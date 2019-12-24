3 Exciting Buys I Just Made In My Retirement Portfolio

My retirement portfolio now yields 5.6% and is generating $21,523 in annual dividends expected to grow 7% to 8% over time, which should generate over $90,000 within 20 years. That's assuming I never invested another penny or reinvested dividends.

In the last two weeks, I've bought SPG as my weekly buy.

My high savings rate means I store up dry powder quickly, which I like to deploy within six months or less.

The state of the US economy is strong enough for me to keep buying $750 worth of quality, undervalued dividend stocks each week.

(Source: imgflip)

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

The Best Dividend Aristocrats To Buy In December

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

How I'm Managing My Portfolio In Today's Economic Environment

While I monitor the state of the economy very closely, there is one tool that drives my retirement portfolio decisions.

(Source: David Rice)

David Rice's Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR grid summarizes 19 leading economic indicators that collectively predicted the last four recessions, in one easy to read grid. The mean of coordinates is the average of all indicators plotted by their height above historical recessionary baseline, as well as how fast they are changing month to month.

The green "LD" dot is the eight most sensitive indicators (such as the yield curve, St. Louis Financial Stress Index, consumer confidence, and weekly unemployment claims) which tend to predict where the MoC will go in the coming weeks if current economic conditions persist.

According to Mr. Rice,

under 20% above baseline = conditions are likely to keep deteriorating

under 15% above baseline = recession becomes likely within six months

How do I apply the best available economic data (updated every week, stats table every two weeks) to my investing strategy?

MoC Distance Above Recessionary Baseline Weekly Portfolio Buy 19.9% or less $250 20% to 22.4% or less $500 22.5% to 24.9% $750 25% to 27.4% $1,000 27.5% to 29.9% $1,250 30% or higher $1,500

My monthly discretionary savings rate is about $10,000 per month. The above schedule, based on the state of the economy, is a reasonable and prudent method of making sure I buy steadily over time. But it also ensures that I'll have sufficient dry powder available for opportunistic purchases such as I frequently make off the Dividend Kings Master List.

My dry powder is currently at $750, sufficient for one limit order. In the coming weeks and months, should the limit I have set for Simon not trigger, and nothing crazy happens on Wall Street, then I'll have a significant amount of dry powder ready to deploy during the likely 2020 pullback/correction.

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

Historically, we average a 5+% pullback/correction every six months. That has been the case during the longest and best (nearly 500% total return since March 9th, 2009) bull market in US history.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

In 10 years, we've had 19 pullbacks/corrections, and with the S&P 500 now 15% historically overvalued (according to JPMorgan Asset Management), it's likely we'll have one or two next year.

Note what my strategy does and doesn't do:

I DON'T sell stocks in fear of inevitable but short pullbacks/corrections.

I merely tweak how much of my monthly savings goes to weekly buys (something great is always on sale) vs. dry powder for opportunistic buying.

My dry powder is designed to be utilized within 6 months or less.

I rarely hoard large amounts of buying power.

When I make an opportunistic buy I set follow on limits to keep buying more until buying power is gone.

Market timing is something that very few investors can do well (just 1% of day traders are consistent enough to make a living doing it).

(Source: imgflip)

Investing is all about probabilities and risk management. Since stocks go up 75% of the time (on an annual basis) and my focus is on maximizing safe dividend income, owning quality assets bought at reasonable to attractive prices is all I need to achieve my goals.

3 Exciting Buys I Made Over The Last Two Weeks

Simon Property Group fulfills several long-term goals I have for my retirement portfolio.

SPG is a Super SWAN, a high-yield stock and currently a deep value stock as well, based on 2020's 5% FFO/share consensus from FactSet.

