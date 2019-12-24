Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of December 2019

Cobalt miners news - Katanga Mining completes rights offering of CDN$7,678,388,000. Cobalt Blue to acquire final 30% of Broken Hill (Thackaringa) Cobalt Project from BPL now that their feud is settled.

Welcome to the December 2019 cobalt miner news. The past month saw cobalt prices move lower. The big news for the month was Glencore's Mutanda mine in Congo shuts down a month early. Also I noticed Glencore's cobalt production guidance remains lower (no Mutanda) for 2020, 2021, and 2022. This has led analysts calling for a much tighter cobalt market ahead.

Cobalt price news

As of December 19, the cobalt spot price was US$14.74/lb, lower from US16.10/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$32,000/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory was 685 tonnes, about the same from last month (690 tonnes). More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 14.74

Source: InfoMine.com

As reported in August 2019 by Reuters quoting UBS: "We expect the cobalt price to increase around 60 percent over the next 18 months back to $20 a pound."

Cobalt demand and supply

On November 26 Reuters reported:

Glencore's Mutanda mine in Congo shuts down a month early. Glencore’s Mutanda mine in Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended operations prematurely due to difficulties procuring sulphuric acid, a key input for copper and cobalt extraction, its Mutanda Mining subsidiary told employees in a letter on Monday. The suspension, effective from Monday, comes more than a month before the world’s biggest cobalt mine was set to go into care and maintenance.

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Cobalt market news

On November 25 Bloomberg reported:

The world’s biggest battery recycler is helping fuel the future of cars. GEM has “a unique position” in the battery supply chain, said Hans Eric Melin, founder of London-based consultancy Circular Energy Storage, who has visited the company’s facilities. “They have managed to leverage their historical role as recyclers to become one of the leading battery material companies.” By 2025, GEM wants to get 8,500 tons of cobalt and 19,000 tons of nickel from recycling."

On December 12 Investing News released: "Cobalt Trends 2019: Market volatility reigns."

On December 12 Fastmarkets reported:

Cobalt market finds new ways to do hydroxide business as autos put EV plans into action. A string of long-term deals for cobalt hydroxide show that bullish forecasts for cobalt consumption from the electric vehicle [EV] sector are coming into play. But the closure of Glencore’s 25,000-tpy Mutanda cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC] has brought forward expectations of a cobalt deficit, leaving buyers less comfortable relying on the spot market.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On November 26 Glencore announced:

Glencore's Mutanda mine in Congo shuts down a month early. Glencore’s Mutanda mine in Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended operations prematurely due to difficulties procuring sulphuric acid, a key input for copper and cobalt extraction, its Mutanda Mining subsidiary told employees in a letter on Monday.

On December 4 Reuters reported:

South Korea's SK Innovation signs Glencore cobalt supply deal. South Korean battery maker SK Innovation has signed a six-year deal to buy up to 30,000 tonnes of cobalt from miner Glencore, allowing it produce batteries for 3 million electric vehicles.

On December 5 Fastmarkets reported:

Glencore revises cobalt output guidance for 2020 after early shutdown of Mutanda mine. Glencore has cut its production guidance for cobalt in 2020 to 25,000-33,000 tonnes, down by about a third from 2019's 41,000-45,000 tonnes.....For 2021 and 2022 it expects to produce 28,000-36,000 tonnes of cobalt.

Note: The above would include their Katanga Mining related cobalt.

On December 5 Bloomberg reported:

Glencore under investigation for bribery by U.K. authorities. The move by the Serious Fraud Office adds to ongoing corruption probes that Glencore is facing in the U.S. and Brazil. More probes add pressure on CEO Ivan Glasenberg to step down.

On December 12 Glencore announced: "Glencore to join the responsible sourcing Blockchain Network."

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)

On December 16 Katanga Mining announced:

Katanga Mining provides operational update. Cobalt dryer #1 has now returned to operation at a reduced capacity, of around 60% of design, following the completion of temporary repairs. Once full drying capacity is reached, KCC will be in a position to export all of its cobalt production, including a gradual draw down of accumulated cobalt inventories.

