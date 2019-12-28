Gearing Up For An Ever-Changing Energy Market

We discuss the risks that could face the sector as well as where upside catalysts might emerge from.

Our panel is mixed on whether the game has truly changed for oil, but they still see plenty of opportunities in the sector.

2019 finishes with an extra kick for investors. Part of that is the continued strong run of the market, erasing memories of last year's near bear market and extending the decade-long bull. There also are plenty of market headlines and events that have sprung over the end of the year, from Phase 1 trade deals to M&A to political whirlwinds and more.

More trivially, the 2010s are ending and the 2020s begin. It's been quite a decade for equity investors, with the S&P 500 returning more than 250% in that time. Even underperformance could leave a portfolio in good shape, and any alpha that was found would really leave investors well off.

Where does that leave investors and the markets for 2020, at the start of a new decade? That's what we try to answer in our annual Marketplace Roundtable series. We are publishing roundtable discussions featuring more than 80 authors from across the spectrum of investing styles and focuses you find on Seeking Alpha: Macro to value investing, small cap to energy, gold to quant and alternative strategies, and more.

Today's discussion focuses on the energy sector, which continues its up and down ride. Our panel to discuss:

Questions are in bold header font, disclosures are available at the end of the article.

The stock market has had another strong year, recovering from last year’s Q4 correction. The S&P 500 has returned 10% annualized over the last two years, as of early December. Yet there’s still a sense that the music is due to stop among many investors (see the theme of "most hated bull market"). Where do you fall out?

William Sabin: As long as the economy is strong, the party will continue. With our service, we can benefit with an up or down market. Life is good.

Long Player: It's an old bull market that's only getting older. Therefore a correction is due. Many of the areas I follow have already corrected. Therefore I'm not really concerned what happens with the general market.

Andrew Hecht: The 2020 election in the US poses a threat to the stock market as it will serve as a referendum on the policies that paved the way for many of the gains.

Laura Starks: Easy to be anxious with the market this high as companies realize a perfect alignment of reduced taxes and economic growth provided by a business-friendly president. Threats to continued market exuberance include a) outcome of November 2020 elections, especially for president, but also Congress and in state governments, b) roller coaster negotiations on tariffs with China and other countries, c) higher energy prices in states and countries where hydrocarbons are increasingly shut out of the market, d) a catch-all black swan that we don't see now, particularly in the debt markets.

Fluidsdoc: I'm not really negative on 2020. For the macro market, the accommodative stance by the Fed is expected to keep the rally going. The trade war is getting to be old news, which caps it on the downside. If a Phase-1 deal really comes together, then I see quite a bit of upside as some uncertainty leaves the market. On the energy side that I cover, there are some bullish sides for a modest increase in oil prices. We are seeing day-by-day that oil wants to go higher. If it can sustain above $60 for WTI, sentiment will shift to strongly bullish.

Laurentian Research: I'm not sure following the consensus is a strategy to attain great returns. Thanks to those who stay on the sidelines, we still don't have a parabolic rise in S&P 500 yet. Until then, the index may continue to climb a wall of worry. The presence of worrywarts and lack of complacency actually suggest a rather healthy market sentiment. Furthermore, this perceived "late-stage bull market" doesn't have stratospheric oil prices to go with it, for the time being and in the foreseeable future. Given that high oil prices were the chief "ruiner" (or its key accomplice) of the party prior to previous recessions, we probably worry too much. Too much to notice certain value depressions, e.g., a slew of solid stocks in the natural resources sector.

KCI Research Ltd.: This is a very difficult question, as projected real returns in the long term have been rarely lower in modern market history, with today's projected real returns lower than those that existed at historic market inflection points, specifically lower real returns projected today than even in 1929, 1999, or 2007. Having said that, there's an extreme amount of pessimism still present in the financial markets, and the easiest way to see that is in the historically high sovereign bond prices (historically low yields). How can this dichotomy be resolved? The answer is a historic capital rotation, greater than what we even witnessed from 2000-2007.

What’s a lesson you learned in 2019?

William Sabin: Be more aggressive in investing, but hedge.

Long Player: The cheap can get cheaper.

