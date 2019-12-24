Only 1 Current Dividend Aristocrat Lost Investors Money This Decade

While there were some constituents that failed to meet index inclusion data, their performance detraction did not subsume the broader market-beating performance of the dividend growth group.

In yesterday's article, High Beta Still Lost This Decade, I noted for readers that despite an extended period of economic growth and strong stock returns, that more volatile stocks have still underperformed lower volatility stocks since the start of this decade. Certainly, low volatility stocks would be expected to outperform in a downturn, but the inability of high beta stocks to have higher absolute returns during a halcyon period of extended market gains suggests they are overall an inefficient structural market exposure.

In this article, I wanted to cover another defensive trade that has generated market-beating outperformance in the extended market run of the past decade. The Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), components of the S&P 500 that have increased their dividends for 25 straight years, have also generated market-beating performance this decade as depicted below.

Source: Bloomberg

The Dividend Aristocrats outperformed by 1.21% per annum with lower realized volatility than the broad market index. In the next table, I have listed the performance of each of the current Dividend Aristocrat constituents.

Source: Bloomberg; return data as of 12/20

Notably, 55 of the 56 current constituents with ten years of performance data have produced positive total returns, including reinvested dividends, this decade. The only company that has not produced positive total returns is Franklin Resources (BEN), as the asset manager has seen secular headwinds to fee generation from its actively managed funds. AbbVie (ABBV), the pharma giant that borrows its dividend growth history in part from its former parent Abbott Labs (ABT), has only been a standalone business since late 2012, but has generated 18.9% annualized returns since that date.

When I present the historical performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, one of the first questions that I receive from readers is on survivorship bias. The market-beating return series depicted in the first chart includes companies that have failed to meet the inclusion criteria until the annual reconstitution at the end of the following January.

There were some notable laggards that left the Dividend Aristocrat index over this decade period. Integrated mail and document management company, Pitney Bowes (PBI), exited the Dividend Aristocrats in 2013, and averaged annual returns of -11% for the decade, including reinvested dividends. Wireline telephony and enterprise communications firm CenturyLink (CTL) left the index in 2012, and lost investors 2% per year. General Electric (GE), the embattled industrial stalwart, left the index in 2010 and eked out a 0.3% annualized return for investors over this period. Gannett (GCI), a newspaper company, exited the list in 2010 and also just broke even for investors over the decade. Legg Mason (LM), like Frankin Resources, a traditional active investment manager, left the index in 2010 and earned investors 4% per annum over the decade. While hindsight is 20/20 as we head into 2020, mailing solutions, print media, and wireline telephony were all business models that were going to struggle to grow operating cash flow and shareholder payouts. These companies were included in the performance of the Dividend Aristocrat Index in the first table until the January following their change in dividend policy.

I noted in Worst Performing Stocks Of The Decade that just under 10% of the 1,258 S&P 1500 companies with at least 10 years of performance history produced negative returns this decade. Negative returns were much more scarce among the Dividend Aristocrats. Of current Dividend Aristocrats, 77% generated annualized returns of at least 10% for the decade. In the broader S&P 1500, only 62% of current constituents with a decade of return performance manged the same feat.

Even in an extended bull market, part of driving investment performance is missing the bogeys that fail. While the Dividend Aristocrats did not have Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX) or Patrick Industries (PATK), the strategy was able to avoid enough negative or weak returns to drive above average performance. These are companies that have managed to generated increasing shareholder payouts over multiple business cycles, and absent secular industry transformation, tend to be the types of companies that allow investors to compound returns over time.

