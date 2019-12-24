AMC Entertainment In A Turnaround

AMC has a portfolio of superior geographic locations and higher quality theaters than its peers, creating a sustainable competitive advantage as it is not easily replicable.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, (NYSE: AMC)

Investment Thesis

I recommend BUY for common shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC), a movie theater company. It last closed at $8.12 per share on 12/17/2019 with NTM P/E ratio of 7x, NTM EV/EBITDA of 5.8x, and P/B of 0.7x I believe it is greatly undervalued as the market has incorrectly overemphasized the saturation of the domestic market and the high leverage on the company. There is significantly more upside to its recently launched Stubs A-List program than the market has given it credit for.

Recent News

AMC stock closed at $8.12 on 12/17/19. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 index since its inception in December 2013.

Source: Google

A large decline in 2017 from $34 to $10 was primarily attributable to a decline in industry box office ticket sales in 2017: U.S. box office was down 5.8% in 2017 and total box office was down 2.4%.

Source: National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO)

Consequently, the top 3 theater companies throughout the world that hold about 60% of the market share in the theater business traded 50% lower on average in 2017. AMC had a larger operating and financial leverage compared to its peer and had more severe losses in earnings.

Cineworld (LON: CINE) as of 12/17/2019

Source: Google

Cinemark (CNK) as of 12/17/2019

Source: Google

Since the 2017 sell-off, AMC stock lost another 20% in value due to a declining earnings, rising leverage as a result of a series of acquisitions from the early 2017 to the late 2018, and increasing pessimism on the company as well as the general theater industry.

Now, the stock trades at a very attractive entry point at a market capitalization of $847mm on 103mm shares outstanding, a 2020 forward EV/EBITDA of 5.8x. This presents a major turnaround opportunity in an industry that is perceived as fading away due to the rise of streaming providers.

Recently, Cineworld Group (owner of Regal) announced a deal to acquire Cineplex, a Canadian theater operator, for $2.1B (including net debt). This is a crucial development in the cinema industry and has major implications for AMC’s valuation. The deal will make Cineworld the largest operator in North America but AMC will still maintain its position as the world’s largest theater operator. More analysis follows below.

Thesis

AMC has a portfolio of superior geographic locations and higher quality theaters than its peers, creating a sustainable competitive advantage as it is not easily replicable

Subscription program will allow the company to effectively monetize its superior product through pricing power

Highly active management led by industry veteran CEO plans to de-lever the company

Business Economics

AMC is the largest movie theater chain in the world, headquartered in Kansas City. It operated 1,006 locations globally in 2018, 63% in the U.S. and 37% in international locations.

The company generates revenue primarily through two channels: admissions and food and beverage, which made up 62% and 31% of 2018 total revenues, respectively.

Source: AMC 10-K

Admissions revenue consists of ticket sales for both physical transactions at retail locations and online transactions. Food and beverage sales are concessions at the theaters. Other revenues include AMC-on-Demand revenues as well as other investment incomes.

Major expenses are the "Film Exhibition Costs" and "Rent Expense". Film Exhibition Costs result from AMC buying film rights from its seven major film studio partners that allow the company to put the films on display. Amounts charged are based on a specified percentage of applicable admissions revenues, box office gross revenue or based on the number of weeks since release, depending on the terms of each contract. The higher the box office, the higher AMC pays the film studios. AMC has accepted this arrangement, according to the AMC spokesperson, since it allows AMC to monetize the increased attendance traffic through food and beverage sales. In 2018, films licensed from the seven largest distributors accounted for 90% of the U.S. admissions revenues and 80% of European box office revenues came from films attributed to AMC's six largest distributors. Therefore, relationships with the distributors are critical.

Rent expenses are from the lease agreements with the landlords for AMC's theaters and equipment. AMC leases more than 90% of theatres and equipment under the operating lease agreements with the landlords and real estate developers. Terms range from 12 to 15 years and certain leases for up to 20 years. Lease terms are generally fixed and escalating rentals. Equipment leases primarily consist of digital projectors and food and beverage equipment. Lease agreements do not contain residual value guarantees.

