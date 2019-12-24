Kodiak Sciences Fully Funded And Ready To Potentially Change Wet-AMD Treatment

Kodiak Sciences (KOD) is a biotech that should be closely watched by investors. It had enacted an agreement with Baker Bros. Advisors to sell its future royalties for a particular drug. The drug included as part of the deal is known as KSI-301 for the treatment of retinal vascular disorders. The potential with this stock exists on the basis that the drug is being used to treat a variety of eye diseases. A pivotal study using KSI-301 already has been initiated and the company plans to initiate other pivotal studies for certain indications. There are two key positive items here. The first is the royalty deal which provides Kodiak with a lot of cash on hand to fund its pivotal studies. The second positive item is the fact there will be multiple shots on goal for KSI-301.

KSI-301 Is A Pipeline Drug With Massive Potential

Kodiak is a small-cap biotech and doesn't have an enormous amount of resources at its disposal. It's also in the midst of capturing its plan to generate several trial readouts of its KSI-301 drug in several eye disorder indications. In order to accomplish this it had to find a way to generate an enormous amount of cash to fund its pipeline, which is likely why it established a funding agreement with Baker Bros. Advisors for $225 million. Kodiak Sciences will receive the first batch of it, which is $100 million, with the closing of the transaction. That in itself is easy enough, however, the remainder amount requires a successful milestone in terms of recruitment. Such recruitment requires about 50% enrollment in the two planned phase 3 studies, which are going to use KSI-301 to treat patients with retinal vein occlusion. It's anticipated that such enrollment could possibly be done by late 2020.

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) occurs when the small veins in the retina are blocked. These small veins are responsible for making sure blood is carried away from the retina. This blockage brings about pressure as the blood can't drain from the retina. There can be swelling, bleeding and fluid leaking that occurs because of it. RVO is the second most common cause of blindness for retinal vascular disease, with diabetic retinopathy being the first. It's also estimated that RVO affects more than 16 million adults worldwide. This was a good deal, because Kodiak gets the ability to advance multiple studies that will eventually be used to support multiple BLA filings.

The goal is for the company to first gain FDA approval for the retinal vein occlusion indication. Then, from there, supplemental BLAs are to eventually be filed for other indications like: Wet age-related macular degeneration ((Wet-AMD)), diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy without DME. Baker Bros. Advisors don't go home empty handed, because they are entitled to receive a royalty rate of 4.5% on annual net sales. The deal may terminate after 4.5 times of the funded amount has been paid. In exchange for this, Kodiak gets a tranche of cash that will be used to accelerate trials in its pipeline. As I stated before, the goal of the company is to meet its "2022 Vision" where it anticipates that it will have multiple late-stage trial readouts by that time.

Wet-AMD IS A Large Market Indication, But Competitive Landscape Exists

Kodiak can potentially move forward toward filing a Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) for KSI-301 for the treatment of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration ((Wet-AMD)) with good data. However, this would be for treatment naive Wet-AMD patients. The goal of Kodiak is to get a new front-line treatment option for these patients with Wet-AMD. The biotech has a good technology platform known as the "ABC Platform." This platform was important in being able to produce KSI-301, which should both be effective and maintain potency in ocular tissues. Why is improved potency a necessary finding for ocular diseases? That's because current treatments for Wet-AMD, which are anti-VEGF therapies, work well, but not for an extended period of time.

This means that patients have to receive multiple injections throughout the year. KSI-301 was designed with higher potency, but of that which lasts for many months. This in turn should generate a more durable response. Which is why it has an extended half life (time it takes for concentration of drug in plasma to be reduced by 50%). Ultimately, this might lead to the ability for Wet AMD patients to receive an injection once every four or five months. Ideally, the longer the gap in having to receive an injection, the better the treatment becomes for the patient in terms of quality of life.

To prove this in a late-stage setting, Kodiak already initiated a pivotal study for KSI-301 in patients with treatment naive Wet-AMD, known as DAZZLE. The goal is to see if patients given KSI-301 on an every three-, four- or five-month dosing regimen have better efficacy over Eylea on its two-month interval dosing. If Kodiak can prove that its theory holds true for longer interval dosing, it can possibly become the leading anti-VEGF therapy for patients with Wet-AMD. In my opinion, I believe the potential for longer interval dosing with the use of an anti-VEGF is why the Baker Bros. made the funding deal with Kodiak.

The potential for KSI-301 to become the leading anti-VEGF treatment would be the best possible outcome for patients. The global Wet-AMD market is expected to reach $10.4 billion by 2024. How much of a chance does Kodiak have with KSI-301 to possibly overtake the Wet-AMD market? I don't believe that such a study is being done out of the norm. The reason for enacting a late-stage study of this caliber falls back on positive data already presented from a phase 1b study. This study showed that a majority of patients with Wet-AMD, who were given one dose treatment of KSI-301, were able to reach a four- or five-month interval without the need for rescue injections. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) with Eylea is one major competitor in the Wet-AMD space. Another potential competitor would be Novartis (NVS) with its approved Wet-AMD drug Beovu. After an initial loading dose for patients, Beovu only needs to be maintained with a three-month dosing interval. Even Regeneron was able to update its label for Eylea for a three-month dosing interval as well. If Kodiak Sciences can extend such an interval to four or five months, possibly longer, then it will have a major competitive advantage.