Andrew Hecht: Never underestimate the potential for divergences to carry far beyond logical levels. Mean reversion can take a long time, making it impossible for investors and traders to hold onto risk positions.

Laura Starks: As much fun as the upstream business is, 2019 has reinforced for me the need to be diversified across energy sub-sectors from producers to transporters to refiners to LNG to utilities and other energy consumers.

Fluidsdoc: 2019 was a tough one in the oil business. So many levers and knobs being tweaked.

Laurentian Research: I learned that in the age of social media, a tweet could set back the playing out of an otherwise valid investment thesis for a while. I haven't figured out how to take advantage of this new development yet.

KCI Research Ltd.: Extremes can go farther than you can imagine.

Oil rebounded in the beginning of the year, but it has still been locked in a narrow band for the last three to four years. Is there another boom left for oil, or has the game changed?

William Sabin: Until we truly remove our dependency on oil, oil will remain king.

Long Player: Lower for longer still looks good. There's simply too much available at current prices and more than can easily be brought online. Therefore any rally, no matter how spectacular, will probably be short lived.

Andrew Hecht: Since the US is the world's leading producer of oil and gas, the 2020 election will serve as a referendum on the future. The opposition party's platform is likely to contain initiatives sought by the progressive wing of the party such as the Green New Deal. While the world is moving away from fossil fuels, oil and gas will continue to play a major role in powering the globe for years to come. A significant change in US energy policy under a new administration starting in 2021 could hand dominance back to other energy producing nations, particularly in the Middle East.

Laura Starks: There's always another boom left for oil. Financial institutions threw too much money at energy companies, especially during the downturn of 2015-2016, and now - reasonably - want to see better prospects of earning their money back. So capital availability - the "fuel" on which the horizontal drilling treadmill runs - has tightened. By the same token, we shouldn't underestimate the global financial and political security - and liberation from kowtowing to unfriendly oil exporting countries - that the U.S. enjoys by producing so much of its own oil. That stability is typically undervalued. From the operational side, it's also not well understood how radically steep horizontal well decline curves are. Nor are the ancillary costs of handling co-produced water and natural gas fully appreciated. Both factors will tend increasingly limit, as they should, uneconomic wells.

Fluidsdoc: Boom is an explosive term, I avoid it when discussing volatile substances - oil and gas. Sorry for the pun. While I'm not seeing a boom in 2020, I do see a bottoming in drilling activity and expect an increase to maintain production. Also, I'm expecting a ~10% increase in oil prices in 2020 that should sustain activity for the same reasons. It's going to be harder and harder for shale drillers to show growth as acreage quality declines and financing is harder to come by. I think there's a reasonable chance market perception could swing from surplus to shortage in oil security next year. If that plays out, 2021 could see real growth.

Laurentian Research: I focus on finding the E&P businesses that operate very low-cost assets, relative to their respective price realization, such that they thrive even in the current macro environment. As a result, my investment theses typically work without requiring high-flying oil prices. That said, I do believe the rise of U.S. shale has changed the E&P game. Unfortunately, the oil patch adjusted a bit too slowly to the new reality of oil plenty.

KCI Research Ltd.: There's a material window for higher oil prices, and this could happen sooner than many think. There's a reluctance to embrace this view, after U.S. production surpassed almost all estimates to the upside from 2016-2019, however, that robust production growth, and the reasons for that robust production growth, including increased drilling productivity, are now in the rear view mirror.

Natural gas did not rebound this year. What’s going on and where is it headed?

William Sabin: Strong 2020 as per normal cycles.

Long Player: You have the last completions of a busier time coming online. The rig count reduction appears to finally exceed operational advances. Therefore a pricing turnaround appears to be in the cards within the next year.

Andrew Hecht: Natural gas inventories moved into the winter season at around 20% above last year's level. Additionally, last year a large number of shorts pushed the price higher as they scrambled to cover risk positions. For the 2019/2020 peak season of demand, the season began with 3.732 trillion cubic feet in storage, enough to meet all demand requirements even if the temperatures are below normal throughout the winter months. Some technical formations above the market could act as a magnet and create short-term price recoveries, but selling should appear on rallies, capping the price of natural gas for the coming months.