SPG Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2019 2020 2021 25-Year Average Yield 4.79% $175 $182 $190 FFO 15.0 $181 $191 $198 AFFO 15.0 $164 $173 $180 EBITDA 12.5 $187 $189 $204 EBIT 19.0 $172 $172 $174 EV/EBITDA 12.5 $187 $189 $204 Average $178 $183 $192

I consider Super SWANs that are 20% undervalued to be "deep value" stocks and SPG at $145 is 21% undervalued for 2020's consensus results.

I know that a lot of people are skeptical about Simon due to the "retail apocalypse" which has seen 21,000 stores close since 2017.

However, that doesn't mean all malls are doomed as Morningstar's Kevin Brown explains his firm's view on US malls:

"There are approximately 1,100 traditional malls in the U.S. and many will not survive the shift of consumer buying habits to e-commerce. However, we expect the reduction in retail space to occur almost entirely at the lower end of the quality spectrum. The approximately 350 Class C and Class D malls are struggling and are either currently in or are on the precipice of the "mall death spiral," where vacancies lead to lower sales for remaining tenants, which leads to more vacancies, and so on. We do not expect any of these malls to exist as they currently stand 10 years from now. The approximately 400 Class B malls might survive the growth of e-commerce, but they will likely need to come up with very creative solutions and find nontraditional tenants to attract shoppers. Meanwhile, the 300 Class A malls should not only survive but thrive in the future retail landscape." - Morningstar

Class A malls make up 80% of the value of all US malls, and have transitioned from 60% apparel retailers to just 25% this year. They are focused on experiences and replacing failed retailers with omnichannel savvy ones that are attracted to their prime locations in densely packed, rich and growing cities.

As a result, mall rent has actually been growing steadily throughout the "retail apocalypse" which is likely an industry downturn, not the death knell for the likes of Simon.

You can see that in the REIT's fundamental stats, especially occupancy and lease spreads (new rent/old rent).

Simon's Occupancy And Lease Spreads Over Time

Year US Mall Occupancy Lease Spread 2002 92.7% 23.8% 2003 92.4% 25.1% 2004 92.7% 17.1% 2005 93.1% 20.7% 2006 93.2% 17.6% 2007 93.5% 14.4% 2008 92.4% 21.3% 2009 92.1% 10.3% 2010 94.2% 4.2% 2011 94.8% 10.5% 2012 95.3% 10.8% 2013 96.1% 16.8% 2014 97.1% 16.6% 2015 96.1% 18.0% 2016 96.8% 12.7% 2017 95.6% 11.4% 2018 95.9% 14.3% 2019 (YTD) 94.7% 27.3% Average 94.4% 16.3%

(Source: SPG earnings supplements)

During the "retail apocalypse," Simon's occupancy has remained stable and above its 17-year average. Its lease spreads have accelerated and are now at the highest level since 2002.

Simon is hands down the Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) of Mall REITs blessed with:

the best management team (which adapts over time to shifting consumer trends);

$7 billion in low-cost liquidity;

$1.5 billion in annual retained cash flow;

a $7 billion redevelopment backlog;

one of just 6 REITs with an "A" credit rating from two or more rating agencies (it's A-rated by all three);

a self-funding business model (zero reliance on equity issuances to fund growth); and

one of the few buyback programs in REITdom (0.6% annual buyback pace this year).

4% to 6% CAGR organic growth is what Simon can deliver without M&A. 7% to 7.5% CAGR growth is what it could achieve (its historical growth rate) if it pursued strategic M&A both at home and abroad.

Management is laser-focused on organic growth for now, but David Simon says SPG is ready to be opportunistic should the "retail apocalypse" create bargains that are too good to pass up.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here's Simon's return potential using the low end of its fair value P/FFO range. 15 times FFO is the Graham/Carnevale "reasonable and sound" rule of thumb for slow to modestly fast-growing companies.

This model applies the actual consensus growth forecast from FactSet to show what kind of total returns this 5.8% yielding REIT could achieve if it grows as expected (5% in 2020, 4% in 2021 and 2022).

Almost 17% CAGR total returns from one of the lowest risk blue chips in the world is certainly a "reasonable and prudent" capital allocation decision for my portfolio.

