Chesapeake Energy Buys Itself More Time, But Annual Interest Costs Near $700 Million

It has used up much of its secured debt capacity though, and appears mostly limited to the remaining capacity on its credit facility.

It has reduced its total debt by close to $1 billion and appears likely to be in compliance with its amended leverage covenant until at least 2022.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has bought itself some more time with its recent debt exchanges and credit facility amendment. This has also helped it to deleverage a decent amount, but at the cost of using up much of its secured debt capacity and increasing its interest costs by around $85 million per year. Chesapeake now needs to hope that WTI oil stays in the $60s (with it realizing a couple dollars above WTI) along with a rebound in natural gas prices (to $2.75+).

Debt And Interest Post Transactions

As it currently stands, Chesapeake will end up with around $8.76 billion in debt proforma for its recent transactions. This is based on its Q3 2019 debt, and adjusted for the debt exchange transactions (assuming that 100% of the Brazos Valley Longhorn notes are tendered in the end). The exchange of new second-lien notes for outstanding unsecured notes has been fairly popular, with over $3.2 billion notes being tendered, around 71% of the possible principal.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

The result is a roughly $0.98 billion decrease in Chesapeake's outstanding debt, with the exchange offers involving the second-lien notes helping to reduce Chesapeake's debt by $1.01 billion and the Brazos Valley Longhorn transactions serving to increase its total debt slightly.

Type Principal ($ Million) Interest ($ Million) 6.625% senior notes due 2020 $208 $14 6.875% senior notes due 2020 $93 $6 6.125% senior notes due 2021 $167 $10 5.375% senior notes due 2021 $127 $7 4.875% senior notes due 2022 $338 $16 5.75% senior notes due 2023 $209 $12 7.00% senior notes due 2024 $624 $44 8.00% senior notes due 2025 $246 $20 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2026 $1,064 $59 7.5% senior notes due 2026 $119 $9 8.00% senior notes due 2026 $46 $4 8.00% senior notes due 2027 $253 $20 11.5% second-lien notes due 2025 $2,210 $254 New Term Loan $1,500 $146 Chesapeake revolving credit facility $1,552 $78 Total $8,756 $699

Chesapeake's interest costs are expected to increase by around $85 million per year though, reaching around $699 million now. The second-lien note transactions are interest cost neutral, but the Brazos Valley Longhorn transactions significantly increase its interest costs. This is due to Chesapeake replacing 6.875% notes and a credit facility that had a 4.03% interest rate, with a term loan at LIBOR + 8%, which puts the effective interest rate at close to 10%.

As well, Chesapeake's credit facility amendment increases its credit facility interest rate by 1% in exchange for relaxing the leverage requirements.

Leverage And EBITDAX

At current 2020 strip prices ($59 WTI oil and $2.30 NYMEX gas), Chesapeake may be able to generate around $2.37 billion EBITDAX after hedges. Its projected year-end 2020 net debt would be around $8.6 billion. This would put its debt to EBITDAX at around 3.6x at the end of 2020. Thus it appears that Chesapeake will be fine with its credit facility leverage convenant for now.

Chesapeake has used up much of its secured debt capacity with these debt moves though. Chesapeake's first-lien debt is projected to end up around 1.35x EBITDAX by the end of 2020 (including the effect of using its credit facility to repay the 2020 unsecured maturities). This is still well under its first-lien leverage limit and it would still have significant credit facility borrowing capacity with its $3.0 billion borrowing base and the $250 million minimum liquidity requirement. Chesapeake's secured debt would add up to around 2.25x EBITDAX, which is around the high end of ideal total debt levels by itself. That (and the high interest rate on Chesapeake's term loan) suggests that Chesapeake's remaining secured debt capacity is largely limited to its remaining credit facility availability.

Conclusion

Chesapeake has bought itself some more time with its various debt exchange moves. This reduces its total leverage and should keep it in compliance with its amended leverage covenants until at least 2022. However, this comes at the cost of higher interest costs. Chesapeake's interest costs are now around 30% of its projected EBITDAX at 2020 strip prices. Chesapeake's total leverage also still remains well above ideal levels and it is mostly limited to its remaining credit facility availability for liquidity.

Chesapeake now needs to hope that oil prices continue to improve and that natural gas prices rebound. At $60s WTI oil and $2.75 NYMEX natural gas, Chesapeake would be able to increase production a bit without cash burn and potentially start to deleverage through production growth in addition to debt reduction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.