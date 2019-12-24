Danaher Has Set The Table For A Brighter, Faster-Growing, And Higher-Margin Future

Danaher's share price is well ahead of what seems like a fundamentally fair valuation, but there aren't many growth/quality stories like this.

The E&AS business could be a sale/split candidate, as either the water or product ID business would be attractive to potential buyers like Illinois Tool Works.

Danaher (DHR) has been busy this year. In addition to the transformative acquisition of General Electric’s (GE) Biopharma business (which Danaher will rename “Cytiva”), Danaher has executed an efficient disposal of the Envista (NVST) dental business, a move that immediately improved the company’s growth rate and margins. These developments have hardly gone unnoticed, as the already-popular Danaher stock has shot up more than 50%, trouncing the roughly 26% year-to-date performance of its industrial peer group (which really isn’t a peer group anymore) and keeping pace with Thermo Fisher (TMO).

Danaher isn’t cheap now, but that’s nothing new, as there have been only a relatively few windows of opportunity in recent years where Danaher looked meaningfully undervalued. Although I’m disinclined to be all that negative on the stock of a company that I think will generate mid-single-digit core growth in a 2020 where many industrials will still be struggling, the shares are already trading at over 20x my 2020 EBITDA estimate (adjusted for Cytiva).

Envista Pulled Out Without A Twinge

Danaher executed well (and quickly) on its plan to dispose of the Envista dental business. Three months after IPO’ing a roughly 19% stake in the business, Danaher exchanged the rest of its holdings for 22.9M Danaher shares in a tax-free move. Management wanted to start 2020 with a clean slate, and I applaud how quickly they moved on this, as well as choosing the split-off option that allowed investors to choose whether they wanted Envista shares (as opposed to a spin-off transaction). Extracting Envista takes about $2.8 billion of revenue out of the top line, but the segment margins were consistently well below the company average, including a relative underperformance of almost six points in the third quarter.

Will E&AS Be Next?

With Danaher recently hosting an investor day focused on the water business (a little more than half of Environmental and Applied Solutions revenue), sell-side analysts immediately started speculating as to whether Danaher management was positioning this as the next disposal. Danaher denied it, but I think it’s at least a possibility.

E&AS is a good business and, perhaps surprisingly given all the attention given to biopharma, it has actually generated the highest segment-level margins at Danaher until very recently (it’s been neck-and-neck with Life Sciences recently on an adjusted basis). While Danaher is a leader in the water business (municipal water quality testing, industrial water treatment, and municipal water treatment), competing with GE and 3M (MMM), it still has only a relatively modest share (around 10%) of management’s estimate of the global opportunity.

The product ID business gets even less attention, but Danaher has a strong market position in a range of equipment used in everything from printing food packaging material to etching brand names on pills, as well as packaging optimization software and color technologies.

With Illinois Tool Works (ITW) openly on the prowl for new M&A possibilities, entering into water would make a lot of sense – it’s a large market with significant recurrent revenue, good exposure to emerging markets, and solid margins. Likewise with product ID. The water business could fetch Danaher something on the order of $8 billion (or more), and given how popular water technology stocks have been at various points in time, it could also be an attractive option for an Envista-like transaction. Again, likewise with product ID, though I would expect the public market multiple for Product ID might be a little less.

Attractive Transformation Ahead

As I’ve written in the past, I think Cytiva is a crown jewel asset for Danaher and a once-in-a-career opportunity, though Danaher seems to have a knack for finding those a little more often than the average conglomerate. In any case, adding Cytiva to the mix will not only add some exceptionally high-margin revenue, it will make Danaher a very strong player in bioproduction – a market that I believe is poised for exceptional growth on the back of growth in antibody (and biosimilars) and cell therapies.

Adding Cytiva should take segment-level margins well into the 30%’s for the Life Sciences business, while adding revenue growth potential well above the company average. The divestiture requirements seem reasonable (the EU recently gave conditional approval to the deal), and I expect Danaher to close the deal early in 2020.

The Outlook

Given the multiples that Danaher trades at now, discussing future revenue, margin, and cash flow targets seems almost fatuous. Be that as it may, I see the Cytiva deal and Envista disposal lifting Danaher’s long-term annualized revenue growth rate from the 4% range to at least the mid-5%’s, with long-term FCF margin potential now in the mid-20%’s (versus the low 20%’s) previously.

A disposal of the E&AS segment would boost the revenue growth rate a bit, though would probably be a little dilutive to the long-term FCF margin. Selling/spinning the segment would also allow for a faster clean-up of the balance sheet and recharge Danaher’s M&A capacity in areas like diagnostics and life sciences, where there’s still more the company could conceivably buy.

The Bottom Line

Given Danaher’s quality, maybe a mid-single-digit prospective return (which is what my DCF model produces) is good enough for some readers. It’s not for me, but this is definitely a name I’d watch in case the market tanks and/or Danaher encounters some stumbles that knock a few points off those robust valuation multiples it enjoys today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.