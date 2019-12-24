DuPont Needs To Deliver More Details On Spin-Off Deal

DuPont claims that an S-4 will be filed, but when? This will be the fourth split up of the company in one year. Historical comparisons cannot even be estimated. It's not clear that DuPont will be better off with this sale.

There's apparently a definitive agreement. But no one has seen it except insiders, including a key shareholder of IFF. IFF is getting rid of its CFO, it was just disclosed. Maybe that's why.

For another, no explanation has been given why shareholders will have no vote in the matter. No disclosure of how much debt will be transferred to the new company.

Key details still have not been announced. For one, DuPont shareholders do not know how many shares in the new company they will receive for every share of DuPont they own.

It has been nine days since the DuPont announcement of the spin-off and sale of its largest unit to International Flavors and Fragrances on Dec. 15 in a Reverse Morris Trust structure.

Another DuPont Spin-Off - But Why?

There are some crazy issues that have shareholders wondering what's going on with DuPont (DD). Dupont is spinning off its largest division, Nutrition and Bioscience, into a separate company and then immediately selling it to International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) for $26 billion. The deal is extremely complicated. It's called a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. Shareholders of Dupont's "spin-co" of the Nutrition and Biosciences company (which DuPont does not even have a name for) will own 55.4% of the combined company with IFF. That's the only way that the deal could be completed on a tax-free, spin-off basis.

I suspect that a major reason DuPont is doing this is that Dupont itself will receive $7.3 billion in cash. In addition, it may transfer some of its crushing $17.8 billion in debt to the spin-co before it's sold to IFF (i.e., simultaneously with the spin-off). But no one knows yet what is really going on with the financial structure and how it will leave DuPont. After reading through the sparse information that Dupont and IFF provided on Dec. 15, 2019, I came up with the following questions, issues, and observations based on what I can assume.

Questions About the Deal That Linger

Why has it taken almost 10 days for Dupont to provide even the most basic details of the deal such as (with no answers to date):

1. How many shares in the new company (what DuPont is calling "Merger Sub") will every shareholder of DuPont receive for every share they own in DD? In fact, for that matter, how many shares will they receive in the spin-co right before those shares are immediately sold (a forced sale, I must add) to the new IFF entity, which DuPont is calling "Neptune Merger Sub."

2. Why is Dupont selling its largest revenue and EBITDA making division?

3. How much DuPont debt will be transferred to the new Neptune Merger Sub with IFF?

4. How is it that the new shareholders of the Nutrition and BioSciences division spinco won't have any vote or say in whether they want to sell to IFF, and in fact why they won't know these key details of the Plan of Merger? This is extremely important. The only reason I could figure out is perhaps DuPont is not really going to "spin off" the Nutrition & Biosciences company. Maybe they are just creating a new subsidiary company, putting the Nutrition division into it, and then not actually spinning it off to shareholders.

Maybe the shares of that company will be held by DuPont and the board of directors of DuPont will vote on whether they will sell that company (not DuPont shareholders) to IFF in the Reverse Merger Trust. Otherwise, why didn't DuPont announce the details of the spin-off ratios for every DuPont shareholder? This should already be in the Plan of Merger. The Plan of Merger already has been agreed to in a definitive agreement, according to both parties.

5. When will the S-4 be filed allowing shareholders to understand all of these points?

My Estimates

Here's what we know about the deal. The Nutrition and BioSciences division is being sold for $26.2 billion. But it's not clear whether that includes debt or just equity. Is it $26.2 billion for just the assets? Or is $26.2 billion for a combination of debt and assets, such that $26 billion is the net equity amount? No one knows yet.

Next, we know that the deal will create a new entity where DuPont shareholders will own 55.4% of the shares, including all the existing shares of IFF. DuPont has a market value of $47.3 billion according to my estimates, and IFF has a market value of $13.58 billion. So the sale for $26.2 billion to IFF will create a new company with a market value of $39.777 billion.

But DuPont and IFF claim in their announcement that the new company will have an EV of $45 billion. So that implies that the new company will have $5.223 of net debt. Now, according to my calculations, IFF has net debt as of Sept. 30, 2019, of $3.889 billion. So that implies that DuPont will transfer $1.335 billion of its existing $17.8 billion debt to the Nutrition division before it's sold/transferred to the new Neptune merger company. In addition, we know that DuPont is going to receive a $7.2 billion payment.

So, here's how the deal will affect DuPont, based my estimates: $8.635 of net debt reduction. Right now DuPont has net debt of $15.472 billion. So after the deal closes DuPont will have net debt of just $6.837 billion. But it's giving up about 30% of its estimated EBITDA for this year. So I suspect the stock will fall by at least 30%. But DuPont will have significantly less net debt.

Here's my bottom line. Right now DuPont trades for about 11.8x EV/EBITDA. My best estimate, with very little certainty on the details of the merger, is that the new EV/EBITDA will be 10.8x for a 30% lower stock price at DuPont. Of course, shareholders will receive a certain amount (unknown at this time) in new IFF shares that theoretically make up for the difference.

But will it? The $7.2 billion payment to DuPont doesn't come out of thin air. It comes from the new IFF entity. That will depress its new estimated valuation. In the end, the market value gain for DuPont shareholders could be a wash. The only gain may end up being that DuPont, as a company, will have less net debt.

Summary and Conclusion

Are you confused? I am. There's not enough information provided to shareholders yet to know what's really going on with this spin-off. There's certainly not enough to know how to properly value DuPont. It appears that the deal will take over a year to close. Meanwhile, DuPont affirmed its guidance that EPS will be between $3.77 per share and $3.82. That puts DD stock on a 2019 P/E ratio of between 16.7 times and 16.9 times earnings - that's just about all that is certain in this deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.