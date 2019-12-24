The PacBio-Illumina Deal Looks More Tenuous Than Ever, But There May Be Alternatives

The FTC's objections the proposed Illumina and PacBio deal create yet another large obstacle to getting the deal done, and there may well be no viable offer Illumina can make.

It’s increasingly clear that regulatory clearance for Illumina’s (ILMN) proposed acquisition of Pacific Biosciences (PACB) is, at best, only going to come at the cost of major concessions and it may well ultimately be the case that regulators will only approve the deal on terms that Illumina cannot afford to accept. PacBio certainly continues to trade as though the deal is highly unlikely, though I believe within that valuation there may be some undervaluation of the financial support Illumina will continue to provide, not to mention the prospect of alternative arrangements that come short of an acquisition but would still answer some of the strategic and financial needs of both parties.

I don’t know what sort of R&D partnerships and/or distribution deal the two companies could work out, but that now seems like a more likely outcome than the proposed merger. As I said in past articles, I no longer value PacBio with the merger in mind, but I do believe that the combination of the Sequel II ramp, cash from Illumina, and some sort of commercial relationship between the two companies can put PacBio on a path to viability (short term) and success (long term).

First The CMA, Now The FTC

I’ve written multiple pieces about the U.K. CMA’s objections to the Illumina-PacBio deal, but now the U.S. FTC is getting into the mix as well, announcing last week that it had filed to block the deal on monopoly/competition concerns. The objections raised by the FTC were nothing new or novel, and given the efforts between the FTC and CMA to harmonize their processes/findings, that should not be surprising.

That the decision was unanimous (5-0) doesn’t bode well, and the August 2020 trial date suggests that Illumina is going to have to consider yet another restructuring of the acquisition agreement, assuming they wish to continue to pursue a traditional acquisition.

It is unclear now if there is anything Illumina can practically or reasonably do to get this deal approved. Illumina had offered to open up its IP to all comers, with perpetual royalty-free licenses of single-molecule, native long-read sequencing, including any IP filed within 12 months of the deal close, but it seems unlikely that that will be enough. Oxford Nanopore scoffed at the offer, but of course they would, as they need all the help they can get competing with Illumina and blocking this deal would most certainly help them.

Are There Other Options?

The fact that the FTC and CMA seem committed to spiking the deal is a significant blow to be sure, but it doesn’t necessarily close the door on other sorts of business arrangements – arrangements that could give Illumina the access to the long-read technology it knows it needs long term, and give PacBio the financial support and SG&A help they need to even have a “long term”.

There are a lot of forms that such a deal could take place, ranging from basic distribution agreements (Illumina agreeing to sell PacBio systems and consumables to its customer base) to more involved research and distribution partnerships that could see the companies working together on future systems.

How this would work with regulators remains to be seen, and of course the exact structure of any agreement would be critical. I’ve seen plenty of partnership arrangements in life sciences, particularly distribution deals, but it’s fair to assume that anything Illumina proposes will get heavily scrutiny from regulators – regulators take a dim view of deals that are acquisitions in all but name, particularly when they’ve previously rejected takeovers between the involved parties.

PacBio Showing Progress, But There’s Virtually No Margin For Error

PacBio’s third quarter results showed some progress, but also highlighted that PacBio has little room to maneuver and no room for error.

Revenue missed expectations by nearly 20%, primarily due to a significant decline in consumables (down 22% yoy) related to the shift to the new Sequel II systems. Instrument revenue rose 84% and the company placed another 37 systems, but revenue declined 9% qoq and system placements missed expectations by about 4 units. I don’t see any evidence that there’s anything wrong per se with the Sequel II launch (and 75 placements two quarters into the launch is good), but given PacBio’s weakened financial situation, even a 4-unit shortfall is material.

Gross margin improved almost 14 points from the year-ago period, but fell more than seven points sequentially and missed expectations by about nine points, largely due to the lower level of high-margin consumables sales. Going forward, the number of units placed and the intensity of usage of the systems (which drives consumables-per-year revenue) will be critical drivers of revenue and margin leverage.

PacBio’s cash situation is not good, with $49 million at the end of the quarter. There is a very significant “but” here, though, and that is Illumina’s pledge to ongoing financing – PacBio will get another $18M in cash during the fourth quarter, and with Illumina announcing that it had extended the merger agreement through March 31, 2020 (almost contemporaneous with the FTC’s announcement), another $34M will come to PacBio in the first quarter.

The Outlook

If Illumina abandons the deal, PacBio will be entitled to another $98 million (the break-up fee) and won’t have to pay back the funds Illumina has provided unless another buyer steps up (within two years) or the company raises more than $100 million in a single financing event. Between my new modeling assumptions and the funds Illumina is already committed to, I believe PacBio will almost get by without having to raise further funds, and they certainly won’t need to do so immediately.

Given the present trajectory of the PacBio Sequel II launch, and recent trends in sequencing (which haven’t been particularly favorable to Illumina’s business), I’ve adjusted my expectations for a more extended ramp, with my 2023 revenue estimate going from around $300 million to $250 million and my 2028 revenue estimate going from around $580 million to $560 million. A key unknown in the model now is whether the two companies will be able to forge some sort of marketing partnership, as that has a major impact on the potential SG&A spend for PacBio, and the resulting profits and cash flows.

Ultimately, not all that much changes from a valuation perspective, though, and I think $6 remains a reasonable estimate of PacBio’s standalone value – maybe up to $7 if the shares were to be valued more in line with the prospective revenue growth rate.

The Bottom Line

PacBio remains a highly speculative call as a standalone company and stock; viability of the business is by no means assured. As I said, I don’t approach the stock as though the Illumina buyout will happen, but I do believe some sort of ongoing commercial relationship is possible and would help support both the business and investor sentiment. Even with the setback with the FTC, though, I believe these shares are worth a look from investors who can accept the well above-average risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.