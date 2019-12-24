Another Chance To Short Habit

Image source

Habit Restaurants (HABT) has, in my view, been overvalued for a very long time. Investors love hot new restaurant stocks because they can offer enormous amounts of growth for the long-term. They end up being overvalued in a lot of cases as investors price in growth to the sky, but that is always difficult for any company to live up to. Habit shares were priced at $18 just last year on such extrapolation, and shares were subsequently cut in half. However, a rally in recent weeks has seen shares rise sharply, from under $8 to nearly $11. Thus, I think Habit is due for yet another pullback as it is still far too expensive.

Overzealous investors extrapolating way too much growth

Habit, like many other restaurants that are early in their lifecycles, has produced very strong revenue growth in recent years. Below, we can see the company’s top line in millions of dollars, as well as the year-over-year change in the top line since 2011.

Source: TIKR.com

Revenue is up by more than six times since 2011 due almost entirely to new store openings. Its growth has been impressive to be sure, never coming in below 17% annual expansion. However, keep in mind this is to be expected for a chain that early in its growth stages, as Habit was at the beginning of this decade.

More recently, the company produced 12% revenue growth in Q3 thanks to new stores, and a 3.1% increase in comparable sales. While that number beat consensus, the way it was achieved is alarming to me, and if you are paying 60+ times earnings for the stock, it should alarm you as well.

Company-operated stores produced a 3.1% total comparable sales increase, but it was achieved via a 5.8% increase in average ticket size, partially offset by a 2.7% decline in traffic. The hardest thing for any business to do is generate traffic, particularly in fast food where consumers have virtually unlimited choice. The increase in average ticket is nice, but a sizable decline in traffic is alarming given that traffic declines mean the customer base is shrinking. Average ticket price increases can work for a while, but eventually, the company can price itself out of its core customer group. This is particularly true in fast food where consumers are generally price-sensitive, hence the constant slew of marketing campaigns from Habit’s competitors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have Habit boosting the top line by 15%+ this year and high-single-digits in the next two years, which I can certainly believe. The company is still opening stores, so I can definitely see that level of growth accruing mostly from a larger footprint. The wildcard is comparable sales, and in particular, if Habit continues to see relatively large traffic declines. However, on the whole, this is a story about store growth, which is well intact.

But comparable sales aren’t the only worry I have with Habit, as we can see below with the company’s operating margins.

Source: TIKR.com

Operating profits plummeted in 2017 and failed to rebound last year. Gross margins, which weren’t that strong in the first place, have declined markedly in the past couple of years, while SG&A costs have remained about the same. This combination has been tough on the company’s profitability, and the result is what you see above.

Operating margins so far this year are up slightly, but still razor-thin at just over 1%. Habit has seen minor leverage from lower labor and G&A costs offset by higher occupancy costs so far this year, so profits are still proving somewhat elusive. We’ve seen years of this at this point, so I’m not sure what catalyst would suddenly emerge to fix the problem. As a result, I’m not convinced margin expansion will be a source of earnings growth moving forward.

On the bright side, Habit has a very nice balance sheet, as we can see its net debt position below in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

The company has generally maintained a net debt position near zero in the past several years, with its position deteriorating modestly in the past couple of years. However, the company’s cash conversion is strong and it obviously has plenty of potential room to borrow should it need to do so, meaning its balance sheet is a source of strength at this point.

A valuation that cannot be justified

The problem is that Habit does have a long runway for growth - as it is under 250 stores today - but that growth is proving costly in terms of margins. I’m also very concerned that the company’s comparable sales will deteriorate from what is already a weak position from a traffic perspective.

Putting all of this together means the stock’s valuation is impossible to justify.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares trade for nearly 70 times next year’s earnings because the company is barely profitable. And it isn’t like this year is some sort of outlier; Habit’s margins are terrible, so it simply cannot produce enough revenue to keep up. With no meaningful improvement in sight, investors are paying for growth that has little to no chance of accruing.

Even looking two years out, the stock is 57 times earnings, so honestly, I don’t know what people are buying. I fully expect to see revenue growth in the coming years, but that’s it. With operating margins that are just above zero, profits are going to be difficult to come by irrespective of how much revenue there is.

I think investors are glossing over the traffic declines the company is facing, along with the margin issues. As a result, I think the only logical thing to do is sell the shares and wait for a much lower price. This company is nowhere near good enough to trade for this sort of multiple, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see the stock cut in half.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.