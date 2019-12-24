Sleep Number: A Contrarian Short You Can't Afford To Snooze

Thesis Overview

Our analysis indicates Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is 46.4% overvalued, with a fair value of $26.17/share relative to the current share price of $48.88. We believe Sleep Number is overvalued for three main reasons.

Firstly, our detailed TAM analysis indicates the saturation of Sleep Number's footprint in the United States. The sell-side extrapolates the success of recent store openings into the future without considering when Sleep Number fulfills its U.S. store opportunity. Our estimate of TAM also accounts for the explosion of retail stores from competitors Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX), Purple (NASDAQ:PRPL), and Casper.

Secondly, the sell-side continues to model ARMU expansion over the next three years. We concede that the 360 line has transformed Sleep Number products into luxury status. However, we do not believe that significant incremental ARMU expansion beyond two years is possible given average ARMU already reflects half of the customer base purchasing Sleep Number's premium product line. Finally, creeping labor costs exacerbated by Sleep Number's rising retail employee base can further pressure shares.

The analysis below proceeds as follows: we overview the company and industry, describe our valuation process in detail, and provide a summary evaluation of Sleep Number's competitive advantage before concluding.

Company Overview

Sleep Number Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and retails foundations, bedding accessories, and mattresses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Sleep Number operates two manufacturing facilities in South Carolina and Utah and retails its products through 579 company-owned stores throughout the United States (Exhibit 1).

Sleep Number generates over $1.5bn in revenue from three complementary distribution channels: retail (91.5% of revenue), online & phone (7.6%), and wholesale (0.9%). Sleep Number is the sixth most productive retailer in the country by sales per square foot. Wholesale distribution primarily features the QVC shopping network and select hospitality and institutional facilities.

Sleep Number's business strategy is focused around direct-to-consumer delivery of its patented air chamber mattresses. The firm's 360® smart bed uses SleepIQ technology and individual biometrics to sense a sleeper's movements and automatically adjusts mattress firmness and support. Mattresses retail at prices ranging from $999.00 to $4,699, with 2018 average revenue per unit (ARPU) at $4,482.

Industry Overview

The Mattress Manufacturing industry ($9.2bn in U.S. revenue) is centered around delivering a quality sleep experience for end markets including households (90% of rev), hospitals (4%), hotels (4%) and exports (2%). The mattress market category is comprised of traditional innerspring mattresses (80% of U.S. industry revenue) and non-innerspring mattresses, which includes visco-elastic foam mattresses, innerspring/foam hybrid mattresses, airbeds and latex mattresses.

Key drivers for mattress sales include population growth, residential construction, and changes in disposable income. Traditional innerspring mattresses sales are a saturated market growing at a 2% five-year CAGR. In contrast, high-end foam, latex, and hybrid mattresses are amid a growth tailwind due to heightened consumer awareness around the benefits of deep sleep. High-end mattress sales are expected to increase at a 4-5% CAGR through 2024. Sales of foundations, pillows, and bedding track the blended mattress industry CAGR of 2.5%.

Two Key Structural Industry Trends

Heightened Import Competition

From 2014 to 2019, the Consumer Confidence Index and level of housing starts jumped at 7.5% and 4.9% CAGRs respectively. Demand from furniture stores has increased at a 2.5% CAGR over the same period. However, five year annual industry revenue growth totaled only 0.5%. Why the difference?

A surge of low quality mattresses from China and Vietnam greatly stifled industry growth. Imported mattresses grew from 5.5% of domestic demand in 2014 to 15.9% in 2019. China's share of mattress imports grew from 59% to 80% over the same period. A 2.3% five year CAGR in the trade-weighted dollar further contributed to a change in consumer purchase preferences toward imports. With Chinese mattresses priced at an average of $300 (a third of Serta's innerspring mattresses), U.S. mattress operators are expecting continued share pressure. Imports are expected to increase at an annualized rate of 4.8% to $2.2 billion over the five years to 2024.

Consolidation

To counteract the flood of imports, major players have consolidated or focused on high-end products. Tempur-Pedic, the industry's fourth largest company, purchased Sealy, the second-largest company, in March 2013. A year earlier, Advent International acquired industry leader Serta and up-and-comer Simmons, consolidating dual operations in 2017. Tempur Sealy and Serta Simmons now control 60% of industry market share. Remaining players such as Sleep Number (5.5% market share) have focused on high-end alternatives to innerspring mattresses with R&D beyond the reach of Chinese comps.

