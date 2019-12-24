Hawaiian Holdings Buy-Ranked For Near Cap-Gains By Market-Makers

Rankings consider odds for profitable buys, accomplishment credibility of reaching target prices, typical size of captured gains and interim price drawdowns encountered, and holding periods required. These all contribute.

We rank them all based on past price performance subsequent to prior forecasts with balances between upside-to-downside price change proportions like those seen this day.

Buyer-seller negotiations over large-volume blocks of thousands of stocks each US market day produce market-maker forecasts of their likely coming price ranges, including these stocks.

Preface: This article compares coming stock price expectations of well informed market professionals. No technological or industry competitive insights will be discussed, only insights on securities’ market price influences.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis of this article is that a most important reason for investing in any stock is its potential for portfolio wealth-building and that requires informed forecasts of its likely future price. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) scores better than all other Air Transport stocks for odds-on near-price gain experiences, given today’s expectations by Market-Makers. While HA is not competitive with the top 20 ranked issues in the 2,700+ stock Market-Maker near-price forecasts population, many other Air Transport stocks are even less-so.

Why Read This Report?

This is an analysis of how the prices of specific related securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors"or "big-$" funds) have perceived those prospects and made multi-million dollar trade changes of holdings in their multi-billion dollar portfolios. That rationale is explained further in my SA blog’s article “Why Read This Report?”

The report compares Hawaiian Airlines against its major airline competitors, not as business competitors but as equity investment competitors in the portfolios of the major "institutional" and "fund" investors managing multi-billion dollar amounts of capital under their control.

In today's equity markets, they are the players which set and move prices as their business competitive prospects are constantly being appraised. Individual investors in most widely-held stocks typically have little influence on the resulting prices, but those prices are often the matters of most concern to them.

This is a comparison of present-day opportunities for investor capital gains among many related alternative investment choices for wealth accumulation as seen by investors with the capital and human resources sufficient to cause such price changes. Insight into how those changes come about in today's markets are provided in my SA blog's article "Why Market-makers Make Forecasts".

Readers familiar with our work may want to skip to the Comparing Details heading below.

Portfolio wealth-building not an interest? Then your reading time investment may be better allocated elsewhere.

Best Stock Selection Requires Clear Comparisons

This article rewards investors who choose to direct their investments of TIME and capital to those equity investment alternatives with the highest likelihood of successful rates of return, among investments compared under these identical important measures.

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk ?

and ? How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

is realistic to expect? Why? How often may price-risk disappointment occur?

disappointment occur? How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

and capital may disappointment involve? How frequently may the expected rewards be compounded?

These are questions often neither asked nor answered by many investment analysis reports. The commonplace advisor approach is to present those aspects of one investment which may set it apart from others, but fail to make the essential decision-supporting step of comparing alternatives on an equal-measure basis.

Instead, we look to a disciplined approach to comparing logically-related alternative investment choices using measures made by the same appraisers at the same (current) point in time - today.

The thing being appraised must be comparable among alternatives if it is to lead to a logical allocation of resources in a portfolio. That resource is capital, calibrated by securities price prospects in a standardized time horizon.

This report uses the price forecasts of Market-Makers [MMs] made through their self-protective buy and sell actions (hedging) in limited-life derivative equity contracts. Experience shows that a 3-month time horizon is a reasonable forecast limit. A Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline [TERMD] is used to set a standard for evaluating MM forecast capabilities.

That discipline allows the consistent measurement of prior forecasts against actual market price-change outcomes, regardless of the subject securities being involved.

Hawaiian Airlines as seen by Investment Analysts

Description:

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; and New York City, New York. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'i; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In addition, the company offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai'i and Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Sapporo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 4 Boeing 767-300 aircraft; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 11 Airbus A321-200 for the North America, international, and charter routes, as well as owns 4 ATR42 aircraft. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

So, what should the HA stock sell for? Today, tomorrow, next month? What price risks may be involved for it and others?

The stock price forecast data used in Figure 1 comes from the hedging actions of MMs. These prices are of the stocks most used by institutional investors.

Most are substantial capitalization stocks which Institutional Investment organizations’ researchers and portfolio managers watch closely, as do individual investors. But even the smaller issues get examined as part of the competitive scene for the industry biggies. Note columns [U] and [V] of Figure 4 when it is presented.

Most individual investors in their personal transactions will not impact the market to the same extent as the institutions. But we do share in the benefits (and risks) of the institutions’ presence in securities’ market quotes.

Figure 1 compares how the MMs translate their big-money clients’ appetites into upside-to-downside price change prospects, and what that has meant in the past regarding price drawdown exposure on the way to the upside target.

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on forecasts from market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are located down and to the right.

Our particular interest is in HA at location [1], but also SKYW at [6]. Location [7] encloses the market index SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

The severe limits of the Figure 1 tradeoff proposition deny much of any reasoning to answer the question of why we see what we do. To further enrich the understanding of recent trends in MM forecasts for HA, consider Figure 2. It shows the trend of MM price range forecasts daily over the past 6 months.

