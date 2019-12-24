Repeatable Trading Opportunity:  Secondary Offerings

It takes significant effort, but if you know what to look for it can be lucrative over time.

Secondary offerings predictably create opportunities to capture a tiny bit of extra return. The typical pattern is that a REIT will issue shares and the stock price will drop 3% to 8% from the price before the announcement through the time the shares hit the market. These offerings have some impact on the fundamental valuation, but the impact is usually small relative to the price drop. In some cases, the offering is actually accretive to fundamental value but the market price still drops.

Why does the price drop?

REITs often issue somewhere around 5% to 25% of outstanding shares in secondary offerings. In order to get enough market participants to bite, they have to offer a compelling discount. Usually this means marking it 3% to 5% below the previous day’s close. The institutions who purchased the shares in the secondary usually want to unload some of the shares right away to clip a gain. This pulls the market price down until it approximates the issuance price.

Bigger drops when poorly executed

Some REITs make mistakes in their offerings such as announcing the offering a couple days before it is priced. This causes the stock to run down the typical 3% to 5% in anticipation of the offering and then the REIT has to price the issuance a few percentage points below the already cratered price. While it seems like an obvious error to fix, it happens quite frequently in small and mid cap REITs.

The opportunity

Depending on the nature of the issuance it can be either accretive or dilutive. If the shares are issued to make a purchase and the acquisition is at a higher cap rate than the cost of capital, it can be accretive to earnings. Sometimes, however the added share count pulls FFO/share down more than the acquisition increases it.

In our experience, the market price shock of 3%-8% is almost entirely uncorrelated with the accretion/dilution of the offering. Thus, we can selectively get in on the accretive offerings where fundamental value was preserved or grown, but at a discount to where shares were trading.

Over time, these stocks have a tendency to trade back to where they were before the offering, allowing us to clip a 3% to 8% gain from buying at the discounted price. Importantly, this tendency is based on predictable reasoning. Quite simply, the fundamental value is usually close to the same after the offering as it was before. Thus, the price should eventually return to approximately the same level.

Timing:

The timing varies a bit, but usually it approaches the bottom right as the shares begin trading big volume following the offering. We will often limp in through multiple increments to average our entry price across a span of time that we think will capture the bottom.

Examples and walkthrough

In the past few months there have been many opportunities to capture this sort of opportunity. As examples we can look at Stag Industrial (STAG) and Medical Properties (MPW).

On 9/24/19, STAG issued 12.65mm shares at $28.60.

Source: SNL Financial

There are multiple things to pay attention to when such an announcement comes out. The following 3 questions are essential to any secondary.

How big is the offering relative to the company?

Is it accretive?

What is the company’s history on offerings?

At the time, STAG had about 120mm shares outstanding so the offering was about 10% of current size. This is a medium size offering for REITs so I would anticipate it to be absorbed fairly well by the market.

STAG was issuing at a cost of equity capital of just over 6% and when blended with debt it is closer to a 5% cost of capital. This money is being put to work in 6.5%-7% cap rate acquisitions, so I think it is likely accretive.

The accretion is backed up by STAG’s long history of accretive equity issuance. It has been regularly issuing stock since its IPO and has continually grown FFO/share.

For all these reasons, one could anticipate that the issuance would not be a big shock to the market and in fact the response was rather muted with a drop of just under 3% from the peak prior to announcement.

Source: SNL Financial

That said, a 3% drop is still an opportunity. STAG is a great company and we already liked the fundamentals, so this was merely an opportunity to get in a bit cheaper.

Note the volume bars in the chart above. The STAG shares hit the market on 9/25/19 and the volume was about 7mm indicating that just over half of the issued shares were traded immediately. It is the high volume day of an offering where the lowest price is often available.

STAG recovered nicely after the issuance and today trades at $31.05

Medical Properties had a similar offering on 11/5/19.

Source: SNL Financial

The setup is quite similar to STAG’s in that the 57mm shares represented just over 10% of outstanding, the offering looked quite accretive, and MPW had a strong history of accretive offerings. However, one key mistake changed the impact dramatically.

MPW preannounced the offering the day before it was priced. This caused the aforementioned double drop in which MPW had to price the offering a few percent below the already cratered price. In total, this represented an 8% drop from the pre-announcement high.

Source: SNL Financial

This is the jackpot of secondaries; an 8% drop on a demonstrably accretive offering. MPW had already announced what they were going to buy with the proceeds so anyone with a basic understanding of finance and a calculator could see the accretion. Needless to say, we bought more shares.

The volume is interesting on this one. Much like STAG, the volume on the day the shares went live was over 50% of the issued shares, but notice the bump the day before. This was the result of the pre-announcement. People dumped their shares in anticipation of getting back in cheaper on the offering.

In my opinion, MPW handled the offering poorly. If they had not pre-announced, they could have gotten at least $19 for the shares rather than the $18.50 that was attained.

Even with the mistake, the offering was accretive and MPW has bounced back nicely, today trading at $20.38

Conclusion

It takes a fair amount of effort to watch for and capitalize on secondaries, but it is among the cleanest and most reliable ways to generate excess return. Each gain is somewhat small, but over time they add up to substantial trading alpha.

This article is part of the Trading Best Practices series that will be available on our upcoming marketplace, Retirement Income Solutions.

2 nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long STAG and MPW. I am personally long STAG and MPW . This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, STAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.