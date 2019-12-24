Trican: The Rebound Is Coming

Note: all amounts in Canadian dollars

It's hard to find the right adjective to describe the state of Canadian drilling. Dismal, catastrophic, gloomy, dreadful? They all fit. The chart below is chilling.

Some depressing numbers:

From a peak in 2012 of around 700 rigs the count as of Dec 20 stood at 149 (Baker Hughes Rig Count)

Trican's annual revenue fell from C$2.7 billion in FY14 to C$900 million in FY18, a drop of 67%

PSAC (Petroleum Services Association of Canada) predicts 4500 wells will be drilled in Canada next year, 500 fewer than the estimated count for 2019. That estimate of 5000 wells for 2019 was 2000 short of the estimate at the start of the year (PSAC Well estimates)

Not to be too much of a Pollyanna, but this is probably as bad as it gets. The question, of course, is "when will the recovery start"? If I had the answer to that, I'd be able to time the buys perfectly at the bottom. According to PSAC, next year isn't going to be that festive, either. So we're at least a year away from a pick-up in activity, perhaps two. Buying the drillers now may mean dead money for quite some time, barring any merger action. Ensign Energy completed the merger with Trinidad Drilling earlier this year for C$920 million. There could be more to come given the rock-bottom prices for drillers. But basing an investment on the possibility that a company will be taken over is not enough to make the call. You need to look at valuation, industry outlook, and company specifics to justify a buy.

Trican's Bio

Founded in 1979, the company went public in 1996. They expanded over the ensuing years in both Canada and around the globe, with operations in the U.S., Algeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Colombia and Kazakhstan. Starting in 2015, the expansion drive started to reverse, with the company selling most of its international operations including its U.S.-based unit to Keane Group. They did, however, buy Canyon Services Group in 2017 for about C$637 million, creating Canada's largest pressure pumping company. That seemed like a pretty astute move, given the downturn in oil service activity in Canada. They had no idea how much uglier the industry would get, especially in Canada, which is the company's sole operating area.

Trican (OTCPK:TOLWF) (TCW.TO) is primarily a pressure pumping outfit, with 70% of sales coming from fracturing and 16% from cementing for the nine months ended Sept 30. There is a risk that these activities could be curtailed due to environmental issues such as groundwater contamination and earthquakes.

They have "hard commitments" for 6 of their 8 fracturing crews for Q1 of 2020. They define "hard" as lasting at least one quarter. Their view of the next quarter is a "reasonable" level of activity, i.e., more of the same as seen in Q1 of 2019. Pricing, they state, remains "extremely competitive". Pretty sure that means E&P outfits are grinding them for every dollar.

Today's Carnage

The chart below gives a disturbing picture of the steep decline in the oil service sector for Trican and, by extension, the industry as a whole:

Metric 2014 TTM Decline Sales C$2.7 billion C$660 million 75% EBITDA C$237 million C$15.7 million 93% Cash Flow from operations C$229 million C$79 million 65%

Source: Trican Financial Statements

If those kinds of numbers happened to a household, bankruptcy would be a fait accompli. But Trican is still here, the doors are open, the lights are on. Through asset sales and sound management, they've survived one of the worst collapses in the oil service sector in Canadian history.

Paying the Bills on Time

The table below outlines Trican's financial picture:

Metric as at Sept 30,19 or TTM Value Cash - Working capital $88.8 mil Current ratio 2.34 Quick ratio 1.63 Debt/Equity .047 Price/sales TTM .50 Price/cash flow TTM 4.21 Free cash flow TTM $92 mil EBITDA TTM $15.7 mil EV/EBITDA 15.43

Source: Trican financial statements, Yahoo Finance. Cdn dollars

The numbers above give a clear sign of financial strength: healthy working capital, extremely low debt, and positive cash flow. The debt in particular shows that, in spite of the purchase of Canyon, management guided the company through the industry downturn conservatively, avoiding the stress that other companies are feeling. Precision Drilling, for example, reported Q3 debt to equity of 1.01, Calfrac a perhaps lethal 2.42. Trican, on the other hand, reduced its debt from $758 million at the end of 2014 to today's $39 million.

Subsequent to the end of Q3, Trican sold (on a conditional basis) a "redundant operational base" for $5 million and its Fluid Management service for $17.6 million, another $22.6 million in cash to further fortify the balance sheet. They have $229.9 million available on their Revolving Credit Facility in case they want to go shopping. Their interest coverage ratio is 8.7 and the leverage ratio (basically debt/EBITDA) is 1.1 for Q3 with covenants of >2.5 and <3.5, respectively. Longevity plus.

When the industry finally rebounds, all that extra revenue is going to show up in the bottom line, given the company's low debt service costs.

The Inside Story

The insider with the biggest appetite is Trican itself, through their NCIB (Normal Course Issuer Bid):

"The Company completed its 2018-2019 NCIB announced on October 1, 2018. Pursuant to the 2018-2019 NCIB, the Company purchased and canceled the maximum allowable number of its common shares under the bid, totaling 30,923,345 common shares for a total consideration of $45.4 million at a weighted average price per share of $1.47 before broker commission. On September 30, 2019, the Company announced its renewal of its ongoing NCIB program, commencing October 3." (Source: Trican MD&A for period ended Sept 30). There are approximately 287 million shares outstanding as at Sept 30 according to their financial statements.

The NCIB will obviously provide some support for the share price but didn't stop the price from diving to a 52 week low of C$.82 starting in late September. Soaking up another 30 million or so over the next year will help ignite the stock once profits return.

Another large investor has taken a liking to the company: Clarke, Inc. As per their Early Warning Report dated Dec 2: "Immediately after the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this report, the acquirer, together with G2S2 and Clarke MT, owned and controlled 39,253,500 Common Shares, representing 14.12% of the outstanding Common Shares." Clarke, piloted by George Armoyan, looks for undervalued companies and works with them to increase value. That he has taken such a large interest in Trican bodes well for the future.

Technicals

Don't look at the chart below if you're squeamish.

Data by YCharts

From a high of over C$26 in 2011 we sit at C$1.09 as of Friday December 20th. Of course they were a bigger company in 2011, generating C$2.3 billion in revenue. But it's still a dramatic decline. Newsflash: technical indicators are not rabidly bullish. The 50 day moving average is C$1.16, far below the 200 day at C$2.65. There is a glimmer of hope, though. Stockta.com rates the stock at neutral overall, with good support at C$1.04 and at C$.91. Chaikin Money Flow, which suggests money manager buying and selling, has turned up since mid-December. However, a 6-9 month time frame is a better gauge of institutional desire. So, from a technical point of view, this may not be the best time to buy. But, from a value standpoint, now is as good as any.

A Recap

Trican certainly looks cheap on a number of measures: price/cash flow, price/sales, balance sheet strength, low debt, trading at over a 3 year low.

The NCIB provides price support

Insider buying implies the price is too low

The current disaster in Canadian drilling is probably the low for this cycle

New Canadian pipeline capacity will cause a strong upturn in demand for the oil service sector. Completion of these projects is several years away, however.

For patient investors (like Clarke) the payoff will be substantial but may not begin for a year or two.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOLWF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.