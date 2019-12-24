Toyota And Electrification: Time Is Running Out

Perhaps regulators in China are forcing Toyota to get serious about a Chinese BEV? Mystery surrounds a 50/50 JV with BYD on BEVs in China.

Toyota's model that's soon to be released in China, the Lexus UX300e BEV SUV, went missing at LA. This is an unusual way to announce a major shift for Toyota towards electrification.

Toyota made a big splash at the LA Motor Show with its RAV4 plugin and new Fuel Cell Mirai concept. There are headwinds for plug-ins and fuel cell vehicles with lots of BEVs coming.

Toyota Mirai 2017 : Lots under the bonnet in comparison with a BEV.

Late November saw the latest in a slow moving drama as the reality of the rise of the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) started to bite for Toyota (NYSE:TM), while at the same time its major investment in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles continued to frame how Toyota sees the future. I have great respect for Toyota, but until they reorient from a hybrid/fuel cell future (which essentially ignores BEVs) the company is at risk. Here I report on two baby steps towards a BEV presence for Toyota.

Toyota releases its first BEV without sound and fury

Until recently Toyota’s announced BEV plans were for a 2030 push. This was brought forward to 2025 recently, but the balance of its electrification plans (hybrid/fuel cell/BEV) was shrouded in mystery. The figures reported indicated 5 million electrified vehicles by 2025, but it looks like the plan is for 4 million hybrids and 1 million fuel cell (hydrogen) plus BEVs (with the balance between fuel cell and BEVs unclear). This can be interpreted as “business as usual” for largely a combined hybrid/fuel cell future (with BEVs still an afterthought).

I spent some time looking for how Toyota was positioning its historic shift towards electrification with the announced release of the Lexus UX300e SUV BEV. It was slim pickings with essentially no press commentary and only a slick YouTube clip to indicate that Toyota is starting to go electric.

The little press I could find seemed to indicate that the release in China next year may well be related to China mandating that 25% of new vehicle sales are required to be fully electric by 2025.

Los Angeles motor show an electric vehicle celebration except for Toyota

Toyota’s presence at the Los Angeles motor show was all about the RAV4 plug in hybrid and new generation Mirai fuel cell vehicle. The new Mirai concept seeks to make the coupe-inspired Mirai more appealing, with rear wheel drive and 30% extended range through improved fuel cell performance and bigger hydrogen tank.

Both the RAV4 plug-in hybrid and Mirai vehicles are challenged by the release of BEVs because a successful BEV makes both vehicles outdated and likely to be uncompetitive.

Upcoming BEV offerings

Perhaps Toyota marketing has overlooked what the market will be offering when the RAV4 plug-in and new Mirai get released in late 2020/2021. For starters the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y will be going to market at a similar time. Will the RAV4 plug-in compete with a Tesla Model Y? I think this will be a tough comparison for Toyota.

A recent article in the UK documents 23 BEV models expected to be released in 2020. This list includes many kinds of BEV as follows: Vauxhall Corsa-e, Skoda Citigo-e IV, Maserati Alfieri, Seat el-Born, Fiat 500e, Kia Soul EV, Mini Electric, Peugeot e-208, Seat Mii Electric, Volkswagen e-Up, Peugeot e-2008, DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, Honda-e, Skoda Vision E, Polestar 2, Volkswagen ID 3, BMW iX3, Tesla Model Y, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Audi Q4 e-tron, Pininfarina Battista, Tesla Roadster, Rivian R1T. The above models are in addition to several affordable BEVs available in 2019, including the Kia e-Niro, Hyundai Kona Electric 64kWh, Kia Soul EV, Nissan Leaf, Renault Zoe, BMW i3, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Ioniq Electric. This list fails to mention the burgeoning Chinese manufactured BEVs, including BEVs featured at the April 2019 Auto Shanghai: Geely Geometry A, NIO ET Preview, Enovate ME-S, Iconiq Motors/W Motors MUSE, SAIC Vision I concept, Qiantu Motor Concept 1, Qoros Mile II Concept, Aiways U7 ion, Pininfarina GT, Leapmotor C-More. And then there is a large portfolio of electric cars from BYD, BAIC etc.

Note that there has been some chaos in the Chinese electric vehicle sales due to changes in Chinese incentives in the first half of the year. Nevertheless inspection of sales of passenger vehicles is revealing. When BYD sales of plug-in hybrids is compared with fully electric vehicles in year to date (Jan-Nov) 2018 versus Jan-Nov 2019, there is a 69% increase in BEV sales to 139,246, while plug-in hybrid sales have fallen 36% over the same period to 69,390. This must be of concern for Toyota.

Honda playing from the same songbook

It isn’t just Toyota that is seeking to keep the hydrogen dream alive as Honda (NYSE:HMC) is also continuing to push the Clarity, its fuel cell offering. So this seems to be a Japanese fixation with fuel cell vehicles.

