Why Digital Realty Was My Most Recent Dividend Growth Stock Purchase

It's the foregoing reasons that led me to initiate a position in Digital Realty at an average cost basis of $114.00 a share.

Between Digital Realty's 3.7% yield, 6-7% AFFO growth, and static valuation multiple, shares of Digital Realty are likely to produce annual total returns of 9.7-10.7% over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Digital Realty is the fact that I believe shares of Digital Realty are trading near fair value.

Since I last covered Digital Realty, the stock price has increased 1.6% against the S&P 500's 8.9% increase.

As both a Seeking Alpha contributor and a dividend growth investor, readers likely have noticed over the past year that I only cover high yield dividend stocks and dividend growth stocks that I would seriously consider owning in the future or stocks that I already own.

One such stock I initiated coverage in 8 months ago that I didn't own at the time, but wanted to eventually own was Digital Realty (DLR).

I'm pleased to announce that I initiated a 3 share position in Digital Realty last week (which will also be discussed in my upcoming December Dividend Stock Purchases blog post).

I'll be reexamining Digital Realty's dividend safety and growth potential, Digital Realty's operating fundamentals and the risks associated with an investment in the company, as well as the valuation aspect of an investment in Digital Realty at its current price to rationalize my decision to start a position in the company.

I will then wrap up the article by providing my annual total return estimates over the next decade for shares of Digital Realty from the current price.

Digital Realty's Dividend Remains Safe & Its Growth Potential Remains Intact

I'll be briefly revisiting Digital Realty's AFFO payout ratio through the first 3 quarters of 2019 to determine the safety of the company's dividend going forward.

In its Q3 2019 earnings report, Digital Realty reported $4.52 in diluted AFFO per share for the nine months ended against $3.24 in dividends paid during that time, for a diluted AFFO payout ratio of 71.7% YTD.

The dividend essentially remains as safe as it was when I last discussed it, which is very safe in my opinion.

A company with an investment grade balance sheet, manageable payout ratio, and a history of consistently growing its AFFO justifies this opinion.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Simply Safe Dividends increased Digital Realty's dividend safety score from 91 to 94 since I last covered the company, which means we are once again in general agreement that Digital Realty's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

After I reiterate my estimate of dividend growth potential for the long-term, I'll provide my theory on the rationale for Simply Safe Dividends' slight increase in Digital Realty's dividend safety score.

Now that I have demonstrated that Digital Realty's dividend is quite safe going forward, I'll be providing my opinion on the growth potential of the dividend.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given the tremendous expansion in Digital Realty's size and scale since it went public in 2004, it isn't realistic to expect dividend growth to come close to the 11% DGR of the past 10 years.

However, Digital Realty's AFFO payout ratio remains in a desirable range, which leads me to believe that the company will be able to grow its dividend in line with whatever AFFO growth the company is able to produce over the long-term.

I would stand by my initial opinion that Digital Realty is likely to deliver 6-7% AFFO growth over the long-term, which will fuel dividend raises of 6-7% as well going forward.

Now that I've discussed Digital Realty's dividend growth potential, I will be revisiting the company's operating fundamentals as support that Digital Realty will be able to deliver upon my growth estimates.

Operating Fundamentals Are Stable And The Balance Sheet Remains Investment Grade

Image Source: Digital Realty November 2019 Investor Presentation

Digital Realty reported decent operating results for Q3 2019 as discussed in its earnings call transcript.

To start, Digital Realty reported core FFO per share growth of 2.4% YOY or 3.3% on a constant currency basis.

Digital Realty expects that its quarterly run rate will dip down in Q4 2019 as a result of the recent ~$1.0 billion joint venture transaction that was completed with Mapletree, whereby Digital Realty and Mapletree will partner in 3 turn-key flex data centers located in Ashburn, Virginia (Digital Realty will retain a 20% stake in this venture and will manage these facilities), and Digital Realty also sold 10 fully-leased power buildings for $557 million expected to close in early 2020.

The roughly $1.4 billion in capital proceeds as a result of these two transactions will be used to work towards Digital Realty's goal of self-funding and set the stage for accelerating growth as those proceeds are redeployed into accretive investment opportunities.

As a result of this announcement, Digital Realty revised its core FFO per share guidance lower by $0.05, reflecting the dilution from the joint venture transaction and two opportunistic long-term capital raises in October that weren't previously included in the company's guidance.

Another encouraging development is that Digital Realty was able to renew $152 million in leases during Q3 2019, which pushed its YTD renewal rate at 85% (slightly above its long-term average) in a year that will go down as an all-time high in terms of lease expirations.

The weighted average lease term on lease renewals during Q3 2019 was almost 9 years, while cash rents on renewals rose 7.2%. In other words, management navigated a year that was filled with lease expirations and produced favorable results for shareholders.

Digital Realty also signed total bookings of $68.6 million, which is just short of its all-time second best quarter in terms of bookings.