The economics of the business is a combination of commercial real estate and an movie entertainment. Simply put, the strategy is to lease a high-traffic location with an attractive amount of landlord's contribution for a real estate development and turn it into a profit generating theater via effective marketing program. Total admissions and food & beverage (F&B) revenues generated at the theater should be greater than the total costs of film exhibition, F&B, rent expense, and marketing expense in order for this model to work. AMC's strategy is to drive the attendance traffic in order to increase the bottom line through a boost in its higher margin business: the F&B sales.

Each theatre manager's compensation structure is also properly aligned with the interests of the company as each manager is compensated based on a number of operating metrics, including quality scores and cash flow generation. For an average AMC theater in the U.S., total revenue is $6.3mm.

Industry

Total box office revenue generated in North American theaters has grown at 20-year CAGR of 2.8%, driven by increase in ticket price.

Source: NATO

It is true that the absolute attendance number has not experienced much growth, at 0.6% since 1988, possibly due to the emergence of threats from the disruptions like the launch of TiVo in 1999, DVD player boom in 2003, Netflix streaming offer in 2007, Hulu debut in 2008, and the introduction of Amazon Prime in 2011, but the revenues from the box office have grown consistently. There have been numerous technological innovations since the 1980s that have negatively impacted the theatre businesses, including Netflix growing from $0 revenue in 2007 to $18B in 2018. Home theater technology also steadily improved in the last 25 years, home viewing tech going from small low-resolution TV screens to 80-inch 4K displays and theater revenue only falling by 0.3% per year during the same period. The market still sees increased demand for theatre films today.

Furthermore, major film distributors such as Disney will not pull content from theaters in favor of its recently launched streaming due to its high profitability from the theatre business. Disney movies accounted for 40% of total box office in 2019, 16% of total company revenue ($11B 2019 YTD) and 18% of Disney's operating profits.

The industry is growing at an even faster rate internationally.

The threat to the industry is not transformational technologies. Streaming competitors are threats to CATV bundlers, not theaters. Therefore, the revenue growth in the box office in the past 30 years shows that the industry is not in a secular decline and the cinema attendance will continue to grow as it is a niche market that offer a very different consumer experience compared to home viewing.

The industry also has experienced major consolidations in the recent years.

Source: AMC 10-K

The theater business is now an oligopoly with three major players, AMC, Cineworld, and Cinemark, accounting for 64% of global market share. AMC has the largest of the three, serving 360mm admissions compared to 308mm and 282mm for Cineworld and Cinemark in 2018.

Barriers to entry are higher than ever in the theatre business, due to the high cost of lease and renovations of each theatre and the highly competitive marketing programs by the oligopolists.

Thesis

AMC has a portfolio of superior geographic locations and higher quality theaters than its peers, creating a sustainable competitive advantage as it is not easily replicable

AMC's two fundamental advantages over its competitors are its superior real estate portfolio and premium screens as well as seats.

In the most basic sense, a particular moviegoer will prefer to attend a theatre that is the closest geographically and has highest quality screen. Depending on the screen quality and consumer preference, the ticket price will vary. AMC has a powerful pricing power due to its advantageous locations in the urban areas that are equipped with premium format screens and recliner seats.

AMC specifically targets Class A space, according to the AMC representative. It has the highest market share in most of the major U.S. metro areas.

Source: AMC 2018 10-K

It is critical to gain a substantial market share because the metro cities account for the bulk of theatre revenues. NY, Chicago and LA represented 20% of the country's total box office and AMC held 36% combined market share, giving it a far lead over its competitors.

The company also has expanded its portfolio of theatres to suburban locations through the acquisition of Carmike. As a result, 52% of U.S. population lived within 10 miles of one of AMC theatres as of December 2018.

AMC also has large presence in the major urban areas globally through its subsidiaries Odeon and Nordic. Odeon theatres, mostly operating in European countries, are located in top retail centers in major metros with high visibility. Nordic theatres, also operating internationally, are in larger and mid-sized cities in Northern Europe. As a result, AMC is the largest operator in U.K., Ireland, Italy, Norway, Finland and Spain. Box office attendance in different countries internationally grew between 11.1% - 16.6% in 2018, Europe being the fastest growing market at 16.6%.

