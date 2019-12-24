Santa Claus Comes Early To Sirius XM Holdings

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

Most of us are familiar with these opening lines from A Visit from St. Nicholas by Clement Clarke Moore, and although I'm not sure if this will be read before Christmas, the story about Santa Claus is somewhat relevant.

I'm getting older along with my fellow Baby Boomers. Maybe that's the reason Halloween candy arrives in stores in September and as soon as the Halloween displays come down the Christmas ones start to appear. The marketing geniuses out there must think we need the extra time to prepare for Halloween and begin our Christmas shopping as we slow down in our old age. Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) isn't much different when it comes to the holidays.

Even before we got to Halloween, the Christmas songs began playing on its satellite stations. In fact, Inside Radio reported

Ready or not, SiriusXM is unleashing the holiday spirit with 15 commercial-free holiday music channels that run the gamut, including traditional holiday songs, classic Christmas carols, holiday pop songs, country Christmas classics, contemporary holiday tunes, seasonal soul music, Hanukkah music and classical Christmas favorites. Rollout begins Oct. 25 with the Holly, Holiday Traditions and Hallmark Channel Radio Friday, Oct. 25, with 12 more music channels broadcasting as of Friday, Nov. 1.

That's a lot of stations to be broadcasting holiday music! Maybe we senior citizens really do need the extra time to prepare for the holidays. Anyway, my wife tells me I procrastinate too much, and in many ways it's true. It's not just the holiday shopping where I tend to do things at the last minute, it's also with my investing. I just finished scheduling my IRA distributions last week, and it's the same with a lot of my buy-sell-hold decisions. Many of my investments have been made too late or too early, and there have certainly been sales to close out positions that took place too early or too late. On the other hand, sometimes procrastination and delaying a purchase has presented me with a more favorable entry point and the same has been true for sales. With my investments in Sirius, all of these have occurred, and the volatility of the share price over the years has created multiple opportunities to take profits.

In Q4 of 2016 the shares traded as low as $4.05, and by July of 2017 the shares had reached a high of $5.89 (its highest price since Sirius and XM merged), most likely driven, in part, by the fact that in February of 2017 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) had disclosed it had been purchasing shares of both Sirius XM Holdings and the two Liberty SiriusXM (LSXMA) (LSXMK) tracking stocks of Liberty Media. Buying would continue during Q1 of 2017, but in August of 2017, it was disclosed that during Q2 of 2017 Berkshire had sold off a piece of its Sirius position while increasing its position in the trackers. That may have contributed to the retreat in the share price that reached a low of $5.17 by the beginning of 2018.

The shares would take off from that point, and reached a new post-merger high of $7.70 by June of 2018. The price would soon drop back to $6.95 on Friday September 21st. Then, on the following Monday as Sirius announced plans to merge with Pandora Media, volume spiked to more than 100 million shares and the stock dropped to $6.23. The fall wasn't over, as the shares dipped to $5.48 when the market tumbled late last year.

By the middle of this year Sirius was down to $5.23. By mid-July they were back up over $6 and closed at $6.25 as Q3 came to an end. Solid earnings and increased guidance when the Q3 results were announced at the end of October finally pushed the shares back to $7 by the middle of November. They then moved back above $7 on December 18th, one week before Christmas, peaking at $7.18 at the end of last week.

A Santa Claus Rally

The title of this article was referring to a Santa Claus Rally that came early to Sirius. According to Investopedia, a Santa Claus Rally is

... a sustained increase in the stock market that occur in the last week of December through the first two trading days in January. There are numerous explanations for the causes of a Santa Claus rally including tax considerations, a general feeling of optimism and happiness on Wall Street and the investing of holiday bonuses. Another theory is that some very large institutional investors, a number of whom are more sophisticated and pessimistic, tend to go on vacation at this time leaving the market to retail investors, who tend to be more bullish.

Note that it states a Santa Claus Rally occurs in the last week of December. Obviously, the move last week from $6.92 to $7.18 was a gain of 3.7%, which would be a bit early for it to be termed a Santa Claus Rally. And while not out of the ordinary for the stock of Sirius, I'm using it to bring Santa into the conversation.

I began writing articles for Seeking Alpha in 2011, and it was also the first year I composed a mythical Dear Santa letter from the Sirius CEO. There were far more contributors writing articles about Sirius on a regular basis back then, including those of one of my favorite authors, Mick Trivane. By 2012 he had stopped writing, and instead of a Dear Santa letter I chose to write about Mick and a holiday story he had written. That story can still be found at his website RadioLiterate. That was the only year I have not published a Dear Santa letter on Seeking Alpha.

The Backdrop

Some members of Seeking Alpha think I have inside information about the company. Most of the others - or at least the more vocal ones - think I am an idiot and don't know anything about the company. I've been accused of being a closet short, a trader and not an investor. I have considered myself both an investor and a trader, and I still hold several small positions that date back more than a decade. More recently, I consider the stock overvalued, and I have been reluctant to try and trade as much as I did earlier in the year when I thought there was an upward bias.

So, in the spirit of the holiday season, this will be my eighth "annual" Dear Santa letter. The first lights of Chanukah have already been lit and Santa Claus will soon be coming to town on Christmas Eve. Well, actually Santa has been in New York (home of the Sirius HQ) for over a month. Not only was he a featured performer in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, but he also appears daily at Radio City Music Hall along with the Rockettes, and that doesn't even include the other imposters throughout the city or around the country.

However, Santa has already brought some joy to holders of Sirius stock, with year to date gains of 27% as of last Friday, more or less in line with the broader markets. That doesn't mean that Sirius XM's CEO can't find something to complain about (or that bears can't cherry pick). Some of those complaints can be heard on conference calls when executives continue to discuss the decline in some of Pandora's metrics:

MAU and ad hours trends continued with MAUs down 8% to 63.1 million and ad hours down 8% to 3.32 billion.

