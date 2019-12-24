Value And Momentum Breakouts For 2020: 6 Different Ways To Beat The S&P 500 Again

A new Growth & Dividend Breakout portfolio starts in 2020 to fill a gap on the 730+ stocks well above $10 billion market cap range that give strong dividend offerings.

Additionally, 5 different portfolio selection models have all produced results that beat the S&P 500 through 2019 with more details of each covered below.

The Bull/Bear ETF/ETN combinations using the Momentum Gauge timing signals have produced great returns in 2019 with sets returning as much as 102.6%, 83.7% YTD.

2019 demonstrated 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 and several of these methods have beaten the S&P 500 over the past several years even through major downturns.

This article reviews the Value & Momentum Breakouts for 2019 trading year and addresses new strategies, models, and enhancements for 2020.

Introduction

This article reviews the Value & Momentum Breakouts for 2019 trading year and addresses many new changes and improvements for 2020. The purpose is to show what is working, update my Investing Strategy Statement and reveal the new portfolios planned for 2020.

My SA Marketplace service began in September 2017 when I was invited to share my ongoing research test models and selection algorithms as a subscription service. Adjustments from my live research testing of documented anomalies and complex financial models continues even today toward a more user friendly and easier experience for members' trading benefit. Value & Momentum Breakouts is still not tailored as an entry level service - but the process of getting started is being simplified every day.

Portfolios and Models YTD

A review of the portfolios and models introduced or continued through 2019 are detailed below. The performance chart illustrates the returns of the different models.

In the case of Forensic Positive/Negative and Piotroski-Graham value portfolios where six of each were formed throughout the year, the best or longest running portfolio return through 2019 is represented in the graph below. The Russell 3000 anomaly return started on the annual reconstitution date in June of the Russell Index. All the other returns below reflect YTD returns from the start of January 2019 through December 20th, 2019.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

In 2019, the number of portfolios and models expanded significantly as I tested even more ways to find alpha across very different strategies.

First, Professor Grant Henning offered his proprietary Bounce/Lag Momentum Index stock selections as bonus weekly picks for members that returned over 150% YTD using his estimated 2% trailing stop-loss methodology. His B/LM returns are not on the performance chart above.

Second, a live test of the CFO insider trading anomaly confirmed the significant short term advantages from financial literature of following CFO insider trades closely. This factor has now become a key consideration in selections and SEC Form 4 changes are in the daily updates for members.

Third, integration of Dual Momentum Theory concepts prompted me to apply my Momentum Gauge trading signals to Bull/Bear ETF combinations with remarkable success. This feature has been expanded for 2020 with more than a dozen ETFs and many more customizable trade combinations.

Fourth, I was persuaded to run a third year test on the Russell 3000 anomaly portfolio. While past returns have been very large there has not been the kind of consistency that I would consider statistically reliable. This will be a tested anomaly that fades from my consideration for now. Much like the CFO Insider Trading anomaly, the best results occur in less than six months and typically even less than three months (prior to the next quarterly announcements).

The Momentum Gauges

At the heart of my multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) breakout selections are the Momentum Gauges. So far this indicator has correctly called every significant market change since its official inception in 2017.

The gauges are available to subscribers on the more detailed intraday and daily charts with very frequent updates. The daily chart is shown below with four signal changes since June 2019 illustrated with black arrows.

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart shows all the significant market signals since September 2018. In addition, this chart integrates the Federal Reserve's balance sheet tightening and easing weekly events in the blue bar charts corresponding to weekly scores, with S&P 500 performance, and weekly monetary policy totals.

The simplest explanation of the Momentum Gauge values is that they represent the count of stocks in positive acceleration (Segment 6) versus the count of stocks in negative acceleration (Segment 2) from my MDA research. While these values are used in the selection of weekly MDA breakout stocks, they are also used in the aggregate across all the US stock exchanges totaling more than 7,500 stocks as a measure to forecast market direction.

1. The Premium Portfolio

The first of the models delivering better than S&P 500 results is the Premium Portfolio. This actively traded portfolio involves buy/sell signals released to members as conditions warrant. 2019 marked the first year of the Premium Portfolio strategy fully incorporating the Momentum Gauges for enhanced timing gains.

