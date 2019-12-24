Verizon: Things That Make You Go Hmmm

This article will be about Verizon (VZ). However, in truth, the same article also could be written about other U.S. mobile operators, such as AT&T (T). But AT&T would be “less pure,” so let’s stick with Verizon.

This article is a bit like a recent one I wrote on the U.S. airline sector and how competition in the U.S. market seemed a bit broken, with prices and margins being a lot higher than in Europe. Here, we will find that mobile telephony also seems to be capturing undue high prices in the U.S., but it will be different in the sense that the airline sector is typically cyclical and mobile telephony isn’t.

As it turns out, this phenomenon of U.S. service businesses exhibiting much higher prices and margins isn’t limited to airlines or mobile telephony. Still, this time we’ll cover mobile telephony.

The U.S. Versus Germany Observation

For today, I’ll use Verizon as a proxy for the U.S. mobile market. As of Q2 2018, Verizon had an ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) of $42.4/month. We have to go back to Q2 2018, because this otherwise very common statistic for mobile operators isn’t actually disclosed by Verizon anymore. Instead, it now discloses a measure called ARPA (Average Revenue Per Account), where each account might have more than one user. It’s all fine, but this new measure makes cross-border and intra-industry comparisons hard.

Now, how do things look in Germany? There, Vodafone (VOD) carries an ARPU of around 13 EUR, which roughly translates to $14.4.

Certainly, the problem here already is evident. Providing mobile service is a highly fungible business. Yet, as with airline fares, but to an even larger extent, Verizon charges nearly 3x as much money per user per month from its customers as does Vodafone in Germany.

Germany, of course, isn’t some kind of backwater. On a GDP per capita basis, Germany’s GDP per capita is just 13% lower than the U.S. and that’s before considering a lot of factors which potentially inflate the U.S. GDP.

Thus, the difference between what Americans pay for mobile service and Germans pay for the same service is really astounding. A level of explanation might be seen in the U.S. lower population density, requiring more mobile coverage in less populated areas, but the absolute difference still astounds.

Germany here is a mere example. The same effect is seen if we compare the typical U.S. ARPU with the ARPU prevailing in other European Nations.

Valuation

As it turns out, between Verizon and Vodafone the valuations are actually quite similar. Vodafone trades for ~7.2x EV/EBITDA, while Verizon carries a ~7.4x EV/EBITDA. When I started this research, I expected Verizon to trade at a premium (because most U.S. stocks trade at a premium). That isn’t the case with Verizon vs. Vodafone.

A giant premium for Verizon does exist, but typically only when compared to companies in emerging markets, such as Veon (VEON) or China Mobile (CHL), which trade for less than 3x EV/EBITDA. An exception also can be found in South Korean telecoms like KT Corporation (KT), which also goes for just 2.4 EV/EBITDA.

The Risk

In my view the extreme ARPU differences between Verizon and Vodafone in Germany, or between the U.S, mobile telecom market and other developed markets, are not justified. Providing mobile service is very similar the world over, and the countries involved are too close in terms of living standards.

Over time, I’d expect a typical ARPU in the U.S. to be much closer to what a mobile subscriber spends in Germany. For this to happen, though, either Verizon will see downward pressure on the prices it practices, or Vodafone will see upward pressure on the same prices.

This perspective argues for Verizon having more risk than Vodafone. That said, Verizon’s own EV/EBITDA is actually quite low in the context of the overall U.S. stock market, whose average EV/EBITDA is around double Verizon’s valuation multiple.

A Final Note

To me, there’s extreme value in mobile telephony. However, that value is concentrated on emerging market plays, whose valuations are much lower on also much lower ARPUs and with greater growth runways.

Conclusion

In yet another different sector, the U.S. market exhibits a strange pricing environment. Getting mobile service in the U.S. is amazingly more expensive than getting the same service in a country like Germany. This extreme difference is both very surprising and unlikely to persist on the longer term.

There’s also something else to be said: We’re not the first ones to be surprised by this. Like with air fares, this market attracted regulatory attention. However, the DoJ recently dropped an investigation into whether there was collusion to limit competition (when it came to eSIMs). It might be that under a different administration, this and other sectors could attract renewed regulatory attention.