AMC has a far higher number of premium format screens (Dolby, IMAX and 3D) compared to its competitors Cineworld and Cinemark. It had 49% of its screens available in 3D compared to 1% for Cineworld (the second largest market leader). The company also has a 51% market share of the total IMAX screens in the U.S., each IMAX local installations being protected by geographic exclusivity and ,thereby, creating a barrier to entry for its competitors. More importantly, Dolby screens are viewed as the most rewarding screens for the moviegoers with the highest satisfaction on consumer reviews as well as the highest retention rates amongst the premium screens. AMC began an acceleration of "Dolby Cinema at AMC" deployment in August 2016 and by 3Q2019, AMC operated about 140 Dolby Cinema, up from 100 in 2016. AMC has about 8x as many Dolby screens as Cineworld and Cinemark combined, putting it at a significantly better position to profit from them compared to its peers. As important as Dolby is to AMC's strategy, the company has some exclusivity with Dolby installations, also preventing Cineworld or Cinemark from implementing Dolby equipment in some of their theatres.

Seats also play a critical role in attracting customers. Recliners drive traffic and premium pricing, with an average return on investment of more than 25%, in U.S. and higher than 50% internationally, according to AMC presentation. One-year attendance growth after a completion of renovation for recliner seats was 25% on average and a 100% growth in operating cash flows. AMC has the most number of premium recliners amongst its competitors in both absolute and percentage count. About 36% of all AMC screens had premium recliners installed by 9/30/2019, compared to 3.6% for Cineworld. AMC plans to reach 43% by 2021. While U.S. recliner upgrades are nearing saturation at about 75% of attendance, there is a runway remaining in Europe at about 60% of attendance, which creates an opportunity for further growth.

These advantages are evidenced in rising operating metrics.

Source: Author

AMC's ability to monetize its assets are shown by the revenues per theater, per screen, and per patron, all three of which have increased considerably since 2016. Revenue per theater declined in from $7.61mm in 2015 to $3.57mm in 2016 primarily due to the acquisition of Carmike Cinemas that boosted the number of screens without adding to the attendance number due to the late-year acquisition. What follows after that is noteworthy. 2017 was the first full year of integrating Carmike screens and comparing 2017 to 2018, revenue per theater rose from $5.01mm to $5.43mm, a 8.3% increase. This is despite the dilution of the metric resulting from Nordic acquisition in 2017 that also boosted the number of screens. Same goes for Revenue per screen which increased from $289k in 2017 to $305k in 2018, a 5.5% increase. Most notably, the increase in revenue per attendance is a strong evidence of growth potential as it shows that revenue growth is higher than the attendance growth, reflective of the company's pricing power.

Decreasing rent expense per unit is also a strong indicator of economies of scale for AMC and its ability to monetize theater locations through superior product offerings.

Wages and Premium Format Expense per screen increased in the recent years from $103k in 2016 to $154k in 2018 due to heavy investments into premium screens (3D, Dolby, etc.). As the management indicated, this expense item is 60% fixed and 40% variable costs so it is expected to decline by also realizing scale.

Attendance per screen reflects the "occupancy rates" per screen as it shows how many people seated through a screen per year. Attendance per screen also declined from 36,289 in 2015 to 20,377 in 2016 due to Carmike acquisition. It increased significantly from 2017 to 2018, which shows that the traffic through each screen is increasing.

Most importantly, AMC's pricing power is demonstrated in the table below.

Source: AMC 10-K, Cinemark 10-K, Cineworld Annual Report

The company commands significantly higher F&B revenue per attendee and average ticket price, about 14% and 23%, respectively, than the peer average.

To reiterate, AMC has a fundamentally better product than its competitors, both from a location and an experience standpoint. While getting to this point cost the company large capital expenditures, it now offers consumers with a superior geographic convenience and theater experience that is difficult to replicate due to a combination of geographic and rights exclusivities as well as large capital expenses. Rights exclusivities primarily refer to the Dolby experience as well as IMAX as AMC has relationships with IMAX corporation, allowing it to command 51% of the U.S. IMAX market.

After a series of recent investments into expansions, renovations, and premium screens starting in 2016 that hurt its earnings profile, the firm is now beginning to monetize its product and it will earn high return on invested capital.