As I complete my work on this article, the Premium Portfolio is up 31.75%, gaining 4.00% in the past two weeks since the chart below was published in the Premium Portfolio end-of-year report card.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

In 2018, the Premium Portfolio returned +20.77% prior to the Week 39 Sell signal on the Momentum Gauge indicator. When the 2019 Premium Portfolio resumed again at the start of this year, several substantive changes were made:

The maximum number of portfolio stocks was increased to 20 from 10. The stop loss on all stock purchases was set at 10%. Active trading periods were based directly on the scores of the Momentum Gauge signals for the entire year. No trading occurs whenever the signals turn negative, and trades remain halted until positive conditions return.

Applying these rules has delivered gains that have outperformed the S&P 500 for two years in a row, while using significantly fewer weeks to deliver these results each year. So far +30.77% gains were achieved without trading for 14 weeks (over 1/4 of the year) in 2019 consistent with the Momentum Gauge signals.

Members frequently ask what the variables, parameters, conditions, and characteristics are of the Premium Portfolio stocks. In short, stock selections generally follow these rules:

All positions are long positions and an initial simulated $1,000 is applied equally to each purchase. No preferential weighting is applied to any stock. Stocks have a minimum stock price of $2/share and a minimum 100k avg daily trading volume. Have a minimum market cap of $100M but preferably closer to hedge fund "sweet spots" around the average $980 million market cap. Satisfy the top MDA variables and parameters in each statistically measured period as detailed in my presentations and MDA primer article. Generally have high positive CEO/CFO insider buying activity in the near term (less than 6 months). Overlap as much as practical with other BASE engine selection criteria from value and forensic stocks previously selected for positive growth characteristics.

Sell signals are determined entirely by 1) a fixed loss limit of 10% OR 2) conditionally monitoring a set of technical variables used in part for the initial purchase decision. When this variable subset of continuous technical indicators signal short-term breakdowns, an exit decision is made and an alert is sent out in the Chat Room. Step by step examples of the entry and exit timing decisions are available to members in my presentations and trading video.

2. Weekly MDA Breakout Picks

The second of the models delivering better than S&P 500 results are the Weekly MDA Breakout Picks. Also referred to as the weekly momentum picks or high frequency breakout picks. These selections rely on the statistical models behind the multiple discriminant analysis that identifies positively accelerating stocks from Segment 6 of my research. These stocks are picked from the total count of Segment 6 stocks that form the positive daily score of the Momentum Gauges. If I were to again offer breakdown stocks for shorting, I would pick from among the count of Segment 2 stocks that form the negative daily score of the Momentum Gauges.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The Weekly MDA Breakout Picks Annual Returns reflect the worst case scenario based on fixed buy/hold from Friday to Friday, equal-weighted, total disregard of the Momentum Gauge signals, and no adjustments for any bad news or adverse events during a trading week.

Current annualized returns of the worst-case scenario is +35.39% over three years for a total return of +106.16%. Obviously including the possibility of midweek adjustments for every beneficial factor will greatly increase the returns for these high-frequency breakout picks.

The MDA Breakout Picks are designed to select high-frequency short-term breakout stocks with the potential to gain over 10% in less than 5 trading days. However, these MDA breakout selections are restricted to avoid penny-stocks where the potential for price manipulation is very high. Minimum standards include price above $2/share, market cap above $100M, avg daily volume above 100k and some additional limiting factors to avoid manipulation and idiosyncratic risk. This is a tradeoff that eliminates many high volatility stocks for larger returns, but provides a safer trading segment attractive to more members.

The selection of at least one of the weekly picks gaining more than 10% in less than 5 trading days has extended to 112 out of 136 trading weeks (82.35%).

As the returns shown for Week 51 illustrate, these breakout picks skew highly positive in less than five days with 42 out of 51 weeks (82.35%) producing average top returns above 5%. The average best-case return was 8.25% weekly or 420.7% for the year if you could ever possibly sell stocks at their high each week. Achieving returns between 26% and 420% this year using these selections illustrates the strong likelihood of substantially beating the S&P 500 for a third year in a row.

One of the unique factors throughout 2019 was how much the positive Friday anomaly contributed an overwhelming benefit to the S&P 500 with nearly 50% of all the market returns produced on the last day of the week.

