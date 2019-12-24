Micron's Stock Is Far From Peaking

Bullish options betting in Micron (MU) in the middle of December suggested the semiconductor stock would jump following results. Now, bullish betting suggests the stock rise continues into the middle of January.

The company reported weaker than expected forward guidance, with earnings expected to be $0.35 per share at the mid-point vs. estimates of $0.41. Meanwhile, revenue guidance came in at $4.65 billion, vs. estimates of $4.78 billion.

Gross Margins

The company also guided gross margins to 27% at the mid point, which was in line with the fiscal first quarter's 27.3%. But what may have helped boost the stock was noted on the conference call when management said fiscal second quarter gross margin would mark the bottom of the cycle. The company said a gradual recovery in margins would start in the fiscal third quarter. Gross margins have been highly correlated to the performance of the stock. The company also noted improving trends in DRAM and NAND markets in calendar 2020.

Betting Shares Will Rise

The $57 calls for expiration on January 10 saw their open interest level rise by roughly 5,100 contracts on December 24. According to data from Trade Alert, the calls traded on the ASK, an indication the calls were bought. The calls traded for around $0.92 per contract and are a bet that Micron's stock will jump to around $58 by the middle of January. That's a gain of about 5% from the stock's current price of $55.40 on December 23.

Technical Breakout

Meanwhile, the technical chart shows that the stock is breaking free of a symmetrical triangle, a bullish continuation pattern. The stock jump above $54 suggests shares could increase to their next level of resistance at $58.65, an increase of about 6% from its price on December 23.

Additionally, the relative strength index is pointing to a higher price longer term. The RSI had been trending lower since peaking in July at overbought levels. Now, the RSI has broken that downtrend, and that indicates momentum in the stock is shifting from bearish to bullish.

Risks

However, should Micron be unable to hold its recent run above technical resistance, then shares could decline to around $51.40. Additionally, the stock has had a big move higher in 2019 and could witness profit taking when the calendar year rolls over, allowing investors to no longer worry about 2019 capital gains taxes.

Momentum in Micron has shifted in recent days and is bolstered by what appears to be an improving business outlook for the DRAM and NAND pricing environment. If that's the case, then Micron may still have further to climb.