In conjunction with consolidation, U.S. players have emphasized manufacturing efficiency and delivery times. Low inventory production processes, just-in-time delivery, and reduced manufacturing time per mattress have been uniformly adopted. Remaining independent owners are looking to exit the industry, promoting consolidation and scale as a defense mechanism against continued pricing pressure. Overall, import competition (stimulus) and consolidation (response) define the current landscape of mattress manufacturing.

What is Unique About Sleep Number?

Sleep Number registers a significant competitive advantage relative to peers in gross margin and asset utilization metrics (Exhibit 2). With respect to gross margin, Sleep Number's pure-play focus on premium air chamber mattresses leads to higher ARMUs versus peers. The company's emphasis is on R&D with promotion of app-enabled, auto-adjust mattresses leading to higher revenue growth through innovation-based product releases and continued customer loyalty. Sleep Number's distribution strategy centered around company-owned stores also enables the firm to avoid the wholesale discounts plaguing gross margins of competitors such as Tempur Sealy and the Mattress Firm (NASDAQ:MFRM). With respect to asset utilization, Sleep Number's unique agreement passing all customer receivables meeting minimum acceptable credit ratings to partner Synchrony Bank leads to industry leading days accounts receivable, while investments in new logistics systems in 2015 have led to a bare minimum days in inventory.

We believe Sleep Number will be able to sustain these competitive advantages. In the 2018 J.D. Power awards, Sleep Number's new 360 line ranked #1 in Value, #1 in Comfort, #1 in Support, and #1 in Features. With no non-air-bed mattresses currently offering remote-adjusted firmness levels, Sleep Number maintains a unique product differentiation warranting a price premium over competitors. Furthermore, Sleep Number is not planning on discontinuing its direct-to-consumer retailing approach in favor of traditional wholesale channels for the foreseeable future. The company's agreement with Synchrony is viewed favorably by both parties and is set to be up for renewal only in 2024. Consumer's continued satisfaction with Sleep Number products and the company's continued emphasis on R&D give us confidence that competitive moats will not degrade prior to TAM saturation.

The impact of Sleep Number's competitive advantage is evident in its average ROIC of 18.6% through the forecast period. Even with a conservative leverage profile, Sleep Number's industry leading cash conversion cycle (-25 days) and asset utilization drives leads to a positive economic value add through 2025. As a result, we preface our valuation discussion by noting that Sleep Number is a great company. It is the overextrapolation of Sleep Number's success that is baked into the share price that warrants a shorting position.

Our adjusted ROIC rises from 15.8% in 2018 to 20.5% by 2020, before gradually declining to 16.5% by the end of the forecast period (Exhibit 3). We believe our ROIC trend reflects the decisions discussed in this report: (1) Sleep Number benefits from continued pricing power as consumers fully transition to the 360 line over the next two years, (2) subsequent reductions in the rate of store openings and continued mix benefits leads to a reduction in topline growth, (3) the transition to larger stores increases the cost of the retail footprint and compresses operating margin and ROIC. With that, we transition to a discussion of our valuation.

Valuation

Revenue Build

Store Count

Retail revenue comprises 92% of total company revenue. We decompose retail revenue into number of stores and revenue per store. To forecast store count, we perform a total addressable market (TAM) analysis. We use Python to webscrape the locations of Sleep Number's 605 current stores. We then obtain information on income per capita, population, and principal cities of metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) from the United States Census Bureau and the United States Office of Management and Budget. We finally match Sleep Number's store locations with their respective MSAs and calculate the average income per capita and population of penetrated locations.

We initially hypothesized that Sleep Number targets MSAs with high income per capita, considering the ~$4,500 in average revenue per mattress unit (ARMU). However, average income/capita for existing MSAs is tightly concentrated around $49,000 with a low standard deviation (Exhibit 4). Instead, the majority of location variance is explained by population differences between MSAs. Large MSAs with populations of over 6 million residents (New York-Newark-Jersey City, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim) typically contain up to 10 Sleep Number locations. Small MSAs with populations of ~200,000 residents (Dover, DE, Midland TX) typically contain only one or two Sleep Number stores. We multiply the number of MSAs with the number of respective store opportunities to obtain a total addressable market of Sleep Number locations of ~850 stores (Exhibit 4).