However, the more prominent type of therapies, which may pose the biggest threat to anti-VEGF companies, might end up being gene therapies. That's because both Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) have shown some great preliminary progress in treating patients with Wet-AMD. Adverum recently reported positive results for its phase 1 OPTIC study using its gene therapy ADVM-022. It showed that after an average follow up of 34 weeks, six patients did not require any rescue injections. These results were superb in that patients were only given one single dose of ADVM-022 and were still able to maintain effective vision. This point is further proven on the basis, where one patient who had needed 109 injections prior to enrollment in this study, ended up going for nine months of follow up without the need for rescue injections after being given ADVM-022. Regenxbio displayed some positive preliminary data from cohort 5 of its phase 1/2a study for its gene therapy RGX-314 where nine out of 12 patients or 75% were anti-VEGF injection free at months five or six.

It's important to state the stipulations behind this data and put into appropriate context. The sample size of six or 12 patients is too small to determine clinical success. Therefore, it's too early to say for sure that these gene therapies have highly valid data. That means I wouldn't rule out Kodiak Sciences quite yet. It's important to first see late-stage studies with hundreds of patients in order to truly determine how effective these gene therapies are in this patient population.

Another area where anti-VEGF products such as KSI-301 can win is in terms of cost. While the need for an injection every five to six months might be troublesome for patients, insurance carriers have no trouble covering the cost of such drugs with each dose ranging from $1,850 to $1,900. On the flip side, a one and done gene therapy may cost in the millions of dollars. For example, Zolgensma was approved by the FDA for the treatment of children under the age of two years for spinal muscular atrophy (NYSE:SMA). The downside is that it costs $2 million per treatment for this gene therapy. If other gene therapies eventually follow such a high pricing model, there's no telling whether or not insurance carriers will even bother offering such treatment options when cheaper alternatives are available.

For instance, KSI-301 might be a more convenient option in terms of cost for a patient instead of a gene therapy product being priced so high. Where gene therapy companies might be able to make headway in pricing is by splitting up the price over several years. This is actually being explored currently. Instead of having to pay the $2 million price tag upfront, it could be split up into four years, for example. Novartis offered a five-year installment plan to help reduce the cost of Zolgensma if needed, but didn't see a high demand for such an action. There were insurers who still covered Zolgensma for SMA patients, but it's not clear if it was at a reduced price tag or not. The point here is that gene therapy Wet-AMD companies may or may not pose as competitors depending upon two factors. One factor deals with whether or not vision for these patients given a one off dosing for gene therapy can be maintained for an extended period of time. As I stated above, such clinical data must be replicated in a larger pool of patients for confirmation. The second deals with pricing for Wet-AMD gene therapy treatments. If pricing is not ideal for those types of treatments, then there will definitely be a spot for KSI-301 and other anti-VEGF drugs still.

Financials

As I highlighted above, Kodiak Sciences enacted a large deal with Baker Bros. for a large sum of $225 million. The biotech will get a $100 million upfront payment. The additional cash might be made available as milestones are met. The upfront cash was a good infusion, but there was an additional cash raise enacted. This was done through an offering closed on Dec. 6, 2019 where there were 6.9 million shares of common stock sold at a price of $46 per share. The total cash raised was $317.4 million before expenses.

All these funds raised are good in that it will help Kodiak reach its 2022 vision. That is, it will be in a position to have multiple data trial readouts for KSI-301 by then. What's even more bullish is that two funds bought into the recent offering. Baker Bros. Life Sciences, L.P. purchased 1,743,993 shares of common stock at the $46 price and then "667" purchased 158,180 shares at the very same offering price. Not only that, but both hold warrants to purchase common stock at an exercise price of $.01 per share with an expiration date of Aug. 11, 2022. It's said that "667" holds 11,184 warrants and Baker Bros. holds 138,815 warrants. In my opinion, this is what makes Kodiak a strong speculative play. In that it has all the cash it needs to run its late-stage clinical studies. Baker Bros. have committed so much cash to see Kodiak reach its goal of bringing new anti-VEGF products to market.

Risks To Business

Kodiak Sciences has a lot of studies that are ongoing and many others to be enacted. The biggest risk is that KS-301 needs to achieve its goal as being a superior anti-VEGF product compared to currently-available standard of care therapies. If such a goal is not attained, that could really cripple the biotech. The good news is that thus far in a phase 1b study it has proven its drug capable of improving interval dosing for Wet-AMD patients which is a positive.

The other risk involves the competitive nature of the Wet-AMD space along with other ophthalmology biotechs, especially those who are developing gene therapies for retinal disorders. That's because they hold the potential for a "one-off" dosing method along with durable responses that can potentially be extended for years. Lastly, KS-301 has been remarkable in showing efficacy in its phase 1b study. The goal is to see if such positive data can be replicated across all the other eye indications in late-stage studies. If that is done, then Kodiak can easily file multiple supplemental BLA filings for regulatory approvals in the coming years.

Conclusion

Kodiak Sciences is fully funded to reach its "2022 vision" goal. It has been able to establish its lead clinical product KSI-301 for use in treating multiple retinal disorders. The most ideal indication would be the Wet-AMD one, because it holds the potential to over take Regeneron's Eylea and other anti-VEG treatments based on interval dosing. Besides the multi-billion dollar market opportunity for Wet-AMD, Kodiak is using its treatment toward other indications such as diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy without DME and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). An important catalyst is expected in late 2020. That's when the biotech believes it will achieve the milestone of 50% enrollment for each of the planned pivotal studies for RVO. This would trigger the funding of the remaining $125 million from the Baker Brothers deal. That would be another major event for the biotech, because it sets it up to become a potential competitor in the retinal disorder space. The key takeaway for Kodiak is that it has enough cash and solid clinical data to get to the finish line in terms of multiple regulatory approvals for eye disorders in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.