Broadcom is my favorite high-yield tech blue chip and I have a rule about this volatile company. Whenever it's undervalued and falls 5+% in a day, I buy more. AVGO fell over 5% (intraday) following its earnings, as it has the last three earnings releases.

Did AVGO miss expectations? No, it didn't. Broadcom hasn't missed earnings expectations in at least three years.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Well, maybe Broadcom's results were simply weak? They were objectively excellent, especially in a year when most chipmakers are reporting negative growth.

Metric Fiscal 2019 Results Revenue 8% Adjusted EPS 2% Owner earnings (Buffett FCF)/share 12% Operating Cash Flow/share 12% Free cash flow/share 16% EBITDA/share 13% EBIT (pre-tax profits)/share -13%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, conference call)

Management had been guiding for 10% FCF/share growth and analysts were expecting about a 10% dividend hike in December. AVGO delivered 16% FCF/share growth and a 23% dividend hike.

For 2020, management is guiding for chip sales to stabilize, revenue to grow 11% and cash flow to grow about 10%.

Metric 2020 Consensus Growth 2021 Consensus Growth Adjusted EPS 8% 10% Owner earnings per share (Buffett FCF) 11% 11% Free cash flow/share 1% 19% Operating Cash Flow/share 11% 11% EBITDA/share 33% 8% EBIT (pre-tax profit)/share 192% 9%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The analyst consensus mostly lines up with management guidance, though EBITDA growth is expected to be far higher.

So perhaps the Street is worried about Broadcom's $32.8 billion in debt (net debt $27.7 billion)?

Metric Amount Total Liabilities/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 3.4 Total Debt/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 2.6 Net Debt/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 2.2 Total Liabilities/2020 EBITDA guidance 2.8 Total Debt/2020 EBITDA guidance 2.1 Net Debt/2020 EBTIDA guidance 1.7 Net Debt/2020 EBITDA guidance if AVGO sells RF unit for $10 billion and pays down debt 1.1

(Sources: earnings results, conference call, management guidance)

Here are Broadcom's leverage figures using management's 2020 guidance. The company plans to pay down $4 billion in debt (it's already paid off nearly $4.8 billion) meaning net debt/EBITDA in 2020 should fall from 3.4 today to 1.7 by the end of next year.

If Broadcom does succeed in selling its non-core RF unit for $10 billion, as the WSJ is reporting it's trying to, then it could potentially buy another software company or pay down $14 billion in debt in fiscal 2020, potentially ending the year at a net leverage ratio of 1.1.

1.5 is considered safe for chipmakers, and 3.0 or less is what Moody's wants to see over time to possibly upgrade the company to the equivalent of a BBB credit rating.

Broadcom is now on track to get an upgrade back to 10/11 SWAN status at the end of 2020, and the 5% post-earnings dip was completely unjustified by anything management reported this quarter or said during the conference call.

Broadcom Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 5-Year Average Yield 3.53% $368 $399 Earnings 13.8 $318 $349 Operating Cash Flow 15.0 $386 $429 EBITDA 13.1 $430 $465 EV/EBITDA 13.1 $430 $465 Average $386 $421

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gurufocus, YieldChart, Reuters)

I love opportunistically buying Broadcom, especially when I can earn long-term total returns like this.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

At the price I paid, my long-term return forecast, using FactSet's long-term consensus (9% to 14% is a realistic growth range, management guidance 10+%) is actually about 14.5% CAGR, assuming AVGO returns to its historical 13.8 PE by the end of 2024.

AVGO is yielding more than double the market yield and expected to significantly outperform the S&P 500 over the next seven to 15 years.