Hawaiian Airlines as seen by Market-makers

Figure 2

Source: Author

The vertical lines in this picture are not past actual market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead, they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its measurement quantity is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect (the other 80%) as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

The small “thumbnail” picture in Figure 2 shows how these RIs have been distributed daily over the past 5 years. HA’s current level of a 21 RI is approaching 4 times as much prospect for upside as downside price changes in coming weeks and months.

Comparing Details

The essence of valuation is in a subject’s comparison with alternatives. That requires the comparison measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end, we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

To do so often presents what many readers recognize as text and ideas they have encountered before, as they may have in our just-published comparison between Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Boeing (NYSE:BA). The use of the Comparing Details heading for this section of the article as an accelerant to reading provides for experienced readers an economy of time and effort, while leaving for the newly-initiated the opportunity for an important introduction.

First, let’s look at HA price and forecast behavior in contrast with the market-average ETF of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF, shown in Figure 3. It contains MM price range forecasts extracted from their daily stream over the past six months.

Figure 3

Source: Author

Differences of scale in Figures 2 and 3 disguise SPY’s price annual growth rate [CAGR] at a little over +5%, while that of HA is about +90%. SPY’s forecast uncertainty ranges appear broader (vertically) than those of HA. Their Range Indexes (the small, contained RI distribution pictures) are close to one another in terms of the spread of their average volatility. That suggests the appraisers in each security have well-developed forecasting skills.

Part of HA’s appeal comes from its high Realized Payoffs from prior forecasts at the Range Index of 21. The payoff experiences of most stocks are not linear to their Range Index values, and do not have highly uniform characteristics. A look at the Figure 2 small-picture of HA’s Range Index distribution over the past 5 years is revealing.

It shows that the stock’s RI frequency peaks at around 30, typical of many stocks, and rarely gets much above 50. But most of MM earlier forecasts for HA anticipate strong upside price-change prospects. Very few MM expectations with better potentials exist to the left of today’s.

A contrast with Figure 3 shows that SPY’s RI history centers around its present value of 43. There is a history of as many MM outlooks with worsening prospects for SPY as improving ones.

In order to consider these several dimensions among a number of stocks, we place the rows of data seen in Figures 2 and 3 along with other Air Transport stocks in the table of Figure 4.

Figure 4

Source: Author

The columnar details of Figure 4 are explained in detail in our recent article on Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Column [H] of Figure 4 tells that HA wins profits in nearly 7 of every 8 forecasts at RIs of 21, while SPY, the “market average” ETF wins profits in only 5 out of every 8 at its present RI of 43.

In Figure 3, we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [ I ], and take the complement of [H] ( 100 – H ) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q] we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places HA in first place by a wide margin among most other Air Transport stocks. Its 20.6 bp/day score is well above what the average stock in the group offers. The market index ETF, SPY, at this time produces a -1.1 bp/d prospect.

HA competes effectively in the broad population of MM forecasts for 2,684 stocks, ETFs and market indexes which carries a large number of equities with infrequent and overly-optimistic forecasts. HA’s +20.6 bp/day rate of gain is more than three times the forecast population’s rate of loss of -6.0 bp/day when adjusted for price risk. The population win odds are only 59, with losses at 41 out of every 100, and worst-case price drawdowns [F] averaging nearly -10%, well above the loss load of HA’s -6.8%.

Better prospects for near capital gains currently exist in the best 20 of that forecast population than among the Air Transport stocks. HA offers the prospect of gain at a CAGR rate of +93%, compared to SPY’s +5% and the forecast population of +12% (ignoring risk). The population’s best 20 have histories with CAGRs averaging +117%.

Within the Air Transport group’s stocks a comparison of HA on the basis of its current RI forecast odds of profitable outcome and the prior average size of those outcomes is dramatic. Please see Figure 5. Again, as in Figure 1, the favorable directions of the map are down and to the right.

Figure 5

Source: Author

The map includes SPY as a “market index average” at [6], reinforcing the notion that many alternative equity investments are likely to “beat the market” capital gains in the next few months. HA at [3] here at its current win odds and net payoffs reward-risk balance among the Figure 4 stocks is a clear-cut favorite. But as the summary blue row lines of Figure 4 indicate several other even better ones are available. Check my SA blog to pursue, if interested.

Nothing requires market experiences of the past to be repeated, but they form an auditable prices record to be referenced. Referenced in the same way, regardless of the varied underlying specifics of the corporate competitions going on. What matters on the portfolio scorecard is told by the ongoing aggregate prices of what is, and has been, held.

Conclusion

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is an attractive near-term capital-gain buy with a realistic +10% upside target attainable in as little time as eight weeks. It may prove to be a better interim speculative holding vehicle than any other of the considered stocks or the market index ETF SPY in the next 2-3 months.

