but the shareholders are content with the status quo. After all, it isn't their money (board members and employees) and they want to keep the gravy train intact for as long as possible, so they can keep collecting their paychecks, perks and pleasures. Where is the oversight? Where is the accountability?

As a shareholder, I am thoroughly frustrated to say the least, but really have no one to blame, but myself. No one is forcing me to hold this stock. I'm just too stubborn and afraid that if I did sell, I would miss out on an immediate rally. Ironic as it might sound, I'm more afraid of the opportunity lost, than losing my entire investment. Sounds familiar?

With just one week left before the close of the year, focus on end of the year tax loss selling is being magnified. In the case of WPRT, this shouldn't be much of a factor, since the shares are roughly at their average price on the year. Those concerned with short sale conspiracies and manipulation need to go back to bed. The percentage of shares sold short is minuscule, at less than 1%.

Fourth quarter results will be out in approximately 90 days. The analysts are expecting a 17% increase in sales from $60 million to $70 million. Earnings are anticipated to rise to 1 cent versus a 7 cent loss. Their supposed "redeemer/game changer - HPDI 2.0" has been a real puzzle. Since launching two years ago to Volvo, the company has not once broken out the exact figure these sales represent. Why keep us so much in the dark? Now the same thing is happening with the Weichai Chinese launch. Last year, WPRT indicated the launch would take place during the last six months of calendar year 2019. Now, management has tempered that outlook to sometime in 2020. That's highly cryptic and ambiguous and could mean next week, or 51 weeks from now. Would a little color hurt?

Analysts are asleep at the wheel. The five who provide research coverage never ask the tough questions to management during conference calls. They simply slow pitch them, fat softballs. Why not ask questions that are pertinent to the short-term direction of the share price? Why not hone in on issues like insurance reimbursement, a reverse stock split, or a stock buyback plan? How about asking about the urgency of cutting expenses down to the bone? Operating expenses are unusually high at 25% of sales. This rate could be slashed down to the 20% region.

The strategy of getting lean and mean has always impressed me as a shareholder. I have first hand experience in that department. One of the companies I worked for early in my career instigated a 10% pay cut to all salaried personnel. Two years later, our stock had rose 300%. The bottom line? Getting lean and mean can be powerfully profitable and should not be overlooked.

This company isn't a penny stock operation, but it is sure treated like one. The fact is, its balance sheet is stellar with only $26 million of net debt and shareholders' equity of nearly $200 million. It possesses a meager price to sales ratio of just 1.0 and owns numerous patents/trademarks. The market definitely loathes this company, but that's okay by me. How else are you supposed to buy low? I just want to be fully invested, when Wall Street starts warming up. Perhaps things are just beginning to thaw.

Just last week, congress passed an amendment to previous alternative fuel legislation that allowed tax credits to be recouped retroactively, as well as to extend through 2020. WPRT's partner Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) saw a big 20% jump in its shares on the news, as it could see a $50 million windfall, as a consequence.

Conclusion

Although this article stresses many critical points, management should be complimented for presenting at investment conferences as well as providing quarterly slide presentations. Perhaps that's why the analysts show such a bullish thesis, with an average target price of $5.60 (more than twice the company's current share price). Compare that with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with an average target price at just 15% higher, than they are currently trading. There is light at the end of the tunnel, you just have to look very close to see it while not letting the smoke of the recent SEC settlement to cloud your vision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.