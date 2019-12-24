Assessing Southwest Airlines' Cash Flow Trends

In the airline industry, free cash flow is a key metric due to the high fixed costs involved. Although the earnings statement is obviously also crucial, it does not give investors an accurate read on how cash is flowing through the business. The main reason for this is that non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization can affect the net profit of the respective airline. Therefore, from this standpoint, it is also crucial to monitor trends in the cash flow statement to get a better read on how cash has been entering and exiting the company.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) looks attractive at present because shares are trading for just over 12 times earnings. This number is well behind the company's 5-year average of 16.1 so we are off to a good start. As we can see from the monthly chart below, shares remain caught in a trading range for multiple years now. To see the trends of how cash is entering and exiting the airline, we first go to Southwest's cash flow from its operating activities.

This section of the cash flow statement basically adds or subtracts the non-cash items from the net income total. Net income of $2.44 billion and depreciation (How the airline writes-off the cost of its equipment) of $1.23 billion make up the lion's share of the firm's operating cash flow over the past four quarters. Change in working capital along with deferred income taxes brings the total for this section to $4.15 billion. Although this number is well down from 2018-year end numbers ($4.8+ billion), the trend is very much up over the past five years which is encouraging.

In the next section (Cash flow from investing activities), we learn how much cash Southwest is allocating towards making more money going forward. Since sales of Southwest's investments ($2.32 billion) more or less cancelled out purchases ($2.13 billion) over the past four quarters, capex ($1.3 billion) was by far the biggest purchase in this section. Although capex once more is well down from the 2018 year-end number of $1.91 billion, this time, the trend is down which is what we want. Why? Because it is very difficult to reward shareholders with a large dividend or even significant share-buybacks if so much of the firm's net income is being used on capex expenditure. Furthermore, if a firm has to consistently spend on capex in order to maintain growth, it usually is a worrying sign going forward.

When we know the capex number, we can calculate free cash flow which is essentially operating cash flow minus this figure. Free cash flow in Southwest over the past four quarters comes in at $2.84 billion. This is capital that can directly be used for buybacks and dividend payments. Again, we like the trend here (rising convincingly) over the past 5 years.

The final section of the cash flow statement (Cash flows from financing activities) informs us about what the firm is doing with respect to the dividend, debt and buybacks. Over the past four quarters, Southwest has spent $1.95 billion on buybacks, $332 million on its debt and $372 million on the dividend. The key here is the free cash flow is easily covering these outgoings which is bullish going forward if the trend continues.

In order to calculate the total change in cash, we merely subtract the two negative balances (investing and financing) from the operating cash flow. When we do this, we get a cash surplus of $384 million. When we add this to the cash amount at the beginning of the period, we get a final cash amount of $2.488 billion. Again, we have a solid rising trend here with respect to Southwest's cash balance which is encouraging.

So, what is the takeaway here? The takeaway is that Southwest's current business generates significant cash flow at present. Cash flow which is paying for capex investments, dividends, shares buybacks as well as debt reduction. What is really significant is the size of those buybacks. In fact, if investors are worried about the size of the present dividend yield, they should focus more on how much the float has come down in recent times. Suffice it to say, the earnings multiple looks more attractive now after studying the cash flow statement. We will make a decision here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LUV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.