On December 19 Katanga Mining announced:

Katanga Mining completes rights offering. Katanga Mining Limited announces today that it has completed its previously announced CDN$7,678,388,000 offering (the "Rights Offering") of rights ("Rights") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"). In connection with the completion of the Rights Offering and pursuant to the exercise of Rights, the Company issued an aggregate of 59,292,571,428 Common Shares from treasury. Shareholders of the Company, other than Glencore plc (together with its affiliates, "Glencore"), subscribed for 68,746,113 Common Shares under the Rights Offering, for gross proceeds of CDN$8,902,622.

On December 20 Katanga Mining announced:

Katanga enters into agreement to acquire land rights from Gécamines. Katanga Mining Limited ("Katanga" or the "Company") today announces that its 75% subsidiary Kamoto Copper Company (“KCC”) has entered into an agreement with La Générale des Carrières et des Mines (“Gécamines”), its 25% joint venture partner in KCC, to acquire from Gécamines a comprehensive land package covering areas adjacent to KCC’s existing mining concessions. KCC will pay up to USD250 million to acquire the land, the total amount payable being dependent on delivery of title to the various different land areas.

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

No significant news for the month.

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG own the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

No significant news for the month.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On December 2 Umicore SA announced:

Umicore completes acquisition of cobalt refining and cathode precursor activities in Finland.....from Freeport Cobalt for an amount of $203 million on a debt and cash free basis (including approximately $50 million of net working capital). All regulatory clearances in relation to the transaction have been obtained.

On December 17 Umicore SA announced: "Battery recycling: Audi and Umicore start closed loop for cobalt and nickel." Highlights include:

"More than 90 percent of the cobalt and nickel in Audi e‑tron high-voltage batteries can be recycled.

Board of management member for Procurement Bernd Martens: “A closed loop for battery raw materials is a great technological leap on the road to a carbon-neutral balance."

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

No news for the month.

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On December 17 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Shareholders of Nornickel approved the dividend for the nine months 2019.....The EGM approved the interim dividend the nine months of 2019 in the amount of RUB 604.09 per ordinary share (approximately USD 9.48 at the RUB/USD exchange rate the Russian Central Bank as of November 11, 2019, when the Board of Directors made a recommendation on the dividend), totaling RUB 95.59 bn (approximately USD 1.5 bn). The Board of Directors has proposed to set the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on December 27, 2019.

Investors can also read my article: "Time To Buy Norilsk Nickel Before The Nickel Boom Perhaps Starts In 2018, or my article "An update on Norilisk Nickel."

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

No significant news for the month.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)(formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

On December 12 RNC Minerals announced:

RNC delivers strong production of 9,485 oz (gold) for the month of November....With December off to a good start, the strong combined October, November and third quarter 2019 production total of 41,470 ounces positions us very well with respect to meeting or exceeding our previously announced second half 2019 guidance of 42,000 to 49,000 ounces."

On December 19 RNC Minerals announced:

RNC restructures royalty at Higginsville gold operations to unlock significant production potential and lower costs.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2019 - A Beta Hunt reserve estimate to be announced.

2020 - Gold & Nickel production results for Beta Hunt.

2020 - Any partner/funding decisions on the Dumont Ni-Co Project.

Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [TSX-V: JRV] (OTC: JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (merger with eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF))

On December 2 Jervois Mining announced: "Jervois drilling results from Idaho Cobalt operations, United States." Highlights include:

"Successful infill and metallurgical drilling in 2H 2019 at Idaho Cobalt Operations (“ICO”) has intercepted high grade cobalt (“Co”) intervals up to 2.83% Co in the main RAM resource zone and hanging wall zones.

Selected composite intervals include 4.6 metres @ 1.14% Co, 2.75% Cu, 1.01g/t Au; 3.5 metres @ 1.46% Co, 2.75% Cu, 1.83g/t Au, 5.4 metres @ 0.60% Co, 1.36% Cu, 0.74g/t Au and 3.7 metres @ 1.07% Co, 0.13% Cu, 0.69g/t Au.

Drilling programme core provided ore composites for metallurgical testwork to both support locked cycle tests associated with the production of separated cobalt and copper concentrates, and generate physical product samples. Cobalt concentrate has been dispatched to customers with further shipments expected across December and January.

An updated resource is currently underway......

Confidence in the economic potential of the resource is growing as more information is generated for the updated BFS at ICO. This includes the potential to operate at higher production rates than currently formalised under existing feasibility studies."