However, deeper research on industry trends has led us to believe the TAM of Sleep Number will fall short of the total MSA penetration opportunity. The influx of bed-in-a-box (BIAB) competitors limits the number of stores that can be opened in extra-small MSAs as lower income demographics concentrated in these areas are absorbed by lower price competitors. According to CNBC, there are now 175 bed-in-a-box competitors, with a total of $16.5 billion in sales at an ARMU of $500, accounting for 12% of mattress manufacturing market share. Lack of profitability and differentiation between companies has led BIAB players to target opening retail locations to more closely interact with customers. BIAB leaders such as Casper and Purple are targeting 200 and 250 new retail locations within the next two years. Rapid scaling of retail infrastructure from low price competitors has a high risk of undercutting Sleep Number operations in smaller, low income demos.

As a result, we assume half of the extra-small markets will not be able to hold a Sleep Number location, reducing our final TAM estimate to ~775 stores. Company guidance of 4.5% YoY increases in the net retail footprint will lead Sleep Number to hit our TAM estimate in six years, even assuming a gradual moderation in the footprint growth rate. While the sell-side only projects store openings over the next two years, we believe the saturation of Sleep Number's retail footprint through 2025 (in the United States!) will catch the consensus by surprise.

Revenue Per Store

We forecast the average revenue per mattress unit (ARMU) and number of mattress units sold per store to obtain revenue per store. The launch of the Sleep Number 360 series in 2017 powered Sleep Number through two consecutive years of ~5% growth in ARMU. ARMU reached $4,482 in 2018, leading to an average revenue per store of $2.7mn at ~600 mattress units per store. For reference, Tempur Sealy's ARMU is ~$2,500 with an average revenue per store of $1.75mn.

Going forward, we believe Sleep Number's impressive retail outperformance will gradually moderate. In 2011, current Sleep Number CEO Shelly R. Ibach began aggressively pairing mattress purchases with Sleep Number adjustable foundations. Ibach's strategy led to significant expansion in ARMU at an 11% CAGR through 2015. As an example, the popular Sleep Number 360 p5 Smart Bed starts at only $2,000; pairing the bed with Sleep Number's Flexfit 3 adjustable foundation leads to an overall price of $4,078 (Exhibit 5). In 2019, we follow management guidance targeting ~7% growth in ARMU for an average sales per store of $2.8mn.

From 2020 to 2025, however, we forecast an ARMU CAGR of 1.5% for two primary reasons. Firstly, our target 2021 ARMU of $5,184 already assumes a significant upscaling of the customer base to the luxury Sleep Number i8 Innovation Series Smart Bed with the Flexfit 3. Higher ARMUs assume that the average Sleep Number customer upgrades to a less popular premium model (the i10) and always gets the Flexfit 3 combo. Secondly, recent increases in ARMU have been associated with a negative mattress unit elasticity. While price hikes failed to slow unit growth down from the 2011-2014 period, recent ARMU growth has led to a compression in mattresses sold per store from 684 in 2015 to 604 in 2018. Management is now pushing against the reservation price of the average consumer, and risks reducing average revenue per store with continued price hikes. Overall, we continue to forecast a negative elasticity over the next six years, leading to a gradual decline to 560 mattresses per store by 2025 with a target revenue per store of ~$3mn.

Other Revenue

Online/Phone and Wholesale segments account for less than 10% of Sleep Number revenue. Relative to a mattress manufacturing industry growth rate of 0.3% from 2014-2019, online mattress sales have averaged a 20% CAGR. Sleep Number has historically underperformed relative to BIAB brands and online-only competitors, with Online/Phone sales growing at an 8% CAGR since 2010. Nevertheless, online initiatives including higher digital ad spend and development of a digital loyalty program pushed 2018 Online/Phone sales growth to 15%. We forecast an average 12% CAGR through 2025, representing a slight improvement to Sleep Number's historical run-rate but a continued underperformance relative to industry peers. Finally, we follow management guidance for continued shrinkage of the wholesale channel as Sleep Number prioritizes retail operations. With wholesale revenues contracting at -38% and -26% in 2017 and 2018 respectively, we forecast a gradual step-down to 10% declines in wholesale revenue through 2025.

Cost Build

The key components of Sleep Number's cost build are gross margin and sales and marketing expense, which contains the wage expense for Sleep Number's retail base. With respect to gross margin, we reference Sleep Number's Q2 2019 report to gauge ongoing margin tailwinds. Relative to 2018, management guidance projects a 1.30% gross margin improvement in 2019: (1) elimination of transition impacts from Sleep Number's old mattress line provides an 80 basis point benefit, (2) efficiency gains and continued pricing benefits lead to a 100 basis point benefit, (3) headwinds are partially offset by 30 basis points of tariff impacts and 20 basis points from delivery cost inflation. Given the relative consistency of Sleep Number's margins around the 61% level, we project no further margin expansion subsequent to 2019.