2. Subscription program will allow the company to effectively monetize its superior product through pricing power

The key to monetizing on the company's assets will be its subscription service called Stubs A-List program ("A-List"). A-List program is a monthly subscription service where the subscriber can watch any screen, including premium screens, three times a week for $21-$24.99, depending on the state.

Source: AMC 10-K, Cinemark 10-K, Cineworld Annual Report

Stubs A-List is far economically viable than the MoviePass that went viral until recently. Founded in 2011, MoviePass allowed an unlimited movie tickets at any theatre location for $10/month. It was a no brainer for anyone to take up on the offer. The hype created a Netflix-level sentiment amongst both the investors and the customers. However, its parent company, Helios and Matheson, ran into a cash flow problem and eventually was forced to shut down its subscription program.

Helios and Matheson Stock Performance

Source: TD Ameritrade

The lesson learned from MoviePass is that the subscription was a phenomenal concept as it attracted 3mm people in less than 2 years but $10/month wasn't sufficient to make a profit. AMC took a page from the business model and launched Stubs A-List.

MoviePass also has a unlocked potential given the large percentage of attendees already purchasing tickets digitally. The percentage of ticket purchases that was done via online or mobile was 19% in 2018. Stubs A-List will specifically appeal to those that normally purchase tickets on mobile app since they are more likely to be reached through AMC's marketing programs for promotions and discounts.

Monthly subscription program provides a powerful moat for the theater companies, specifically for those that have advantageous theater locations and premium screens as well as seating. For AMC, a person who would normally go to the movie once a month may be partially incentivized to join the subscription program since the person can watch 2.5-3 times a month (the average of those on A-List program) at a cost of 1.5 movies per month. For example, she may spend anywhere between $13-$18 to watch one movie a month. A-List service will allow her to watch more than 12 movies per month at a cost of 1.5 movies per month. It provides a strong incentive to join A-List for those moviegoers.

Economics of A-List is very lucrative for AMC. While AMC has to pay the film studios 2.5-3 movies a month for the A-List subscribers, they are not coming alone. They are bringing friends and families at full ticket prices with much greater frequency than they were coming before. Not only that, they are also buying food on these visits. In fact, number of attendees who are choosing to purchase F&B item has increased from 64% of attendance in 2011 to more than 71% in 2018. The film exhibition costs have gone up as a percentage of revenue by a small amount and lowered average ticket price but total revenues are increasing rapidly due to higher attendance and F&B revenue, offsetting the costs of A-List program. Operating margin will also get a boost from higher F&B sales.

Film exhibition costs resulting from the subscription program will not result in significantly higher expenses. Only 2,700 of 900,000 A-list members, or 0.3%, are seeing movies more than 10 times in a month and thus, exhibition costs are limited.

Demand for A-List is evident in its higher-than-expected growth rate. A-List membership growth is about 2.5 years ahead compared to management expectations. Furthermore, the number of the AMC Stubs Premiere (a traditional paid tier loyalty program that charges $15 annually for a membership fee), AMC Stubs Insider (non-paid tier), and Stubs A-List members total 21.6mm, representing 46% of U.S. markets attendance in 3Q2019. This presents a significant opportunity for the Stubs A-List program because it is more likely for anyone who is already a AMC loyalty member to become an A-List member than those who are non-member.

Assuming the number of AMC Stubs members stay flat and 3% of Stubs Insider + Premiere members convert to A-List member per year, AMC would realize more than $100mm in incremental EBITDA from the conversions.

AMC is well ahead in the competition within the monthly subscription space. AMC had 900k subscribers compared to 270k for Cineworld and 660k for Cinemark. Based on a survey, those leaving AMC Stubs A-List for Regal programs is less than 0.05% of A-List subscribers. Cineworld also underperformed in YTD 2019 until 12/1/2019, reported US box office income down 13.9% compared to the US market which was down 5.9% over the same period with a 800 bps underperformance. According to JP Morgan analyst, MoviePass shutdown explained roughly 3% of the underperformance as Regal was over-indexed to MoviePass, giving distribution of its cinema estate that are more located at more expensive urban locations. Late entry into the subscription in July 2019, compared to AMC in June 2018 and Cinemark's Movie Club in December 2017, also contributed 2% of the underperformance.

