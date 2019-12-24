Wayfair: Going The Wrong Way

Every time we revisit Wayfair(W), things seem to get worse. In the past, we had thought Wayfair had an unsustainable business model, with no signs of improving profitability, but at least it had strong revenue growth to attract investors. Now, even revenue growth is at risk, with recent revenue growth showing an alarming slowdown. The stock is already down 50% since we first started covering the company but with the worsening fundamentals and sharply negative momentum, we still think this is a dangerous stock to buy.

Q3: Sinking ship

On first glance, we could tell the quarter was bad. The company missed on not only earnings but also revenues, which is quite rare for a growth company, and guided for Q4 revenue growth below expectations. The company blamed this disappointing revenue performance on tariffs disrupting its marketplace.

In the short term, tariffs are injecting greater-than-expected volatility into our marketplace, as customer consideration cycles are disrupted and larger than normal amounts of substitution occur in response to price changes. Source: Q3 2019 call

Both international and US growth are seeing signs of slowing revenue growth from 2018 levels, which is quite alarming considering margins are also declining YOY. For most fast growing businesses, margins will increase as growth slows due to lower investment needed in the business. The fact that the opposite is happening for Wayfair is a major red flag, as it signals that the additional investment Wayfair is putting into its businesses isn't actually driving any growth.

Adjusted EBITDA is also deleveraging for both businesses, with US adjusted EBITDA margin at its lowest point in years and international adjusted EBITDA margin much lower than 2017 levels. Declining margins is nothing new to Wayfair, but combined with volatile markets and slowing revenue growth, it may be quite hazardous to Wayfair's financial health.

Source: Q3 2019 presentation

Despite the negative margins, Wayfair plans to continue investing more money in the business. We believe this is a poor strategy which will just make Wayfair more vulnerable if the economy starts slowing down. As we mentioned in this article, other companies in the furniture market are already seeing signs of softness.

And then by 2021, to keep up with our growth, we expect to once again pick up our pace of square footage expansion in the U.S. in order to expand capacity. All future warehouses we will add deliver similar compelling benefits as I described in the case of Lathrop that is provide needed extra capacity, faster delivery speeds and lower costs. Source: Q3 2019 call

Source: Q3 2019 presentation

This table shows Wayfair's diseconomies of scale more clearly. Pretty much every expense is increasing as a % of revenue - Customer service/Merchant fees, SGA, even advertising, which has declined for years as a % of revenue, has now started to creep up again at an alarming rate back to 2015 levels.

Advertising spend was $282 million or 12.2% of net revenue in Q3. This is approximately 35 basis points higher year-over-year. This is due to continued negative mix shift as our international business, which operates at higher levels of advertising as a percent of sales, outpaces U.S. growth rate and continued ad spent to add new customers in the U.S. within our ROI payback threshold. Source: Q3 2019 call

Many of Wayfair's KPIs are also stagnating. For example, % of orders from repeat customers have flattened since Q2 2018 and average customer spend has also been flat for the last few quarters.

Source: Q3 2019 presentation

The balance sheet continues to reflect the incredible cash burn of Wayfair's business model. The deficit has now widened to nearly $700mil, double the deficit at the end of 2016. The clock is ticking, yet Wayfair is still arguably getting further from profitability, so its a question of when, not if, Wayfair finally becomes insolvent.

There really isn't anything good to say about Wayfair's results. The company is now trying to pivot to offline stores which is already dominated by others who have much more experience in the space like IKEA, Williams Sonoma, etc. There isn't much talk about profitability, only more talk on investing more into the business..

Now, as you may know we opened our first full-service physical retail store on August 21 in Natick Massachusetts, just a few miles from our headquarters in Boston. Our journey into this physical retail began with two holiday pop-up stores at the end of 2018 in Massachusetts and New Jersey. After a successful run, we expanded to four additional pop-ups across malls in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Illinois and North Carolina this past summer. Learning's from each of these experiences informed how we went to market with our first permanent location. Source: Q3 2019 call

Valuation

After its drop, Wayfair is now valued at $8bil, which represents 0.9x P/S. Although this is quite low for an e-commerce company, Wayfair is showing strong diseconomies of scale, unlike most other e-commerce companies. The company doesn't seem to have a path to profitability and its balance sheet has a $700mil deficit.

We should note that after a director bought shares at around the $100 level in August, insiders continued to sell shares in large quantities, with some sales occurring at around current prices. This shows that insiders continue to have very little confidence in the stock after the steep decline from all-time highs.

We have little reason to reconsider our bull case, but as we have said before, if Wayfair starts showing some signs of strong and sustainable operating leverage, we would consider switching our rating to neutral. Getting a substantial amount of financing would also make us reevaluate our bearishness on the stock, at least in the short term.

Takeaway

Overall, Wayfair's valuation has come down substantially since we first started coverage, but it still remains a strong sell. The company not only continues to burn cash at alarming rates, but revenue growth is also slowing. If Wayfair doesn't change directions strategically, the damage will only get worse when the bubble pops.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.