Strength In Cracks Going Into 2020, Consider Valero On Dips

Crack or refining spreads are the economics of refining a barrel of crude oil into oil prices such as gasoline and distillate fuels. Crack spreads can be excellent tools for those market participants with risk positions in crude oil, oil products, or energy-related assets. The spreads that reflect processing margins can tell us about the demand side of the fundamental equation in the crude oil market. Rising crack spreads can be a sign of increasing demand, while declining spreads can signal lower requirements for the products that power people all over the world. The path of least resistance for the price of crude oil is a complex jigsaw puzzle, and the refining spreads together with other factors often provide insight into price dynamics.

At the same time, crack spreads serve as a real-time indicator for the earnings of companies that refine raw crude oil into products. Companies like Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) do not take risk when it comes to the price of crude oil or oil products. They purchase crude oil and sell oil products at the market price. Their exposure comes from the spread between the oil and products or the crack spread. Rising crack spreads increase earnings while falling spreads have the opposite effect. Operating a refinery entails a significant capital investment. Therefore, the level of the refining spread must compensate companies like VLO for their investment before they earn profits. As of December 24, the gasoline crack spread was a bit higher than last year at this time, but in January 2019, it fell to its lowest level in a decade. When it comes to the distillate refining spread, the refining margin has been steady but is at the bottom end of last year’s range. Meanwhile, shares of VLO are doing a lot better this year than in late 2018. However, that's more a function of the stock market than energy prices.

The gasoline crack rebounds

The nearby NYMEX gasoline crack spread was trading around the $11.76 per barrel level on Tuesday, December 24.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the processing margin for refining crude oil into gasoline rose from its recent low at $8.89 during the week of December 2 to the $11.76 level. We are now in the offseason for gasoline demand, which weighs on the spread. Last year at this time, the gasoline crack traded in a range from $8.54 to $10.07 per barrel but was on its way to a low at $3.64 in late January. Given the strength in the US economy and progress on trade between the US and China, we will not likely see the processing spread drop to challenge that low in early 2020. As of December 24, the gasoline refining spread was above the top end of its trading range from last year at the same time.

Distillate cracks show strength

Heating oil is a distillate product. Therefore, the heating oil crack spread on NYMEX serves as a proxy for other distillate products such as diesel and jet fuels. On December 24, the heating oil crack spread was at the $24.61 per barrel level.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the spread shows that it rose from its most recent low at $22.07 during the week of December 9 to $24.60. Last year at this time, the distillate crack traded in a range from $24.20 to $27.78 per barrel. At $24.61, the heating oil processing spread is trading near the low end of last year’s range, but it has been trending higher.

2020 could be a volatile year

While oil processing spreads do not move in step with the price of crude oil, they do reflect the overall fundamental supply and demand dynamics of the energy commodity. In 2020, there's a potential for increased volatility in the oil market. The United States is now the world’s leading producer of the energy commodity. Daily production recently reached a new record level at 12.9 million barrels per day. Technological advances in fracking have reduced the production cost of US crude oil. At the same time, regulatory reforms under the Trump Administration have turbocharged output. Today, the US produces more crude oil each day than either Saudi Arabia or Russia. The recent OPEC production cuts were a function of both uncertainty over the trade war and increased output from the United States.

Meanwhile, the US election in November 2020 is likely to serve as both a referendum on President Trump’s performance and the future of energy policy. The incumbent president will likely limp into his re-election campaign after being impeached by the House of Representatives and acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate. The strength of the US economy and successes when it comes to fulfilling campaign pledges made in 2016 would typically make President Trump a strong favorite to win re-election. However, 2020 promises to be anything but a typical contest. Meanwhile, one of the primary initiatives of the opposition party that will challenge the sitting president is the “Green New Deal.” Therefore, the election also will be a referendum on a continuation of the energy policy that has lifted the US to the top of the supply chain when it comes to global crude oil production. We could see the price of crude oil and natural gas move higher and lower with the political polls as the election nears. Therefore, the prices of energy futures contracts could respond to US political sentiment, causing price variance to increase.

When it comes to the oil refining business, regulatory reforms under the current administration in Washington have reduced costs. The “Green New Deal” could bring increased regulations and costs to those companies involved in processing crude oil into products.

Valero sits below $100 per share, but it's much higher at the end of 2019 than at the same time in 2018

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shares can be highly volatile.

Source: Barchart

The chart of VLO stock shows that just like crude oil, the shares trade in a narrower range in 2019 compared to 2018. In 2018, VLO traded from a low of $68.81 to a high of $126.98 per share. In 2019, the range has been from $69.44 to $101.99. On December 24, the shares were trading at $94.78 compared to below $70 last year at the same time. This year, both the stock and crude oil markets are higher than in late December 2018, and the stability in the crack spreads have contributed to the strength in the stock.

VLO has a market cap of $39 billion and trades an average of more than three million shares each day. The company pays shareholders a 3.78% dividend at the current share price. VLO has beaten analyst earnings estimates over the past three consecutive quarters. According to Yahoo Finance, a survey of 17 analysts has an average price target of $108.76 per share, with a range of $91 to $124. Most analysts rate VLO a buy as of December 24.

Three things to watch in early 2020

As we head into the new decade next week, the primary issues facing the crude oil market will be the ongoing tensions in the Middle East with US sanctions on Iran. While the mid-September attack on Saudi production has faded in the market's rearview mirror, the potential for more incidents in 2020 remains high.

On December 13, the US and China agreed to a “phase one” trade agreement to de-escalate the ongoing trade war. One of the reasons for the increase in OPEC’s production cut had been the fear of a global recession triggered by the trade war. OPEC will review its production policy in early March, a change in the level of production reductions could impact the price of crude oil and oil products.

Finally, as the world’s leading producer, the United States has become one of the leading forces in the oil market on both the supply and the demand side of the equation. Any shift in the political direction of the US could ripple through the oil market like a tsunami and could hand a dominant position back to the Saudis and Russians.

When it comes to VLO shares, I would be a buyer or a seller of put options on any price weakness early in the year. The strength of the US economy should translate to a healthy demand landscape for the coming year, which is supportive of a higher share price for the company.

