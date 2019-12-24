W.W. Grainger: A Top Idea For 2020

This company is at The Nexus, providing a meeting of long establish global bricks and mortar fulfillment locations together with a growing e-commerce presence for itself and client product distributors.

Engineered Income Investing: Exclusive Premium Research

This is the internet. Each line represents the connection of 2 IP address points. The clusters are each a nexus of these connections, connecting connections of connection points (such as urban area exchanges). In sum total, this is the major part of our digital world today. The clearest features (the white snow-globe looking spheres) are probably the official authoritative name servers that house the official ICANN DNS name server tables holding the translation list from domain names to the assigned IP address that hosts them. Beyond that, clusters of clusters are present in an almost organic looking matrix of interconnections, documenting the sum total of all internet traffic.

This is the battle ground on which the next war will be fought. Some say that war is already quietly underway. It is also the battle field on which today's business and commerce compete. Each point of contact is a nexus, each cluster of nexuses is itself a nexus, the structure being fractal.

In the past, I have written about the key to domination of commerce in the future not being e-commerce nor traditional retail and physical mortar and bricks. Rather, I look to the points that connect these two faces of commerce as the true winners for the future. I call those points connecting these two domains, "The Nexus". Just as the '49er gold outfitters like Levi Strauss made far greater fortunes than most of the miners themselves, companies forming The Nexus will be the future kings of modern commerce.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is clearly the dominant nexus for search traffic, putting seekers in touch with what they seek. In turn, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the digital mall of today, dominating digitally connected consumers with goods and services it hosts and nexus contact points to many others of the same or different products it does not deal in directly. The success for companies in the future is to form strong attachments to large players present at The Nexus or to become such players by leveraging their own presence at The Nexus. W.W. Grainger (GWW) is just such a company.

W.W. Grainger

Market Price: $337.59

Dividend: $5.76 (1.71%) Ex-Dividend ~2/7/20

P/E Fair Value: $332.80

P/S Fair Value: $278.70

P/OpCashFlow FV: $303.60

W.W. Grainger is a company at The Nexus which I identified early and examine from time to time. When I first wrote about GWW 8/14/17, it was trading at 163.52, in a multiple year slow downward drifting trading channel. Pundits were proclaiming Grainger to be doomed as another victim of the rise of Amazon as the later began expansion into b2b commerce beyond consumer retail. I took a contrarian view, seeing Grainger already building at The Nexus and positioned to become an important player there. History is proving me right. Today, GWW shares trade at $337.59, in a strong rising channel, recently broken out from sideways consolidation.

Prior Results

The 8/14/17 opening research for GWW focused on an idea for writing puts using the 32 day 9/15/15 $155.00 @ $1.75. These expired out of the money. Absolute gain was 1.14% (13.03% annualized yield rate). A new 30 day put contract was written on 9/20/17 for another $1.70 premium. These also expired out of the money, providing an average 13.05% annual yield rate to EII investors for the combined 2 trades. Sharply rising share values rose temporarily into bubble territory and we turned our attention elsewhere after the October put expirations.

Current Outlook

Grainger's e-sales are now at 60% of revenues. Growth in e-sales for 3rd quarter 2019 grew at 11.2%. The company continues to invest in expansion of e-commerce, leveraging its global network of brick and mortar stores at The Nexus.

A look at cash flows and dividend health confirms that $688 million in combined annual debt service, capital lease obligations, and dividend distributions is easily covered by $851 million in free cash flow. That in turn is just a portion of available discretionary cash flow represented by FFO of $1.554 Billion. It is rare to find a company this strong.

Payout ratios below 35% confirm dividend safety and sustainability, along with lots of room to raise even if revenues and total earnings soften quite a bit.

Examined on a per share basis, all metrics show solid and rising values, confirming the company strength and ability to weather economic volatility and headwinds when they inevitably arise. Also notable is that very strong growth.

Fair Value Analysis & Appraisal

The recent pull back from all time highs of $372.07 and consolidation below the $320 level has placed GWW shares solidly back in bargain to fair value range.

YDP fair value for the current $5.76 (1.71%) annual dividend distributions gives a fair value of $342.86 based on historical yield average of 1.68%.

Traditional financial ratio valuation metrics also agree within a broad range and show good historical correlation to actual trading price trends, providing values from $279 to $333. Overall, a fair value price of $330 to $343 is reasonable.

Easing trade tensions and a retreating recession threat add to the attraction of Grainger trading below fair value at this time. The balance all points to asymmetrical upside opportunity for the first half of 2020. Covered option strategies can further raise yield while significantly reducing downside market risk.

This week, I presented subscribers to my Engineered Income Investing service strategies to generate 13% to 19% annualized yield rates while reducing downside risk and revealed my own trade adding 11.9% yield rate on top of the 1.71% dividend and room for another $12.95 intrinsic gain (4.10%) over the coming 207 days. All this high yield and high potential gain while exposure to downside risk is reduced by $21.29 (6.32%) to a $315.76 break-even point.

This is a classic example of how EII strategies take high quality, safe dividend stocks and turn them into high yield, low risk blended with significant growth potential. If you would like a copy of my recent GWW exclusive private premium coverage, send me a message and include your email address and a request for GWW Report. Even better, take a free trial of my service to read this report and 100s of others in our archives, with new ones generating constantly.

If you liked this analysis and are interested in how to generate double-digit income yields while reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk, then consider becoming a follower so you get notices of my articles as published and learn about ideas and opportunities that are otherwise only announced to my paid EII subscribers.

Thanks for taking the time to read my work. Please share your comments and join further discussion of this thesis in the comment section. I consider that section an integral part of the article, providing important added discussion from both readers and myself.

More than 60 ideas like this every year. Your subscription includes: Exclusive access to E.I.I. Strategy, developed to boost cash income & yield from quality dividends while reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk.

5+ monthly opportunities using specific strategies and trade pricing to enter/hold/exit according to value, including covered option writing + dozens of quick look ideas.

Personal access to the winner of Seeking Alpha's prestigious Outstanding Performance Award.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.