Or, they have to acknowledge that:

GAAP net income in the quarter of $246 million declined from $343 million in the prior year period primarily driven by refinancing expenses of $56 million associated with the July redemption of our 6% senior notes in addition to nonrecurring tax benefits of approximately $80 million in the prior year period... ... -- there is a lot of competition -- a lot of good competition out there which we respect. ... We do have a SiriusXM for Business. It's relatively small. It's one that -- frankly we're right in the middle of our business planning process now and we continue to really look at how we might be able to amplify it. There's not an obvious path to do that.

The Letter

However, the real issues that Jim Meyer has can best be found in his letter to Santa Claus. By now most of you know that my spies have been at work at the Sirius HQ building, sifting through the trash and hacking into e-mail accounts. As has been the case for the last several years we found Meyer's letter to that Jolly Old Elf:

Start of letter

Dear Mr. Claus,

What do I have to do to get you to give me a Christmas present? I know you are very busy this time of year and that my list appears to be getting longer. Well, that's because you are so busy stuffing your fat face that you haven't bothered to respond to anything on my list for the past six years!

I'm sorry about that, but do you know what it's like working for Greg Maffei? He tells me I have to go out and buy Pandora. I had been bad-mouthing that company for years, and now I'm stuck with trying to turn that money-losing business around. Do you have any marketing plans that can turn that around? Probably not. You're not some marketing genius. You run a sweatshop at the North Pole and give away all your product! I can't even get subscribers to pay anywhere close to the list price of my good stuff on satellite radio! How am I supposed to make money on this streaming service where they give away the product for free.

And, it's not as though I have any job security. Sure Maffei paid me $17.6 million last year, but Scott Greenstein, who works for me, made $19 million! And, Scott gets a multiyear deal while I have to suffer through one year at a time. Do you know what it's like not knowing how long you will have a job and being unable to make any long-term commitments? Or having someone that works for you make more money than you do? I bet those elves of yours don't get more than minimum wage! And it's not like I can go out and find work somewhere else. Do you know what it's like trying to find a new job at my age? And, it's not like I can sue. Maffei made sure of that when he included this in my contract:

4. The Executive specifically waives all rights or claims that he has or may have under the Age Discrimination In Employment Act of 1967, 29 U.S.C. §§ 621‑634, as amended ("ADEA"), ...

Now, with the stock jumping higher, my restricted stock units will make it almost impossible to make as much as I did last year.

And what about that Connected Vehicle albatross? It's not close to generating the revenue it was supposed to. I keep asking you to give me some plans to make it more desirable to the OEMs, but do you listen? Why should you care? You don't need those kind of services. You fly around in a sleigh pulled by reindeer and don't have to worry about someone stealing it, or remote start or using any of the nifty features on that product that no one wants to pay for.

And do you know what I have to look forward to next year? Nothing but aggravation! Analysts that want more information. A boss that doesn't care. And the shareholders... Don't get me started on the shareholders. With them it's "More, more, more!" They're worse than that Oliver Twist kid. He wanted some more soup, but the shareholders always want cash. What would they do with the cash? I have given them billions of dollars of share buybacks and they complain. I gave them a dividend, and they complained it's not enough. I increase it by 10% per year for three years in a row, and it's still not enough. Well, maybe they have a point about the dividend - the yield is still less than 1%, but that's all Maffei and the rest of the board will allow me to pay out.

And speaking of greed, do you know what happens in 2020? I have to work out a new contract with that foul mouthed prima donna, Howard Stern. I would ask you for tips on negotiating, but you must have some nasty folks that work for you to keep those elves in line, and I don't think that would work with Howard.

Hey Santa, listen. I want to let you know that I was happy when you got Berkshire to invest in my company. It certainly provided a bit of a boost to the share price. But if they are going to inspire negative headlines by selling a measly 1.6 million shares like they did earlier this year... well who needs that kind of grief? I thought part of your job was to make kids happy. I'm just a big kid and that sale didn't make me happy.

I no longer expect anything useful from you. I must have done something horrible so that you have me perpetually on your naughty list, although I can't think of what it might be.

And, if you aren't going to send me anything useful, please stop sending me those damn ties with image of the Sirius dog. I hate wearing ties and I'm more of a cat person anyway.

Sincerely yours,

Jim Meyer

End of letter

Disclaimer

The above letter has not been approved by Jim Meyer, and for the record, I assume that he does not believe in Santa Claus. I also have no idea about how he really feels about any of the complaints addressed in the above letter. Still, he will have to address the renewal - or end - of Howard Stern's contract later this year.

Summary

Over the years Sirius stock has experienced steep increases and sharp drops. 2019 wasn't much different, opening the year at $5.69, and rising to $6.37 (up nearly 12%) before January was half over. It would then drop to $5.23 in early June (down almost 18%) before rising somewhat steadily to a high of $7.18, up more than 37% from the June low, and up 27% for the year. That's similar to the gains of the broader market, although far below the gain of the Nasdaq 100 (of which Sirius is a member) that is up more than 36% as I write this.

The volatility has presented trading opportunities and can drive buy and hold investors crazy. As I look at the price sitting above $7, I don't see a lot of upside in the stock. However, the stock has a long history of exceeding my targets in both directions. Within the next two weeks the company will probably give some preliminary results and issue some guidance for 2020. I expect that I will continue to procrastinate and not make a decision about whether or not to buy until after that information is released.

While this may not be my last article on Sirius for 2019, I would like to take the opportunity to wish all of you a Happy Chanukah, a Happy Festivus...

And, of course, as the end of that famous poem goes:

"Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!"

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long a small position in SIRI and currently reinvest the dividend. I may buy or sell additional shares at any time.