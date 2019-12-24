SFL Corporation Ltd. - Its High Yielding Dividend Remains Safe

Although SFL is highly leveraged, this leverage is counterbalanced by the strength and long duration of its charters.

Investors looking for a relatively safe high yield should consider an investment in the common stock of SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL). SFL is a well established ship finance company with a fleet consisting of 92 vessels and other maritime assets. The company has a proven track record as a dividend payer regardless of market conditions.

SFL uses its balance sheet to finance the purchase or operation of vessels to be used by third parties or in some cases by entities within the umbrella of companies controlled (or formerly controlled) by John Fredriksen, the Norwegian shipping magnate who founded SFL. It generally does not engage in the purchase of unchartered vessels on a speculative basis. Instead, its acquisitions are at the behest of its customers’ specific financing needs and therefore coupled with multi-year charters. Although the company has some profit sharing elements in some of its charters, its exposure to the spot market is limited. As such, the company is somewhat insulated from the short-term vagaries in shipping rates that have caused many shippers in recent years to experience financial distress.

Fleet Profile and Contractual Backlog

SFL is diversified with operations in four main shipping segments. Its fleet consists of 12 tankers, 22 dry bulkers, 50 container liners, and 8 offshore oil drillers. As of the third quarter of 2019, average overall charter duration stood at 8.4 years. The company's contractual backlog as stood at $3.7 billion.

SFL is focused on long-duration charters. In the third quarter of 2019, 89% of its charter revenues were derived from long-term charters and only 11% from vessels employed on short-term charters and in the spot market.

The slide below breaks down the company’s charter duration by segment. It also highlights revenue composition and charter types.

As can be seen, SFL’s client base consists of well known shippers and energy companies. Thanks to its long duration charters as well as the credit quality of its client base, the company has been able to weather shipping market cycles with minimal impact on its dividend paying capacity.

Consistent Quarterly Dividends Since Inception

SFL has been a publicly traded company since 2004. The opening price was $14.75 per share. The stock at first blush may not seem impressive given its current price of $14.56 per share.

From investors’ standpoint, the stock’s main attraction is however its track record as a dividend payer. At current market prices, the stock yields a generous 9.62%. This compares to a yield on the 10 year U.S. Treasury bill of 1.919% per annum, and even lower or negative yields throughout much of Europe and Japan.

Since inception, SFL has not missed a single quarterly dividend payment. A purchaser at the initial public offering in 2004 would have received a total of $26.18 in dividends per share distributed in the course of 63 consecutive dividends.

The company’s dividend paying consistency is illustrated in the table below.

SFL’s dividend paying track record is all the more impressive in light of the shipping industry's immensely volatile conditions since 2004. In recent years, shipping has witnessed a severe overcapacity problem. After a boom peaking around 2008, the industry witnessed a steep and prolonged slump, with many companies, including large and established operators, not only suspending dividends but closing shop altogether.

Balance Sheet

SFL is relatively highly leveraged. In common with other finance companies, SFL profits from the spread between its own financing costs and the financing costs it bills its clients. SFL’s own financing consists of a mix of bank loans, convertible and unsecured bonds, and lease obligations. It is currently relatively highly leveraged. As of the most recently reported quarter, SFL’s total debt to equity ratio stood at 234.26%.

SFL’s capital structure is illustrated in the slide below.

A shipping company operating with the same leverage on the spot market sooner or later would be in trouble. SFL is however able to smoothly match its projected cash inflows and outflows due to the strength and long duration of its charters. The company’s long-term debt (including current) is $1.489 billion. On a trailing twelve month basis, however, the company generated $398.47 million in adjusted EBITDA, for a LT Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.7x. Thus, the company is not only able to comfortably pay its debts as they come due but issue a generous dividend and satisfy its ongoing capital expenditure requirements, including, most notably, installing scrubbers in certain of its vessels to comply with IMO 2020.

In the most recent quarter alone, the company generated $117 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company was moreover profitable on a GAAP basis, despite a $26 million non-cash write off related two container ships and an offshore drill. Net income was $3.8 million.

