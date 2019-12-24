BAR Weekly: Beyond The Transparent Gold Flows

Since we expect the dollar and US real rates to resume their downward pressure in light of the easy Fed policy, we believe that BAR will trade higher in 2020.

Although the dollar and US real rates have moved decently higher as a result of the de-escalation of the US-China trade dispute, BAR has remained pretty much stable.

BAR is resilient in the face of the deterioration of the macro backdrop for gold since the US and China agreed on a Phase 1 trade agreement on December 13.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

Since we expect the dollar and US real rates to resume their downward pressure in light of the accommodative policy stance from the Fed, we believe that BAR will trade higher over the course of next year.

For January, our target for BAR is set at $16 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because "the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank". The investment objective of the Fund is to "replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses" (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long-term horizon. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators raised their net long position in Comex gold by 48 tonnes over December 10-17. The Comex gold spot price edged 0.8% higher over the corresponding period.

The net spec length is elevated judging by historical standards. At 890 tonnes (40% of OI), the net spec length is close to its historical high of 983 tonnes (52% of OI) established in July 2016. In the chart below, we normalize the net spec length, which illustrates the same idea.

Source: CFTC, Orchid

As such, it is fair to assert that the amount of dry powder among non-commercials to deploy on the long side is limited at this juncture. This is likely to cap the gold price upside in the near term.

Implications for BAR: As most speculators are already very long gold, we do not expect the speculative community to push gold prices significantly higher in the near term. Other buying forces need to step in, like ETF investors, central banks, or institutions.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors left their gold holdings unchanged last week, after two straight weeks of outflows.

The pro-rotation risk underpinned by the US-China Phase 1 trade agreement has undermined safe-haven demand for gold. As a result, ETF investors have remained on the sidelines.

Further, the rise in US real rates since September has also weakened ETF demand for gold, despite the concurrent decline in the dollar. Monetary demand for gold tends to be negatively correlated with the dollar and US real rates. Interestingly this year, monetary demand for gold has been relatively more sensitive to the vagaries of US real rates than the vagaries of the dollar.

We expect limited outflows from gold ETFs despite the risk euphoria, principally because most investors who have built long positions in gold in the course of the year consider gold as a long-term hedge against a possible sell-off in equities over the longer term. As such, they are unlikely to alter their positioning in the short term.

In addition, we expect US real rates to move lower in the course of next year due to the accommodative policy stance from the Fed. The US central bank is committed to letting the economy run hotter for longer by setting its Fed funds rate below the inflation rate. Consequently, this should stimulate ETF investment demand for gold.

Implications for BAR: In the near term, we expect gold ETF holdings to be stable. Next year, however, we expect a renewed surge in investment demand for gold. This is likely to push gold spot prices and BAR higher accordingly.

Non-transparent gold flows

In this regular Gold Weekly, we mainly focus on transparent gold flows, whether they come from the speculative community, ETF investors, or central banks. However, it is important to keep in mind that a significant portion of gold flows are non-transparent. As GFMS states:

The over-the-counter (OTC) market trades a variety of products linked to the gold price, including spot and forward products, metal accounts, as well as vanilla options and other derivatives, which can be tailor-made to suit particular investment purposes. The OTC market tends to be largely populated by institutional investors, who are attracted to the flexibility inherent in products traded therein, the relatively low transaction costs and discrete nature of operations. In contrast, the high entry-level costs inherent in the market make it inaccessible to retail players (with the exception of high net worth individuals).

Interestingly, non-transparent gold flows appear to have increased remarkably in recent years, in light of the increase in the global economic policy uncertainty index. Further, these non-transparent gold flows appear to have outperformed ETF flows. Here is a visual from our friends at Goldman:

Source: Goldman

Implications for BAR: The positivity of non-transparent flows into gold is bullish for gold spot prices in the long term, which should, therefore, lend support to BAR in the years ahead.

Closing thoughts

BAR is resilient in spite of the deterioration of the macro backdrop for gold, which has been caused by the de-escalation of US-China trade tensions. This reinforces our constructive outlook for BAR in the course of 2020. We expect US real rates to move lower anew next year, driven by the Fed's accommodative policy stance.

Gold transparent and non-transparent flows have been positive in recent years, which shows the extent to which market participants consider gold as the ultimate hedge against tail risks.

In January, we expect BAR to reach $16 per share.