Laura Starks: I'm not optimistic about a rebound in natural gas prices. There's way, way too much U.S. supply overwhelming demand. It's easy to produce even more, and gas cannot be transported readily to markets that demand is giving us, for example, a temporary situation where the price of gas in the Northwest US was $160/MMBTU while in West Texas the price was negative at $3-4/MMBTU. Moreover, governmental regulations in a number of coastal states (and European countries) are moving in the direction of limiting the use of all hydrocarbons, especially for electric generation, which is a major market for natural gas.

Fluidsdoc: There's just too much gas from shale drilling. Shale is gassy by its nature, and prices don't encourage anything but flaring -which is bad for so many reasons. Problems of oversupply tend to self correct through reduced activity. Take Chevron (NYSE:CVX) walking away from the Marcellus as an example (the subject of a recent article). Chevron is saying the gas market needs fewer players and relinquishing a huge acreage position in that play. Activities like that will help to reduce the extreme oversupply we have now.

Laurentian Research: Over-investment has led to oversupply of natural gas. Too much cheap sources of piped natural gas and LNG probably mean the continued struggle of natural gas producers, especially those in the U.S. and Canada, in the foreseeable future.

KCI Research Ltd.: I'm more bullish on natural gas prices than crude oil prices. Why? Demand is growing much faster for natural gas, natural gas prices have been in a longer bear market, and leading producers are farther along in their production response. Adding to the narrative, U.S. shale gas is a world-class asset, while U.S. shale oil is not a world class asset.

Aramco (ARMCO) is now the richest valued company in the world. What do you make of them finally coming to market? (Written shortly before Aramco named its IPO price)

William Sabin: Stay away, stay far far away.

Long Player: Generally I don't buy IPOs. Most of the time you can get at least a 50% discount within 18 months of the IPO. So there's no need to buy at the initial offering.

Andrew Hecht: Aramco came to market at a valuation of $1.7 trillion, and on the first day of trading on the Saudi exchange, the shares moved up, creating a market cap of around $1.9 trillion. The Saudis would be smart to continue selling shares to fill their sovereign wealth fund to diversify the economy away from dependence on oil revenues. An investment in Aramco comes with lots of risks including Saudi production risks in the turbulent Middle East, regulatory and reporting risks as Saudi Arabian compliance could be questionable, and others. I believe the company is overvalued at $1.9 trillion, but the Crown Prince believes it should be worth more than $2 trillion. I guess that's what makes a market.

Laura Starks: The requirement for international-standard financial transparency appears to spook Aramco - hence its small percentage offering on a local market rather than in London or the NYSE. It's useful for the rest of the world to better understand - through that same required financial transparency - just how much oil Aramco can produce and at what price. In some ways Aramco is merely a size XXXXL version of every other national oil company - NIOC, Petrobras, Pemex, etc. in that the company will be run for the benefit (social and financial) of the country, which means that many decisions may not be strictly economic. Interestingly, with a clear line of sight between oil prices and Aramco's market capitalization, Aramco now seems more focused on maximizing oil prices. Then too, the Saudis have already tried unsuccessfully to flood U.S. shale producers out of the market with low oil prices, so they know that gambit doesn't necessarily give them the hegemonic pricing power they'd like to have.

Fluidsdoc: I see the reaction to Aramco's IPO as a positive. More people wanted in than out, and Mohammad Bin Salman (MbS) got his $2 trillion valuation for the company after only a couple of days. It tells me that many players in the market are looking past the oil-asset shaming that's going on with some of the big funds. Admittedly some of the buyers were "told" to buy by MbS as a patriotic duty. That said, I think the dividend will pull investors in and new field discoveries (something that doesn't get talked about much) will enhance the value of the security. Oil is generally found where it has been found in the past. My bet is there are other Ghawars out there.

Laurentian Research: Aramco holds some of the world's lowest-cost, long-life oil giants, which give it a wide moat and rich profits. I think the stock will prove to be a good investment, especially considering the kingdom appears keen to make the IPO a success. The market may have turned too pessimistic concerning the future of fossil fuels when it comes to valuing Aramco yet too blind to the potentially negative impact of the inefficiency resultant from meddling under state political agenda of the daily management of the now-public company.