The Gordon Dividend Growth Model estimates five-year S&P 500 returns of:

2% yield +

5% to 7% CAGR historical EPS growth +

-3% valuation drag

= 4% to 6% CAGR total returns for the broader market

Innovative Industrial Properties: I bought opportunistically after it hiked its dividend for the 4th consecutive quarter, by 28% QoQ or 186% YoY. I locked in a 5.3% yield which is 0.7% higher than my previous record high when I bought this hypergrowth REIT for $67.83.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

IIPR is the fastest-growing REIT in America with analysts expecting 100+% growth through the end of 2020. The REIT's track record on meeting expectations is excellent, outside its first two quarters when it owned virtually no properties, generated no cash flow, and analysts had no idea how to model a cannabis triple-net-lease REIT.

IIPR Earnings Surprises

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

IIPR's biggest uncertainty is surrounding its long-term growth potential.

Metric 2019 Growth Consensus 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus FFO/Share 136% 98% 14% AFFO/Share 122% 88% 11% EBITDA/Share 300% 151% 39% EBIT/Share 318% 179% 39%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If medical cannabis is legalized at the Federal level (following the 2020 elections), then its growth rate might fall to high single digits/low double digits. That would still be exceptional for a REIT, where 3% to 5% growth is the norm.

But when it comes to valuing a company which IPO'd in 2016 and is predicated on the prospect of exceptional growth for many years, I err on the side of caution.

IIPR Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value Reasonable Valuation Multiple 2019 2020 2021 3-Year Median Yield 2.08% 2.08% $192 $199 $226 FFO 127.8 24.7 $66 $130 $149 AFFO 41.1 24.7 $73 $138 $154 EBITDA 88.5 24.7 $108 $272 $377 EBIT 62.0 24.7 $76 $211 $294 EV/EBITDA 88.5 24.7 $108 $272 $377 Average $104 $204 $263

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gurufocus, YieldChart, Reuters)

I replace its historical valuations with Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham/Peter Lynch's rules of thumb. Specifically that a company with a long-term growth potential of 24.7% CAGR (F.A.S.T Graphs's extrapolated growth rate using current consensus data) is worth 24.7 times cash flow.

At the price I paid, about 64% below 2020's fair value, the margin of safety is sufficient to use up one of my four remaining IIPR buys. I'm capping my position at 2.5% of invested capital, which is based on the risk management guidelines I use in managing all my portfolios (including four for The Dividend Kings).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

24.7% CAGR long-term growth is a probability-weighted estimate that factors in the likely eventual legalization of cannabis at the Federal level. If IIPR trades at 24.7 times FFO by the end of 2021, then the consensus growth forecast would deliver 45% CAGR total returns.

What if by then its growth prospects have fallen to something like 10%? Well, then the Graham/Carnevale/Lynch rule of thumb says it would be worth 15 times FFO and here's what that multiple applies to consensus results could achieve.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The point is that every buy I make is designed to achieve my portfolio's goals, which is to achieve:

3% to 6% yield;

5% to 10% long-term dividend growth;

buy quality companies at fair value or better; and

achieve long-term double-digit total returns.

My Retirement Portfolio Buys Since Switching To A 100% Blue Chip Dividend Growth Strategy

(Source: Morningstar)

A blue chip dividend growth strategy doesn't literally mean only buying 9+/11 quality companies or even 100% dividend stocks. I own some Amazon (AMZN) of which I buy one share per quarter as long as its not overvalued.

But the overall portfolio has to maintain certain goals:

9+/11 weighted quality score (blue chip quality)

4+/5 weighted dividend safety score (above-average or better = less than 2% chance of dividend cut during an average modern age recession)

3% to 6% weighted dividend yield

5% to 10% weighted long-term dividend growth forecast (Morningstar estimate)

I've now achieved that as you can see with my entire portfolio.