Members were shown this pattern as I tracked it throughout the year and recognized the distinct advantage of buying into the advance release of breakout stocks to members every Friday.

3. The Piotroski-Graham Value Portfolio

The third model to beat the S&P 500 again into 2019 is the Enhanced Piotroski-Graham Value portfolio. Every year I form six of these long-term 1-year plus, buy/hold value portfolios at two-month intervals to give readers the best alternative value selections for long-term stock picks. The idea is to provide low risk, high-value opportunities that give members yet another way to find some strong stocks to buy that don't require high frequency trading, daily monitoring, or constantly checking to see if technical conditions are holding up for gains over the coming year.

The best performing portfolio (and the one with the longest period for gains) for 2019 is the January portfolio that has returned 40.80% through December 20th. In the 16 portfolios created since 2017, this more stable value selection model has produced average annual returns ranging from 18.50% in 2017 to -3.43% average annual returns in 2018 through the Q4 correction.

The scholars who developed these selection models are Benjamin Graham, considered the father of value investing, and Joseph Piotroski a Stanford Professor whose model has withstood decades of peer review testing to outperform other value models. For the benefit of members, I have combined the algorithms of these two scholars and added my own enhancements to limit stocks selections above $2/share and 100k average daily trading volume.

The latest Piotroski-Graham portfolio article was published at the start of November and is up +7.39% led by Seaspan Corporation with gains of 30.44% through today. Members receive different more detailed articles with the full portfolio of stock selections located in the Latest section of the members' area. The next portfolio selection is scheduled for next week, on January 1st.

4. The Forensic Positive/Negative Value Portfolios

The fourth model to beat the S&P 500 again into 2019 is the Forensic Negative Value portfolio. Every year I form twelve of these long-term 1-year plus, buy/hold value portfolios at two-month intervals to give readers the best alternative value selections for long-term stock picks.

In 2019, the best of these portfolios were among the Forensic Negative selections with portfolio (4) August picks up +32.36% and portfolio (5) October picks up +33.99%, handedly beating the S&P 500. The best of the Forensic Positive selections were also in the same monthly portfolios (4) August up +11.74% and (5) October up +10.71%. The negative forensic portfolios may be outperforming positive portfolios according to my working theory as described in the latest article:

Forensic Value Stock Analysis: The Highest Positive And Negative Scoring Stocks For December

It may reflect that higher financial irregularities could be related to management's willingness to take higher risks in anticipation of off-book opportunities, pending FDA approvals, or favorable mergers/acquisitions only on management's radar screens.

Six of the portfolios are the highest scoring positive forensic stocks and six of the portfolios are the highest scoring negative forensic stocks. The idea is to provide insight into the highest scoring negative and positive stocks across three of the top forensic algorithms produced by financial scholars, Altman, Ohlson, and Beneish. I have recently begun adding Montier's C-scores to the models for over 28 different ratio and fundamental test scores. The four images below represent each of the formulas used to detect earnings manipulation, bankruptcy risk, financial distress, and accounting irregularities:

(wallstreetmojo)

All of these algorithms are combined to identify the highest positive and negative scoring stocks across the US stock exchanges. This can be helpful both as a red flag of fundamental characteristics for stocks you may want to avoid and also as a safety signal for stocks consider to have very low risk of financial irregularities.

Each of the scholars' algorithms are designed for application over at least a one-year period and in the case of Ohlson's scores the probabilities were determined over a two-year test period. Not only are these powerful forensic tools excellent checks and models for buying stocks, but they were instrumental in analyzing whistleblower claims throughout the year:

Another set of 'Tesla Test' articles tested throughout the year also showed very high predictive results for forecasting stock declines and these ad hoc studies will be continued throughout the year.

5. The Bounce/Lag Momentum Index Portfolios

The fifth portfolio to beat the S&P 500 through 2019 are the weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum stocks provided by Professor Grant Henning as a bonus selection model now exclusively provided to subscribers. When Grant released his last public selection article B/LM weekly selections for Week 42, his cumulative YTD estimated performance returns were at 147.45%. Some members pointed out that his two previous B/LM books were published 5 years apart and he was due for a 3rd installment. So Grant has taken this to heart and sometime around week 43 shifted his time from sharing articles to publish on Seeking Alpha toward completing another trading book for 2020.