Investors can read about the merger with Jervois Mining here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Drill results, off-take agreements, project financing.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQB:FTMDF)

No significant news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

No news for the month.

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Further off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Further drill results, off-take partners or financing.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

On November 26 Ardea Resources announced:

Godolphin Resources in-specie distribution record date set for 3 December 2019. The boards of Ardea Resources Limited (Ardea) and Godolphin Resources Limited (Godolphin) are pleased to announce that the Godolphin IPO has now closed with funds in excess of $7 million being received.

On December 18 Ardea Resources announced:

Godolphin Resources admitted to the ASX with trading to commence today. Funds from the IPO will be applied to facilitate resource definition and extension drilling, to be prioritised on the Mount Aubrey and Lewis Ponds gold resources, as well as for further exploration on Godolphin's other assets, including Copper Hill East.

Note: Godolphin listed at AUD 0.20 with the ticker GRL.

Investors can view their latest company presentation here, my update Ardea article here, and CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take partner and funding for the KNP Project.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5kt of contained cobalt at their Thackaringa Cobalt Project in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On December 2 BPL reported:

As a result of the experts determination: Joint venture interest remains at 70% BHP, 30% BPL. BPL Retains 100% Legal Title. BPL Retains all precious metal rights. BPL retains 2% Net smelter royalty on all future production.

On December 4 Cobalt Blue Holdings announced:

Cobalt Blue Holdings [COB] and Broken Hill Prospecting [BPL] have agreed on the terms for COB to acquire 100% Ownership and Legal Title of the Broken Hill (Thackaringa) Cobalt Project.

Note: The announcement link above gives the deal details.

On December 9 Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Pilot plant update." Highlights include:

"COB has committed to build a metallurgical testing centre in Broken Hill. This will include a Demonstration Plant for testing COB minerals processing technology to produce cobalt sulphate from pyrite samples sourced from the Broken Hill Cobalt Project.

Commissioning of the plant is targeted for mid 2020, followed by processing up to 4,000 tonnes of sample....."

On December 19 Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Conceptual Project Development Plan delivered. State Significant Development approval process to commence."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2020 - Pilot plant commissioning. Ore reserve estimate update.

Q1 2021 - Demonstration plant.

Q1 2022 - Feasibility Study & project approvals. Final Investment decision.

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On December 4 First Cobalt announced:

First Cobalt provides update on refinery feasibility study. On schedule for Q1 2020 completion of a prefeasibility study for a 12 tonnes per day (tpd) restart and a second definitive feasibility study for a 55 tpd expansion scenario.....

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - PFS due.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants.

On November 25 Havilah Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report–period ending 31 October 2019." Highlights include:

"Havilah Resources Limited (Havilah or Company) announced on 17 October 2019 a capital raising by way of a 1 for 4 pro-rata non-renounceable Rights Issue to eligible shareholders.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 12 September 2019, the resolution for the approval of the proposed investment in Havilah of up to $100 million by OneSteel Manufacturing Pty Ltd (trading as SIMEC Mining), a member of the GFG Alliance, was not passed by shareholders.

An updated Kalkaroo pre-feasibility study is now planned to be completed during the second quarter of calendar year 2020.

An exploration agreement to explore the Bassanio Iron Oxide Copper Gold [IOCG] target was entered into with Benagerie Gold & Copper Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Consolidated Mining and Civil Pty Ltd.

Subsequent to 9 October 2019, a disciplined and focused approach to cost control; optimisation of operating structures; and reprioritisation of exploration spend has been implemented."

On December 6 Havilah Resources announced: "Investec loan repaid in full."

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential and/or my update article. You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - Kalkaroo - Updated PFS due.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

On December 17 Aeon Metals announced: "Substantial Walford Creek resource upgrade." Highlights include:

"Total Vardy & Marley Mineral Resources now 35.8mt @ 1.94% CuEq over 3.6km strike-Copper mineralisation: 18.4mt @ 2.46% CuEq (1.05% Cu, 0.14% Co and 29g/t Ag)-Cobalt Peripheral: 17.4mt @ 1.39% CuEq (0.26% Cu, 0.09% Co and 20g/t Ag).

Over 95% of the total Vardy & Marley Mineral Resources is now in the Measured & Indicated classification (34.3mt).

Significant increase to Amy Mineral Resources for a total of 5.1mt @ 2.63% CuEq (incl. 1.25% Cu, 0.14% Co and 37g/t Ag; all Inferred) (previously 1.8mt).

