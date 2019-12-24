Stocking Stuffer Or Sell The Recent Rally: Gladstone Investment

GAIN has had quite a run in 2019 and was likely overpriced with investors taking gains, hopefully reinvesting into BDCs offering higher potential returns.

However, there's a good chance that these gains will be retained rather than paid in cash to shareholders.

GAIN recently announced the sale of its portfolio company Nth Degree, which represented 11.7% of the portfolio and will drive significant realized gains in December 2019.

On Dec. 11, 2019, Gladstone Investment (GAIN) announced the sale of its portfolio company Nth Degree, Inc. to MSouth Equity Partners, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, resulting in “significant capital gain on its equity investment." As of September 30, 2019, Nth Degree, Inc. represented 11.7% of GAIN's total investment portfolio at fair value and is marked $52 million over cost with a potential realized gain of $1.59 per share using its Sept. 30, 2019, fair value. However, there's a good chance that this amount will be less as discussed later.

These gains will be partially offset by the exit of its investment in B-Dry, LLC in October 2019 resulting in a realized loss of $14.7 million ($0.45 per share) but will not impact NAV per share as it was already written off to $0.

Q. On the B-Dry write off subsequent to quarter end, how does that impact these excess – the $0.82 you were talking about of excess income for distribution? A. Good question. So it would reduce that once that number is realized. The unrealized loss will slip into a realized loss and therefore, reduce the number that I quoted. If you look on our balance sheet, that number actually includes the unrealized piece of the portfolio as well. So if you were to go with a liquidating as of 9-30 perspective and I would point you to the balance sheet of amounts.

Source: GAIN Earnings Call

Included in GAIN's announcement was the following comment from management mentioning “realizing gains on equity, provides meaningful value to shareholders through stock appreciation and dividend growth” implying that this will likely not be paid in cash but retained to reinvest and grow the regular dividends:

With the sale of Nth Degree and from inception in 2005, Gladstone Investment has exited 20 of its management supported buyouts, generating significant net realized gains on these investments in the aggregate,” said David Dullum, President of Gladstone Investment. “Our strategy as a buyout fund, realizing gains on equity, while also generating strong current income during the investment period from debt investments alongside our equity investments, provides meaningful value to shareholders through stock appreciation and dividend growth.

Source: GAIN Announcement

Also, on the recent earnings call, management mentioned that the Board will evaluate “any further deemed distributions of capital gains similar to the one we declared in March”:

We anticipate continuing to pay semi-annual supplemental distribution as the portfolio matures and grows and we're able to manage exits and realize additional capital gains. Of course, we and our Board of Directors will evaluate the ability to make these additional supplemental distributions, the amount and timing as well as any further deemed distributions of capital gains similar to the one we declared in March of 2019.

Source: GAIN Earnings Call

Nth Degree Sale

Nth Degree is a provider of exhibit management services and event services to clients across the globe and was acquired by Capitala Group in partnership with GAIN and management in December of 2015 "providing capital and insights to advance Nth Degree to the next phase of growth."

Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) received $7.3 million for full repayment of its senior secured debt and received total consideration of $29.4 million for its equity investment, resulting in a realized gain of $25.9 million. Also, as part of the total consideration, CPTA received $6.1 million in rollover equity in the successor entity to Nth Degree.

As shown below, CPTA had its preferred stock portion marked up by around 8 times cost as compared to GAIN which had it marked up by 10 times cost (shown in the previous table) as of Sept. 30, 2019.

Previous GAIN Deemed Distribution

During calendar Q4 2018, GAIN had significant realized gains ($76.8 million or $2.34 per share) mostly due to the sale of its equity interest in Cambridge Sound Management, Inc.

Source: GAIN Presentation

However, GAIN declared a deemed distribution of long-term capital gains of $50 million or $1.52 per share. Shareholders, including myself, were likely disappointed as the “deemed distribution” is not paid in cash to shareholders and is a way for the company to retain the capital with the exception of the taxes paid. It should be noted that if this dividend was paid in cash it would be classified as long-term capital gains to shareholders (20% tax rate).

The deemed distribution is a way for the company to reduce the undistributed taxable income without paying directly to shareholders but incurred related federal taxes of $10.5 million ($0.32 per share) and state corporate tax accrual of $3.0 million ($0.09 per share). These amounts had a direct impact of reducing on GAIN’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share by $0.41. However, management believes that retaining the capital to grow the portfolio and will “move up the dividend hopefully over time.”

As shown in the chart below, GAIN's stock price pulled back after the company announced the previous deemed distributions.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Also, the stock has had quite a run in 2019 and was likely overpriced with investors taking gains, hopefully reinvesting into BDCs offering higher potential returns.

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Target prices and buying points

and buying points Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

and worst-case scenarios Updated rankings and risk profile



Disclosure: I am/we are long GAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.