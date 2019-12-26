Hogs Edge Higher - COW For The Bulls In 2020

Pork is a staple around the world. While some religions ban the consumption of the meat, the Chinese consume more pork than any other nation on the face of the earth. In 2019, an outbreak of African Swine Fever decimated the pig population in China, causing a severe shortage. The Chinese government had to dip into strategic frozen pork reserves to satisfy demand.

Meanwhile, the hog market is a case study when it comes to how protectionist policies can distort prices. Tariffs and retaliatory measures often cause supply-demand deficits in some parts of the world, and gluts in others. While China suffered from a shortage in 2019, the US market produced so much of the meat that the price moved significantly lower.

Chinese demand for pork kept a floor under the lean hog futures market during the recent offseason. While the price of nearby futures probed briefly below 60 cents per pound, they remained well above the low from 2018 at 48.925 cents and from 2016 at 40.70 cents per pound. The lean hog futures tend to fall to lows in October each year, as September is the end of the peak season for demand as the grilling season in the US ends on the Labor Day holiday.

A bearish trend since October

In October 2016, the price of lean hog futures fell to the lowest level since 2002 when they traded to 40.70 cents per pound. October tends to be a bearish time of the year for the hog market as it's the month after the end of the grilling season in the US. In 2019, hog prices peaked in October on the back of the pork shortage in China and optimism that US exports would fill some requirements in the leading pork-consuming nation in the world.

The daily chart of the active month February lean hog futures contract highlights that the price rose to a high at 79.525 cents per pound in mid-October. However, the market ran out of buying as negotiations between the US and China dragged on without a deal. The price dropped to a low 65.40 cents during the first week of December, sending price momentum and relative strength into oversold conditions. As the price was on the low, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market reached a peak at 300,485 contracts, which was the highest level since June at the start of the 2019 grilling season in June. The trade war created an environment where a glut in the US could not relieve the shortage in China without prohibitive tariffs. Meanwhile, Chinese-owned Smithfield Foods, a Virginia-based company, was shipping frozen hog caucuses to China.

“Phase one” boost hopes of hog exports

On Friday, December 13, the announcement that the US and China had agreed to terms for a “phase one” deal lifted the price of lean hog futures. The US did not slap new tariffs on $150 billion of Chinese exports, and China agreed to purchase US agricultural products. As the daily chart shows, the news sent lean hog futures higher. On December 13, the February futures contract spiked to its highest level since mid-November at 71.55 cents per pound. On December 20, it settled at 70.675 cents per pound, not far off its high.

Hogs will need to see some meat on the bone

The pork shortage in China is likely worse than the Chinese government is reporting. Feeding a population of 1.4 billion pork-consumers is a strategic imperative for President Xi and the leadership. The nation dipped into its strategic frozen pork reserves, which is likely dwindling. The glut situation in the US could offer much-needed relief to the Chinese. In the most recent December USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, the USDA told the pork market that:

“Pork export forecasts for 2019 and 2020 are lowered to reflect slower-than-previously expected growth in exports to several markets although the recent trade agreement with Japan is expected to mitigate the decline in total exports.” (Source- USDA December WASDE)

The report came out on December 10, three days before the announcement of the trade deal with the Chinese.

The USDA went on to say:

“The 2019 and 2020 hog price forecasts are reduced on current price weakness.” (Source- USDA December WASDE)

Meanwhile, the quarterly Hogs and Pigs report on December 23 reflected the change in potential exports of pork from the US to China as well as the farrowing plans for the first half of 2020. The progress on trade and the ongoing shortage of pork in China will likely cause producers to increase production in 2020. However, the lean hog futures market is waiting to see a pickup in export activity before going hog-wild on the upside.

Seasonal strength is around the corner: Look at the forward curve

With 2020 just around the corner, the offseason for meat demand in the US will give way to anticipation for the 2020 grilling season beginning in May.

As the forward curve in the lean hog futures market highlights, the price already is at just under 90 cents per pound for delivery during July and August.

The all-time high in the futures contract came in 2014 when lean hogs reached $1.33875 per pound. During that year, an outbreak of PED killed over seven million pigs in the US. The African Swine Fever in China has likely destroyed many more and could lead to much higher prices over the coming months. If the de-escalation of the trade war leads to the flow of pork from the US to China, the Chinese could have an unending appetite for US supplies. Hog producers may have to work overtime to keep up with demand over the coming months.

COW is the meat ETF product

If 2020 is a year where Chinese demand for US pork increases dramatically, much higher prices could be on the horizon. The most direct route for a risk position in the pork market is via the cash-settled futures contracts that trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. For those who do not venture into the volatile futures arena, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN product (COW) has exposure to pork and other animal proteins. The fund summary for COW states:

“The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the “index components”) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

COW has net assets of $36.58 million, trades an average of 30,209 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%.

The chart shows that the COW ETN product appreciated from $40.63 in mid-September to $45.51 on December 24, a move of 12%. For those bullish carnivores that believe that the “phase one” trade deal between the US and China will lead to higher animal protein prices, the COW ETN product is one way to include exposure to the price of meats to a portfolio.

