Willamette Valley: These Wines Aren't Getting Better With Age

In April 2016, I bought a tiny starter position in Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) at a price of $7.09 per share. Now, nearly four years later, it trades at virtually an identical price, with the last quote as of this writing being $6.99. As the common stock pays no dividend, that means there's been no total return either.

In 2016, I was busy acquiring shares in most of the U.S.-listed beer, wine, and liquor companies. Some of these have gone on to be huge winners, like Diageo (DEO) and Brown-Forman (BF.B). Others, like Willamette, have not. You often learn more from your mistakes than your triumphs, so it's worth considering what's gone wrong with Willamette. While the position hasn't caused a significant loss, it's certainly come at a high opportunity cost compared to other beer, wine, and liquor stocks I could have purchased at the same time:

Data by YCharts

Willamette: The First Crowdfunded Company

I imagine very few investors realize it, but Willamette Valley Vineyards was in fact the U.S.-first SEC-approved crowdfunded venture. While founder Jim Bernau launched the company in 1983, it was in 1989 that the company started to take off, when more than a thousand investors pitched in an average of $1,500 a piece to become small stakeholders of the Oregon winery. And it has indeed acted like a crowdfunded venture - as a Forbes article described it:

Founder and CEO Jim Bernau might easily be called a visionary as he has wisely tapped into a serious consumer desire to be truly engaged in the wine experience. These investors are not well-heeled, deep-pocketed millionaires, but “mom and pop” wine enthusiasts interested in a modest but meaningful investment in the wine business. Indeed these stock owners invest more than just their cash, they show up at events with shovels ready to plant vineyards, they work in the bottling line putting on labels, and they pour in the tasting rooms.

Thirty years after the original crowdfunding operation, it appears that little has changed. To put it simply, this is a small outfit whose CEO, at least from my vantage point, seems to run it more as a local community organization than a public company. In fact, at one point, the corporate website described the firm as the country's leading "community-funded winery". The company counts 16,000 individual investors, a rather formidable shareholder base for a company whose market cap is less than $40 million. And in past articles on the company here at Seeking Alpha, it seems that at least a few people own WVVI stock because they enjoy Willamette's shareholder perks.

Source: Corporate website

That's a fine reason to own the stock - perks certainly provide a return on investment of a sort. And it's hard to put a price on the non-monetary value you get from tangible ownership of a nearby community institution. In fact, this would be all well and good except that I don't live anywhere near Oregon, so none of these benefits are particularly useful to me.

The Willamette Valley Vineyards Tasting Room | Source

I will give the company credit for selling 5.3%-yielding preferred stock and giving shareholders of the preferred access to the shareholder perks as well. It appears people bought it for access to the company's ownership benefits rather than the modest interest rate. A company of its size and presumed credit quality would likely have to pay higher interest rates for other funding sources. So, one point for an innovative funding structure.

However, the community feel seems to exceed the profit motive; despite a robust economy, Willamette Valley has failed to move the needle on profits in recent years:

Data by YCharts

Aside from the recession dip and subsequent recovery, profits have been in a steady range for more than a decade. There appeared to be a bit of earnings momentum at least around 2015, but this quickly sputtered out.

Will This Business Ever Scale?

The company has funded new vineyards with the issuance of its relatively low-yielding preferred stock. Despite the ensuing top-line growth, it hasn't led to any improvement in the profit numbers. Why hasn't Willamette been able to generate a positive return on new investments? Let's rule out one option. It doesn't appear to be a problem with the products, as gross margin has been fine. Instead, SG&A is the problem:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Somehow, its SG&A as a percentage of sales goes up with every passing year; the company's overhead is dramatically exceeding the growth of its sales. Revenues are up from $17 million annually in 2009 to $25 million now, yet SG&A has gone from less than 40% of revenues to more than 46% now. And it's gone up sequentially most years since 2011. This is a rare occasion where you need look at just one line of financial statement to see what's gone wrong with the bull case.

I'm not sure if this ever-escalating SG&A expense indicates some issue with their business strategy in the wine market, or if management simply isn't keeping a tight enough leash on costs. Either way, it appears to be frittering away value that you'd expect to go to shareholders. This shows a downside to the crowd-funding model in that it may leave you with a shareholder base that owns the stock for personal or sentimental reasons and won't pressure management to run a more efficient operation.

What hasn't gotten lost to SG&A bloat has gone to preferred dividends. The company launched its preferred stock in 2015 and has issued more shares in subsequent years. In 2015, it had net income of $1.9 million and paid $0.1 million in preferred dividends, leaving $1.8 million in net income after preferreds. By year-end 2018, it was up to net income of $2.8 million but paid $1.0 million in preferred dividends, leaving the exact same $1.8 million of net income available to the common stock owners.

This is a great example of capital allocation in practice; if your marginal return on investment is equal to your cost of financing, you can grow revenue as much as you want and it does nothing for your bottom line.

Willamette: With Lack Of EPS Growth, Hard To Get Bullish

At the end of the day, a company has to either be cheap or produce growing profits to deliver enticing shareholder returns. WVVI isn't either of these at the moment. The company has consistently earned around 40 cents per year, which puts its PE ratio around 17x. That's certainly better the 20x it had been trading at last year, but it's still not compelling since earnings are fairly inconsistent and haven't shown much growth since 2015, in fact, earnings are on a bit of a dip lately.

I will note that their earnings dropped by more than 50% during the financial crisis. I don't know the dynamics of their wine brands specifically but there does appear to be more economic sensitivity here than in most alcohol companies. If earnings turn around and regain upward momentum and hit, say, 60 cents in a few years, you could make a case for this as a $10 stock on a 17x PE ratio.

But don't forget, this is a tiny company. They generated $21 million in revenues and produced $3 million in profits for FY '18. The market is unlikely to ever give this premium alcohol industry multiples for earnings simply due to its diminutive size and the outsized risk it takes being a wine (weather issues) producer primarily in just one geographical location.The stock briefly spiked in 2017. That's when the Napa Valley fires wiped out some California vineyards and threatened a lot more, putting the prospect of growing retail shelf space for Oregon wines into the mix. With hindsight, I should have taken my 20% gain and moved on:

Data by YCharts

WVVI stock represents just 0.1% of my total IMF portfolio at this point - one of its smallest positions - so there's no great need for me to worry about it. I'm generally reluctant to sell anything in the IMF unless my thesis breaks - I try to keep turnover to a minimum. In this case, my initial thesis was incomplete. The alcohol industry still has great economics, but this particular company doesn't. Regardless, the company is still operationally fine enough. I don't see a big risk of capital impairment - operating earnings are steady if uninspiring, and the likelihood of rising vineyard land values over time offers an inflation hedge.

But unless the company starts showing a little more cost discipline, it's unclear when profits will meaningfully turn higher. And with no dividend, there's not much incentive to stick around as a major long-term holder (unless you live near Oregon). There are better options than this in the beer, wine, and liquor industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WVVI,BF.B,DEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.