KCI Research Ltd.: This is a watershed event in the energy sector. Ironically, most record IPOs usually mark a top in the market, or in the favored sector. In this case, Aramco's IPO could mark the bottom.

What’s a story you think we’ll be talking more about in the energy sector in the next 12 months, and why?

William Sabin: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), USA growth.

Long Player: The stronger gas pricing brought about by the current rig count reduction and lower activity in key basins.

Andrew Hecht: US energy policy that could cause oil and gas prices to move higher and lower with the political polls in the US once the opposition party selects a candidate to take on President Trump.

Laura Starks: The fact that China's move toward electric cars, including the battery technology, in fact dovetails with that country's need to control its own energy destiny. The result will be, in essence, coal-powered cars since China would prefer to use its own considerable coal reserves. And note that China is building more and more coal-fired electric generation both inside - and beyond - its borders.

Fluidsdoc: I think the market is going to be surprised at a decline in shale growth. It's not currently a talking point for most folks, and there are going to be some heads turning by Q-2, 2020. Drilling activity in shale is inadequate to overcome the decline rate for shale. Chickens will come home to roost.

Laurentian Research: I think we may talk more about clean energy, with topics ranging from fuel cell of hydrogen converted from fossil fuel, via nuclear energy as a green energy source, to renewable energy which more people - after the initial fascination - come to learn of its un-green side considering all the environmental impact caused by direct input, including metals (nickel, cobalt, copper, lithium, and so on) and plastics (fossil fuel), and indirect use of fossil fuel (especially coal). I hope a more rational and holistic understanding of what is green will emerge out of the talking.

KCI Research Ltd.: Why more investors were not in the best performing sector of the market in 2020? The answer is simply, it is not easy to buy when there is proverbial blood in the streets, to the degree there is today.

What's a major risk in the energy sector for the next year and what's a major potential upside catalyst?

William Sabin: Recession risk from trade wars. Upside for the sector - war in the Middle East.

Long Player: The major risk to the energy sector has always been politics both in the US and abroad. There probably will not be an upside pricing catalyst for a while unless there's a major sustained crisis. Most of the companies will be making profit improvements through continuing lower costs as innovations throughout the industry continue.

Andrew Hecht: A global recession that would reduce demand for energy is the leading risk factor on the downside for energy prices. On the upside, Iran stands as a factor that could cause upside price spikes in the blink of an eye.

Laura Starks: Utility culture of prudent operation relies on fuel diversity. When fuel options are narrowed and narrowed further such that they can't use clean coal, or natural gas, or sometimes nuclear - or even in the case of Eversource (ES) - renewable hydropower from Quebec - regulators are sledge hammering prudent operations. Yet the option to use different fuels is one that keeps lights on and houses warm 24/7 in the U.S., unlike in other countries. The absolute insistence by governors and regulators on prioritizing solar and wind, with their physics reality-based problems of diffuseness and intermittency over less expensive sources, leads to neglecting key infrastructure (like transmission lines) This will give us more situations like those we saw with Pacific Gas & Electric. Major upside - the expansion of LNG trains in the U.S. by companies like Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) widens options for U.S. natural gas markets.

Fluidsdoc: I see the biggest risk to oil stability as being Iranian barrels coming back to market. Iran has made it plain they will produce to their max capacity when sanctions are lifted. That would bring a couple million BOD back to the market. A return to growth globally will lift a cloud from oil. That has been the biggest drag on prices this year. If market perceptions shift back to growth, and consumption estimates rise, oil could increase strongly from present levels.

Laurentian Research: I believe a major risk for the energy sector for the next couple of years is how successful the heavily-indebted businesses in the sector will be in dealing with the wall of maturing debt. Wall Street, the chief abettor during the previous investment binge, has recently pulled a long face at the oil patch. Higher interest rates on rollover debt can be expected to further delay the achievement of positive free cash flow, which the banks now demand to see, and may even force a new wave of bankruptcies. On the other hand, capex cuts by shale producers, extended OPEC+ production curtailment, and a possible global economic recovery may help push the oil prices higher. However, I don't anticipate a lengthy period of high oil prices in excess of $85/bo like we had between 2007 and 2014, because I am not sure if U.S. shale producers will have requisite wisdom to decide between using the increased cash flow to pay down debt or using it to grow production.