A detailed review from someone who participated in the Honda Clarity program is revealing. My take home is two fold:

Free fuel for 3 years indicates ducking the reality of fuel costs that will be similar to (more?) than the cost of premium ICE car fuel, with electricity being substantially cheaper. Serious issues with hydrogen supply that do not seem trivial.

The push for hydrogen

The Japanese Government continues to seek to promote the future of hydrogen for both energy and transport by, for example, requesting that the IEA produce a report on hydrogen. This report was released in June 2019 and while a casual read seems to be optimistic, reading the details was anything but. There are problems in terms of pricing and technology adoption at many steps in the hydrogen chain.

The fact all fuel cell vehicle manufacturers seem to be providing free fuel for the first 3 years of fuel cell ownership (or leasing) is telling as it hides that fact that hydrogen is as expensive as premium internal combustion engine fuel. For BEV owners who have solar panels and use the panels to charge their vehicle, the cost of fuel effectively disappears.

Regulators win in the end

There are at least a few territories where Toyota is campaigning for governments to modify the rules to provide support for hybrid vehicles as a bridge to fully electric cars.

In India there are favourable tariffs for BEVs which do not apply to hybrids because they have an ICE. This lobbying has been quite explicit and public, but it seems that the Indian government is not moving.

In California and 22 other states, Toyota has joined GM (NYSE:GM), Hyundai (OTCPK:OTCPK:HYMTF) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) in backing Trump’s call to prevent California setting its own emissions rules in relation to car emissions controls. Note that other car makers, including Volkswagen (OTCPK:OTCPK:VWAGY), and Honda are not joining this call.

Toyota, GM, Fiat Chrysler and Hyundai have been singled out as companies from which the Californian Government will no longer purchase automobiles as of January 2020, in retaliation for these companies backing President Trump’s attempt to stop California being able to regulate tailpipe emissions. Californian Governor Gavin Newsom stated “Car makers that have chosen to be on the wrong side of history will be on the losing end of California’s buying power”. This ban actually goes further in addressing car emissions because immediately Californian state agencies are not allowed (with some exceptions for some public safety vehicles) to purchase sedans with an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine). These vehicle rules extend beyond California as 13 other states have adopted them. While Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW, who are not supporting the Trump attempted ban, are suggested to be beneficiaries, Ford and Honda may be precluded as they don’t currently have BEV vehicles.

Climate litigation is the other side of industry lobbying. There are signs that this avenue of attack by at risk climate countries is beginning to become more organised.

In China, with a vehicle market 5x the size of the Japanese market, it seems that Toyota has got the message about China’s clear intentions about full electrification. China plans a strong stimulus for BEV adoption by mandating new energy cars to represent 25% of all car sales by 2025. This may be the trigger for the release of Toyota’s first BEV, the Lexus UX300e SUV, with a 54.3 kWh battery with a range of 400 km, next year in China and Europe. Release in Japan will follow in 2021. There is no mention of a US launch despite the US being a prime market of the Toyota Lexus brand.

Unlike Volkswagen, which has built the MEB (a BEV-specific platform) for its electric cars, so far Toyota seems content to engineer a swap out between its ICE and the electric power train. As Volkswagen has made clear, this does not allow the substantial cost savings that a dedicated BEV platform provides. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess claims that their MEB platform makes their new ID.3 BEV 40% cheaper to build than the eGOLF.

A BYD/Toyota 50/50 JV for BEVs in China to start in 2020?

Toyota has continued to have mixed messages with its electrification strategy. At the same time that Toyota announced its Lexus UX300e SUV in China and Europe, progress on a 50/50 joint venture with major Chinese BEV manufacturer BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) was announced. As is the case with all of Toyota’s announcements about full electrification, the details about what the JV will do are sketchy.

The JV will be setup in 2020 and it will bring together researchers within both companies who are already involved with electrification projects. The Chairman is to be appointed by Toyota and General Manager by BYD. When the JV was first announced in July, it followed closely on a deal between BYD and Toyota on battery developments. Given that BYD is a major electric car manufacturer in China, it will be interesting to see how the BYD/Toyota JV will be positioned viz-a-viz BYD’s existing BEV products.

Conclusion

I continue to look in vain for hard evidence that Toyota has really got the message about the transition to fully electric vehicles, at a time when new BEVs are being released by many major auto companies. In some respects this is understandable while Toyota continues its two pronged drive for its hybrid vehicles and fuel cell cars, as once the BEV genie is out of the bottle, it is hard to mount a convincing argument for either hybrid or fuel cell vehicles. Both of these vehicles are electric cars with small batteries. The clock is ticking for Toyota. My view is that until Toyota embraces the dramatic changes related to the full electrification of transport, caution is needed about investing in arguably the world’s finest and best-positioned car company.

I’m not a financial advisor, but I am interested in dramatic shifts that are occurring as transport gets electrified. If my commentary helps provide another perspective about Toyota and the auto industry more generally for you and your financial advisor, please consider following me.