Image Source: Digital Realty InterXion Acquisition Investor Presentation

Digital Realty announced its proposed acquisition of InterXion, a leading provider of carrier and cloud natural colocation data center services in EMEA.

The equity issued by Digital Realty at stock prices as of October 29, 2019 for the two firms would be $7.3 billion, whereby Digital Realty would also assume InterXion's net debt of ~$1.1 billion.

Image Source: Digital Realty InterXion Acquisition Investor Presentation

The primary benefit to this deal is expanding Digital Realty's international presence, especially in Europe, where there is an addressable market of $9 billion.

This deal would more than double Digital Realty's presence in Europe, taking Digital Realty from 40 data centers in Europe to 93 data centers in Europe, and nearly tripling Digital Realty's 150 MW capacity in Europe to 440 MW capacity.

In addition to catapulting Digital Realty that much closer to surpassing Equinix as the largest publicly traded data center REIT, Digital Realty would be acquiring a company with an even stronger balance sheet than itself, which would result in a strengthened, combined balance sheet.

Image Source: Digital Realty InterXion Acquisition Investor Presentation

As illustrated above, the acquisition of InterXion would improve Digital Realty's net debt to total enterprise value from 28.0% to 26.1%, as well as lowering its net debt to adjusted EBITDA from 6.1 to 5.9.

In addition to Digital Realty's decent operating results and its attractive growth prospects, Digital Realty also boasts an investment grade balance sheet.

Image Source: Digital Realty November 2019 Investor Presentation

Digital Realty maintains a BBB credit rating from S&P (positive outlook), a Baa2 credit rating from Moody's (stable outlook), and a BBB credit rating from Fitch (also a stable outlook).

If it's any mystery as to why Digital Realty enjoys investment grade credit ratings from the major agencies, a quick examination of Digital Realty's balance sheet provides a rational explanation for these investment grade credit ratings.

Digital Realty's weighted average maturity of 6.1 years means that the company maintains a manageable debt maturity schedule, with basically no near-term debt maturities, and no real significant maturities until 2024.

The vast majority of Digital Realty's debt is also hedged against rising interest rates through 82% of its debt being fixed rate. In addition, 99% of Digital Realty's debt is unsecured, which allows for flexibility when capital recycling.

When I take into consideration Digital Realty's operating fundamentals, future growth potential, and conservative balance sheet, I remain optimistic that Digital Realty is capable of being a great investment at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

Although Digital Realty is what I consider to be a high-quality dividend stock, that doesn't mean an investment in Digital Realty is without its share of risks.

I'll be briefly revisiting some of the risks mentioned in my previous article on Digital Realty, as well as discussing a few new developments in the company's risk profile since its announcement of its acquisition of InterXion.

According to pages 97-98 of Digital Realty's most recent 10-Q, the offer consideration will not be adjusted in the event of any change in the stock price of either Digital Realty or InterXion.

While each share of InterXion owned by shareholders will be converted into the right to receive 0.7067 shares of Digital Realty, the risk is that the exchange ratio of 0.7067 will not be adjusted regardless of any changes in the stock price of either company.

As a result of this condition of the deal, shareholders of Digital Realty can't be sure that the market value of the consideration paid to InterXion shareholders won't be higher than expected should Digital Realty's shares surge or InterXion's shares decline in value between now and the completion of the acquisition.

What's more, both shareholders of Digital Realty and InterXion will have less control over the management and policies of the combined company as a result of the share dilution used to complete this deal (Digital Realty shareholders will own about 80% of the combined company, and InterXion shareholders will own the remaining 20%) (page 98 of Digital Realty's most recent 10-Q).

Another risk related to the acquisition of InterXion is that completion of the transaction is subject to many conditions, and if these conditions are not satisfied or they are waived, Digital Realty or InterXion may be responsible for the payment of certain termination fees ($254.3 million paid by Digital Realty to InterXion or $72.6 million paid by InterXion to Digital Realty) (page 98 of Digital Realty's most recent 10-Q).

Should the acquisition of InterXion be approved by both Digital Realty and InterXion shareholders and the other conditions of the transaction be met, the usual risks following a large acquisition apply in this case (pages 99-100 of Digital Realty's most recent 10-Q).

It's important for both current and potential Digital Realty investors to believe in the ability of the management team to execute in the event that this transaction closes.

After all, a significant majority of M&A activity fails to create value for shareholders and sometimes even results in the destruction of shareholder value.

While there appear to be a few key benefits to the proposed acquisition of InterXion, it's important to note that Digital Realty's acquisition could prove to be unsuccessful as a result of any of the following issues manifesting themselves:

1) Combining the companies in a way that allows the combined company to realize the expected cost savings from the transaction could prove to be difficult, and the anticipated cost savings may never be fully realized or realized to any extent.

2) The complexities of combining two companies with different customer bases, markets, and regulatory restrictions could also prove to be detrimental to the combined company.

3) Performance shortfalls could also manifest themselves as a result of the diversion of management's attention caused by completing the transactions and integrating the companies' operations.