My Entire Retirement Portfolio

Company Ticker Yield Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Weighting Weighted Quality Score Weighted Dividend Safety Weighted Dividend Yield Weighted Margin Of Safety Discount To Fair Value AbbVie - dividend aristocrat ABBV 5.3% 9 4 10.6% 0.9505982846 0.4224881265 0.56% 2.79% 26% Altria - dividend king MO 6.5% 9 4 8.7% 0.7812560381 0.3472249058 0.57% 1.61% 19% Brookfield Property Partners (uses K-1 tax form) - BPR is non-K1 equivalent REIT BPY 7.1% 9 4 6.9% 0.6220878258 0.2764834782 0.49% 1.35% 20% MPLX (uses K-1 tax form) MPLX 10.5% 8 4 6.1% 0.4869958897 0.2434979448 0.64% 2.94% 48% Energy Transfer (uses K-1 tax form) ET 9.4% 8 4 5.5% 0.4363373602 0.2181686801 0.51% 3.10% 57% Walgreens -dividend aristocrat WBA 3.1% 8 4 4.6% 0.3687587207 0.1843793603 0.14% 1.55% 34% Texas Instruments TXN 2.9% 11 5 4.6% 0.5039809521 0.2290822509 0.13% -1.36% -30% British American Tobacco BTI 6.3% 8 4 4.3% 0.3400743086 0.1700371543 0.27% 0.72% 17% Iron Mountain IRM 7.7% 8 4 4.2% 0.3376785629 0.1688392815 0.33% 0.37% 9% Enbridge -dividend champion ENB 7.0% 10 5 4.1% 0.4066813679 0.2033406839 0.29% 1.07% 26% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (uses K-1 tax form) BIP 4.0% 10 4 3.2% 0.318585721 0.1274342884 0.13% -1.00% -32% Broadcom AVGO 4.0% 9 4 3.0% 0.2744733876 0.1219881723 0.12% 0.21% 7% NextEra Energy Partners NEP 3.9% 9 4 2.8% 0.2551822794 0.1134143464 0.11% -0.75% -27% UnitedHealth Group UNH 1.5% 11 5 2.6% 0.2872826536 0.1305830244 0.04% -0.99% -38% 3M - dividend aristocrat & king MMM 3.4% 11 5 2.5% 0.2798224394 0.1271920179 0.09% 0.22% 9% A.O. Smith -dividend aristocrat AOS 2.0% 11 5 2.5% 0.2748056443 0.1249116565 0.05% -0.24% -9% CVS Health CVS 2.7% 8 4 2.2% 0.1768507066 0.08842535332 0.06% 0.68% 31% Illinois Tool Works - dividend aristocrat ITW 2.4% 11 5 1.9% 0.2093620299 0.09516455906 0.05% -0.27% -14% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 2.9% 9 4 1.9% 0.1676709703 0.07452043125 0.05% 0.17% 9% Simon Property Group SPG 5.8% 11 5 1.8% 0.2030290632 0.09228593781 0.11% 0.34% 19% BlackRock BLK 2.6% 11 5 1.8% 0.2013719693 0.09153271332 0.05% -0.05% -3% Innovative Industrial Properties - speculative IIPR 5.5% 7 3 1.8% 0.1263959862 0.05416970838 0.10% 0.55% 30% Lazard LAZ 4.8% 8 4 1.7% 0.139074827 0.06953741348 0.08% 0.79% 45% Imperial Brands - speculative OTCQX:IMBBY 10.3% 7 3 1.7% 0.1165138996 0.04993452841 0.17% 0.50% 30% Antero Midstream - speculative AM 17.9% 7 3 1.6% 0.1148810328 0.04923472835 0.29% 0.62% 38% Apple AAPL 1.1% 9 5 1.1% 0.09821440909 0.05456356061 0.01% -0.74% -67% Caterpillar - dividend aristocrat CAT 2.8% 11 5 0.9% 0.1035576318 0.04707165084 0.03% 0.15% 16% Amazon AMZN NA 11 NA 0.9% 0.1022755238 NA NA 0.38% 41% Albemarle - dividend champion ALB 2.1% 10 5 0.9% 0.09054567568 0.04527283784 0.02% 0.26% 29% Skyworks Solutions SWKS 1.5% 8 4 0.9% 0.07087122844 0.03543561422 0.01% -0.10% -11% EPR Properties EPR 6.4% 7 4 0.8% 0.05726509799 0.03272291314 0.05% 0.02% 3% Lowe's - dividend aristocrat & king LOW 1.8% 11 5 0.7% 0.07200844257 0.03273111026 0.01% -0.18% -27% Texas Roadhouse TXRH 2.2% 9 5 0.5% 0.04937571886 0.02743095492 0.01% 0.02% 4% Johnson & Johnson - dividend aristocrat & king, AAA rated credit rating JNJ 2.6% 11 5 0.3% 0.03324607171 0.01511185078 0.01% -0.04% -13% Philip Morris International PM 5.4% 10 4 0.3% 0.02684908933 0.01073963573 0.01% 0.01% 2% Average 4.9% 9.3 4.3 100% 9.1 4.2 5.6% 15% 9%