The table below illustrates the company's (non-adjusted) EBITDA generating capacity since inception. Note that although there has been some volatility, the company's ability to generate EBITDA has been fairly stable over time.

Counterparty risk is key

The success with which SFL can implement its business model largely depends on the creditworthiness of its clients. The company depends on a few established corporate clients for its cashflow. Because SFL is inevitably exposed to the risk that its clients will default on its charters, counterparty risk is an issue that investors in the company should constantly evaluate.

Investors should assume that they are paying a premium to the current market value of the company’s fleet. This premium is justified by the value of the charter attached to each vessel.

SFL has a price to book value of 1.31. This is high for the shipping industry under current market conditions. Publicly traded shippers currently have price to book values frequently well below 1. Of course, there is generally a mismatch between the book value of a shipping company’s fleet and its net asset value. During boom times, shippers generally exhibit price to book values above 1, and the reverse is true during shipping rate slumps.

The chart below on the other hand indicates that SLF's price to book value has more or less remained consistently above 1 over time.





Historically, the stock of SFL has mostly traded above book value, except during times of great industry stress, such as in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Other shippers, on the other hand, currently exhibit price to book values lower than 1, even if relatively financially healthy and even though shipping rates are firmer now than they have been for some time. Costamare Inc. (CMRE), for example, currently trades at a price to book value of 0.8. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) trades at a price to book value of 0.25. And so on.

A persistently high price to book value for SFL illustrates a key aspect of SFL’s business, and an important associated risk. SFL’s economic value resides not so much in the current market value of its vessels but in the expected revenue streams from its secure, long duration charters. The market value of a company’s vessel would become relevant in the event of a counterparty default.

An investor who believes that there is a likelihood of counterparty default sufficient to impact the company’s dividend paying capacity might consider himself better off investing in other shippers. After all, other publicly traded shipping companies would offer a fractional interest in comparable underlying assets at a cheaper price. Were SFL to suspend or significantly reduce its dividend, the impact to the company’s stock price could be significant. Absent SFL’s cashflow consistency, other shippers offer prospective investors better value.

A red flag: the case of Seadrill

Although SFL’s clients mostly remain solid counterparties, the company does face risks related to its offshore drilling segment. This is an industry segment that is currently beset by decreasing daily rates, smaller drilling contracts, and vanishing cash flow. All of the company’s business in that segment relates to vessels operated by Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL). In Q3 2019, that segment contributed $27 million out of the company’s $152 million in charter hire quarterly revenues. Seadrill was once the crown jewel of John Fredriksen’s shipping empire but has gone through one bankruptcy and is on the verge of another restructuring, with Frederiksen recently forced off the board.

It is however unlikely that even in the context of a debt restructuring Seadrill would unilaterally cancel all of its SFL charters, but it could try to pick and choose. Seadrill faces its own financial leverage issues, but it is not the direct user of SFL’s vessels. Rather, these vessels are sub-chartered. If Seadrill were to default on its obligations to SFL, that would impair Seadrill’s own sub-charters, which would harm the ability of Seadrill’s creditors to recover on their claims against that company.

The fleet status of SFL’s three valuable drilling rigs chartered to Seadrill (which charters are cross-guaranteed not only by Seadrill but its subsidiaries) is illustrative. Seadrill has sub-charted the harsh environment jack-up rig, West Linus, to ConocoPhillips (COP) until the end of 2028. The harsh environment semisubmersible rig, West Hercules, is employed in the North Sea on consecutive shorter-term sub-charters to Equinor. These two charters represent critical revenue streams to Seadrill.

The semisubmersible rig, West Taurus, is however currently cold stacked, and in a bankruptcy setting Seadrill could attempt to cancel its SFL charter over that rig alone. This would be unfortunate, but even if Seadrill were successful in cancelling this particular charter without cross-liability for the other outstanding, more favorable SFL charters, a single vessel would be affected.

Even in the worst case scenario, the impact on SFL of a Seadrill bankruptcy would thus be limited. Moreover, it should be noted that a bankruptcy filing by Seadrill is just a possibility, and may not even be likely in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.