In addition to the risks related to the proposed acquisition of InterXion, Digital Realty faces many of the same risks as I outlined in the previous article.

As a large-cap data center REIT, it will become increasingly difficult for Digital Realty to continue upon the AFFO growth of the past going forward because of its size and scale.

This could result in reduced total return potential going forward, but another risk pertaining to this size and scale, is that it could pressure Digital Realty's otherwise solid management team into making larger and riskier M&A deals that don't pan out in an attempt to drive growth.

Another risk to Digital Realty is along the lines of concentration risk.

According to slide 18 of Digital Realty's November 2019 Investor Presentation, the company's largest 20 customers accounted for 53.7% of its total annualized base rent or ABR as of September 30, 2019. Furthermore, Digital Realty's top 3 customers represented 21.2% of ABR as of September 30, 2019.

It goes without saying that should Digital Realty be unable to maintain healthy business relationships with its key customers by keeping their evolving needs in mind, the company could risk losing these customers to its competitors, which leads me into the final risk.

It's no secret that in an industry growing as rapidly as data centers, massive investment to meet a growing demand is a foregone conclusion.

This could eventually lead to an oversaturation of the market, which could be detrimental to Digital Realty by forcing it to lower its rates to remain competitive and maintain its strong occupancy rate. This could result in an adverse impact on the company's future financial results.

While I have discussed what I believe are the key risks associated with an investment in Digital Realty, I certainly haven't outlined all of the risks. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks involved with an investment in Digital Realty, I would refer interested readers to pages 13-38 of the company's most recent 10-K, pages 97-101 of the company's most recent 10-Q, and my previous article on Digital Realty.

Digital Realty Is A High-Quality Stock Trading Near Fair Value

Now that I've reiterated that Digital Realty is a wonderful company, I'll be determining the fair value of shares of Digital Realty using a variety of valuation metrics.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I will use to arrive at a fair value for shares of Digital Realty is the 10 year median yield courtesy of I Prefer Income.

According to I Prefer Income, Digital Realty's yield of 3.66% is just below its 10 year median yield of 3.79%.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value yield of 3.79% and a fair value of $113.98 a share, shares of Digital Realty are trading at a 3.5% premium to fair value and pose 3.4% downside from the current price of $118.02 a share (as of December 21, 2019).

The next valuation metric that I'll examine to assign a fair value to shares of Digital Realty is the 5 year average forward price to AFFO ratio per Simply Safe Dividends.

As indicated by Simply Safe Dividends, Digital Realty's current price to AFFO ratio of 19.9 is a bit above its 5 year average price to forward AFFO ratio of 18.6.

Assuming a reversion in Digital Realty's price to AFFO multiple to 19.5 (as a result of its solid operating fundamentals) and a fair value of $115.65 a share, Digital Realty is priced at a 2.1% premium to fair value and poses 2.0% downside from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The third and final valuation method that I'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend per share. That amount is currently $4.32 for Digital Realty (and is set to increase likely 6-7% next February).

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for an investor's required rate of return on their investment. In my case, I require a rate of return around 10% because I believe that amply rewards me for the effort that I put into researching investments and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM are simply data retrieval and subject to the whims of each individual investor, the long-term DGR requires taking into consideration a number of variables to accurately estimate.

When I take into consideration the fact that Digital Realty's payout ratio is in an ideal range and that it's likely the payout ratio will remain the same over the long-term, I believe it is realistic to expect Digital Realty's long-term DGR to roughly mirror whatever AFFO growth the company is able to deliver for shareholders.

It's for this reason that I believe a 6.5% long-term DGR is a reasonable expectation for the intent of this calculation.

Upon plugging in the inputs above, I calculate that each share of Digital Realty is worth $123.43.

This implies that shares of Digital Realty are trading at a 4.4% discount to fair value and offer 4.6% upside from the current price.

When I average the three fair values above, I arrive at a fair value of $117.69 a share, which indicates that shares of Digital Realty are priced at a 0.3% premium to fair value and pose 0.3% downside from the current price.

Summary: Digital Realty Offers A Decent Entry Point And Total Return Potential At The Current Price

Having raised its dividend each year since going public in 2004, Digital Realty is a Dividend Contender. And given the company's ideal payout ratio and future growth prospects, I believe many more dividend increases are in the company's future.

While Digital Realty faces immense competition in an industry sure to see a continuation of rapid growth and there is a possibility that data center capacity is overbuilt as a result of this strong demand, I'm confident that Digital Realty's well-versed management team will be able to help navigate the company through a rapidly changing industry.

Adding to the case for an investment in Digital Realty is the fact that although the company isn't a bargain at the current price, it is a wonderful company trading at fair value.

Between Digital Realty's 3.7% yield, 6-7% AFFO growth, and static valuation multiple, shares of Digital Realty are likely to produce annual total returns of 9.7-10.7% over the next decade.

For a company of Digital Realty's quality, a strong likelihood of low-double digit total returns over the next decade is an attractive investment opportunity, which was the same rationale for my decision to purchase a position in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.