KCI Research Ltd.: Honestly, almost all the worst-case scenarios for energy equities have already come to pass. Said another way, most of the downtrodden energy equities are pricing in worst case scenarios. This applies to a stock like Antero Resources (AR), which is fully hedged in terms of natural gas prices for 2020 and 2021, yet they could still benefit from rising strip prices and rising liquids prices. Thus, most of the risks are priced in, including lower energy prices for longer, though that's the primary risk. Alternatively, higher commodity prices, particularly farther across the futures strip, which very few are anticipating, is a significant potential positive catalyst.

What’s a favorite idea for 2020, and what’s the story?

William Sabin: Continues to be the new economy stocks - marijuana, and AI.

Long Player: Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF). This cheap Canadian producer has some of the lowest costs in the industry. Therefore weak pricing is not a worry for this company. It can grow in a wide range of industry pricing.

Andrew Hecht: Sector rotation into energy-related stocks, for now. Volatility in markets across all asset classes should be higher in 2020 than in 2019.

Laura Starks: I hope that as Exxon Mobil becomes more active in the Permian Basin with its fleet of 55 rigs and others, especially suppliers, benefit from XOM's deep pockets, long-term steady hand, high safety standards, and environmental focus, the company can in turn surmount PTSD from bruising legal battles that have targeted XOM as the representative of all hydrocarbon producers, shake off excess caution, and learn more nimbleness from fellow Permian operators.

Fluidsdoc: The major oilfield service companies, Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB) and Baker Hughes (BKR), are my top picks for growth. All are at multi-decade lows, even after a 30% rebound from October lows. Drilling activity is bottoming globally, and deepwater is seeing an increase in rig utilization and day rates. That bodes well for the big three. Absent, a major crash these companies are going to see improving fundamentals and analyst upgrades in 2020. This is already occurring and should continue.

Laurentian Research: In the oil E&P space, I like Africa Oil (OTCPK:AOIFF) a lot, another Lundin family-associated business. Being a deep value and with little downside, the stock is loaded with powerful near-term catalysts, e.g., the closing of the acquisition of giant oil fields in offshore Nigeria and reaching FID on the high-impact Kenyan project. In the mining space, I reiterate my liking of Lion One Metals (OTCQX:LOMLF) which is drill testing a potentially enormous alkaline gold system in Fiji, a favored jurisdiction. The downside is cushioned by the highly economical Tuvatu gold deposit, part of the alkaline gold system.

KCI Research Ltd.: Antero Resources is my top idea for 2020. Antero is already the second-largest natural gas liquids producer in the United States, only surpassed by the newly merged Occidental/Anadarko combined company, and Antero is poised to overtake both Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), BP (BP), and Exxon Mobil (XOM) to become the second-largest dry natural gas producer in the United States. Despite this size and scale, Antero's robust history of hedging success, and despite their ownership of one of the premier drilling inventories in the U.S., Antero has been left for dead. Why? From my perspective, this poor share price performance is partially due to their misunderstood cost structure, which they are addressing in a series of actions, starting with de-consolidation of their midstream company in 2019, and the poor share price performance is also due to the extremely bearish sentiment on future natural gas prices, which have been in a never ending bear market this is roughly 14 years in length now. The silver lining is that there is a massive adjustment coming in future supply/demand dynamics (low prices do cure low prices in commodities), that very few market participants are modeling in right now correctly, and this difference in my opinion, is creating a generational opportunity.

***

Thanks to our panel for sharing their thoughts on the sector. You can check out more of their work here:

We continue our series tomorrow with a look at the gold and metals market, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: William Sabin: None specifically mentioned, but own many in these segments.

Long Player is long YGRAF.

Fluidsdoc is long HAL, SLB, and BKR.

Laurentian Research is long AOIFF and LOMLF.

KCI Research Ltd. is long AR.

None of the other authors have positions in stocks or instruments they mentioned.