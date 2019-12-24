With A Fortress Balance Sheet, Pioneer Natural Resources Stands Tall Among Peers

Last year, dozens of oil producers went bankrupt due to persistent weakness in commodity prices. As the shale oil and gas producers enter 2020 without any meaningful uplift in prices, the energy investors will focus on high-quality companies that are in great financial health. In such an environment, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) could stand out. The company has the strongest balance sheet among all large-cap independent oil producers. Moreover, Pioneer Natural Resources can grow oil production at a double-digit pace while generating free cash flows. In my view, Pioneer Natural Resources is a great stock that should be on every energy investor’s radar.

The shale oil and gas boom has been one of the biggest developments seen in the energy industry in recent times. The surge in oil production from around 5 million barrels per day in 2010 to more than 12 million currently made the US the biggest oil producer in the world in 2019, surpassing Russia and Saudi Arabia. The shale boom strengthened the US’s energy security, reducing the country’s reliance on foreign oil. It also triggered a boom in other industries, such as chemicals and energy exports (particularly crude oil and LNG exports). But the rapid growth in oil and gas production came only after the shale drillers aggressively spent capital dollars on exploration and production work. Most outspent cash flows and relied on debt to fuel their operations. Some companies stressed their balance sheets so badly that when oil prices crashed, they went bankrupt.

The energy industry has witnessed several bankruptcies in the last few years. According to Haynes and Boone LLC, 33 oil and gas producers filed for bankruptcy in the first nine months of 2019 which include Legacy Reserves (LGCY), Halcon Resources (OTCPK:HKRS), and Sanchez Energy (OTCPK:SNEC). We will likely witness additional bankruptcies in the future as oil, gas, and NGL prices remain weak which might continue hurting cash flows of shale drillers. Chesapeake Energy (CHK), which is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the shale gas industry, has been teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. Chesapeake Energy has successfully secured a $1.5 billion term loan facility which should ease short-term liquidity concerns. But due to a high debt load and the company’s inability to generate strong levels of free cash flows in a weak oil and gas price environment, I think its long-term outlook is still looking bleak.

In this environment, I believe investors will sharpen their focus on those oil producers which not only have a strong balance sheet but can also generate free cash flows. The Irving, Texas-based Pioneer Natural Resources is one such operator.

Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the biggest Permian Basin-focused oil producers. The company operates in the shale oil field’s Midland Basin region where it is the biggest oil producer in terms of output (429,000 boe per day) and acreage position (approximately 680,000 net acres). Pioneer Natural Resources owns more than 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources in the region.

What I like about Pioneer Natural Resources is that unlike a vast majority of shale oil producers, the company hasn’t relied on debt to fund its drilling program. It has consistently maintained a strong balance sheet marked by low-levels of debt. Currently, Pioneer Natural Resources has the lowest levels of debt among all large-cap independent oil producers, measured in terms of debt-to-equity ratio and debt-to-EBITDA ratio. At the end of the third quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources carried a total of just $2.29 billion of debt. This translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.3% and debt-to- EBITDA (TTM) ratio of 0.67. Both of these leverage metrics are the lowest among all large-cap independent oil producers.

Pioneer Natural Resources is facing short-term debt maturity. Its 7.50% senior notes, with a debt principal balance of $450 million will mature in January 2020. The company can easily refinance the debt or use its robust liquidity of more than $2 billion for repayment. The company had $513 million of cash reserves at the end of the third quarter, including $76 million of restricted cash. It also has $1.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility.

What I also like about Pioneer Natural Resources is that it has a favorable debt maturity profile, with no significant (more than $1 billion) of maturities in any single year. Besides the above-mentioned 7.50% notes, the company has $500 million of 3.45% notes maturing in 2021, $600 million of 3.95% notes due in 2022, $500 million of 4.45% notes maturing in 2026, and $250 million of 7.2% notes in 2028. This shows that the company not only benefits from having an under-levered balance sheet, but its debt maturities are also spread over almost 19 years. Therefore, I think the company faces the lowest bankruptcy risk among its peers.

I think what makes Pioneer Natural Resources even better is that the company has substantially improved its cash flow profile in the last few quarters. The shale oil driller has burned cash flows in the previous years as it spent aggressively on its drilling program to increase its oil production by approximately 20% to 25%. But this year, after facing pressure from Wall Street, the company tapered down its production growth plans, restructured the organization, focused on improving its ability to generate strong levels of cash flows even with weak oil prices, and lifted shareholder returns by boosting dividends and buybacks. The company targeted around $200 million of annualized cost savings by reducing facilities expenditures and G&A costs. At the same time, Pioneer Natural Resources achieved drilling and completion efficiencies which reduced its well costs and improved well productivity. I believe the company’s efforts have bolstered its ability to handle weak oil prices.

Pioneer Natural Resources started the year with a cash flow deficit of $79 million in Q1-2019 but it gradually turned around as it worked on the new strategy. The company delivered a strong performance in the third quarter, with $247 million of free cash flows. What’s commendable is that the company reported these results while operating in a weak oil price environment. Pioneer Natural Resources’ average realized oil price was just $53.93 per barrel in the third quarter. I believe the oil producer will continue going this way in the future. The company will capitalize fully on its low-cost asset base in the Permian Basin, a decline in cost structure, and double-digit production growth.

As indicated earlier, Pioneer Natural Resources has tapered down its production growth plans and is now targeting mid-teens volume growth in the future. I think this has reduced the company’s capital expenditure requirement and may have played a crucial role in pushing it to free cash flows. But Pioneer Natural Resources remains one of the fastest-growing oil producers in its peer group. And it does that while delivering free cash flows. As a reminder, the company posted a 15.4% increase in oil production and a 21.6% increase in total production from the Permian Basin in the third quarter to 215,194 bpd and 350,768 boepd, respectively. For the full year, I expect the company to produce more than 338,000 boe per day from the Permian Basin which could climb to more than 400,000 boe per day by the fourth quarter of 2019. I don’t expect the company to meaningfully increase capital expenditure next year. Pioneer Natural Resources will release its next year’s CapEx and production targets in February.

Pioneer Natural Resources can also receive some support from oil prices which have improved in the last few days. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has been stuck in the $55 to $59 a barrel range throughout most of the last six months but has recently crossed $60, driven in large part by an improvement in the US-China trade situation. If the market doesn’t see a commensurate increase in oil supplies, then these gains could hold, particularly as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners deepen oil output cuts by an additional 500,000 bpd in Q1-2020. The oil price gains will lift Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings and cash flows.

In my view, the cost savings, efficiency gains, double-digit volume growth, and improvement in oil prices to $60 a barrel can help push Pioneer Natural Resources’ free cash flows higher in 2020, particularly if the company reduces CapEx or keeps it flat as compared to 2019. This should help push the company’s shares higher.

Pioneer Natural Resources' stock has performed well this year. The weakness and volatility in oil prices pushed the shares of independent oil producers (XOP) down by 12% in 2019. But Pioneer Natural Resources' stock outperformed by a wide margin, with shares climbing by 12% in the same period. I believe the stock will continue to outperform in the future as it grows oil production and increases free cash flows. The company’s shares are trading 7.4x in terms of EV/EBITDA(fwd) ratio, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, which makes it an expensive E&P stock. The average ratio of large-cap oil producers is 6.63x. At this price, I would rate Pioneer Natural Resources as a hold and buy on weakness.