Portfolio Fundamental Stats

weighted yield: 5.6%

weighted quality score: 9.1/11 (average aristocrat & king is 9.6)

weighted dividend safety: 4.2/5 (average aristocrat & king is 4.7)

weighted discount to fair value (2019): 15%

weighted forward PE: 12.5 (vs. 18.6 S&P 500)

weighted price/cash flow: 9.8 (vs. 15 Carnevale/Graham rule of thumb)

expected long-term dividend growth: 7% to 8% CAGR (vs. 5% to 7% for S&P 500 and most dividend growth ETFs/funds)

total return potential (ignoring valuation): 12.6% to 13.6% CAGR

(Source: Morningstar)

During corrections is when I mostly diversify by style, targeting faster growing companies. For now my portfolio looks a lot like the Dividend Kings' High-Yield Blue Chip portfolio in terms of style and geographic diversification.

(Source: Morningstar)

I'm firmly within the sector risk caps, giving me the flexibility to buy aggressively in future stock/industry/sector or broader market downturns.

I'm also diversified into 10/11 sectors because I want to profit from the long-term growth of the entire economy.

Dividend Stats

Annual Portfolio Dividends: $21,523

Average Monthly Dividends: $1,794

Average Daily Dividends: $58.97

Dividend Accrual Rate: $1 every 24 minutes of the year

5-year CAGR organic dividend growth rate: 13.1% CAGR

long-term expected dividend growth: 7% to 8% CAGR (doubling every decade)

Projected Annual Income In 20 Years: about $91,000 (assuming I never reinvest dividends or add to the portfolio)

Thanks to the solid collection of dividend stocks I've bought over the past two years, I am now on track to achieve financial independence within 20 years even if I never invested another penny.

Bottom Line: Long-Term Success Isn't About Brilliance, But Consistent Application Of Sound Investing Principles

(Source: imgflip)

There are no "risk-free" stocks. The best you can do is manage risk in a reasonable and prudent way that maximizes the chances of achieving your long-term goals.

Over the last two weeks, my purchases of Simon Property Group, Broadcom, and Innovative Industrial Properties were all examples of my dedication to sensible long-term, risk-managed investing.

The portfolio I've now built represents the culmination of a lifetime of learning what works and what doesn't. That portfolio will one day allow me to become financially independent, retire (by my definition) and start a family (not necessarily in that order).

In other words, to achieve true financial freedom and be able to live life on my terms. I now manage this portfolio under very strict and reasonable risk management rules that I've created after consulting with colleagues with over 150 years of experience in asset management. Those are the same rules the Dividend Kings trust with their portfolios (High-Yield Blue Chip, Fortress, Deep Value Blue Chip, $1 Million Retirement).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our valuation/total return potential lists. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support



exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library

Price Goes Up By $50 Per Year February 1st, Lock In The Current Price Forever By Joining Today Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, IIPR, AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns SPG, IIPR, and AVGO in our portfolios.