Source: JP Morgan Research

The drivers behind AMC's lead is primarily due to its convenient theater locations and quality, first mover advantage over Cineworld (a 13-month lead) and a carefully tested subscription feature that is optimal for cash flow generation and customer demand. Although A-List program has a higher cost compared to its peers, it allows subscribers access to premium screens at no charge, compared to Regal and Cinemark charging extra for either high-demand or premium movies. Accounting for the surcharge puts AMC's price point at the same level playing field as its competitors. Though it varies geographically, consumer reviews largely favor A-List over Regal or Cinemark programs.

To summarize, AMC's competitive advantages in geographic locations and theater qualities in conjunction with a well-designed A-List subscription program create a powerful moat protected by both geographic and rights exclusivities as well as large capital expenditures. A-List serves as a key to monetizing on the company's valuable assets and will generate significant incremental revenue and improve operating margins.

3. Highly active management led by industry veteran CEO plans to de-lever the company

Adam Aron, the CEO and the President of the Company since January 2016, along with the management team is the driver of recent acquisitions including Odeon and Carmike in 2016 and Nordic in 2017, which led to tons of debt on the company's balance sheet. Despite putting the firm at a high-risk situation through leverage, I have a positive opinion on the CEO for several reasons.

First, Adam is an industry veteran who has a background in both hotel business and private equity. He has served as a CEO of Starwood Hotels and Resorts during Feb 2015 - Dec 2015 and World Leisure Partners, a personal consultancy in travel and tourism and high-end real estate development that he founded, since 2006. He also served as Senior Partner at Apollo Management L.P. during 2006 - 2015 and the Board of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from 2007 to 2014. Given his background, the management's strategy in acquiring a series of cinema companies by levering up seems to make more sense. Similar to real estate development industry and the hotel business, a theater company needs to establish high-quality cinemas in the most desirable locations available at attractive price points. AMC can do that through constructing new theaters from scratch, partnering with peers, or acquiring an already built portfolio of theaters at prime locations. In an industry where growth is flat and innovations are constantly a threat, theater companies need to expand its portfolio quickly in order to show growth rates and prevent being crowded out by the oligopolists. Thereby, I view the acquisition strategy pursued by Adam and his team as the right move.

He has a private equity background, which also makes me a slightly bit more comfortable. Levering up a company and cutting costs in order to improve the business operations and cash flows is not a new strategy for the management. While the company's indebtedness certainly makes the firm highly prone to financial risks, it created a global market leader with a high-quality product that has enormous potential for cash flow generation in the near term. As long as the company is planning on deleveraging using the free cash flow, which the management stated they are planning to do, there is a risk-reward asymmetry that is skewed towards the latter.

Most of the bonds outstanding on the company also have call options, which are favorable to the company. For instance, 6.125% subordinated bond with 5/15/2027 maturity has a call date on 5/12/2022. If the credit conditions at the company improve that results in upgrades from its current CCC+ rating, spread will tighten and allow the company to redeem the bonds at near par, benefiting the company. This also demonstrates the management's willingness to reduce the costs of capital.

Rest of the executive team also have more than 5 years tenure at the company: EVP since 2002 and HR since 2014. This attests to the retention rate as well as the culture and checks the box.

Financials

Below earnings profile doesn't paint the entire picture for AMC's growth potential.

Source: Author

Earnings are volatile due to the highly capital intensive activities, including acquisitions, theater renovations, and equipment installations, during 2016 and 2017 that put downward pressure on the earnings. As a note, the premium formatting of the movie screens are expensed in the income statement and thus, earnings are heavily impacted by such refurbishment. Now that the company has put in the capital into the business during 2016 and 2017, the earnings cycle is expected to turnaround. Below is a better visualization of AMC's financial performance.

Source: Author

Rather than focusing on the EBITDA growth which is disguised by a series of acquisitions, it is worthwhile to focus on the ROIC (return on invested capital). The measure is calculated by dividing EBITDA by invested capital, which consists of working capital, PP&E and Goodwill. This tells you how much you are generating given the amount of capital put up for the acquisitions, real estate developments, investments into equipment, renovations and working capital, all on the assets side of the balance sheet. ROIC consistently grew since 2012 until 2016 when it saw a huge drop due to the acquisitions. Since then, it has risen back to pre-2016 level that is more in line with its historical average. Due to the competitive moat created by those investments, ROIC is expected to rise substantially in the next few years, which consequently will result in a large upswing in the company's valuation.

