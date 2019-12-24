Healthy Traffic And Excellent Cost Control Still The Story For Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte

OMAB shares look priced for a high single-digit return, which is a little low for an emerging market stock, but the security of the airport business is at least a partial offset.

The outcome of Pacifico's MDP negotiation was more positive than expected, with higher allowed tariffs more than offsetting higher capex investments and boding well for OMAB's negotiations in 2020.

Mexican air travel passenger numbers have remained healthier than expected through 2019, despite a weaker, more uncertain economy, and that has certainly helped Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) (“OMAB”). So too has expense control, has management has done an exemplary job of containing and reducing expenses across the business.

With peer Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC) having recently announced a very successful outcome to its Master Development Plan negotiations, OMAB shares have jumped on expectations that there is less risk (and/or actual upside) as OMAB looks to negotiate its own extension in 2020. Traffic growth is slowing, though, most notably at the Monterrey airport that generates close to 50% of revenue, and I don’t know how much further OMAB management can go with cost cutting, though there is still growth potential from non-aero sources of revenue like parking and hotels. OMAB shares look pretty fairly valued to me here, but a pullback toward the mid-to-low $50’s would certainly be an opportunity to reconsider.

Pacifico Gets A Win

While investors have been concerned that Mexico’s current government would negotiate more aggressively with airport operators (and other infrastructure operators), thus far that has not been the case, with both Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and now Pacifico coming out of their MDP negotiations with better-than-expected agreements.

Pacifico’s outcome, which the company announced on December 13, will see the company commit to spending MXN 24B on capex through 2024 and getting an average maximum tariff increase of 17.7% across its airports (ranging from about 4% to 32%). In real terms, the tariff increase works out to about 14% - well above the mid-single-digit expectations of most sell-side analysts. That capex requirement is also higher than expected, though, with the final figure about a third or so higher than most sell-side analysts had projected.

On balance, the outcomes of the Sureste and Pacifico negotiations tell me that the Obrador administration is willing to deal fairly with infrastructure companies; I’m sure Pacifico would have preferred lower capex requirements, but I can’t say that the tariff adjustment isn’t fair and adequate compensation for that spending.

One takeaway from the Pacifico outcome that I think is relevant is that it embeds a lower traffic growth assumption. The differences in the business do impact comparability (OMAB is the most domestic-exposed of the three publicly-traded operators), but I think it’s worth noting all the same.

Slowing Traffic Is A Concern

I think everybody expected traffic to OMAB’s airports to slow this year, and it is well worth noting that traffic to date has been stronger than expected, with the results beating not only the early 2019 expectations but even more recently-revised figures. November traffic was up more than 6%, with domestic traffic up 6.3% (Mexico-wide domestic traffic was up 6.4%) and International traffic was up 8.0% (beating the Mexico average of 5.3% growth).

Year-to-date traffic was up 7.4%, with pretty balanced growth in both categories. On a year-to-date basis, OMAB is ahead of average Mexican domestic traffic growth (up 7.3% vs. 6.9%), but behind international traffic growth (7.6% vs. 9.0%).

Amid this overall slowdown, OMAB is seeing traffic slowing at Monterrey, it’s largest airport by far. Traffic grew 2.3% in the month of November, bringing the year-to-date figure to 4.2%, but back in May the company was still seeing high single-digit traffic growth. Given the slowing economy in Mexico and the increasing uncertainty for 2020, this isn’t surprising and I’d actually argue that OMAB’s growth is holding up better than the underlying macro numbers would normally suggest. Whether that will continue in 2020 is a big question, and it’s a very difficult relationship to model. Suffice it to say, if Mexico’s economy slows further in 2020, OMAB will like suffer more than Sureste or Pacifico, particularly as it doesn’t have the same attractive tourist destinations in its footprint (three-quarters of Sureste’s traffic is to Cancun).

Somewhat related to the slowing traffic risk, as well as the weakening Mexican economy, is the status of Interjet. This low-cost carrier is struggling, and those struggles haven’t been helped by a dispute between Televisa and the owners of Interjet, who have gone to the courts to have the bank accounts of the Aleman family (which controls Interjet) seized or frozen (reports have varied).

This is just the latest issue for a company that has had a host of operating issues, including poor performance and a lack of spare parts that led to the grounding of most of its Russian-built Sukhoi Superjet 100s. Although Interjet has ordered almost 30 new Airbus A320-neo aircraft to replace the Sukhoi jets, I’m not sure about their funding situation, and I’m quite sure that they’ll have a hard time selling those Russian jets for more than pennies on the dollar. With Interjet representing 14% of OMAB’s traffic, the health of this airline is not a trivial issue in the short term, though any long-term disruption would be minimal (other airlines would quickly fill any dropped routes).

The Outlook

OMAB reported 4% growth in per-passenger non-aerospace revenue in the third quarter, building on a healthy trend that saw 3% growth in the second quarter, 9% growth in the first quarter, and 1% growth in the fourth quarter of 2018. There’s still certainly room for improvement with the owned hotel operations, but parking, car rental, and restaurants are doing well for the company and the renovation of the San Luis Potosi and Chihuahua terminals could create some new opportunities (particularly with respect to VIP lounges and the like).

I’m assuming lower traffic in my modeling, as I have been for all of this year, as well as low single-digit growth in non-aero revenue. I’m also expecting a flattening out of margin improvement, as I just don’t see how the company can cut costs all that much further at its airports (adjusted EBITDA margin improved almost three points yoy in the third quarter, but 20bp qoq).

The biggest change in my numbers is assuming higher tariffs and capex with the upcoming 2020 MDP renewal. This is a “black box” event to try to model, and I’m sure I’ll be wrong about the precise details, but I think the Sureste and Pacifico outcomes do offer some guidance for how to model the changes in tariffs and capex.

With the tariff changes, my model outputs boost my long-term estimated revenue growth rate to around 7% (from 6%) and my FCF growth rate to around 6% (from 4% to 5%). I expect FCF margins will drop in 2021-2023 due to increased capex requirements and then start recovering, with a long-term average in the mid-30%’s (similar to the historical norms).

The Bottom Line

With the changes to my model, I believe OMAB shares are priced for a roughly 9% annualized total return to shareholders. Whether that’s enough to make OMAB a buy is up to each reader/investor. It’s a borderline call for me – I like the protected monopoly business OMAB operates, and I also like the cost discipline management has shown. While I see less risk to the MDP renegotiation process, there is still the outsized risk of a slowdown in Mexico’s economy. I lean toward “buy”, but a pullback into the mid-to-low $50’s would certainly make for an easier call.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.