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are within the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Because they are often well into their momentum cycle, it is necessary to watch them closely for sudden reversals.

Some of the basis for his rank statistic and regression residual selection methods are described in the following article:

Technical Vs. Fundamental Techniques For Predicting Share-Price Gain

Unlike the MDA Breakout stocks that are based on statistical measures using discriminant analysis to identify top performing variables, the B/LM stocks rely on statistical ranking methods to provide the strongest conditions for momentum continuation. These selections are expected to continue into 2020 exclusively for subscribers as a bonus model for selecting stocks with a high probability of short term gains.

6. The Bull/Bear ETF Combination Signal

The sixth model to beat the S&P 500 for 2019 is also the newest addition to the Value & Momentum Breakouts service that I call the Bull/Bear ETF combination trades based on the Momentum Gauge trading signal. This is more about the application of the market trading signal, but the underlying ETF's and ETN's suggested by members for tracking and trading show significant advantages in bull/bear market conditions.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The bull/bear ETF trading signal page now includes many more combination trades sets as requested by subscribers. The gains are listed below from the start date of October 1st 2018 at the inception of the model using 10 trading signals over 15 months that include results through last year's major Q4 downturn.

MicroSecotors FANG+ 3x Index bull/bear (FNGU)/(FNGD) +146.75% Direxion Daily S&P 500 3x bull/bear (SPXL)/(SPXU) +102.97% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)/ ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) +30.22% Alpha Architect Intl Momentum (IMOM)/Dorsey Wright Short (DWSH) +35.18% ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq 3x bull/bear (TQQQ)/(SQQQ) +110.85% Direxion Daily 3x Small Cap bull/bear (TNA)/(TZA) +133.48% Direxion Daily 3x Biotech bull/bear (LABU)/(LABD) +128.14% MSCI 3x Emerging Market Index bull/bear (EDC)/(EDZ) +31.24% VIX Index 1.5x bull/bear (SVXY)/(UVXY) +95.55%

The rules for this model are simple. When the Momentum Gauge signal turns positive then select any 3x, 2x, 1x bull fund(s), and when the signals turn negative then select any -3x, -2x, -1x bull fund(s) of your choice. Because the Momentum Gauges are equity market based, they do not apply as well to commodity or non-stock market based funds.

Members and readers are also free to act on signal changes that may occur intraday, at the close of the day, or at a confirmed weekly signal. Each of these timing periods introduces a different risk between acting too soon on inaccurate noise or too late in order to achieve more confirmation. For the purpose of all published returns the signal used is the close of the day with a transaction on the next available day of trading.

A New Portfolio for 2020

Members have expressed that despite all of the different portfolios, models, and selections offered there is still a gap in the service. The weekly breakout picks of both the Bounce/Lag Momentum and MDA Breakout stocks focus much more on highest probability breakout stocks that typically have characteristics of smaller market cap, high volatility price moves, no dividends, low debt, and other key characteristics.

What has been missing are the larger dividend growth stocks that don't necessarily deliver high frequency short-term breakouts, but provide longer term investment characteristics appealing to a different and potentially wider group of investors. Grant and I have sought to fill this gap by informally offering Dow 30 and mega cap FANG index stock picks in our weekly breakout articles. While the feedback for these selections has been positive, many members have asked for even more of these large cap growth and dividend stocks.

A new Growth & Dividend Breakout portfolio will be started in 2020 to fill this gap and focus on the 730+ stocks well above $10 billion market cap range combined with strong dividend offerings. This segment represents about 10% of the available stocks on the US exchanges, but the vast majority of the invested capital in the markets. Both Grant and I will apply our distinctly different trading models to produce selections we expect to do well on a longer term growth period in separately tracked portfolios.

I hope this new model and portfolio changes will be a welcomed addition in 2020 with more details, dashboard pages, spreadsheets, articles and instructions to follow.

Thank you again!

Thank you for following my articles throughout 2019 and I trust we will find excellent ways to benefit together in the New Year to come!

All the very best!

JD

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNGU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.