Alternatively, consider the equity investment like a bond. A bond that is yielding 10.2% seems far attractive than say a 10-year Treasury yielding 1.82%, or a CCC+ rated (by S&P) AMC 6.125% subordinated bond yielding 7.88%. As long as the company maintains its profitability, it will consistently generate ROIC above 10%.

Clearly the company is as levered as it can get.

Source: Author

As mentioned before, the key investment thesis is the deleveraging story as the management is targeting 4.5x Net Debt/EBITDA by 2022. Risks may be high but given the dominance in the movie industry and strong tailwinds, the company can successfully de-lever by generating positive free cash flow.

Based on a set of relatively conservative assumptions, my free cash flow projections are below.

Source: Author

Valuation

Current sentiment around the stock is that of a highly levered company that is generating negative free cash flow in a shrinking industry. Consequently, the valuation is at an all-time low across the valuation metrics relative to peers.

More importantly, AMC adopted ASC-842 accounting change on 1/1/2019 that changes the way companies account for operating leases. It essentially capitalizes the operating leases on a company's balance, creating a line item called right-of-use ("ROU") operating lease on the non-current assets side of the balance sheet and an ROU operating lease liabilities on the non-current liabilities side. This inflated the company's total debt obligations outstanding by more than $4.7bn because most financial data providers consider this line item as a debt, incorrectly overemphasizing the company's total debt on the balance sheet as the operating lease liabilities are not technically a debt. As a result, there has been a lot of selling pressure by investors who rely on the financial data firms to provide leverage metrics.

Applying peer median valuation ratios yields an implied stock price of $19.26.

Source: Author

Precedent Transactions analysis yields an implied stock price of $31.32, higher than comps analysis primarily due to the premium.

Source: Author

The point I wanted to make here is that AMC is extremely undervalued compared to its peers simply due to the high leverage and financial risks that follow. Given that AMC is trading at 5.8x EV/EBITDA, it is significantly discounted compared to peer median of 9.1x.

I believe AMC has substantially more growth potential than its peers and thus, DCF yields higher valuation than comparable companies analysis.

Discounted cash flow analysis yields a stock price in the range of $24.42 - $34.08.

Source: Author

DCF assumes WACC of 11% due to AMC's high cost of capital for both debt and equity. I believe this is an appropriate assumption given that the 10-year Treasury is yielding 1.82% and AMC CCC+ rated subordinated bond has a yield-to-worst of 7.88%.

Perpetuity method assumes 1.5% in long-term growth rate given the weak industry growth.

EBITDA multiple method assumes 7.5x EV/EBITDA (Cineworld's multiple) exit multiple in the year 2023.

Sensitivity tables are shown below.

Source: Author

It is important to note that in all of these scenarios, AMC is valued at higher than $13 per share, a 58% upside from its current stock price.

Catalyst

While the thesis on AMC is focused for the long term, the main catalyst that can drive company's valuation higher is the 4Q2019 earnings release on 2/27/2020. Street expectations are 4Q revenue of $1.51B and $0.37 EPS. I expect AMC to beat earnings primarily due to the A-List subscriber growth and strong consumer spending during the holidays.

Another near-term catalyst is the rolling back of Paramount consent decree ruling. On 11/28/2019, DOJ announced that they are in the process of repealing the law established in 1948 that banned manipulative tactics by the American film studios such as "block booking", the practice of lumping several films into a single theater license; and "circuit dealing," in which one license covered all theaters in a particular circuit. It also prevented film studios from outright owning the theater chains and effectively forced them to divest their theater businesses.

This has a major implication for the theater industry as it eliminates the provision that prevents a major studio company from acquiring a theater business. Film distributors like Disney can potentially make a bid to AMC, which can drive the stock price. While the consensus is that DOJ will carefully review the implications, they have indicated that they will most likely proceed with the repeal within the next year or two.