The updated Mineral Resource estimates are now set to feed into PFS mine scheduling, with significant potential life and economic upside flowing from the increased Vardy/Marley M&I component and targeted inclusion of Amy material (not included in the Scoping Study).

Walford Creek PFS remains scheduled for completion in 2Q CY2020."

On December 20 Aeon Metals announced:

R&D grant received. Aeon Metals Limited (Aeonor the Company) advises that it is has taken receipt today of R&D grant funds of A$1.65 million for research work already completed. This grant is associated with the selection, design and operation of metallurgical processes that seek to produce high grade concentrates consistently and at maximum recovery.

For more information you can read my article "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - PFS due.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

No news for the month.

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

On December 16 Castillo Copper announced: "Acquiring important historic data elevates Mt Oxide pillar to “high-priority."

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave in Western Australia. The company also has several other promising projects.

On November 25 Cassini Resources announced: "Cassini and OZ Minerals expand West Musgrave joint venture." Highlights include:

"New exploration tenement applications added to West Musgrave Joint Venture.

Prospective for magmatic Ni-Cu and sediment-hosted Cu sulphide.

Total JV land package in the West Musgrave Province now in excess of 8,000km2."

On December 9 Cassini Resources announced: "Drill program to commence at Yarawindah Brook Ni-Cu-PGE Project." Highlights include:

"First-ever drill testing of new electromagnetic conductors.

Historical exploration returned a best hit of 7m @ 1.29% Ni, 0.21% Cu, 0.06% Co."

On December 19 Cassini Resources announced: "West Musgrave Project Exploration Update."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2020 - PFS due.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri 85% own the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On December 9 Nzuri Copper announced:

Funding & scheme update. Nzuri Copper Limited provides the following update on its proposed scheme of arrangement [Scheme] pursuant to which all of the issued capital in Nzuri is proposed to be acquired by Xuchen International Limited [Xuchen], a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Co., Ltd..... As previously advised to shareholders, the Scheme remains subject to regulatory approval (from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of China, or 'SAFE') being received in the People's Republic of China.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]

Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd, which in turn holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets. Barra is has two promising gold projects in Western Australia.

No cobalt related news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR]

No cobalt related news for the month.

Conic Metals [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals has been formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through a 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments, and an equity share of ~7% of Giga Metals Corporation.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view my recent CEO interview here.

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Carnaby Resources [ASX:CNB], Bluebird Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:BATT] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Canada Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Cobalt [CUZ] (OTCPK:BKTPF), Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: OTCPK:MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTC:NMREF), Northern Cobalt [ASX:N27], Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Hylea Metals (ASX:HCO), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:USCFF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

December saw cobalt prices lower and LME cobalt inventory about the same as last month.

Highlights for the month were:

Glencore's Mutanda mine in Congo shuts down a month early.

Glencore has cut its production guidance for cobalt in 2020 to 25,000-33,000 tonnes, down by about a third from 2019. Similar targets for 2021 and 2022, meaning Mutanda will likely stay closed the next 3 years. South Korea's SK Innovation signs Glencore cobalt supply deal for 30kt over 6 years. Glencore under investigation for bribery by U.K. authorities.

Katanga Mining completes rights offering. Katanga Mining Limited announces today that it has completed its previously announced CDN$7,678,388,00. Katanga enters into agreement to acquire land rights from Gécamines.

Umicore completes acquisition of cobalt refining and cathode precursor activities in Finland. Battery recycling: Audi and Umicore start closed loop for cobalt and nickel.

Ardea Resources completes in-specie distribution of Godolphin Resources shares. Godolphin listed at AUD 0.20 with the ticker GRL.

Cobalt Blue/BPL dispute experts determination given - Joint venture interest remains at 70% BHP, 30% BPL. Cobalt Blue Holdings and Broken Hill Prospecting agree on Thackaringa acquisition. Cobalt Blue to build a cobalt pilot plant to be completed by mid 2020.

Aeon Metals - Substantial Walford Creek resource upgrade. Total Vardy & Marley Mineral Resources now 35.8mt @ 1.94% CuEq over 3.6km strike-Copper mineralisation.

Cassini Resources and OZ Minerals expand West Musgrave joint venture.

As usual all comments are welcome.