We perform a rigorous decomposition of the sales and marketing expense. We go through Sleep Number's annual filings back to 2010 to record the percentage of S&M dedicated to media, which remains a consistent ~13.7% of revenue. We then use Statista to find the number of retail employees working at Sleep Number over the same period and use our backed-out sales expense to find the sales expense per retail employee. Separately, we derive the number of employees per store, which has been increasing as the average square footage of Sleep Number stores rose from 1,400 sf. in 2010 to 2,275 sf. in 2018. We forecast continued increases in the number of employees per store toward ~6 employees/store in 2025, and gradually grow sales expense/employee at a 1.5% CAGR (in line with 2018). We project sales and marketing expense to increase to 45.5% of revenue in 2025 from 44.9% in 2018, adding minor pressure to operating margin.

For the drivers of remaining income statement and balance sheet metrics, please reference Exhibit 6.

Implied Price Per Share

In our base case, we obtain an enterprise value for Sleep Number of $1.05 billion. After subtracting total debt outstanding of $199 million and adding back excess cash of $612,000, we obtain an equity value of $855 million (Exhibit 7). With 32.7 million diluted shares outstanding, we obtain a price per share of $26.17. This represents a 46.4% discount to Sleep Number's share price of $48.4 as of December 21st, 2019. As detailed in our introduction, (1) a smaller TAM than street estimates, (2) a lapse in forward ARMU expansion, and (3) rising labor costs drive our downside scenario.

Sensitivity Analysis

We highlight three key sensitivity analyses captured in Exhibit 8. Our implied share price is based on a 5.5% revenue CAGR and a 2.4% terminal value growth rate. The value of the equity as of 12/21/19 implies a revenue CAGR of 7.6% at a 2.4% terminal value growth rate, or a terminal value growth rate of 3% at a revenue CAGR of 7.0%. A terminal value growth rate of 3% would imply a reinvestment rate of 30% when the return on invested capital equals the opportunity cost of capital of 9%; a 30% reinvestment rate in the terminal stage is likely far-etched. However, a 7.0% revenue growth rate is definitely within the realm of possibility during the explicit forecast period. In the near term, any positive surprises to ARMU expansion or growth in stores can trigger a significant run-up in the stock price. As a result, it is risky to implement our short thesis until evidence of TAM saturation begins to appear in the latter stages of our forecast period.

We also show share price sensitivities to outperformance period lengths and growth rates, as well as sensitivities to ARMU expansion and volume per store. Notably, a 1% increase in ARMU expansion is $3.60 accretive to price per share. A 1.0% increase in store yield (effectively measuring the revenue generating capacity of the store base) is $6.40 accretive to price per share. While the street is focused on ARMU expansion, it is missing the decline in store productivity spawned by adding incrementally less productive locations as "low hanging fruit" for store locations has long been compromised.

Trade Execution

With Sleep Number benefiting from continued ARMU expansion and 360 product line integration through the end of 2020, we would recommend implementing the short position through LEAP put options expiring at year end 2021/22 with a strike price of $30. A simpler trade execution sees a long position in Sleep Number through Q3 2021, followed by a short position held until the target price is reached (subject to changes in market conditions and strategic events).

Conclusion

Our analysis concludes that Sleep Number is 46.4% overvalued relative to prices on the date of valuation, with a fair value of $26.17/share. A significant driver of our valuation difference relative to consensus is our smaller estimate of the total addressable market for mattress retail stores and our lower ARMU expansion following the release of the 360 Series. We use a 6-year explicit forecast period to reflect our assumptions and offer a two-stage continuing value calculation to sensitize differences in opinion regarding when Sleep Number will reach its terminal value. In summary, while Sleep Number's innovative retailing strategy and luxury appeal initially made the firm worth dreaming about, its notable overvaluation keeps us tossing and turning.

Exhibits

Exhibit 1: Sleep Number Locations

Exhibit 2: Industry Leading Gross Margin and Asset Utilization

Exhibit 3: Margins and ROIC

Exhibit 4: TAM Breakdown

Exhibit 5: ARMU Expansion

Exhibit 6: Item in Financial Statement and Forecast Driver

Exhibit 7: Valuation (figures in 000s)

Exhibit 8: Share Price Sensitivity Analysis

Appendix

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.