To be clear, the move was largely a deregulatory push by the Trump administration and not initiated by the urging of movie studios or theater owners. Thus it may not be as beneficial to AMC as it may seem. One clear conclusion is that the termination will allow studios, distributors and exhibitors more flexibility and creativity in their strategies.

AMC and other theater companies saw their stock prices jump 5% higher on the day the news came out, which shows that the market believes the repeal can have favorable implications for the theater businesses.

Competitor earnings results like Cinemark or Cineworld can also impact AMC stock in a positive way. If attendance growth exceeds street expectations, it will equally benefit AMC.

Risks

Besides the performance risk of not being able to meet the earnings expectations, my concern is the low insider ownership percentage. Insiders held about 1.49% of total shares floating as of 11/30/2019. It is a smaller ownership amount than I would strive for as I view it as the critical driver of management decisions. As long as the compensation and ownership stake are properly aligned with the shareholders, I would be confident in my thesis.

While the absolute ownership percentage may seem miniscule, the measure has been increasing since 2016 right after the CEO Adam Aron joined the firm. If we continue to see increased insider ownership, that is a credit positive.

Source: NASDAQ

There are also the macroeconomic risks as we are late into the economic cycle. Conference Board Consumer expectations for the future is at a 20-year low and consumer present situation index is at an all-time high, indicating that consumers are much more optimistic about the present than in the future. This gives investors a pause to the idea that consumers in the U.S. will continue to drive economic growth despite the slump in manufacturing.

Competition risks are significant as Cineworld or Cinemark can emerge as more threatening through investments or acquisitions. One example is Cineworld’s announcement to acquire Cineplex on 12/16/2019. As previously mentioned, this deal puts Cineworld as the largest operator in North America by attendance. However, AMC’s operations in Canada is close to zero and the expansion does not pose threats to AMC’s operations in the U.S. and European countries. More importantly, the price paid for Cineplex has large implications for AMC. Cineworld paid 8.8x EV/EBITDA and 32.2x P/E for Cineplex, compared to AMC’s current value at 5.8x EV/EBITDA and 7x P/E. Applying the multiples paid for Cineplex along with two other transactions as shown in the Precedent Transactions Analysis, it is proven by the market that AMC should be trading at the multiple similar to Cineplex’s.

The ownership by Wanda Group may also hinder the management decisions. For instance, in 3Q2018, AMC issued $600mm of Senior 2.95% Secured Convertible Notes due 2024 and used the proceeds to repurchase 24.1mm shares of Class B common stock held by Wanda for $17.5 per share, or about $421mm, and pay a special dividend of $1.55 per share, or about $160mmm, of Class A and B common stock. The transaction was solely driven by Wanda Group, the 49.9% owner of AMC.

Issuing debt to pay the shareholders through a repurchase and a special dividend is certainly not a wise use of capital. It not only increases the leverage of the company but also indicates that the owner is willing to cash out from its portfolio company whether or not that puts the firm at a higher risk of meeting its debt obligations.

However, after speaking to the AMC spokesperson, the transaction may not necessarily indicate an imprudent capital allocation decision by Wanda and may not prove to be as harmful to the company's capital structure. He further went on to explain that Wanda is primarily a governance presence, with no day-to-day management or input from Wanda.

The debt issuance was due to a liquidity need by Wanda and the convertibility option on the bonds was actually the choice of the independent committee board. The costs of convertible notes will be much less than the costs of equity if the committee decided to dump 25-30mm shares onto the open market and dilute the existing shareholders. In essence, it can be viewed as the most efficient way to raise capital at a low cost to meet solve Wanda's liquidity issues. While it would've been ideal for AMC to not have to address its owner's needs, the convertibility option was a better of the worst case scenarios.

To quickly explain why convertible bonds were a compromise between a debt and stock issuance, the bonds have a bond-like value when the call option is out-of-the-money or an equity-like value when the option is in-the-money. Thus, the cost of capital will be lower than a bond to compensate the company for the risk of the bonds turning into an equity that has a significantly higher cost of capital. Therefore, if the option was out-of-the-money, the costs will be much lower to the company and vice versa.

The point is that the risk of Wanda Group's control over AMC's capital management is mitigated by the independent committee board and it is evidenced by the latest transaction initiated by Wanda.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.